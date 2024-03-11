Today’s the day former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is widely expected to enter the race to lead the Alberta New Democratic Party.
If Mr. Nenshi’s formal leadership campaign begins today as everyone in Alberta who pays attention to politics seems to expect, it will provide a true stress test of the coalition Rachel Notley built.
Until Ms. Notley came along, the Alberta NDP reliably played the role of a little party of conscience, no threat to Conservative governments but usually capable of electing a couple of hard-working MLAs who punched above their weight in Question Period, and a few more now and then after a good election.
The running joke back in the day was that if necessary the NDP Caucus in the Alberta Legislature could usually hold a meeting in a phone booth.
When Ms. Notley, a capable parliamentarian and one quarter of the NDP caucus at the time, was chosen as the party’s leader from a field of three on Oct. 18, 2014, it’s unlikely very many Alberta New Democrats expected much to change.
Maybe, just maybe, went the prevailing hope, Ms. Notley could energize voters enough to someday make the NDP the official Opposition again – not that anybody expected that to happen anytime soon.
Well, something happened alright, and a lot of heads are still spinning trying to figure out just what. Whatever it was, seven months and one week later she was sworn in as the premier!
From then to now – first as the leader of a majority government and especially after 2019 as an Opposition leader who would come close last year to returning to power – Ms. Notley built an electoral coalition of progressive voters that includes many Albertans who were never before NDP supporters. Among them, former provincial Liberals, Alberta Party supporters, and reluctant Red Tories who every election just before they voted Progressive Conservative sadly asked themselves, But who else is there?
Now, obviously, and thanks to Ms. Notley, there’s the NDP!
To build that coalition, Ms. Notley moved the party to the centre – and not just the Canadian centre, but the Alberta centre, which by most definitions is pretty far right.
If you read the comments that appear under this blog’s posts, you’ll know that she took it too far to the right for many traditional New Democrats.
Regardless, her achievement was reflected in the results of the 2023 election, which was too close for comfort from the perspective of the United Conservative Party of Premier Danielle Smith, and left the NDP with the largest Opposition caucus in Alberta history. Unlike the 2015 tally, no one could say the 2023 result was a fluke.
It demonstrated, moreover, that the Alberta electorate is now divided into two camps, and Alberta politics, for the time being at least, has become a de facto two-party system.
It was natural, then, that when Ms. Notley announced her intention to resign, the race would attract the interest of newcomers like Mr. Nenshi, who has not been an NDP member for very long at all but has his own political base in Calgary civic politics well outside the traditional NDP.
Indeed, he has often disdained party politics, and chose purple as his electoral colour because it blends Liberal red and Tory blue.
But the NDP is now a party with a real chance at grasping power. And what ambitious politician wouldn’t want a chance to lead a party like that?
“Nenshi jumping into the race will tweak the noses of many long-time NDP activists who aren’t accustomed to a big name outsider wanting to lead their party,” wrote political commentator Dave Cournoyer on his Substack last week.
For sure, this is not the way things were done in the Alberta NDP – ever! Leadership elections were polite affairs. Party leaders back to Ms. Notley’s father Grant Notley, who led the party from 1968 to his death in an air crash on Oct. 19, 1984, when he was leader of the Opposition, had all put in their time as hard workers and prominent figures within the party.
Naturally, there are people in the NDP who feel that’s the way things should continue to be – just as there are people in the party who have concluded Mr. Nenshi is the ticket to defeat the UCP, especially if it continues to be led by Ms. Smith.
But for good or for ill the Alberta NDP is a different party now, and it is going to have to be open to leadership contenders like Mr. Nenshi who are newcomers if it hopes to hold together the progressive coalition Ms. Notley built.
At the same time, whoever wins is going to have to find a way to keep the NDP’s traditional base sweet.
And no matter what leadership candidates are saying now – Rakhi Pancholi, c’mon down! – that’s certainly going to mean finding a way to preserve the party’s ties to the federal NDP even when the two NDP branches widely diverge on policy, as they did during Ms. Notley’s premiership.
Perhaps the most valuable thing that Mr. Nenshi possesses – at least this is the conventional wisdom among commentators who are not traditional New Democrats – is a Calgary postal code and enthusiastic supporters in that city.
This is certainly not good news for former justice minister Kathleen Ganley, the only MLA in the race who now represents a Calgary riding, Calgary-Mountain View.
She appears to be the first choice of the party establishment, however, so she is far from a weak candidate. But this vulnerability certainly accounts for the uncharacteristically sharp words about Mr. Nenshi from Ms. Ganley, who assailed him for his tepid endorsement of the NDP in last spring’s election without waiting for him to announce he is running.
For his part, if he wins, Mr. Nenshi could pull it all together and provide the conditions needed to boot the UCP – or he could break it all apart and split the coalition Ms. Notley built.
