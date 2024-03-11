Today’s the day former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is widely expected to enter the race to lead the Alberta New Democratic Party.

Rachel Notley and the other contenders in the 2014 NDP leadership race, David Eggen and Rod Loyola (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

If Mr. Nenshi’s formal leadership campaign begins today as everyone in Alberta who pays attention to politics seems to expect, it will provide a true stress test of the coalition Rachel Notley built.

Until Ms. Notley came along, the Alberta NDP reliably played the role of a little party of conscience, no threat to Conservative governments but usually capable of electing a couple of hard-working MLAs who punched above their weight in Question Period, and a few more now and then after a good election.

The running joke back in the day was that if necessary the NDP Caucus in the Alberta Legislature could usually hold a meeting in a phone booth.

When Ms. Notley, a capable parliamentarian and one quarter of the NDP caucus at the time, was chosen as the party’s leader from a field of three on Oct. 18, 2014, it’s unlikely very many Alberta New Democrats expected much to change.

Maybe, just maybe, went the prevailing hope, Ms. Notley could energize voters enough to someday make the NDP the official Opposition again – not that anybody expected that to happen anytime soon.

NDP leadership candidate Kathleen Ganley, MLA for Calgary-Mountain View (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Well, something happened alright, and a lot of heads are still spinning trying to figure out just what. Whatever it was, seven months and one week later she was sworn in as the premier!

From then to now – first as the leader of a majority government and especially after 2019 as an Opposition leader who would come close last year to returning to power – Ms. Notley built an electoral coalition of progressive voters that includes many Albertans who were never before NDP supporters. Among them, former provincial Liberals, Alberta Party supporters, and reluctant Red Tories who every election just before they voted Progressive Conservative sadly asked themselves, But who else is there?

Now, obviously, and thanks to Ms. Notley, there’s the NDP!

To build that coalition, Ms. Notley moved the party to the centre – and not just the Canadian centre, but the Alberta centre, which by most definitions is pretty far right.

If you read the comments that appear under this blog’s posts, you’ll know that she took it too far to the right for many traditional New Democrats.

NDP leadership candidate Rakhi Pancholi, who has made formally severing the Alberta and federal New Democratic parties a campaign issue (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Regardless, her achievement was reflected in the results of the 2023 election, which was too close for comfort from the perspective of the United Conservative Party of Premier Danielle Smith, and left the NDP with the largest Opposition caucus in Alberta history. Unlike the 2015 tally, no one could say the 2023 result was a fluke.

It demonstrated, moreover, that the Alberta electorate is now divided into two camps, and Alberta politics, for the time being at least, has become a de facto two-party system.

It was natural, then, that when Ms. Notley announced her intention to resign, the race would attract the interest of newcomers like Mr. Nenshi, who has not been an NDP member for very long at all but has his own political base in Calgary civic politics well outside the traditional NDP.

Indeed, he has often disdained party politics, and chose purple as his electoral colour because it blends Liberal red and Tory blue.

But the NDP is now a party with a real chance at grasping power. And what ambitious politician wouldn’t want a chance to lead a party like that?

“Nenshi jumping into the race will tweak the noses of many long-time NDP activists who aren’t accustomed to a big name outsider wanting to lead their party,” wrote political commentator Dave Cournoyer on his Substack last week.

Grant Notley, leader of the Alberta NDP from 1968 until his death in 1984 (Photo: Creator not identified, via the Daveberta Substack).

For sure, this is not the way things were done in the Alberta NDP – ever! Leadership elections were polite affairs. Party leaders back to Ms. Notley’s father Grant Notley, who led the party from 1968 to his death in an air crash on Oct. 19, 1984, when he was leader of the Opposition, had all put in their time as hard workers and prominent figures within the party.

Naturally, there are people in the NDP who feel that’s the way things should continue to be – just as there are people in the party who have concluded Mr. Nenshi is the ticket to defeat the UCP, especially if it continues to be led by Ms. Smith.

But for good or for ill the Alberta NDP is a different party now, and it is going to have to be open to leadership contenders like Mr. Nenshi who are newcomers if it hopes to hold together the progressive coalition Ms. Notley built.

At the same time, whoever wins is going to have to find a way to keep the NDP’s traditional base sweet.

And no matter what leadership candidates are saying now – Rakhi Pancholi, c’mon down! – that’s certainly going to mean finding a way to preserve the party’s ties to the federal NDP even when the two NDP branches widely diverge on policy, as they did during Ms. Notley’s premiership.

For younger readers, who may be confused by the term, this is what we have in mind when we say “a telephone booth” (Photo: N9LXI, Creative Commons).

Perhaps the most valuable thing that Mr. Nenshi possesses – at least this is the conventional wisdom among commentators who are not traditional New Democrats – is a Calgary postal code and enthusiastic supporters in that city.

This is certainly not good news for former justice minister Kathleen Ganley, the only MLA in the race who now represents a Calgary riding, Calgary-Mountain View.

She appears to be the first choice of the party establishment, however, so she is far from a weak candidate. But this vulnerability certainly accounts for the uncharacteristically sharp words about Mr. Nenshi from Ms. Ganley, who assailed him for his tepid endorsement of the NDP in last spring’s election without waiting for him to announce he is running.

For his part, if he wins, Mr. Nenshi could pull it all together and provide the conditions needed to boot the UCP – or he could break it all apart and split the coalition Ms. Notley built.

He’d have to be as careful of the NDP’s base as Mr. Smith is of the UCP’s – and it’s not clear he has the inclination or the patience to do that.

If he loses and the supporters he’s likely to bring to the party then lose their enthusiasm, pack up, and go home, that too could result in the NDP’s chances going pffft.

If Mr. Nenshi indeed enters the race, the commentariat will immediately proclaim him to be the front-runner. He will generate national interest.

All I can promise you this morning is that, whatever happens today, it’s going to be interesting and, this being Alberta, it’s likely to stay that way.