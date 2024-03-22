Based on the dismal performance of Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos at a news conference yesterday morning, it is clear the United Conservative Party Government and AHS are now in a desperate scramble to find someone to blame for the continuing motel health care meltdown.
Ms. LaGrange and Ms. Mentzelopoulos had no explanation for how a partly paralyzed stroke patient came to be put in a taxicab after being discharged from an Edmonton hospital and driven 35 kilometres south to a Travelodge motel in Leduc that he believed was a continuing care facility able to look after his infirmities.
Instead, he got a motel room too small for his wheelchair and fast food delivered by people working for a firm called Contentment Social Services who dropped by from time to time.
In response to grilling by reporters, Ms. LaGrange and Ms. Mentzelopoulos pointed to the patient himself, the AHS social worker who helped him find care arrangements, Contentment Social Services, the list on which company appeared, and the unknown creator of the list of care providers as possible scapegoats.
It quickly became painfully obvious no one at the Health Ministry, the Social Services Ministry, the Mental Health and Addictions Ministry, or Alberta Health Services – least of all Ms. LaGrange and Ms. Mentzelopoulos – has a clue in a carload how the list was created, when it was created, who created it, or whether the care providers on it were vetted in any way.
Also clear was that neither the government nor AHS is about to accept responsibility for what happened.
If you need continued care when you’re discharged from hospital, they both indicated, that’s strictly between you and whoever you hire with your own money to pay for it. (I use the term continued care because AHS insists such recently discharged patients do not require continuing care as defined by the health ministry’s current terminology.)
As Ms. Mentzelopoulos put it, “options are presented, and ultimately the individual has a conversation with the provider and looks at that themselves and makes their own decision.”
As for whether the providers on the list used by AHS were vetted, she responded to a reporter’s question by saying, “I don’t know what you mean by ‘vetted.’ There’s a lot of different providers of different types. There’s even market options.”
Anyway, Ms. Mentzelopoulos said, “it can be an iterative process in terms of what might be appropriate” – although what she had in mind by her repeated use of that mathematical term is far from clear.
“We don’t endorse,” she insisted. “I think the subtext of this is that we somehow are endorsing. We do the work to find out what is available in the same way that an individual might do so if they were looking for care outside of the hospital.” (A Google search, I guess.)
But as one reporter pointed out, if patients have received the information from AHS officials, they are likely to presume the care providers have been vetted and approved.
Ms. Mentzelopoulos, a former deputy minister of finance, insisted that AHS had no relationship of any sort with Contentment Social Services – or for that matter with other care companies on the mysterious list used by AHS social workers to help discharged patients find appropriate housing.
Ms. LaGrange agreed, stating, “we have not accredited that agency.” However, she admitted that “there is an implication that because they’re on a list that we have actually approved them.”
“This particular agency is being inauthentic and not transparent with its clientele,” the minister said, promising to permanently remove it from the list of companies as well as to have someone go through the list to see if they can spot any additional questionable operators.
Asked who created this list, Ms. Mentzelopoulos replied: “There is an iterative process, so at different times there can be different options presented, and to the extent that that constitutes a list, I think it also, it changes, and evolves.”
Sensing trouble, Ms. LaGrange stepped in to assure Albertans the situation is in good hands. “We’ve now identified a problem that probably has existed for quite some time. But you know what? Now that we know there’s a problem, myself, Minister (Jason) Nixon, Minister (Dan) Williams, Athana, we’re all on it, and we’re gonna make sure that we clear this up.”
Are you reassured?
While the news conference became a forum for reporters to ask questions about the Leduc Travelodge affair, it was called by Ms. LaGrange to brag about how many Albertans have attended the government’s health care engagement sessions, explain that introduction of the UCP’s new continuing-care agency will be delayed until fall, and introduce cabinet’s new Parliamentary Secretary.
Earlier in the day Premier Danielle Smith announced that Livingstone-Macleod UCP MLA Chelsae Petrovic had been named as Parliamentary Secretary for Health Workforce Engagement.