He’d have to be as careful of the NDP’s base as Mr. Smith is of the UCP’s – and it’s not clear he has the inclination or the patience to do that.
If he loses and the supporters he’s likely to bring to the party then lose their enthusiasm, pack up, and go home, that too could result in the NDP’s chances going pffft.
If Mr. Nenshi indeed enters the race, the commentariat will immediately proclaim him to be the front-runner. He will generate national interest.
All I can promise you this morning is that, whatever happens today, it’s going to be interesting and, this being Alberta, it’s likely to stay that way.
I am still hoping Nenshi does not enter the field. Only time I voted for him was when the alternative was Smith of the sprawl cabal. In 2010 I had already sent in my mail in vote for Bob Hawkesworth from abroad, and it was too late to change once Bob withdrew. Nenshi is capable enough and his heart is in the right place on some issues, but he loves the sound of his own voice far too much, and does not seem to realize how much dislike of him is out there in Calgary, not to speak of smaller cities and rural areas. And I have no idea how he plays in Edmonton.
As a long time NDP member I see my choice as between Kathleen Ganley, who I know and like, and Sarah Hoffman, who is probably ideologically closer to me. Those two have experience of actually governing and did well in their ministerial portfolios.
The NDP are the closest type of government that we have in Alberta that resembles what Peter Lougheed did for us. The UCP, with or without Danielle Smith, are an unmitigated disaster. I’ll stick with the government that serves the well being of Albertans, instead of their rich corporate friends.
While Ms. Smith may not have the eloquence and thoughtfulness of Nenshi, she is no slouch at communication. Even more importantly, she has learned a lot of valuable lessons about how to run and keep a political party together, often the hard way with some past public failure. Perhaps Nenshi is a much quick learner, but I suspect there is always a difficult learning curve for those who go into something new and different.
Recent history has not been kind to those who have got the idea to lead an Alberta political party without much involvement before hand. In the last two decades, there were two opposition leaders who came from the governing party with some fanfare and neither succeeded. Of course, history does not always repeat itself, but one should be cautious when the message from the recent past is 0 – 2. On the other hand, the last Calgary mayor to run provincially did very well but the one before him not, so 1 – 1.
Nenshi’s candidacy may not be good news for the other prominent Calgary candidate, but there already are several Edmonton candidates. So whoever wins may not do so based just on support in one area.
I do feel whatever the outcome of this race is, it will be historic and determine the future of the Alberta NDP. So as in any such race, the members need to choose wisely.
The arrival of Nenshi into the race will bring new and interesting people into the party. It was sell party memberships and broaden their base. He also appeals to young people and has a way of getting them excited and interested in politics.
What’s a telephone booth, Dave?
If — as is widely predicted — Mr Nenshi enters the race, party members need to ask him one pointed question: will he commit to running as an NDP candidate in the next election regardless of whether he wins the leadership? If the answer is anything but an immediate and enthusiastic “yes”, we need to steer clear of him.
I like Mr Nenshi. I like his positions on human rights and social issues, and he’s a spellbinding orator.
I’m not very knowledgeable about his record as Mayor of Calgary, because as a resident of a mid-sized northwestern Alberta city I haven’t paid much attention to municipal politics in the southern Alberta metropolis. But Mayors in Canada tend to get both too much credit and too much blame from voters for how their city councils perform, given that they are normally only one vote among many, so I don’t know how important his record is. Suffice to say he’s a decent human being by all accounts, sadly not a common characteristic among politicians these days.
But is he NDP leader material? He has always eschewed party politics, but becoming leader of a party would force him to jump into it with both feet. I fear he could become the “new, shiny object” that attracts too many instant Dippers but can’t get any traction with the broader electorate – kind of like Jagmeet Singh turned out to be.
Anyway, I’ll be perusing all the candidates’ websites and other public positions carefully over the next several weeks before deciding where my vote is going.
During a leadership race, a lot of ammo is spent attacking each other….and providing ammo that the opposition can use in the next general election. After his lacklustre appearance on a CBC book show, I hope he gets the message: it’s not what Canada reads, it’s what Canada NEEDS.
I’ve been discussing the Nenshi factor with my Calgary friends for a few weeks now and pretty much everyone agrees that he’s the guy to put the boots to the UCP no matter who’s leading it. I understand that career NDP supporters will see him as an interloper and possibly someone with a few questionable idiosyncrasies, but the NDP brain trust had their chance and they blew it. They really blew it, and progressives in this province don’t have the luxury of hanging around for numerous election cycles waiting for someone to emerge from the NDP rank and file who can motivate the majority of Albertans to elect a premier who has the ability to lead us into an uncertain future.
We are typical Conservative voters based upon socioeconomic status and by just about every other measure one could make.
