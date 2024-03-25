Thank you to the musical Quin twins, universally known as the indie pop duo Tegan and Sara, for speaking up at the Juno Awards in Halifax last night about the Danielle Smith Government’s grotesque War on Trans Kids.
“We are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the wellbeing of our community,” said Sara after they were presented the 2024 Juno Humanitarian Award for their foundation’s charity work in support of 2SLGBTQ+ people.
“Threats like the Alberta Government’s attempt to prevent trans youth from accessing vital care,” she clarified to cheers of agreement from the crowd.
By calling out Premier Smith and her UCP Caucus in the Alberta Legislature for ignoring health-care professionals and turning a MAGA dog-whistle into public policy that can impact young people’s lives in deeply harmful ways, Tegan and Sara have done everyone who lives in Alberta a favour.
That is, they have reduced the possibility that folks in other parts of Canada won’t simply assume when they hear we’re from Alberta that we truly are all the embarrassing cousins of Confederation, as someone here once famously never actually said.
Of course, it’s natural when high-profile entertainment figures speak up about social and political issues that people who disagree with them will respond harshly, often in insulting terms. This is especially so, naturally, when the people doing the disagreeing are on the MAGA right.
One doesn’t need to bother to double click on the icon for the open sewer previously known as Twitter to know the kind of things that are being said there, or soon will be.
Usually the key point made in such replies churlish is that the speakers are entertainers, and therefore ought to stick to their strumming, or whatever. (This of course doesn’t apply to entertainers with whom such complainers are in agreement.)
So let it be acknowledged by all that Tegan and Sara are appropriately qualified to weigh in on this debate. To wit: They are from here, having grown up in Calgary, and no doubt therefore know better than most Canadians just what an appalling government we now have in Alberta, on this and many other issues.
They have a stake in this debate like every other Albertan.
The CBC’s initial report, bizarrely, didn’t mention what the sisters had to say about the Alberta Government. Failure of nerve, one supposes.
In January when the UCP introduced its policy, which was clearly designed to appeal to the party’s Q-adjacent Take Back Alberta faction, Ms. Smith adopted a tone of oleaginous fake concern for trans youth, presenting “the harshest, least inclusive policy regime for trans kids in Canada as a depoliticized compromise,” to borrow the words of University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young.
“Does anyone in the UCP Caucus have the spine to stand up against this?” I asked at the time. The answer, we now know, is no.
According to the Tegan and Sara Foundation’s website, it “raises funds and fights for LGBTQ+ equality and justice through our flagship programming and support of grassroots organizations, activists and communities that often go unrecognized by major funding institutions.
“This work is critically important because LGBTQ+ women and girls face greater socioeconomic and health disadvantages compared to their male, heterosexual & cisgender counterparts.”
I remember when the Juno Awards were in Edmonton, in 2004. If I recall correctly, Ralph Klein was there. He was met with a chorus of boos. If Danielle Smith were at an awards show like that, she would definitely be booed.
On another subject, from one of your more recent blogs, on Davey, and Take Back Alberta, this is what was going on. This just happened to show up from another search I was doing. These people are quite lost. They appear to be seniors in this group, but not all of them are. What exactly are they supposed to be taking back Alberta from? The sooner Davey slithers away into obscurity, the better.
https://tnc.news/2024/03/23/take-back-alberta-elections-alberta-protest/
It’s not what they’re taking Alberta back FROM. It’s what they’re taking it back TO, namely the Social Credit days of the 1950s. I’m sure that is not what they mean though.
Danielle Smith can’t catch a break these days. The Quinn twins (and the rest of us for that matter)should familiarize themselves with the recently leaked WPATH files.
WPATH (the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) is regarded by many as one of the leading advocacy group for medical care, education, and research around transgender issues. Over the years the US government, American doctors and prominent organizations like the World Health Organization have come to rely on WPATH guidelines as the de facto treatment for transgender youth.
Well recently leaked internal messaging boards and video conferencing have painted an organization driven by ideologues pushing radical experimental hormonal medical procedures on minors they privately admit often have devastating and permanent side effects. Some have compared it to the surgical lobotomies which were popular in the mid twentieth century.
Previously WPATH recommended hormonal treatment to begin at 16 or 17. But in its latest guidelines published in 2022 age restrictions have been removed. It’s become the Wild West. The files reveal there is little evidence-based medicine involved with doctors improvising treatment as they go along. They appear to be engaged in political activism, not science.
Judge for yourself.
https://nypost.com/2024/03/04/opinion/secret-files-show-how-international-group-pushes-shocking-experimental-gender-surgery-for-minors/
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/56a45d683b0be33df885def6/t/65ea1c1ea42ff5250c88a2f5/1709841455308/WPATH+Report+and+Files%28N%29.pdf
God forbid that people who don’t agree with Marlaina and her band of UCP Marlainas become politically active. Or is that God forbade? Political activism is only for TBA. Oh, wait — they claim they’re non-political now. So confusing.
