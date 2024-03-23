The Alberta motel medicine scandal that was still unfolding yesterday with the premier’s revelation 39 more discharged hospital patients were being housed in Leduc hotels by the same company as the stroke patient at the heart of the original news report is a logical and predictable result of the privatization of health care that the United Conservative Party continues to push.
Credit where credit is due, once it became a news story, the Smith Government’s swift response to Contentment Social Services’ failure to pays its bills was appropriate and necessary to ensure clients weren’t tossed into the streets of Leduc.
From a political perspective, the government can now focus with some justice on the inappropriately named company as the scapegoat for a much broader problem created by this and past governments’ approach to public health care.
This is certainly politically smarter than blaming patients themselves for picking the wrong post-hospital care provider, which was the UCP’s and Alberta Health Services’ first instinct when the story broke last week.
But it will do nothing to prevent similar situations from arising in the future as fly-by-night operators continue to take advantage of a situation created by the government’s ideological commitment to the triple blight of privatization, financialization, and “red tape reduction.”
Even legitimate corporate care providers will cut corners to maximize profit if they are given the chance – as the UCP just did with its elimination of legislated minimums for personal care in the Continuing Care Act passed last year and the regulations that come into effect on April Fool’s Day.
So this problem isn’t going to go away just because a hammer comes down on Contentment Social Services.
Premier Danielle Smith dropped the startling information that there were 39 more Contentment Social Services clients at risk of losing shelter as a result of the company’s problems during a news conference in Calgary yesterday on an unrelated topic.
“We don’t really know much about them, but what we’ve discovered over the last few days is that they used to have rental housing and because of a variety of factors – it sounds like they had a pest management problem – they moved their clients to hotel rooms,” Ms. Smith said in response to a reporter’s question.
She said the government has paid a $25,000 hotel bill to forestall the possibility the discharged patients would be evicted.
“From what we can tell, they’re just simply not delivering a level of service that we think is adequate for high need patients, and high-needs individuals,” she continued. So, she promised, “we’ll be working with each individual to make sure that they are with a more appropriate care agency.”
Moreover, she said, “there’s still some work we need to do to understand why they were recommended in the first place. But I would say we’ve now seen demonstration that they’re just not up to the task for being able to care for these vulnerable members of our population.”
This seems like a reasonable response, but it also appears to contradict what Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos were saying only the day before that once patients have been discharged from hospital, they are on their own and need to make their own living arrangements.
“We’re talking about people who are assessed by front-line health care workers to be able to make choices on their own about where they are going after discharge,” Ms. Mentzelopoulos said on Thursday.
“This particular non-profit agency … is providing non-medical care, non-medical housing,” Ms. LaGrange said at the same Thursday newser.
So which is it? Was Contentment Social Services caring for high needs, vulnerable patients, as the premier said, or discharged patients capable of making decisions on their own, as AHS has been saying?
Meanwhile, the situation that led to the current Motelgate scandal remains murky, with many questions unanswered or inconsistently answered.
Will the government keep Ms. Smith’s promise yesterday that there will “absolutely” be more regulation of agencies providing discharged AHS patients with housing, and that there will now be a list compiled with the help of the social services ministry of “accredited agencies”?
And whatever will Dale Nally, the UCP Government’s minister of red tape reduction, have to say about that?
The NDP Opposition says it has asked the Health Quality Council of Alberta to investigate “how Albertans are being discharged to agencies without proper oversight to ensure every patient is accommodated and properly cared for.”
The premier is unlikely to look with favour on that idea. There may be a reason, after all, that her news conference, to announce provincial funding for the arts in Calgary, began with a singer belting out a rendition of Don’t Stop Believin’.
Yeah, I’m sure the UCP would prefer that we all just hold onto that feelin’ …
About 45 protesters show up to support TBA leader
David Parker doesn’t seem yet to have said how his interview yesterday afternoon with Elections Alberta went, or what he said or didn’t say to them.
On the Ides of March, the founder and financial officer of Take Back Alberta vowed not to provide the Legislature’s elections administration agency with the list of donors to the registered third-party advertiser that he said he’d been asked to hand over.
“I will not be releasing the names of our donors so that they can be harassed by left wing activists,” he said at the time, when he also called on supporters to hold a protest “in light of the rampant corruption at Elections Alberta.”
In the event, about 45 chilly protesters showed up outside the agency’s unassuming office near Edmonton’s former downtown airport. Most were getting along in years and the sensible ones bugged off to the Starbucks across the street as soon as they could decently make an exit.
Is Danielle Smith becoming worse than Ralph Klein? He was extremely bad. His healthcare cuts put people’s lives at risk. Danielle Smith is clearly emulating him, and her shortsighted healthcare policies are going to do just that. What exactly were people thinking when they voted for the UCP?
David Parker confirms that when he identifies progressives, his TBA cult members will harrass them. I talked to one of his deluded cult members yesterday who condones Parker’s puerile behavior and thinks it is befitting a so-called leader.