We will never vote UCP just as long as Take Back Alberta is pulling the strings.
Aside for all the other issues we cannot bring ourselves to vote for a Party that does not seem capable of delivering on the very basics. Health care and Education. Both are a shambles.
And certainly we will never vote UCP as long as Danielle Smith is the leader and/or the usual dullard sycophants control the Party.
Shame really. Will we vote Nenshi? Yes…no choice other than staying home.
“Regardless, [Notley’s] achievement was reflected in the results of the 2023 election… Unlike the 2015 tally, no one could say the 2023 result was a fluke.”
Notley won in 2015 against a divided conservative movement. The NDP will never vanquish a united conservative party in Alberta. Let that sink in.
In 2023, Notley ran against a wackadoodle and still lost. Danielle Smith was the only reason the election was close. Notley was up against an non-stop fabulist. A motormouth who spins fictions effortlessly, freely, and fluently, with no BS filter on ideas either incoming or outgoing. Someone with a long history of outrageous ideas and comments. A seething cauldron of denial and ignorance. Yet in the televised debate, a nervous Notley failed to land a punch. Against a half-sensible leader like Travis Toews, the UCP would have won by a landslide.
Time to get real. There will be no Premier Ganley. No Premier Hoffman. No Premier Pancholi. Nenshi has no pull in rural Alberta. If the polls get too close, the UCP can trade Smith for a blue fencepost and still win.
Notley’s shift to the right was a strategic blunder. No matter how much the NDP pander to the O&G industry, they will never win the votes of pipeline supporters. If your vote is based on pipelines, why not just vote for the real O&G party?
As the NDP morphs into PC-lite, they make themselves irrelevant. Leaving Alberta without a party to defend and sell progressive principles and science-based policy.
It will not be Jason Kenney or Danielle Smith who erode and finally erase the progressive party in Alberta. It will be the NDP. It was Notley and her backroom advisors who shifted the Overton window. Ordinary Albertans will pay the price.
Notley’s climate and energy policies represent a setback to the progressive movement in Alberta. Notley & Co. threw environmentalists and climate activists under her diesel bus.
Given a one-term opportunity to show Albertans what a truly progressive government reliant on science-based policies looks like, the NDP brain trust balked. Far from leading the NDP to glory, Notley blew it up. Notley’s true legacy.
Be it resolved: it is useful, even essential, to have a political party on the left that defends progressive, social democratic principles. A party that anchors political debate in science / reality / sanity.
Further, it is useful to have such a political party on the left even if it never wins an election or forms government.
Absent a truly progressive party on the left, centrist parties like the present-day Notley NDP will continue to chase conservative parties to the right. Trying to outconservative the conservatives in a vain attempt to win power.
The upshot? Our political parties — now run by lobbyists, with the grassroots kept at a distance — stray from the public interest and increasingly cater to corporate interests. As we see today with the NDP and UCP.
“the coalition Rachel Notley built”
Did Notley build a coalition? Or did she abandon the NDP base in vain pursuit of neoliberal glory — and leave social democrats, environmentalists, and climate activists behind?
Notley & Co. threw environmentalists under the bus. Not a few longtime NDP supporters rejected Notley’s shift to the right.
Notley pandered to petroleum types. She toured the country, preaching salvation by pipeline to choirs of business elites. In May 2018, Notley hosted a hundred businesspeople who flew into the AB Legislature from BC. (Ouch!)
Then she had the nerve to call federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh “elitist”.
To this day, the righties falsely attack Notley for alleged subservience to the Trudeau-Singh alliance. In reality, Premier Notley heaped scorn on Singh over the Trans Mtn Expansion pipeline.
“To forget that and to throw [working people] under the bus as collateral damage in pursuit of some other high level policy objective is a recipe for failure and it’s also very elitist.”
“To do that and forget the needs of working people, or to throw working people under the bus, means that both economic growth and environmental protection are bound to fail.”
Deputy premier Sarah Hoffman: “I recall many times Jagmeet Singh has not been a friend to Albertans, to working people or to our nation when it comes to energy policy.”
Notley forbid her NDP sheep from posing for pictures with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
In the Oct 2019 federal election, Notley initially refused to publicly support the federal NDP candidate Heather McPherson in Edmonton Strathcona. Notley had nothing to gain. The AB NDP had already gone down to defeat in April.
Sabotaging federal NDP fortunes in Edmonton Strathcona would do nothing to help the AB NDP. No right-wingers would ever give Notley any credit for her stance on pipelines.
Notley shifted away from her long-time progressive supporters towards her legions of regressive neoliberal non-supporters, knowing NDP supporters had nowhere else to go.