Idea! Trans children could seek medical treatment from experts (UCP politicians and completely apolitical TBA members, not multidisciplinary teams of doctors and other qualified professionals) in seedy motels along Highway 2. Why go to Montreal, when Alberta has all kinds of motels that have seen better days? Motel medicine, baby! Some might even have disused exercise rooms that could be converted for conversion therapy.
Speaking of disused things, consider the Compassionate Intervention Act. Lock ’em up and de- and re-program ’em. There is precedent for this sort of thing in Alberta. UFA members joined eugenics boards in the 20th century to determine who should be sterilized, based on opinion, not science. Children should be seen, not heard, but not seen, either, especially if something’s “wrong” with them. Precedent always wins in a court of law, right? Oopsie, human rights have been entrenched in law since then. Children are human, too. Surely there’s a workaround. Keep digging, Marlainas.
But for sure, anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings should not be allowed to get involved in politics, especially in matters that affect them directly, because music. Unless it’s Paul Brandt. And they have a helicopter.
Presuming everything you posted is complete BS, ron, what difference does it make to you personally? Please list specifics, thanks!
The way the CBC reports you would swear they think Stephen Harper is still Prime Minister. Maybe they are concerned Skippy Poilievre could win the next Federal election so they started their boot licking early.
JE: They’ve never stopped. They are remarkably timid. I don’t think it’s a matter of worrying about PP. I expect he will close them down anyway, which will be a loss despite the network’s obvious deficiencies, in addition to a loss to the Conservatives since as the British has shown with the BBC it is remarkably easy to turn public broadcasters into neoliberal and war-mongering propaganda machines. It will make a lot of people who would otherwise fight to save the CBC shurg their shoulders and say, oh well. DJC
I’m only half remembering but papa Steve really salted the board with ideological purists that suited his agenda, just because he’s gone doesn’t mean they are, or that Canada isn’t just a centre-right colonial project that exists primarily to gather the great natural wealth of this continent for our betters.
I slept easier last night, knowing the power of the message from Tegan and Sara. The audience they can reach and the demographic they might be able to motivate to participate in democratic processes like voting (because it matters) is considerable. If a government is doing something you don’t like and you do nothing, you are part of the problem. Silence and inaction are tacit approval. Tegan and Sara will not stand idly by and let the UCP government in Alberta target trans kids. If you agree with Tegan and Sara, you should stand up, too. Simple as that.
That was a hit piece if I ever saw one. I feel bad for those young manipulated kids that your using. And disgusted with the writer. Danielle is protecting children, while you clearly have an agenda. The damage that’s being done to kids is very real, and it will go down in history as medical destruction compared to lobotomies. Danielle said when kids are old enough, they can choose sexual denying care, for lifelong profit of pharma. And she’s made it so they can have care here, as opposed to Montreal. Then you have the fact that 80% of the province agrees with her. Disgusting, non-partisan smear job.
Ms. Kelly, I’m pretty sure you mean a partisan smear job, and interpretation with which I respectfully disagree. DJC
Hey, identical talking points as ronmac, what a coinky-dink!
She does nothing but protect children from a daycare kitchen that poisoned children and left some with lifelong conditions. Imported medicine that is potentially lethal to babies. And when her and Trudeau handed mountains of cash no questions asked over to dupont who put teflon in the blood of every baby born on earth now and compounding into the future. Children sure are lucky to have her in their corner.
Of course, Queen Danielle will ignore Teagan and Sara’s advocacy for LGBTQ2 youth because they are from Los Angeles and are super-woke infected liberals. And David Parker, I’m sure is composing one of his biting missives about the whole declaration. It maybe something along the lines of Teagan + Sara are twins and gay — gee, Parker probably wonders which one converted the other to her lesbian lifestyle?
Trans youth are easy targets for the UCP/TBA, because there is little in the way of strong vocal support for them — just some noise and easy to ignore.
If being very publicly embarrassed had any effect on Smith and the UCP, this would be a good thing. However, I doubt it will. We already know they revel in being the crazy cousins of Canada and divisive social issues stirs up their base, which is one of the reasons they do this sort of thing particularly to distract and take attention away from more difficult issues like the economy and health care.
So this is like the old saying about getting into a wrestling match with a pig – the pig enjoys it. I remember years ago K D Lang, who at that time was a big and rising star, calling out Klein and his government (and later Kenney). Did it change anything? No. Well at least Tegan and Sara are still here in Alberta, so perhaps that may help mobilize people against the UCP.
So many amazing kids have come out of the Alberta public education system. Really proud of those two among many, many others. Yes, the subtext is there; let’s not break what we have in order to sell it to the home schoolers.
