Danielle Smith is always the smartest person in any room she’s in, so back in August 2022 when she was running to lead the United Conservative Party, she didn’t need to hesitate even for a moment when she was asked about what to do if hospitals filled up again with COVID-19 patients.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the smartest person in whatever room she’s in, apparently (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“If the hospitals start to get overrun, what would you do?” asked the host of the online event, former MLA Bruce McAllister, one of the Wildrose members who crossed the floor of the Legislature with Ms. Smith to join the Progressive Conservatives on Dec. 17, 2014 – a day that lived in infamy in Alberta until it didn’t, but long enough to get an NDP majority elected for a full term in office. Nowadays, Mr. McAllister is executive director of Ms. Smith’s office in Calgary’s McDougall Centre.

Ms. Smith didn’t even pause for breath before saying, “I can tell you exactly what I would do!”

To be fair, while the Zoom session was billed as a virtual town hall, it was clearly a campaign event ginned up to support Ms. Smith, so I suppose she knew in advance what the questions were going to be.

“The No. 1 thing that I keep hearing is that we have a lot of capacity in acute-care beds, but we have long-term-care patients who are awaiting permanent placement in long-term-care homes that are actually in our acute-care beds in hospitals,” she chirped.

“And I have to figure, there’s gotta be a more comfortable place for them to go.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, the Mike Pence of Alberta politics (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“I was thinking, maybe a hotel would be a better environment!”

Fast-forward to yesterday.

The CBC’s Julia Wong reported how on March 4 a 62-year-old Edmonton man paralyzed on one side after a serious stroke was stuffed into a taxi at the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Edmonton, where he had been housed for about six months since he was stricken, and driven 35 miles south to a $47-a-night motel in Leduc.

“They told me I was going to a facility for long-term care,” Blair Canniff told Ms. Wong. Instead, he found himself in a motel room too small to accommodate his wheelchair.

After that, the story grows murky – although this is not the reporter’s fault.

Alberta Health Services had nothing useful to say. It wouldn’t make a spokesperson available. It refused to answer Ms. Wong’s questions. It issued a short printed statement that can fairly be described as intended to dodge and obfuscate, not to illuminate.

Former Wildrose MLA Bruce McAllister, now the executive director of Premier Smith’s Calgary office (Photo: X/Bruce McAllister).

“Different discharge options are considered …” Oh, please!

Mind you, AHS is in a state of terrified chaos thanks to the massive, expensive and counterproductive restructuring of its operations into four easy-to-privatize silos by Ms. Smith, who is so smart she doesn’t need the advice of anyone who knows anything about health care, and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, the Mike Pence of Canadian politics.

The care provider named in the CBC story, identified as Contentment Social Services, didn’t return any of the reporter’s calls or emails.

The non-profit company’s website reads like it was assembled by an Artificial Intelligence program that didn’t receive very clear instructions. Its About Us section says nothing about them. And according to The Breakdown, the company does business out of a drop-in hot-desk operation in downtown Edmonton.

Apparently a couple of care workers of some description visited Mr. Canniff in his room from time to time, Ms. Wong reported. He was fed fast food.

A week later, another taxi came for Mr. Canniff and took him back to the Royal Alex, where he remains.

Albertans are entitled to ask, what the hell is going on?

Where – and how – did Alberta Health Service get the idea that a Travelodge motel in Leduc, of all places, where according to the desk clerk several rooms have been rented by some sort of care company, was an appropriate place to house a patient suffering the after-effects of a serious stroke?

What role did Premier Smith’s past advocacy of using hotels for continuing care play in this AHS decision?

Who runs the company that was supposed to provide after-stroke care in a cheap motel far south of the city? Has it been sent other clients by AHS? What are the qualifications of the caregivers employed by the company?

If the pressure continues to get to the bottom of this story, we are likely to be told eventually it was all a terrible mistake, and that measures have been taken to ensure it won’t happen again. Perhaps someone will be found to fall on their sword.

But, mark my words, there is a clear line that connects the dots between the words spoken by Ms. Smith at her campaign town hall on Aug. 12, 2022, and the arrival of Mr. Canniff at the Travelodge in Leduc, where he thought “it was sort of a joke.”

At her 2022 Zoom event, Ms. Smith said she’d been thinking about continuing care …

She’s been thinking about it, alright.

Indeed, as a former Fraser Institute apparatchik, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’d been thinking about things like treating continuing care facilities as hotel-industry profit centres for a long time.

And as the person who always reckons she’s the smartest in the room, there’s absolutely no need for her ever to change her mind just because the evidence doesn’t support her half-baked, baked-in conclusions.

What do you want to bet this has happened to a lot more people than just Mr. Canniff?

Danielle Smith’s actual words

There was more of interest in Ms. Smith’s Aug. 12, 2022, “town hall” remarks, of course.

During her Zoom session, she peddled paranoid conspiracy theories about the World Economic Forum, trotted out some of her whack-a-doodle environmental beliefs, and complained about “cancel culture.” (Remember that? We don’t hear much about cancel culture anymore now that it’s the UCP that’s cancelling AHS leaders who behaved responsibly during the pandemic and trans Albertans seeking medical care.)

Nevertheless, I believe it is important to pay attention in detail to what influential politicians actually say. Here is my transcription of Ms. Smith’s answer to Mr. McAllister’s question about how to respond to packed acute-care wards, quoted in part above:

Mr. McAllister: “… If the hospitals start to get overrun, what would you do?”

Ms. Smith: “I can tell you exactly what I would do! I was actually having a conversation with members of our continuing-care services, because I’ve been trying to figure out how we create the surge capacity that AHS has so far failed to do. This is the thing that really bothers me about Alberta Health Services, is that they, we gave them direct instruction, the premier did, to expand surge capacity. And the numbers were there: 761 more ventilators, 1,081 more ICU beds, and they didn’t do it. In fact, when the Delta surge came, they came clean and said, ‘Whoops, actually we’ve decreased the number of ICU beds.’ So I’ve been talking to a lot of people about how we are supposed to address this, and the No. 1 thing that I keep hearing is that we have a lot of capacity in acute-care beds, but we have long-term-care patients who are awaiting permanent placement in long-term care homes that are actually in our acute-care beds in hospitals. It’s something like 60 per cent of the beds are filled with people who are awaiting long-term placement. And I have to figure, there’s gotta be a more comfortable place for them to go. I was thinking maybe a hotel would be a better environment! Well, when I talked to the continuing-care folks today, they said that we may in a lot of facilities, we have about 20 to 30 per cent excess capacity, and they would be more than happy to provide some kind of transition housing so that we can free up those beds, so that we have the capacity, so that when patients come into the Emergency Room, we can get them moved through so that they’re not, so that we’re not doing hallway medicine.” …