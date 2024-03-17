Danielle Smith is always the smartest person in any room she’s in, so back in August 2022 when she was running to lead the United Conservative Party, she didn’t need to hesitate even for a moment when she was asked about what to do if hospitals filled up again with COVID-19 patients.
“If the hospitals start to get overrun, what would you do?” asked the host of the online event, former MLA Bruce McAllister, one of the Wildrose members who crossed the floor of the Legislature with Ms. Smith to join the Progressive Conservatives on Dec. 17, 2014 – a day that lived in infamy in Alberta until it didn’t, but long enough to get an NDP majority elected for a full term in office. Nowadays, Mr. McAllister is executive director of Ms. Smith’s office in Calgary’s McDougall Centre.
Ms. Smith didn’t even pause for breath before saying, “I can tell you exactly what I would do!”
To be fair, while the Zoom session was billed as a virtual town hall, it was clearly a campaign event ginned up to support Ms. Smith, so I suppose she knew in advance what the questions were going to be.
“The No. 1 thing that I keep hearing is that we have a lot of capacity in acute-care beds, but we have long-term-care patients who are awaiting permanent placement in long-term-care homes that are actually in our acute-care beds in hospitals,” she chirped.
“And I have to figure, there’s gotta be a more comfortable place for them to go.
“I was thinking, maybe a hotel would be a better environment!”
Fast-forward to yesterday.
The CBC’s Julia Wong reported how on March 4 a 62-year-old Edmonton man paralyzed on one side after a serious stroke was stuffed into a taxi at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton, where he had been housed for about six months since he was stricken, and driven 35 miles south to a $47-a-night motel in Leduc.
“They told me I was going to a facility for long-term care,” Blair Canniff told Ms. Wong. Instead, he found himself in a motel room too small to accommodate his wheelchair.
After that, the story grows murky – although this is not the reporter’s fault.
Alberta Health Services had nothing useful to say. It wouldn’t make a spokesperson available. It refused to answer Ms. Wong’s questions. It issued a short printed statement that can fairly be described as intended to dodge and obfuscate, not to illuminate.
“Different discharge options are considered …” Oh, please!
Mind you, AHS is in a state of terrified chaos thanks to the massive, expensive and counterproductive restructuring of its operations into four easy-to-privatize silos by Ms. Smith, who is so smart she doesn’t need the advice of anyone who knows anything about health care, and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, the Mike Pence of Canadian politics.
The care provider named in the CBC story, identified as Contentment Social Services, didn’t return any of the reporter’s calls or emails.
The non-profit company’s website reads like it was assembled by an Artificial Intelligence program that didn’t receive very clear instructions. Its About Us section says nothing about them. And according to The Breakdown, the company does business out of a drop-in hot-desk operation in downtown Edmonton.
Apparently a couple of care workers of some description visited Mr. Canniff in his room from time to time, Ms. Wong reported. He was fed fast food.
A week later, another taxi came for Mr. Canniff and took him back to the Royal Alex, where he remains.
Albertans are entitled to ask, what the hell is going on?
Where – and how – did Alberta Health Service get the idea that a Travelodge motel in Leduc, of all places, where according to the desk clerk several rooms have been rented by some sort of care company, was an appropriate place to house a patient suffering the after-effects of a serious stroke?
What role did Premier Smith’s past advocacy of using hotels for continuing care play in this AHS decision?
Who runs the company that was supposed to provide after-stroke care in a cheap motel far south of the city? Has it been sent other clients by AHS? What are the qualifications of the caregivers employed by the company?
If the pressure continues to get to the bottom of this story, we are likely to be told eventually it was all a terrible mistake, and that measures have been taken to ensure it won’t happen again. Perhaps someone will be found to fall on their sword.
But, mark my words, there is a clear line that connects the dots between the words spoken by Ms. Smith at her campaign town hall on Aug. 12, 2022, and the arrival of Mr. Canniff at the Travelodge in Leduc, where he thought “it was sort of a joke.”
At her 2022 Zoom event, Ms. Smith said she’d been thinking about continuing care …
She’s been thinking about it, alright.
Indeed, as a former Fraser Institute apparatchik, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’d been thinking about things like treating continuing care facilities as hotel-industry profit centres for a long time.
And as the person who always reckons she’s the smartest in the room, there’s absolutely no need for her ever to change her mind just because the evidence doesn’t support her half-baked, baked-in conclusions.
What do you want to bet this has happened to a lot more people than just Mr. Canniff?
Danielle Smith’s actual words
There was more of interest in Ms. Smith’s Aug. 12, 2022, “town hall” remarks, of course.
