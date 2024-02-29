Now that he’s been ordered by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shut the heck up and stop slagging federal Conservative boss Pierre Poilievre and his lovely wife, will Take Back Alberta’s founder and sometime executive director David Parker meekly do as he’s told or will he make like Darth Vader and move to take over the known universe?
In other words, is he the sinister political operative who knows no bounds, an image he’s carefully curated for himself, or will he meekly obey the premier’s command and pull the plug on his X account, which has become the No. 1 source of entertainment in Alberta for bored politicos with a smartphone?
As reported by The Globe and Mail yesterday – which means that as of now it’s officially news everywhere in Canada – Premier Smith said at a news conference that she had advised Mr. Parker to “to delete his X account and to get some help” after he took to tweeting crudely about Mr. Poilievre, his wife Anaida, and their relationship.
That, Ms. Smith said, was “inappropriate and hurtful.”
Oddly, though, for months the lad from Clive, AB, used the same social media platform to publish a long stream of ugly personal attacks on various Alberta and Canadian political figures and no one from the UCP appeared to take offence.
To be fair, Ms. Smith also claims to have urged Mr. Parker to quit mocking the physical appearance of NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman and former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who is thought to be considering seeking the same job, in social media posts. Of course, both are tough and experienced politicians quite capable of giving as good as they get and have shrugged off Mr. Parker’s juvenile shots.
According to the premier, she told Mr. Parker “that those kinds of comments are unprofessional and it does not help to elevate the discussion in the public square.”
Ms. Smith may well have said that, although as we know from her telephone conversation with radical street preacher Artur Pawlowski in the spring of 2023 that what she says she said isn’t necessarily what she actually said. We know this because, as it turned out last year, Mr. Pawlowski or someone on the line recorded the conversation, then leaked it.
Naturally, one wonders if Mr. Parker recorded his phone call with Ms. Smith for future reference. Of course, once bitten, twice shy, the premier may have been more careful with her words as a result of her experience.
“He doesn’t work for me,” Ms. Smith told the news conference attended by members of her cabinet and representatives of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations. “He’s not on my payroll. He doesn’t have a position on any of our boards of directors. He operates an independent organization.”
The latter point is true, but, as a wise political commentator of my acquaintance explained it, there are a lot of independent factions operating within the fetid ecosystem of the UCP nowadays, some as extreme as TBA, which controls the party’s board.
The Alberta commentariat is certainly taking her rebuke of Mr. Parker seriously.
“TBA’s David Parker speaks up after Premier Smith slams him down,” reads the headline on Rick Bell’s Postmedia column yesterday. “Premier Smith blasts David Parker of TBA for attacks on Poilievre and wife,” said the one over a similar column by Don Braid on the same website the day before.
Those two commentaries make it sound as if the premier’s comments were reminiscent of a scripture that Mr. Parker, home schooled as he was by an evangelical pastor and his wife in rural Central Alberta, would certainly be familiar with. “Verily I say unto thee, That this night, before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice.”
Such a development would not surprise anyone who has followed Ms. Smith’s career.
Consider the way she cut off Tom Flanagan, her professor, mentor, and campaign manager in the 2012 election when she led the Wildrose Party to defeat at the hands of Alison Redford, whose political sins seem almost quaint in the rear-view mirror compared to the operations of the Smith Government.
Ms. Smith dumped Dr. Flanagan as quickly as the Canadian wing of the Ditchley Foundation ditched Mr. Parker when he became an embarrassment to that exclusive club.
But would Ms. Smith really dare to cast David Parker somewhere darker, if not quite into utter darkness?
Or does she still need to keep him sweet to avoid embarrassing rifts within the United Conservative Party?
That might explain Mr. Parker’s continuing appearances with Ms. Smith’s transportation minister, Devin Dreeshen, at meetings to collaborate on setting up a TBA-style municipal political party, soon to be permitted by UCP legislation.
Likewise, will Mr. Parker stick with the Darker Side of his personality and declare war on Ms. Smith, whom he has made amply clear is not the boss of him, or will he meekly submit now that Ms. Smith has given him his marching orders?
From everything we’ve seen so far, his instinct will be to fight back, as he suggested in a Telegram post quoted by the Globe: “If we are seen as simply radical right-wing extremists who blindly support every right wing politician no matter what they do, then the general public will be trained to isolate us.”
