After five years, Canada’s national police force has concluded no charges will be laid in the notorious Kamikaze Affair, as allegations of fraud and identity theft in Jason Kenney’s victorious 2017 campaign to lead the newly formed Alberta United Conservative Party came to be known.
The affair came by its colourful name because of an allegation that candidate Jeff Callaway was in the race on Mr. Kenney’s behalf solely to deliver a “Kamikaze” attack against Mr. Kenney’s chief rival for the leadership, former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.
So the quick summary of what was announced yesterday by RCMP Superintendent Rick Jané is basically that the Mounties’ “extremely complex” investigations concluded that while there were “suspected instances of potential identity fraud,” as the force’s lengthy and defensive news release cautiously put it, “the number of potential votes at issue, which after investigation was less than 200, would not have impacted the leadership contest.”
Anyway, the release continued, “there was no evidence that any leadership candidate orchestrated these relatively rare instances.”
Ergo, “there was insufficient evidence to charge any suspect.”
But as soon as the RCMP sent out a peculiar notice to media inviting reporters to a confidential “technical brief and media availability in relation to a high-profile investigation,” it was obvious to almost everyone who follows Alberta politics that the glacial Kamikaze investigation was finally going to grind to a halt.
And after reading the next part of the notice, it was equally clear that the investigation wasn’t about to end with a bang, but a whimper.
“Important,” exclaimed the notice, surrounded with exquisite passive-aggressiveness by double asterisks, “due to the sensitive nature of the of the information being discussed, and with an understanding the RCMP would like this information to be released to the public in a fair and concurrent manner, reporters wishing to attend the Technical Brief will be requested to RSVP their attendance in advance and leave all recording devices (cameras, digital audio recorders, cell phones) in their vehicles or in our secured lobby under guard by our Commissionaires.” (Emphasis added.)
To say this is highly unusual would require time-consuming and intensive research – although not as time consuming and intensive as the RCMP’s marathon investigation, obviously, which the force said involved 65 investigators who conducted 563 interviews, took 12 out-of-province trips, and spent $460,877 in overtime and travel expenses above salaries and other fixed costs.
But to say it is not best public relations practice is obvious, unless the RCMP’s intention was to create the suspicion what it was about to announce was not quite the whole story, or its spokesperson needed a practice run with a high level of deniability to see what kind of questions the reporters would ask.
At any rate, after the in camera practice run was completed, participants could move out to the lobby where their cameras and camera-people were waiting.
Then we ordinary Albertans could all be reassured, via the RCMP’s fulsome statement, “that these allegations of possible voter fraud occurred during an internal political party voting process, and in no way represents any possible fraud or shortcomings in our general provincial and federal elections.”
Plus, while it is true that Mr. Callaway did drop out of the race and endorse Mr. Kenney, the RCMP concluded there’s no way to prove that he and the former federal cabinet minister colluded to sink Mr. Jean’s campaign in a way that violated section 380 of the Criminal Code, that is to say, by fraud.
As for the allegations of identity theft, the Mounties noted, they were investigated as potential violations of section 403 of the Criminal Code, identity fraud. Evidence was insufficient there too to proceed to charges.
Press Progress reported that Superintendent Jané did concede that in many cases of suspicious votes, police had evidence from individuals whose names appeared on the UCP voter list that they had “no knowledge” of voting “or did not permit anyone to vote on their behalf.” But lacking witnesses to what might have happened when the actual voting took place, “we didn’t have that evidence at the end of the day.”
So – after five seemingly interminable years – it would appear that without the formality of an actual trial, the RCMP have reached what used to be known as a “Scotch verdict” – not proven.
Nevertheless, Mr. Kenney quickly declared on social media that the result of the long RCMP investigation, “confirms categorically what I have said all along: there was no wrongdoing on the part of me or of my 2017 UCP leadership campaign.”
Mr. Kenney’s tweet linked to a longer statement that called the original allegations “obviously ridiculous bad faith complaints that led to a string of defamatory accusations,” and concluded, “today’s outcome is a total vindication of my 2017 leadership campaign.”