During her Zoom session, she peddled paranoid conspiracy theories about the World Economic Forum, trotted out some of her whack-a-doodle environmental beliefs, and complained about “cancel culture.” (Remember that? We don’t hear much about cancel culture anymore now that it’s the UCP that’s cancelling AHS leaders who behaved responsibly during the pandemic and trans Albertans seeking medical care.)
Nevertheless, I believe it is important to pay attention in detail to what influential politicians actually say. Here is my transcription of Ms. Smith’s answer to Mr. McAllister’s question about how to respond to packed acute-care wards, quoted in part above:
Mr. McAllister: “… If the hospitals start to get overrun, what would you do?”
Ms. Smith: “I can tell you exactly what I would do! I was actually having a conversation with members of our continuing-care services, because I’ve been trying to figure out how we create the surge capacity that AHS has so far failed to do. This is the thing that really bothers me about Alberta Health Services, is that they, we gave them direct instruction, the premier did, to expand surge capacity. And the numbers were there: 761 more ventilators, 1,081 more ICU beds, and they didn’t do it. In fact, when the Delta surge came, they came clean and said, ‘Whoops, actually we’ve decreased the number of ICU beds.’ So I’ve been talking to a lot of people about how we are supposed to address this, and the No. 1 thing that I keep hearing is that we have a lot of capacity in acute-care beds, but we have long-term-care patients who are awaiting permanent placement in long-term care homes that are actually in our acute-care beds in hospitals. It’s something like 60 per cent of the beds are filled with people who are awaiting long-term placement. And I have to figure, there’s gotta be a more comfortable place for them to go. I was thinking maybe a hotel would be a better environment! Well, when I talked to the continuing-care folks today, they said that we may in a lot of facilities, we have about 20 to 30 per cent excess capacity, and they would be more than happy to provide some kind of transition housing so that we can free up those beds, so that we have the capacity, so that when patients come into the Emergency Room, we can get them moved through so that they’re not, so that we’re not doing hallway medicine.” …
Now that we can add this to the list of FUBAR stunts pulled by the UCP, are the NDP stalwarts still debating how long someone ought to be a member as opposed to who can win the next election?
Ms Smith and her grossly incompetent health minister haven’t got the slightest interest in what happens to actual people. Particularly vulnerable people – and even more – vulnerable people with limited assets. The lowest on the pole for them? Anyone who can’t vote – ie – people in long-term care deemed unable to care for themselves. So who cares where they warehouse them? They’re just going to die anyway, right?
I spent close to 8 years with my mother in long term care. My wish for Ms Smith and Ms LaGrange is that they would have the opportunity to experience first hand the helplessness that comes with being so vulnerable. Shame on them for treating anyone so callously.
Tana, this just demonstrates the values of these two smartest in any room, entitled divas.
This is all an absolute embarrassment for someone who understands responsibility, but for this government and this Premier I can only say one thing for sure – they will not be sent to an hotel room if they get a stroke. That is for sinners and loosers like the rest of us.
By the way I am not being sarcastic.
This is the same pedantic atittude they displayed so many times during COVID and throughout Jason Kenney’s Kingdom with lunches at Alison’s Redford Palace and the trips to Mexico against all the pandemic rules at the time. Never mind the alchool abuse and employee harrassment. Yes we tend to forget but I do not.
The only thing that disgusts me more is the 47% support of this complete disrespect of everything we value in a society and get away with it. Shame on us.
Carlos: I remember how horrible Ralph Klein was, and the UCP have likely outdone him. Danielle Smith is absolutely disgusting.
Another day another example of Marlaina’s absolute lack of compassion for anyone other than billionaires. She should be ashamed of herself, but she is incapable of it. Minister Lagrange should resign over this, but it’s been a long time since any politician had the decency to do the right thing. It’s hard to imagine this government can stoop any lower, but give it a few days.
1. “Albertans are entitled to ask, what the hell is going on? . . . .” Followed by the deadest of dead silence.
2. “Patients scattered on AHS’s Highway dying, questions crowd the old blogger’s fragile eggshell mind.”