Surely Mr. Parker will feel the need to prove that while he may be a radical right-winger, he’s one who’s got principles.
It’s hard to believe the guy who put Ms. Smith on the throne after successfully declaring war on Jason Kenney won’t be thirsting for revenge after a public dressing down.
So Ms. Smith and Mr. Poilievre should probably brace themselves for more attacks from right field.
Pass the popcorn!
Parker does seem to have many issues, oddly some even apparently with Poilievre’s wife. It is a small and sometimes brutal world in conservative politics and I gather his most recent bozo eruption is payback for some past alleged slights or mistreatment.
Aside from being a sort of embarrassing uncle, who even makes right wing conservatives cringe, his eruptions lately seem to have become more frequent and more filled with personal animosity. It has the feeling of an unstable solar mass about to collapse or blow up and inflict considerable collateral damage on the nearby conservative political ecosystem.
So perhaps that is why prominent conservatives are now pleading for him to shut up. Or maybe they are afraid they will be his next victim. In any event, people who are reckless with what they say and accumulate too many political enemies seldom thrive in the political world.
So, one way or another, they will try to bring Parker to heel. It will be interesting to see how successful this is, as he does not seem to be very keen on restraint or contrition.
Maybe we’re witnessing the birth of a new right-wing political party in AB. Imagine!
N.B. the quote from Matthew 26:34 is priceless.
The Alberta show is almost as entertaining as the America show lately. Almost.
Mr. Parker may find out the hard way that he is not as influential as he thinks he is.
Ralph Klein used to say something like ‘look to see which direction the parade is going, then get in front of it’. This is exactly what David Parker did vis-à-vis Jason Kenney and Covid restrictions, and he discovered he was in front of a large, angry parade, that he then led to Kenney’s uncrowning. The point is, he just got in front of a parade that was heading in that direction anyway. From that experience, however, he has gotten the impression he is capable of changing the direction of a parade, and I am yet to be convinced he can.
I think leading people of faith is quite possible; pretty much by definition, once they are convinced to be followers, they will follow, so Parker probably has that demographic under control, but other conservatives are really libertarian and, as Jason Kenney discovered, leading them is like herding cats.
Sorry, got distracted by my latest letter from Bennett Jones detailing the pristine viewscape Northback Holdings will leave in the eastern slopes. Rainbows and unicorns, guys! Promise, we’ll only use a little itty bit of water this time. Delightfully, the package came complete with the letter from Brian Jean egging the AER on. Somebody’s feeling left out of the BIG DECISIONS. But yes, back to the column- thank you for updating me on the latest in the Barbie-Ken saga. Oh no, not them? Marlaina vs. Jesus? Oops, can’t seem to keep up with reality TV, my bad.
You really have to wonder what David Parker’s motivation is undermining Pierre Poilievre. Is he so drunk on what he perceives as his great power that he is just throwing abuse anywhere, or does he have some kind of strategy happening?
The CPC has a history of dumping its leader after an election loss. Is he thinking that if the CPC loses next year’s election he can become the next CPC leader?
Every day, my anger grows at the team that devised Ms. Notley’s disastrous 2023 campaign. Gallipoli? Pearl Harbor? The damage that the right will cause to Alberta and, as importantly, to Canada could be immeasurable and irreversible. To the ramparts!
Hopefully, now is the time to follow Napoleon’s adage “never interfere with your enemy when he is busy destroying himself”.
While Parker might be pulling strings behind the scenes, make no mistake. Marlaina only does what’s best for herself and the billionaires who really run the show in Alberta. No money for hospitals, but hundreds of millions for new arenas that only the big shots with tax write-offs can afford to go to.
The systematic dismantling of the healthcare and education systems is by design; it’s easier to privatize these once they have been destroyed.
Marlaina has made Alberta a laughingstock with her latest efforts to drive away investment in the clean energy industry. We could have led the world in the transition to clean energy, but Marlaina’s fossil fuel overlords have decreed otherwise.
I didn’t think it was possible for a politician to be more corrupt and pigheaded than Kenney, but Marlaina keeps lowering the bar. I’m not sure Alberta can withstand four years of her incompetence and venality.
After following the links & reading, I commented to my wife “and here is stark reminder of the difference between Canadians and Americans.”
