There was a time in Alberta when sending a stroke patient in a taxicab to a cheap motel room in Leduc rented by a sketchy sounding organization and calling the destination a continuing care facility would have sparked a province-wide scandal.
If it happened more than once, it might even have gotten big enough to topple a government!
And it wasn’t that long ago – say, about 10 years.
As a matter of fact, it was 10 years ago next Saturday that premier Alison Redford was finally driven out of office by a frightened Progressive Conservative caucus – MLAs terrified by what they were hearing from voters.
Ms. Redford submitted her resignation a decade ago yesterday.
Sure, looking back now at the spring of 2014, many of Ms. Redford’s political sins seem picayune, even quaint.
Mostly, they were spurred by a kind of clueless entitlement. Like that $45,000 trip to South Africa for Nelson Mandela’s funeral, booking and then cancelling seats on the government plane so the premier’s party could ride in privacy, hiring a law firm where her ex-husband worked for a huge contract, and building a secret apartment for the premier atop a government building in Edmonton.
Many of them would have been defensible, if only the business had been conducted in public.
Not every Alberta premier comes from Edmonton, after all. So even the notorious Sky Palace might have been a good investment – except maybe for the butler pantry – had it only been announced with a press release.
But since then we’ve had four years of Donald Trump as president of the country next door to serve as a bad example to Canadian conservatives and just generally bring the tone down everywhere.
As a result, Jason Kenney, Danielle Smith, and the United Conservative Party could do or say pretty well anything they liked.
Attacking the institutions of government, tearing down the health care system, giving billion-and-a-half-dollar tips to corporations for pipelines that never get built, setting up government-owned private companies to attack the government’s enemies, badmouthing public health officials, denying COVID-19 is thing, and jetting off to Dubai for a conference they weren’t invited to attend? No problem.
We’ve been desensitized.
As long as they don’t say how much the trip to Dubai cost (what do you want to bet it was more than $45,000) and keep saying bad things about vaccines, it’s all cool!
Stuff some poor guy in a taxicab to Leduc, thinking he’s going to a continuing care facility, and dump him at $47-a-night motel? Pfffft!
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange insists no rules were broken, and if any were, they were broken by Alberta Health Services. She says “proper procedures” were followed and blamed the patient for ending up at the motel.
Nothing to see here, folks. Please move along.
Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says his department never gave any money to Contentment Social Services, the company that was supposedly renting the motel room and sending people around now and then to drop off fast-food lunches.
It sure sounds like the government plans to try to ensure AHS ends up wearing it if this turns into “Motelgate.”
Social media posts indicate Contentment Social Services, which has a generically uninformative website and won’t return phone calls from reporters, was renting at least 10 rooms at the motel. Were they all occupied by folks receiving “continuing care” as well?
The company, which seems to have gotten its start in property management, does business out of a hot-desk office and mail drop in downtown Edmonton. The lights are on but no one’s home.
Then there’s also an entity called the Contentment Social Services Foundation – whose only listed officer has an ordinary sounding name belonging to someone who seems to have left no digital footprints at all on the Internet.
Meanwhile, the UCP has been beavering away removing even the inadequate protections that exist for people in continuing care.
United Nurses of Alberta reminded Albertans yesterday that the Continuing Care Act passed in May 2022 eliminated language from previous legislation that identified a minimum number of hours of nursing care that had to be provided to patients in continuing care.
The previous legislation required continuing care operators to provide 1.9 hours of nursing and personal care per day, of which 22 per cent had to be provided by a Registered Nurse or Registered Psychiatric Nurse. In 2023, the Auditor General of Alberta said that was too low.
So the new act, which has not yet been proclaimed, and new regulations that are supposed to take effect on April Fool’s Day, require zero, nada, none at all. Hours of care are not even mentioned.
“This is clear, new evidence that the UCP plans to reduce the quality of care received by seniors and the accountability for that care,” said NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley.
Actually, the UCP will leave that to continuing care operators and say it has nothing to do with them. Indeed, they’re already doing just that.
Cafe care facility was a great slip!
Thank you! Someone had to say it!
This doesn’t surprise me at all. The Alberta PCs were doing all kinds of very expensive boondoogles for a long time and hardly anybody said anything about them, and they were constantly re-elected.
Ralph Klein even lied and said that if he did anything like the sponsorship scandal, that Jean Chretien and Paul Martin did, that there would be no place for him to hide, and that he’d be drawn and quartered. The sponsorship scandal was in the neighborhood of $100 million to $250 million, at the most. Ralph Klein in fact did do very costly shenanigans, and lots of them that were worse than the sponsorship scandal.