Reakash Walters, federal NDP candidate in Edmonton Centre 2015: “As one of two people who nominated Rachel in 2015, I am truly disappointed in the direction the provincial party has taken and that they have chosen to prioritize oil extraction in the middle of a climate crisis.”
“What was Rachel Notley suggesting when she said she’s not committed to voting for Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats?” (Alberta Politics, 2019)
https://albertapolitics.ca/2019/10/what-was-rachel-notley-suggesting-when-she-said-shes-not-committed-to-voting-for-jagmeet-singhs-new-democrats/
While Notley was getting cozy with Suncor’s CEO and arch-conspiracy theorist Vivian Krause, she turned a deaf ear to longtime NDP supporters:
“Oilpatch odours in northwestern Alberta still pungent, years after inquiry”
“[Donna Daum, a retired teacher] points out that members of the current NDP govt — including Premier Rachel Notley — were loud in their support when they were in opposition.
“‘(Notley) talked about the precautionary principle, which obviously is no longer in their dictionary. I can’t believe how these dictionaries get rewritten the moment there’s some responsibility attached to things.'”
In opposition, the NDP voiced support for a comprehensive healthy study on cancers in Fort Chipewyan. In govt, the only sound was crickets.
“[Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation,] said his people continue to die from cancer at alarmingly high rates, a fact he blamed on oilsands developments. ‘Whatever food I’m bringing in from the bush, it is getting our people sick.’ The chief said he had hoped that after four decades of Conservative rule in Alberta, things would be different when the NDP government came to power in May 2015. But under the Rachel Notley government, he said, it’s business as usual. ‘I feel very, very ashamed to call myself an Albertan. I feel very, very ashamed to call myself a Canadian citizen.'” (January 2017)
“The talk around our table is that the NDP government is just another platform of the previous Conservative government with a different logo. Nothing has changed.” (Chief Allan Adam)
Former AB Liberal leader Kevin Taft: “Through her whole career and her whole party, up until they became government, [Notley and the NDP] were very effective critics, counterbalances to the oil industry. As soon as she stepped into office, as soon as she and her party became government, they’ve simply became instruments of the oil industry.”
Dr John O’Connor: “Pre-election, the NDP/Rachel Notley were vocally supportive of bringing accountability and responsibility to bear on the environmental and health impacts, especially downstream, of the tarsands. After the AB Cancer Board report on Fort Chipewyan, she was notably outspoken on the need to comply with the recommendation for a comprehensive health study of Fort Chip, which was never even started.
“Now—it’s buried and forgotten. Such hypocrisy.”
Premier Notley on the UofA’s decision to award David Suzuki an honorary degree: “Speaking personally as an alumni (sic), I’m not a big fan of this decision. It struck me as being a bit tone deaf. If I’d been on the senate, I wouldn’t have personally voted for it.”
• https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/rachel-notley-suzuki-honorary-degree-university-of-alberta-1.4635006
Notley responded likewise to Jane Fonda’s visit in 2017: “Super tone-deaf.”
“Graham Thomson: Jane Fonda’s outdated rhetoric fails to make dent in pipeline expansion”
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/graham-thomson-jane-fondas-outdated-rhetoric-fails-to-make-dent-in-pipeline-expansion
Cheryl Oates, Communications Director for the Premier: “We have been clear that when it comes to Alberta’s oilsands, Tzeporah Berman is dead wrong.”
Notley’s barely disguised insults towards environmentalists like Berman and Greenpeace’s Mike Hudema didn’t go unnoticed.
“How a Rachel Notley volunteer wound up on a bridge blockading an oil tanker” (National Observer)
http://www.nationalobserver.com/2018/07/12/opinion/how-rachel-notley-volunteer-wound-bridge-blockading-oil-tanker
Notley called the Leap Manifesto naïve, ill-considered, and tone-deaf.
https://globalnews.ca/news/2644036/ndp-leap-manifesto-naive-ill-considered-and-tone-deaf-rachel-notley/
Premier Notley: “Here in Alberta we ride horses, not unicorns, and I invite pipeline opponents to saddle up on something that is real.”
“‘In Alberta we ride horses, not unicorns’: Rachel Notley calls pipeline opponents unrealistic” (CBC, 2018)
Strip the mythology away, and history leaves us with a less than flattering portrait of Dear Leader.
Notley’s reign was a step backwards for Alberta’s progressive movement. Climate change disproportionately affects women and children. The global poor are the most vulnerable. Does not matter what your policies are on farm labor, GSAs, childcare, etc. If you’re not progressive on climate, you’re not progressive.
Let Notley take her seat on Suncor’s board of directors —the NDP needs to move on. NDP supporters need to reclaim their party. Send Notley’s bevy of blinkered backroom advisers back to corporate Canada where they came from.
This moment in history is not calling for more oil-soaked petro-progressive politicians.
