Thank you to the musical Quin twins, universally known as the indie pop duo Tegan and Sara, for speaking up at the Juno Awards in Halifax last night about the Danielle Smith Government’s grotesque War on Trans Kids.

Alberta Premier Marlaina Danielle Smith – sorry, but who could resist? – as she announced her government’s harsh anti-trans policies at the end of January (Photo: Screenshot of Alberta Government video).

“We are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the wellbeing of our community,” said Sara after they were presented the 2024 Juno Humanitarian Award for their foundation’s charity work in support of 2SLGBTQ+ people.

“Threats like the Alberta Government’s attempt to prevent trans youth from accessing vital care,” she clarified to cheers of agreement from the crowd.

By calling out Premier Smith and her UCP Caucus in the Alberta Legislature for ignoring health-care professionals and turning a MAGA dog-whistle into public policy that can impact young people’s lives in deeply harmful ways, Tegan and Sara have done everyone who lives in Alberta a favour.

That is, they have reduced the possibility that folks in other parts of Canada won’t simply assume when they hear we’re from Alberta that we truly are all the embarrassing cousins of Confederation, as someone here once famously never actually said.

Of course, it’s natural when high-profile entertainment figures speak up about social and political issues that people who disagree with them will respond harshly, often in insulting terms. This is especially so, naturally, when the people doing the disagreeing are on the MAGA right.

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

One doesn’t need to bother to double click on the icon for the open sewer previously known as Twitter to know the kind of things that are being said there, or soon will be.

Usually the key point made in such replies churlish is that the speakers are entertainers, and therefore ought to stick to their strumming, or whatever. (This of course doesn’t apply to entertainers with whom such complainers are in agreement.)

So let it be acknowledged by all that Tegan and Sara are appropriately qualified to weigh in on this debate. To wit: They are from here, having grown up in Calgary, and no doubt therefore know better than most Canadians just what an appalling government we now have in Alberta, on this and many other issues.

They have a stake in this debate like every other Albertan.

The CBC’s initial report, bizarrely, didn’t mention what the sisters had to say about the Alberta Government. Failure of nerve, one supposes.

In January when the UCP introduced its policy, which was clearly designed to appeal to the party’s Q-adjacent Take Back Alberta faction, Ms. Smith adopted a tone of oleaginous fake concern for trans youth, presenting “the harshest, least inclusive policy regime for trans kids in Canada as a depoliticized compromise,” to borrow the words of University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young.

“Does anyone in the UCP Caucus have the spine to stand up against this?” I asked at the time. The answer, we now know, is no.

According to the Tegan and Sara Foundation’s website, it “raises funds and fights for LGBTQ+ equality and justice through our flagship programming and support of grassroots organizations, activists and communities that often go unrecognized by major funding institutions.

“This work is critically important because LGBTQ+ women and girls face greater socioeconomic and health disadvantages compared to their male, heterosexual & cisgender counterparts.”