Trump & other right wing figures routinely get away with the type of commentary Parker is doing. Fellow travellers like Smith pushing back is not common in the U.S.
Perhaps the stereotypical polite Canadian is not that much of a stereotype after all. That thought is encouraging.
Gerald: I honestly don’t think it’s because Canadians are more polite or decent. I believe it’s because Canadian defamation law is much more severe, and heavily tilted against the defendant. Pretty much the opposite situation has prevailed in the United States since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Times v. Sullivan in 1964. This may not have much impact on social media users, some of whom do FA and FO, but it does on professional journalists, who contribute to setting the tone of public discourse. DJC
Things are getting sticky with Peter Parker and the webs he’s spun. Er, I mean David. “Will you walk into my parlour?”
Danielle Smith comments “He doesn’t work for me,” is true, David Parker does not work for Danielle Smith, she works for David Parker and the take back Alberta crowd. “He’s not on my payroll. He doesn’t have a position on any of our boards of directors. He operates an independent organization.” My payroll? Does Danielle mean government payroll. As for operating an independent organization, TBA has take over the UCP board, which controls Smith, thus Parker is her boss. He may not sit on any boards but Parker tells the board what to do, and in turn Danielle takes her marching orders, Parental rights comes to mind.
Smith is a lobbyist, acting as a premier, others are pulling her strings, Smith is a puppet for TBA and David Parker.
David Parker likens himself to a great political operator. He sees himself as a latter day Napoleon and Alexander the Great. He destroyed the mercurial career of Jason Kenney and personally selected Danielle Smith to succeed him. And to soldify his influence, he took over the UCP and remade it in his own image. So, why is Parker on his latest campaign of rage?
For one thing, Smith has effectively pulled the plug on any talk of massive tax cuts and tax reforms in Alberta, arguing that Alberta is too broke to buy NHL arenas anymore. (But they still are) And I wonder if TBA is PO’d at the UCP’s intended cuts and privatization of healthcare in Alberta? Maybe Queen Danielle has become drunk on her own hubris?
Looking to the stellar rise of Skippy Pollivere, maybe Parker sees another CON who is drunk on his own hubris? Maybe it’s time to take Pollivere down a peg or two and remind him that Parker made him the leader of the CPC. Parker even declared that he wishes he would have supported Leslyn Lewis for the leadership, who he regards and a person of sterling character and unbreakable morality.
We’ll have to see if Parker can pull enough influence for another powerplay. Or, maybe he’s like a lot a CONs, a big bag of hot air.
Parker doesn’t work for Smith. Smith works for Parker—for free. She only got the big chair because Parker, the messiah of Alberta so-con rageheads, got his disciples to vote for her. Twice.
It sure looks like Parker badly overstepped this time, yammering about Poilievre and his alleged affair with—who, again? I neither know nor care. But beaking off on Ex-Twitter is a stupidly libellous way to vent your spleen. I wonder if Poilievre’s lawyers have sent the “cease-and-desist” letter yet.
Oh, and about scriptural references. I very much doubt that any of the three alleged fellow-travellers, Smith, Parker or Poilievre, are willing to “turn the other cheek.” There’s a three-way smackdown in the making. Is Parker smart enough, and brave enough, to back down and apologize? Will Smith beg Parker to let it go so they can pretend it never happened? Will Poilievre take the moral high road and loftily ignore the crude and hateful comments from a mere peon? Will they agree that—mad as they are at each other—they absolutely loathe Justin Trudeau, so let’s forget it and go back to Justin-bashing?
Sometimes I suspect the Cons hate each other almost as much as they hate everybody else.
I think you’re wrong, Mike. They hate each other MORE than they hate the rest of us. DJC
Woo hoo! Bring it on! Pave Darker vs. Duh Smith and PP2.0 on the Internet coliseum X or maybe in even more public ways, ‘cuz Pave is a pretty nervy guy.
Will he show up to her pressers and, well, press her? Will he continue to project his own fantasies about Smith vis a vis PP2.0 and wife? Will the nebbish gnome from Trollville continue to attack rivals based on their appearance?
Smith is attempting to deligitimise Darker so that his inevitable attempts to dethrone her will fall flatter than a prairie landscape. Beware the Ides of March 2025, my prediction for when he takes her down. But if he somehow maintains leadership among his TBA goons, it could be well before then. Let the games begin! And yes pass the corn please.
