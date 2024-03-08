If United Conservative Party leaders like Premier Danielle Smith are looking for another fight to pick with the Trudeau Government, they could always complain about Canada’s slavish and continuing support for U.S. efforts to get rid of the Venezuelan government of Nicholas Maduro.

Former, and possibly future, U.S. president Donald J. Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons).

I recognize that this might make it more difficult for UCP big shots to suck up to Donald Trump – the former American president known for his inexplicably visceral dislike of Venezuelans – who the Alberta government would clearly like to see back in the White House soon.

Mr. Trump was busy during his rambling Super Tuesday victory speech complaining about Texas refineries buying Venezuelan heavy oil, and in the process slagging all “tar oil,” which by definition would include bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands that, tellingly, used to be described by the Alberta government as “tarsands.”

But, really, Premier Smith has shown time and again that she is capable of advocating completely contradictory things at exactly the same time without suffering even a tingle of irony. (This is something a politician can only do if she is completely without shame, a quality Ms. Smith obviously shares with Mr. Trump.)

So it should be quite possible for the UCP to describe Ottawa’s efforts to side with the Americans over Mr. Maduro’s continued leadership of Venezuela as a vicious attack on Alberta’s economic security at the same time as they tell American politicians exactly the same things as Ottawa does.

Five years ago in this space I explained why, if the State Department’s quest for regime change in Venezuela were to succeed, it would be very bad news for Alberta. At the time, the potential for unintended consequences in Alberta’s oilpatch was being ignored completely, if it had even occurred to anyone as a possibility. Nothing appears to have changed since. Let me reprise my argument:

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro (Photo: Government of Venezuela, Public Domain).

Readers will recall that in 2019, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the hapless Barack Obama lookalike who was ironically the Trump Administration’s favoured replacement for President Maduro, had promised that if he were installed in power, his government would give foreign (read U.S.) oil companies the right to make bigger investments in joint ventures with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela.

Mr. Guaidó is now living in exile in Miami, presumably comfortably, but it is reasonable to assume that a similar investment arrangement remains a minimum concession for any Venezuelan opposition figure who hopes to win the favour of the Americans.

So why is that a problem for Alberta?

As I wrote in 2019, it would open the door to heavy U.S. corporate involvement in the vast Venezuelan oil reserves, said to be the largest in the world, and which include oilsands similar in size to Alberta’s. That, in turn, would end the United States’ blockade of Venezuelan oil, part of its ongoing campaign to topple the Maduro government.

Indeed, President Joe Biden loosened the Trump Administration’s sanctions on Venezuela last fall in response to an agreement between the Maduro Government and opposition parties for elections to be held next July. So it’s quite possible that this is the reason Mr. Trump was being so cranky about “tar oil” on Tuesday. Presumably if he returns to the White House, his vindictive sanctions will return to Venezuela with full force.

Miami resident and Barack Obama lookalike Juan Guaidó (Photo: Leo Alvarez, Creative Commons).

Regardless, regime change would be a potentially serious problem for Alberta because Venezuela is conveniently located just across the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico near the U.S. refineries along the Gulf Coast of Texas, where a lot of Alberta’s low-quality bitumen ends up.

Running a pipe to Houston was the ultimate goal of former UCP premier Jason Kenney’s foolish bet that Mr. Trump would win the 2020 presidential election. That gamble cost Alberta taxpayers $1.5 billion – enough to build the South Edmonton Hospital that UCP just cancelled, to give but one example.

In the simplest terms, I wrote in 2019, one likely effect would be to flood those American refineries with cheap, heavy oil from Venezuela.

After that, it’s just a matter of supply and demand – another concept the UCP, oddly for a supposedly conservative party, doesn’t seem to understand.

A big increase in supply, conveniently located for quick and inexpensive ocean transfer, would depress the price fetched by Alberta oil, especially low-quality oilsands bitumen.

Given the size of Venezuela’s oilsands, bigger even than ours, the low prices could last for a very long time — possibly even until the planet’s transition from a fossil fuel economy is complete, a prospect that now looks more likely to happen eventually than it did five years ago.

U.S.-owned fossil fuel companies that long resisted building refining capacity in Alberta because they don’t want to compete with underused capacity at their Gulf Coast operations will have no problem replacing their Canadian supplies with cheaper Venezuelan crude.

After all, they have no loyalty to any jurisdiction, or to any notion of “ethical oil.” Their only loyalty is to the best price and the best return on investment.

So how is Canada campaigning constantly for regime change in Venezuela, good news for Alberta’s oil patch?

Oh ye of little faith! AFL president is now officially an NDP leadership candidate

Recent rumours to the contrary notwithstanding, Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan is now officially a candidate to lead the Alberta NDP.

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Mr. McGowan’s name appeared yesterday on Elections Alberta’s list of registered NDP leadership candidates along with those of MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman, Rakhi Pancholi, and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse.

Later in the day, Mr. McGowan tweeted that “I’ve officially been approved to stand as a candidate in the Alberta NDP leadership race” and also that “I have Covid.”

He included with the tweet an image of his letter accepting his candidacy from Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler.

President of the AFL since 2005, Mr. McGowan drew fire from the United Conservative Party when his candidacy was first reported for his intention to continue in that role while he campaigns. However, Mr. McGowan says he will not draw on AFL resources for his leadership campaign.

Still missing, but widely expected to declare his candidacy on Monday, is former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.