West Edmonton Mall had a secret settlement that was was way over $400 million. The B.S.E bailout that didn’t help the farmers, like it was supposed to, was $400 million. Swan Hills had a very heavy price tag that is beyond ten times its original cost, and it goes into the billions. AISH was $100 million. Electricity deregulation has already surpassed the $30 billion mark. There is a gigantic orphan well mess that is $260 billion, or more. The oil royalty rates were pared down to a pittance, taking away $575 billion in the process. We don’t know what the gas royalty rates were reduced to. The tax regime had a substantial loss of money.
These aren’t the only missteps Ralph Klein did, but they are a fair amount of them.
Ralph Klein butchered the public education and the public healthcare systems in Alberta. Teachers and nurses were given pink slips, and lost their jobs, or were forced to move out of Alberta. Schools and hospitals in Alberta were so badly looked after. People even had their lives put in jeopardy by Ralph Klein’s foolish healthcare cutbacks.
I remember talking to some seniors around 20 years ago. They told me they were suing the Alberta PCs for what the healthcare cuts did to one of their relatives. When they were talking to me, they said that they wouldn’t vote for the Liberals. In hindsight, I should have told them that when they voted for Ralph Klein, they voted for a Liberal, turned Reformer.
Peter Lougheed was so embarrassed by Ralph Klein, that he wouldn’t appear with him at public events, or social gatherings.
I also recall reading about someone who knew Peter Lougheed’s MLAs, and they said that he governed in a responsible manner. This person also said that Don Getty told them that he had deep regrets about allowing Ralph Klein to join his government.
I also remember hearing that Peter Lougheed was advising Alison Redford on how she should be governing. She didn’t listen to his sound advice, and made things worse.
The UCP are comprised of people who are Reformers in Conservative clothing. They too, waste so much money on the biggest boondoogles, that set us back billions of dollars, and once again, very few people speak out. Danielle Smith lies through her teeth, and will say anything to get elected, because thats how Reformers are. The UCP are also not collecting the right oil royalty rates, and corporate taxes that we need, while wasting money on buying votes. Municipalities are being punished, and have to increase their property taxes, and infrastructure is left in a state of disrepair. Schools have overcrowded classrooms, and hospitals are having problems. We also have a water crisis, and the UCP are intent on having open pit coal mining in our eastern slopes, which will poison the remaining water even further. With our CPP, the UCP will put that in jeopardy. The UCP wants to micromanage municipalities in Alberta, just like a dictatorship. Elections in Alberta are questionable, because the UCP dodge the rules, and never get the punishment they deserve. Power prices and insurance costs have soared in Alberta. The UCP are causing so many problems, and are enabled to do it. Electing a losing politician, Danielle Smith, with a history of being defeated, was a foolish mistake. It is mind boggling how people in Alberta haven’t come to their senses.
Yes, it does have something to do with expectations. At this point we expect the former lake of fire woman to be petty, mean spirited and clueless. She does not disappoint us, unlike Redford and the PCs who claimed to be better.
Yes, Smith claimed to be considering building a badly needed new hospital in Edmonton during the election. But clearly the voters of south west Edmonton were skeptical about that one. I suspect privately their former UCP MLA might even privately concede that. Her promised tax cut that she didn’t deliver, well that was for lower income earners, so maybe that didn’t matter so much to many of her supporters. It is now almost forgotten like that barrage of temporary affordability measures, which like those monthly cheques and fuel tax suspension, which were clearly not meant to last. Deep down most of us knew her real concern wasn’t affordability but getting reelected.
Unlike Redford, Smith did not try to avoid her fellow MLAs so she and her child could travel unbothered or have a nice suite to stay in near the Leg. Perhaps it is an advantage in some ways not to have children. Although unlike the past Premier she does have a spouse, which might make the family values crowd a bit more comfortable.
Deep down I suspect many are uncomfortable with hotel health care, which the UCP will find a scapegoat for if it becomes too much of a political problem, and the deliberate erosion of continuing care standards, which is clearly on them. However, unlike Redford and the PCs, we are not collectively ready to throw them out for their bad government, at least not yet. Smith with her culture wars and distracting us by constsntly picking fights with the Feds has managed to take at least some attention away from her own shortcomings, at least for now.
