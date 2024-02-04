Last Summer, Jeremy Appel, one of Alberta’s best young journalists, approached me to ask if I would write a foreword to the book he was completing on Jason Kenney’s big adventure in Alberta, and just what went so wrong for the former federal Conservative cabinet minister then thought to be on track to become prime minister of Canada. It was a great honour, all the more so when I realized just how good a book it was. Kenneyism: Jason Kenney’s Pursuit of Power has now been published by Dundurn Press and is available at indie bookstores and online at the publisher’s website. A book launch will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at The Aviary, 9314 111 Ave NW, Edmonton. The event will feature a Q&A session with Jeremy hosted by veteran Alberta political commentator Graham Thomson. You can click here to book tickets. With Jeremy’s permission, for your reading pleasure, here’s my foreword to Kenneyism. I’m certain it won’t be the last word on the topic! DJC

The Cover of Jeremy Appel’s “Kenneyism: Jason Kenney’s Pursuit of Power” (Image: Dundurn Press).

Nobody misses Jason Kenney. If you think about it, that’s pretty weird. Kenney had all the makings of a political colossus.

He was the Conservative premier of Alberta, no insignificant position. Before that he was an influential federal cabinet minister who represented a Calgary riding for 20 years, starting when he was only 29. Through seven Canadian general elections, he never faced a challenger who could make him break into even a light sweat. He built a reputation as an unstoppable campaigner obsessed with political strategy and tactics – which, having no spouse or family, was all he ever thought about. So when he announced in 2017 he was leaving Ottawa for Alberta provincial politics, it was widely assumed it was a bold but calculated step toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

Even when criticism of his leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic grew heated from both left and right, no one quite believed the man could be toppled as leader of the ruling United Conservative Party, which he all but founded in 2017.

When he swept to power with a majority government on April 16, 2019, he was lauded as a saviour by the province’s many Conservatives, who had been shocked and appalled by the unexpected majority government won by Rachel Notley’s NDP in 2015. To be fair, in some ways Kenney was their saviour, although there’s little doubt that if he hadn’t managed to stitch together the entitled Progressive Conservatives and fractious Wildrosers who split Alberta’s conservative vote in 2015, providing an opening for a strong NDP campaign, someone else would have done so before long.

After that victory, Kenney was feted as a Conservative hero, welcome on a talk show or editorial board meeting anywhere in Canada. He had a powerful mandate and a plan to make dramatic, even radical, changes in Alberta. There was no one like him on the national scene. Federal Conservative leadership at the time was uninspiring. Disgruntled partisans thought of Kenny, echoing a phrase he once used to describe Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall’s role on the Prairies, as the real leader of Canada’s Conservatives.

Kenneyism Author Jeremy Appel (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Three years later, whipsawed by a bungled pandemic response that satisfied no one and battered by a deeply negative leadership review campaign, Kenney announced his resignation to take effect as soon as a new leader was chosen. He had managed to hang onto the support of only 51.4 per cent of the party’s members who voted. “The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected,” he grimly admitted. It was May 18, 2022.

The new leader turned out to be former Wildrose Opposition leader Danielle Smith, and no sooner was she was sworn in as premier on Oct. 11, 2022, than Kenney all but disappeared. Since then, there’s rarely been a sighting of the man. At times it almost seems as if he never existed.

Oh, sure, now and then there’s a news release saying he’s been appointed an advisor to a well-known law firm or named to a seat on the board of a big corporation, but it’s not as if the guy’s being pursued by swarms of paparazzi on Vespas. The only photo of him to surface in the summer of 2023 showed him wearing a scruffy grizzled beard after agreeing to take on a new role as the “voice of Calgary’s tech industry,” as the Calgary Herald put it. Some voice! He hasn’t been heard from on the topic since.

If journalists are beating down his door asking for retrospection about his years in power, either in Ottawa or Alberta, he doesn’t seem to have been responding. Maybe he’s writing a book. Who the hell knows? It’s as if he’s dropped off the edge of the flat earth he inhabited here in Wild Rose Country, and nobody really gives a hoot.

Which, if you ask me, is the weird part. You’d think journalists – at least the few who still have paycheques and modest expense accounts – would be beating down Kenney’s door trying to get interviews with him. At least trying to figure out what he does and where he does it, so they could waylay him and try to toss him a question about what went wrong and what he plans to do next.

Mr. Kenney, before his pre-election boot camp, as he appeared when he showed up in Alberta provincial politics (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The Kenney years were tough for all of us. That was the plan, actually, it’s just that the hard part was supposed to be austerity, job cuts, wage suppression, privatization, and the continued depredations of neoliberalism. Instead, it was COVID-19, vaccine conspiracy theories, border blockades, and honking trucks flying FUCK TRUDEAU flags. (At least Kenney was spared that fate – although a few latte liberals did drink their $7 designer coffees out of china FUCK KENNEY mugs made by a novelty company in the NDP heartland of Edmonton, Alberta’s capital city.) I imagine Kenney is tired after all that. Maybe the journalists are tired too. The rest of us sure are.

As for the people who once upon a time acted as if they wished they could touch the hem of Kenney’s gown and throw their cloaks under his feet, they don’t even want to talk about him. Unlike Donald Trump’s fans, or Stephen Harper’s, there seem to be no nostalgic Alberta Conservatives who look back on the Kenney years and miss the guy. Jason Who? Have you ever seen an Internet meme showing Kenney’s smug mug and asking, “Do You Miss Me Yet?” Not one!