Ms. Petrovic, a former Licensed Practical Nurse and mayor of Claresholm, was endorsed by the leader of the UCP’s Take Back Alberta faction in the last provincial election as a “freedom fighter” and is best known for her view people who have heart attacks should be held responsible for their own illness.
Ms. Petrovic said at the time her words were taken out of context. She refused to discuss the event at yesterday’s news conference. “I addressed that over a year ago and I stand by that statement,” was all she had to say.
Given Ms. Petrovic’s past remarks, NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz called the appointment “incredibly poor judgment,” adding, “the role of government should be to ensure people have public health care when and where they need it, not to judge people for their health conditions.”
Interestingly, despite the focus of the reporters’ questions at the newser, most news reports emphasized Ms. LaGrange’s not-very-earth-shaking announcements.
The Premier and her gang of unprofessionals don’t have a clue how to run a government and how to deal with health care or perhaps its they simply do not care about providing health care to citizens of more modest means. Their financial supporters can afford private services, others not so much,.
Oh well, at some point, if the government continues on this rail, some will die and the lawsuits can begin. If the government has placed people in these hotel rooms, with alleged care givers whose backgrounds we don’t know wait until a patient is raped, beaten, stolen from. Also given these are motel rooms, with all sorts of people being able to pass by, they can also break in, a patient could sustain some real damage.
To save a couple of bucks the government is endangering a lot of people.
Will “I’m not sure what you mean by vetted” join “I’m still eating my cookie” when we pinpoint the career death knell of yet another Alberta Health CEO?
Ms. Bremmer: It certainly should. I am not persuaded that will happen, just yet, anyway. A person doesn’t rise to be a deputy minister of finance in two provinces without having a sharp mind, although there was very little to suggest that this was so in Ms. Mentzelopoulos’s performance yesterday. DJC
Am I reassured? Not bloody likly!
So we now seem to be heading in the direction that hotel health care is not a deliberate new UCP policy, but a situation that arose out of confusion and mismanagement. I’m not sure that approach will work well, particularly as they seem to have trouble so far finding a scapegoat other than their own ineptitude. In fact it may be worse than just admitting it was a bad idea, apologizing sincerely and promising not to do it again. This makes AHS look even more chaotic and there is already a sense the current UCP restructuring is a major cause of the chaos.
It is interesting to see Nixon’s approach. He is tough and a political survivor. He might as well be wearing a button with “don’t blame me” on it. I suspect he realizes his colleagues are desperately looking for a scapegoat and he wants to ensure it is not him.
Nixon may succeed if he can credibly assert he had nothing to do with this mess, but his colleagues closer to it may not. In the absence of a credible scapegoat, those in charge – that would probably be the Health Minister, will be blamed by the public.
So perhaps AHS needs to urgently put out a job posting for a new short term temporary position – scapegoat wanted, as there does not seem to be much interest in the position internally.
Yes
Not a stellar humanitarian statement when as a nurse , you know the Florence Nightingale compassionate angel of mercy , you manage to disparage the the patient and the ilness rather than possibly find resolution through suggesting a need for preventative education and helping make healthier choices. Not that healthier lifstyles have much bearing on heart failures any more.
Chelsea has the conservative denial of any responsibility and blame others down pretty good. A cherished conservative trait along with being very responsive to the issues that could possibly hurt them personally or collectively .
All for Us and none for anybody else ….sounds so UPC doesn’t it?
Ms Petrovic is described as a Licensed Practical Nurse, not just here but by other sources I’ve read online. But, she’s not – at least, not anymore. I couldn’t find her at all when I looked her up a few days ago on the CLPNA Public Registry, but I had her first name wrong – I input the conventional spelling of “Chelsea”, instead of the correct (for her) spelling, “Chelsae”. This morning I rectified that error, and she does appear on the registry … as “Cancelled”. https://www.clpna.com/for-the-public/public-registry-employer-verification/
Under the terms of the Health Professions Act, no person without a valid practice permit from the relevant regulatory College can hold themselves out as a Nurse, whether it be an RN, an RPN, or as in Ms Petrovic’s case, an LPN. So she should be described as a “former LPN”.