A world desensitized by Donald Trump? I don’t know about that. That’s giving him too much credit. The thing about Donald Trump is that there’s a lot of smoke but not much fire. Back in 2016 Trump the fascist dictator was all the rage. Trump the demagogue was going to smash democracy. But once he got into office he proved to be not very effective. From day one he was on the defensive. He was never able to consolidate power over the DC bureaucracies which thwarted him at every turn. He gave orders which were ignored or were contradicted by various officials who issued statements, proclaiming themselves as the “adults in the room.” Trump was the proverbial elephant in the room except he was a mouse. Not a very good role model for conservatives. Not a good role model for anyone.
And yet somehow he succeeds and conservatives all around the world are aping him. Turns out all they had to do was give up on decency and double down on the lying and grifting. Many people, it turns out, are mean spirited and hateful and we’re looking for someone to make it okay to hate again. I’m still holding out hope that 21st Century neo-fascism will go down in flames, but despite the insanity, despite the cruelty, despite the sheer cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face stupidity, it keeps marching on.
Your points are well taken. However his lasting legacy will haunt the United States for a generation or more. His appointment of three Federalist Society approved Supreme Court justices along with three previously put into office by George W. Bush and his father ensures a supermajority of right wing power resulting in the erosion of civil rights for decades to come. It’s happening already with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The fun has just begun.
Here’s little tune for all those kind and gentle UCP supporters like “Blowme”! https://youtu.be/UrgpZ0fUixs?t=1
“Contentment Social Services, was renting at least 10 rooms at the motel. Were they all occupied by folks receiving ‘continuing care’ as well? … The company, which seems to have gotten its start in property management…”
Makes one wonder who owns that hotel in Leduc.
I?: We checked. It doesn’t seem to be anyone who has a connection to Contentment Social Service. DJC
Probably corporate registered in the Bahamas, or such as a shell organization if the principal is smart, to avoid legal liabilities.
So how bad does it have to get before this bunch get voted out? Three more years??? This is a nightmare.
Debrah: It was like Doug Ford and the PCs in Ontario. People now regret giving him a second term, and voter turnout was very low. Do people in Alberta regret giving the UCP another term, even after there were people who said this was a bad idea?
Debrah, an Alberta-wide general strike lasting 7-10 days would accomplish that. Alas, Albertans don’t have the stomach for such civil dissobedience, or self-sacrifice. Therefore, more suffering for the next 3 year, I’m afraid. Buckle up I guess.
Hearing rumors that a former UCP MLA has connections with Contentment Social Service. Is this more cronyism? It also seems this so called business does not have a business license? How deep is this rabbit hole?
Robert: This rumour seems to be based on a Twitter account in the name “Mark Smith” with “Contentment Social Services” under the name. Is this compelling evidence that is the owner or operator of CSS? I would say not. That name is not on the organization’s registration documents. DJC
““This is clear, new evidence that the UCP plans to reduce the quality of care received by seniors and the accountability for that care,” said NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley.”
It is certainly about avoiding accountability and it is also about avoiding legal liability by any means necessary, in this case changing the rules and regulations, or moving, or perhaps removing the regulatory/legal ‘goalposts’ altogether. Where, it is commonly understood and remains the case that, “Legal responsibility refers to the obligation of an individual or entity to comply with the laws and regulations governing their actions in a specific area of law . . . . . This responsibility includes the duty to act in accordance with legal standards, to avoid causing harm to others, and to be accountable for any violations of the law. Failure to fulfill legal responsibilities can result in legal consequences, such as fines, penalties, or legal action.”
So, if you are a politician (or any other actor in a position of social/organizational responsibility, i.e., in a position of power) that wishes to avoid both accountability and legal liability, simply change the rules and regulations, or purposely design the rules and regulations so that they are deliberately ambiguous and subject to multiple interpretations and then the metaphorical get out of jail free card becomes both the norm and the reality. For only the dominant and the powerful in the social order, of course. All other individuals viewed as “transgressors”, or “trouble makers” are subject to the brute reality (realities) and full force of the “law”. “Examples” must be made, after all.
Further, the idea that AHS is a standalone entity completely free from outside political machinations and manipulations is a somewhat disingenuous and clumsy obscurantist representation of the “isness”, or order of things in our little petrostate duchy.
I hate to think what’s in store for those who have aphasia and cannot tell their own stories, for those who have dementia and will not be secure in a hotel beside a busy highway or for those who have diabetes and cannot get by on Skip the Dishes or Uber Eats kids’ meals from a fast food restaurant three times a day.
We knew this was coming from the UCP libertarians, who see no purpose in keeping the young, the disabled, the elderly and the addicted alive. These are the people who removed shelter from the homeless in -40°C. Let me fill in Jason Kenney’s blanks: people should not live beyond age 82, which is the mandated age of death in this province, and if they do, perhaps the process of dying should be accelerated. The current premier is Jason Kenney 2.0.