“…But I would say we’ve now seen demonstration that they’re just not up to the task for being able to care for these vulnerable members of our population.”
Using Ms. Smith’s rationale that not being up to the task warrants their removal, can we also get rid of some of our UCP politicians who are similarly ‘not up to the task’?
As David has pointed out many times, a UCP mantra seems to have become, ‘no rules were broken’. I wonder if Contentment Social Services can make the same claim, since reducing red tape has left us with so few rules to break. As a result, can Contentment sue the provincial government for breaking their contract, since they did not break any rules? Or, more to the point, will the UCP be giving Contentment a severance to make sure there is no lawsuit?
“I will not be releasing the names of our donors so that they can be harassed by left wing activists,” he said at the time, when he also called on supporters to hold a protest “in light of the rampant corruption at Elections Alberta.”
“On Friday morning, he returned to the same theme in the same venue: “Dear Leadership of Alberta Health Services,” he tweeted. “We are coming for you, and we will not rest until your evil communist ideology is eradicated from the face of this province. Sincerely, Take Back Alberta.””
Back to the future of McCarthyism? Hardly, it (21st century 50 cent McCarthyism) remains the comfortable and comforting background steady state diversionary ‘scare’ tactic and is the routine grist for all of the paranoids managing the Alberta petrostate (corporate/state) mill.
Lagrange did her best to destroy public education and she’s doing the same with public healthcare. Meanwhile Marlaina is on another taxpayer funded junket to Houston to promote fossil fuels. These people seem to enjoy punching down on the vulnerable. It is to weep.
How To Bin friends And
Unfluence Private healthCare.
What a frightening mess for anyone who needs continuing care right now. The UCP government lies continue. Two conflicting statements cannot both be true. It seems that Albertans can’t grasp this concept: the UCP have complete contempt for human dignity.
What next? We’ve seen total disregard for the safety of children in private daycare centres and the worst E. coli outbreak in Alberta history. We’re watching failure upon failure to protect the people of this province. People who are too young, too old or too sick to speak up have already borne the brunt of this government’s callous actions and inaction.
The UCP caucus has zero boundaries. At what point can we conclude the sum of the actions is no longer oversight but intent? Historical precedent will tell where this leads. When governments treat the people as disposable, we should all move beyond concern to code orange: alert, alert, alert — worry! What is done to the “least” of us can be done to the rest of us.
Why is TBA, the command centre of the UCP, trying so hard to avoid accountability and subvert Elections Alberta? Are we getting closer to knowing who funded the convoyeurs at Coutts and beyond? I guess their supporters don’t want to stick around for the SHTF moment.
“Payin’ anything to roll the dice
Just one more time
Some’ll win, some will lose
Some are born to sing the blues
Whoa, the movie never ends
It goes on and on and on and on”
The lyrics, by Journey, seem to be telling the UCP plot. They’ll govern by rolling the dice. Some will lose. Cry us a river, you whiny babies. We’ll keep doing the same thing over and over and over and over. What are you going to do about it? Nothing: three more years, you losers!
Thanks, Journey, for allowing this song to be the anthem of Alberta. I think.
This is just the tip.
There will more more revelations coming from frustrated ER staff, EMS staff, patients, etc in the near future. AHS, at the working level, the pointy end, is in a complete state of disfunction and it is getting worse according to those I know who are part of the day to day operations.
The issue is not only Danielle Smith. It is about those around her who she has trused with making positive change. They do not have a clue about the effective delivery of health services. And it is about the increasing number of resignations of professional health care staff.
Where the recent debacles in long term care services go, the UCP is probably wondering why people don’t die when they’re supposed to.
As for the aged and the loony protesting in support of David Parker’s defence against the inquiries by Elections Alberta, I’m wondering why people don’t die when they’re supposed to?
So…39 accounted for; but what about the other 111 of the 150 that Ms Lagrange said spaces were created in the last 5 months ? Are there more motel/hotels in different cities in Alberta that “clients ” were sent to ?
Does Mr Nixon’s credit card have that much room on it, that he could put $25,000 on it? NICE !! and how many more rooms is he going to have to cover? This C- grade…correction F-grade script is only believable to those that are watching without the subtitles. IMHO it’s an insult to Albertans, that DS and co. think that people actually believe what she is trying to sell.
Awwh!! only 45, so sad — I guess the saying about “finding out who your real friends are, when you’re in trouble” applies here.
Now the question is, does Elections Alberta have to/ will they release their findings??
Ah, Take Back Alberta: a lot of hot air and as soon as they get “a whiff of (legal) grapeshot” they collapse like a cheap suit. There may be a lesson there for dealing with the UCP as well.
And today let’s not forget the father of it all: Brian Mulroney. He had his hand out right to the end. He retired to Trump’s Florida on his government pension and now he is back getting a government paid funeral. Typical of that section of the Canadian establishment that sold out and moved to America while their NEPO babies take their turns sucking at the public teat.