Thanks, Jerry. My first city editor, when I was about 19 years old, yelled at me never to assume anything. Nevertheless, I simply assumed Ms. Petrovic’s registration as an LPN was still current. I have corrected the story. DJC
As if this motelgate hasn’t stirred things up enough, yesterday there was a story on the news how a 5 year old girl with a serious illness had to go to Saskatchewan to get life saving surgery, because it was going to take at least 3 months to get the surgery at the Stollery. The fireworks in question period are no doubt going to carry on!
It is a well rehearsed dance of denial that follows a somewhat scripted or standardized pattern of rhetorical and psychological deja hoodoo voodoo: “Ten Psychological Tactics for Avoiding Accountability . . . ”
<<<>>>
https://www.chsalliance.org/get-support/article/ten-psychological-tactics-for-avoiding-accountability-and-how-to-address-them/
Thank you, as always, DC. And this morning what might be the worst apology in Alberta Health’s sorry history: “This is a terrible situation that has come to light. I am sorry that the individual at the centre of this situation feels that the service that he was going to get was misrepresented to him and his family. Going forward, we’re going to do better. We can only acknowledge that there is an issue here that needs to be addressed,” said LaGrange (Edmonton Journal).
Let’s assume that the government has people who know how to write a proper apology. If so, then we also have to assume that Ms LaGrange tore it up and wrote hers from scratch on a cocktail napkin. “I’m sorry about how he feels!” Wrong, wrong, wrong. Let’s try “I’m sorry that I as minister allowed this to happen on my watch.” “We can only acknowledge that there is an issue here that needs to be addressed.” Wrong again. Let’s try: “I am immediately directing an internal review of all levels of the health department and AHS to ensure this does not happen again”.
You’re welcome, Minister.
Simon: Thanks for your kind words. You and others who are following this story really should watch the entire video. It is truly remarkable. There are many gems like the one quoted by the Journal. Ms. LaGrange and Ms. Mentzelopoulos share a peculiar verbal quirk: They repeatedly start a sentence that appears to be leading to a conclusion or an admission, and then, at the last moment, veer off with barely a hesitation into something else, often a completely different topic. This makes them both difficult to pin down and hard to quote. Mainstream media in particular is allergic to quoting such incoherent word salad. DJC
As someone who uses a wheelchair 24/7 and is trying to stay in our condo for as long as possible, we turned to AHS and Homecare. Yes we were provided with a list of about 70 providers to sort through (and that was just for southern Alberta) and relied on friends and AHS staff for guidance. It all worked out for us but it’s easy to see how a total mess like this could occur. I wish him well.
And there’s a perfectly good way to spell Chelsea. Geez Louise!
I am gob smacked how the UCP goes about their business. How can the electorate vote these clowns in. AHS is overseen by quote from the government website “Mrs. LaGrange also has a pedigree as an entrepreneur, owning a trucking company, as well as running a family farm.” So, this is the person in charge of our health system. We used to call it the Peter principle, promote to the level of incompetency. We are now there. Then they hire a TBA acolyte as one of her minions. I am not making this up.
So anyone can become a care provider for the vulnerable in Alberta without a vulnerable sector police record check? Gotcha. Now will this government remove the vulnerable sector record check for childcare providers, too? I mean, surely we can trust the private profiteers who provide these services to be above board and all. Haven’t they recently proved how trustworthy and honest they all are?
Has anyone figured out yet if this so-called “nursing home”, or “motel” was getting government money to provide care in addition to the fees they charged clients?
Never mind, let’s just hire another libertarian who has no use for people with health problems — for the health portfolio, no less. It’s good to know health experts like LPNs are in charge. And remember kids, cancer is 110% your fault until it’s terminal. Don’t expect Marlaina and the gang to help you out. Have a nice day!
Someone described Lagrange as having “Karla Homolka dead eyes” and it seems appropriate. It’s hard to imagine anyone could be more incompetent and uncaring. Marlaina Smith’s contempt for little people and health care workers comes through loud and clear with the Petrovic stick in the eye.