3. “Why ask why? All “mysteries” (involving lobbying, influence peddling, and the shameless profiteering of the connected insider class) are just more needles in the camel’s eye.” It could be no other way for a political lobbyist/lobbyist politician. The due dates and payment dates for past support/grooming/investment owing/owed to all of the long suffering benefactors and patrons have now arrived. Accounts must now be balanced.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SWrIB75vc8
I’m sure this is not the only attempt to get people out of acute care beds. It may be the first one to make the news. Yet I haven’t seen a single member of the UCP call out Danielle Smith. It’s amazing how many of them can walk around and cash their paychecks when they have no spines.
https://www.contentmentsocialservices.org, the website for the organization that assisted the patient to relocate to the cheap motel in Leduc, has pages and pages of anonymous fluff. But dig deep – examine the Women’s Empowerment page. It’s fairly easy to surmise what direction they are headed next. Hint: it’s not Women’s Empowerment.
What the About Us section does is list its areas of “empowerment:
“Together, we will lift the impoverished out of the binds of financial entrapment by empowering:
The unemployed/underemployed
Young adults who have aged out of foster care
Teen Parents/Single Parents
Outreach Programs
Veterans returning from active duty
Recent prison parolees
Immigrants assimilating to life in Canada
Visible Minority Groups”
No mention of seniors or long term care or health care. Who decided to use their services in this case? Who vetted them? Who got paid and how much for those services? How much was the hotel paid? Who owns it?
https://www.contentmentsocialservices.org/who-we-are
Any relation to this scandal in Sask that Charles Rusnell pointed out?
https://twitter.com/charlesrusnell/status/1769053471578489332
I just have to add that maybe “empowerment” can be done without a licence, but I’m pretty sure caring for a patient in a wheelchair requires training, licences and probably two people with an installed lift that they are specifically trained to use for transfers between bed and wheelchair, plus adequate space in the bedroom and bathroom.
I’m not a health care worker and may have missed stuff.
Sorry to go on but I see they do claim to help seniors on other parts of the website but it looks like they are focussed more on helping seniors stay independent. A good thing if a competent non-profit group were to do it properly, but this looks like a fly by night company out for a fast buck.
Licenced on Nov. 8, 2021 as a general business:
https://opengovca.com/edmonton-business/410422247-002
“CONTENTMENT SOCIAL SERVICES FOUNDATION is a general business operating in Edmonton licensed by the Sustainable Development Department of the City of Edmonton. The licence was issued on November 8, 2021 with licence number #410422247-002 and expiration date on November 7, 2022. The registered business location is at 10526 Jasper Avenue Nw, #202, Edmonton, AB, in the neighborhood of Downtown, in the ward of O-day’min. The status of the licence is issued.”
So would the City of Edmonton have more information?
Licence expired in 2022? Was it renewed?
Connection to other businesses at same address?
This is reprehensible, and that’s clearly an understatement. It is a return to the very bad healthcare policy failures of Ralph Klein, where many people had their lives put at risk. Do the UCP care? It doesn’t look that way.
If you vote ucp you deserve to die.
Brought to you by tbalberta!?
omg. how stupid is this woman. stroke victims in motel rooms????? So what happens if the person has a second stroke and no one is there to deal with it? Does the patient and or their family get to sue.
Given any sane person would know putting people into cheap motels is a model for more deaths do you think Smith and Co could be charged with neglegent homicide or some such thing.
People recovering from strokes need balanced meals, not fast food. Their rooms need to be clean and who is changing the beds of these patients? Are those cleaners qualified to do this work. Cleaning a hotel room is a lot different from cleaning a hospital room. What if the stroke victim’s room is broken into. Its not like they can defend themselves.
Dear old dani, as dumb as they come.
can hardly wait until she does it again but it happens to the “wrong” person. Of course if you have money you could go to a private care center.
A number of people from B.C. moved to Alberta because the cost of housing was less, a lot less. However, one does wonder if they consider it worth their lives.
When you vote people like Dani and company into office, you learn to live with it or die because of it.
Marlaina Dani Smith is granny dumping. That’s it.
Do the care providers for the dumped grannies have any qualifications at all, or are they just hired off the street? Have they undergone a vulnerable sector record check by police? It might surprise you to know that even in reputable care homes, staff are sometimes hired as temps from employment agencies without a vulnerable sector check. One such person assaulted a relative of mine.
Imagine going to visit a family member at the hospital, only to find them gone. How about having an elderly spouse who cannot drive and doesn’t own a vehicle? How does one get to Leduc without an expensive taxi fare? How would a non-verbal stroke survivor call for help, when they’re alone in a hotel room with someone stopping by from time to time? How frightening would it be to be left alone if you don’t understand what’s going on? Never mind access to therapists for physio, OT, speech pathology, etc.
Soylent Green is probably coming next in a mandate letter from Our Lady of the Undead. The UCP’s unwanted will be vanished. Problem solved. Promise kept. No one will dare to say a thing.