Mr. Kenney won the leadership vote decisively, with 36,625 votes or 61 per cent of the ballots cast, compared to 18,336 or 31 per cent for Mr. Jean and 4,273 or 7 per cent for Doug Schweitzer.
One supposes it will never be known if the lingering miasma from the Kamikaze Affair had any influence at all on the 2022 leadership review vote by UCP members, many unhappy with his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, whose 51.4-per-cent approval vote effectively ended his tenure as Alberta premier and sent him packing.
Another average day in Alberta politics. Nothing to see here. Move along, folks.
It was like that scene from the movie Casablanca, where Captain Louis Renault walks into the casino and is shocked that there’s gambling going on, before he pockets his winnings.
I’ve seen it and I know that leadership elections are dirty affairs that no one really wants to regulate. I think one only needs to know the backstory behind Preston Manning being ousted from the leadership of his own creation to see that internal politics is usually practised by the criminally-minded.
And then they wonder why so many leave organized political parties and swear never to vote again. I refuse to vote in any election because the short of people involved are routinely the worst kind of people.
Is it just me? Your headline photo reminds me of “Porky Pig” congratulating “Elmer Fud” for shooting “Daffy Duck”.
Yes, this investigation ended with a whimper not a bang. I suppose with Kenney gone as leader this is all somewhat academic now, although it does remove one of the obstacles to a potential come back for him.
It is an odd and awkward conclusion, there was identity theft and possibly collusion, but it can’t be proven. It doesn’t seem the identity theft known about by the RCMP was at a scale to affect the outcome, but the whole Callaway part with all the illegal donations (that was a different investigation) seems to have been intended to affect the race. Either that, or it was a very bizarre and pointless candidacy out of right field which made little sense. Of course, not proven, but that does not mean the intentions were innocent by whoever put this together.
I suppose the UCP will be glad to have this mess behind them even if the current leadership are not Kenney fans. It does no good to continue to air the party’s past dirty laundry. Perhaps Kenney would have done a bit better in his leadership review without this cloud still over him, but there were also a number of other concerns about his leadership at the time.
Kenney cheated and got away with it. RCMP is complicit and proves again that they exist to protect their polticial friends from accountability.
So now I must add “not proven” to my small vocabulary from the land of lochs and heather. Scot, Scottish and Scotch, the latter having various “proofs” of alcohol. No relation to the legal “proof”, or am I as confused as a skein of wool in the paws of a drunk kitten?
Lefty: Scotch is the word traditionally associated with the highly useful Not Proven verdict in Scots’ Law. At least in some Scottish circles, the replacement of Scotch with Scottish was considered “a Sassenach affecation” as John Kenneth Galbraith, the great Canadian economist and public servant, put it in The Scotch in 1963. Or so I recall. I’m sure that opinion would not be shared by many nowadays in Scotland. DJC
Why did Mack Sennett, being born in Canada, use the Keystone Kops in his movies instead of the RCMP? Was it because he wanted comedy as opposed to farce?
Eye: Sennett founded Keystone Studios in 1912. The RCMP was founded in 1920. While the RCMP was a merger of the Dominion Police (founded in 1868) and the Royal North West Mounted Police (founded in 1873), both were for all intents and purposes military units, the former set up to provide bodyguards for officials, guards for Parliament and military installations, and to spy on the Fenians, the latter as a cavalry regiment to occupy the North West Territories while branded as police so as not to unduly alarm the neighbours. Arguably, many of the RCMP’s current troubles have their origins in the colonial military origins of the DP and RNWMP, but it’s hard to say when the force descended into a full gong show. Probably too late to have had much impact on the konduct of the Keystone Kops, although Sennett did live until 1960. DJC
Is the RCMP trying to give the ucp reasons to replace them? Because of their incompetence in investigating us we feel the need to replace them with someone even more corrupt.
Leave a comment