This is disgusting and inhumane. But this is the government that removed protections for preschool children, leading up to the worst E. coli outbreak in Alberta’s history. Some of those children will suffer lifelong consequences.
In short, if you are too young to work and contribute to the economy, your UCP-libertarian government has no use for you. They will, however, change labor laws to allow you to work at successively younger ages.
If you are too old or too sick or too addicted to work, your UCP government has no use for you. They will send you to the gulags, or to the highways and byways, where you can pass your days intended in a cheap motel until you pass away from neglect. Compassionate Intervention, baby. It’s coming for you.
Danielle Smith is Ayn Rand 2.0, too.
Does anyone think the hotel chain that has allowed its properties to be turned into pseudo-death camps should be called on the carpet for this?
Abs: I think it’s likely the motel chain operates like a franchise, with corporate branding and an online reservations page buy local or regional ownership of local motels. DJC
David, are you sure we (Albertans) haven’t been desentized by Kenney instead of Trump?
I have a feeling that whenever one of these taxpayer funded boondoggles comes to light the gang in the back room laugh and state that if Albertans weren’t meant to be sheared they wouldn’t have been made sheep. We can’t blame them for thinking that way since other than 2015 we have had one party rule since 1935 and darned proud of it.
Yet it’s our fellow seniors who are believing every lie they feed them. They are just too dumb to understand the difference between a true conservative and a reformer pretending to be a conservative and you can’t be any dumber than them, can you?While doctors write letters to the newspaper editors stating that they have had enough of the way they have been treated and are leaving these fools say “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out” . Totally ignorant of the fact that they will be the ones needing doctors down the road. While they whine about a 7% increase in their property taxes they fully support destroying the RCMP and are too dumb to understand that it would likely increase their property taxes by at least another 10%. Then there is the carbon tax that Reformer Pierre Poilievre has them all whining about. It’s going to financially destroy them, yet they are too dumb to do the math and realize that the Rebates are actually putting some money in their pockets, and that will increase with the increase of the tax. Of course there is no mention of the fees added to their power and gas bills by their friend Ralph Klein’s deregulation that is far more than the carbon tax ever will be. You can compare them to Nazis for daring to get vaccinated and they don’t care and are so dumb they can’t figure out that if these Reformers are true conservatives why have they deliberately destroyed everything our conservative hero Peter Lougheed created for the good of the people and why is Energy Minister Brian Jean still trying to ram coal mining down our throats when Lougheed knew how dangerous it was for our water supply so he put protections on it. It doesn’t matter that Coal Tech was fined $60 million for polluting rivers and streams in B.C. and Montana but these fools don’t care do they?
I haven’t forgotten the young man who asked me if I was another one of those stupid seniors who helped Jason Kenney get elected like his grandparents did. Apparently him and his sister, along with their parents were furious with their four grandpa for believing every lie Jason Kenney fed them, can you blame them? No one in my family is that ignorant I told him.
I am a retired social worker. In 1993, I worked briefly as a hospital social worker at the U of A Hospital. Our primary problem, 30 percent of the hospital beds were blocked by patients no longer requiring acute care. This case sounds very similar to that time. The Klein government downsized the social work and nursing funding, and blew up and closed hospitals. Charles Camsell GH in Edmonton was eventually closed. I was sent on my way with many other civil servants by Klein. The UAH terminated 50 percent of its social work department staff in the space of a year. Nursing suffered a similar attrition.
In the event step down beds were never created to take patients requiring non-acute care in so far as I know, and the bed blocking crisis remains to this day.
Discharge planning staff struggle with rudimentary tools, and almost no budget to discharge patients. Safe discharges are still an oxymoron. It’s not any better in BC BTW. Here patients are discharged to park benches across the street from Vancouver GH.
The usual excuses by the government and the health authority; it’s the health authorities fault, their funding is adequate. And the health authority will blame the discharge planners (usually nurses or social workers) who are disciplined or terminated. Why? they didn’t assess the situation of the patient correctly, i.e. medical needs, socio economic needs, family supports.
There is usually a tag line somewhere about the purchasing agency of the service (read hospital) not being responsible to monitor the outcomes of the contract.
And so the clown show will continue until voters insist on proper service and accountability. But, you know, we are busy building 4 nice shiny new administrative silos, so don’t count on any better outcomes for patients from mad Marlaina and the United Crazies Party. They keep doing the same thing, which is conservative, and expecting a different result.
Leave a comment