Likewise, you’ll never hear progressive types muttering, “Jason Kenney, he seems almost enlightened now.” You know, like American liberals used to wonderingly recall George W. Bush as almost rational once Donald Trump was in the White House. Yet even with Danielle Smith and her take Back Alberta sidekicks now driving the UCP clown car, there’s precious little lukewarm nostalgia for Kenney on what passes for the left in Alberta.

Moreover, despite the loyalty of Kenney’s federal constituents in Calgary, who in those years would have voted for a yellow dog if you’d slapped some Tory blue on its election signs, folks weren’t really all that enthusiastic about the man himself. He may have mistaken the reason, but in retrospect his main appeal to federal voters was probably the conservative leaders he served, especially Preston Manning and Stephen Harper.

Alberta premier Ralph Klein in 2005 (Photo: Chuck Szmurlo, Creative Commons).

Despite being a shrewd political tactician and capable and loyal subordinate, a role he played well for Harper in particular, Kenney was not really someone the late Ralph Klein’s imaginary Albertans, Martha and Henry, or their tattooed and precariously employed offspring, would be likely to warm to. He was, as a respectable political analyst of my acquaintance privately puts it, a weirdo.

Kenney wouldn’t be the first weirdo in Canadian politics, of course. Notably, William Lyon Mackenzie King, perhaps the country’s most successful prime minister, was even weirder. Still, that strangely obsessive side of Kenney’s character didn’t make him into the kind of politician with whom voters imagined they could forge some kind of personal connection. He was not a guy, as was often said of Klein, Alberta’s premier from 1992 to 2006, with whom most of us would like to have a beer. In fact, Kenney seemed like a guy with whom it would be no fun at all to have a beer, any time, or even a shot of cheap Irish whiskey!

He had no spouse and no family of his own. There was no information about whom, other than his mother, he was close to. There was little relatable about the man for those of us who live more normal lives, in all their rainbow hues. He exuded no warm fuzzies.

Kenney’s obsessive need to defend John A. Macdonald, the deeply flawed Father of Confederation, didn’t exactly strike a chord with Albertans. Macdonald turned out to be our shared, drunken, racist, abusive national dad, but Kenney couldn’t let him go. When statues of the first PM were toppled in Montreal and soaked in blood-red paint in Victoria, Kenney wanted to move them all to Edmonton, where, presumably, they could be declared essential infrastructure and held safely in the bosom of Canadian conservatism.

John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first but undoubtedly problematic prime minister (Photo: William James Topley via Library and Archives Canada).

Kenney’s crankily Dickensian views about pedagogy didn’t help either, especially after he teamed up with a former staffer and little known historian to cook up the ridiculous grade school social studies curriculum that bedevils the UCP government to this day. Teachers despise it. Many parents are troubled. Parents who aren’t troubled are often troubling. Yet Kenney’s UCP successors won’t let it go. Then there was the stubbornness that gave us “The Best Summer Ever” in 2021, which turned into anything but when COVID bounced back in the fall and nearly collapsed the health care system.

There was Kenney’s overt religiosity as an adult convert to a conservative strain of Roman Catholicism; his cultish devotion to the monarchy, which culminated in him bizarrely live-tweeting from the lineup to view Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in London; his tendency to adopt a professorial mode and deliver boring lectures at news conferences, making us all feel like students forced to stay after class; his contempt for journalists made clear by his frequent assertion that “I refuse to accept the premise of your question”; and that ridiculous big blue Dodge Ram truck, behind the wheel of which he always looked like an undersized phony, even before it leaked out that the instant he was out of town an aide had to slip behind the wheel to actually drive the thing. All made him hard to like, let alone love.

You could feel sympathy, even empathy, for the guy – but not simpatico. You could feel respect for his discipline and determination without sensing a connection. His political talents, in other words, didn’t seem to include the normal human kinship through which many flawed politicians can paper over the dangers and unpopularity of the agendas they pursue without making people dislike them personally. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta’s Danielle Smith are both politicians with personalities that make it easy to overlook a multitude of sins. Jason Kenney, not so much.

Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, another political weirdo, in 1942 (Photo: Yusuf Karsh, Public Domain).

Probably none of this would have mattered – at least no so quickly – had it not been for COVID-19, where Kenney’s political instincts and practical necessity clashed. He could never make up his mind if he was going to go all in for public health or throw caution to the wind and embrace what’s come to be known as “free-dumb” – the freedom of the grave for many so that their conspiracy-obsessed neighbours and shirttail relatives could enjoy the “freedom” of antisocial irresponsibility.

In the fullness of time, it seemed, almost everyone came to despise the man. He’s probably lucky not to have been run out of Alberta on a rail covered in hot tar and chicken feathers. Not only are most Albertans happy to wash their hands of him, they’re delighted to forget as much as possible about the three and a half long years he led the province.

This is a problem because it’s important to put Kenney and what he did, and what he hoped to do, in a proper historical context. This is something political Alberta has not very good at doing in the latter part of the nearly 44 years of Progressive Conservative rule, during the NDP’s four years in power, or since, under the UCP.

Which is why this book by Jeremy Appel is so important. It would be easy, given the desire to put Kenney out of our minds, to forget his real policy legacy – decades of steady commitment to destructive neoliberal nostrums in Ottawa and Alberta, a populist pitch that nevertheless held people in contempt if they were not on the invitation list for private rooftop mid-pandemic patio parties, a profound desire to continue cutting public services and replace them with privatized alternatives that work for elites while the rest of us are damned, and a commitment to the fossil fuel economy combined with dismissal of the fate of the environment even if the survival of the planet is at stake.

Jeremy Appel, a fine young journalist, may not have written a conventional biography of Jason Kenney. We can safely leave that to some hoary academic in an ivory tower to get around to later. Kenneyism: Jason Kenney’s Pursuit of Power is a strong second draft of history – synthesizing the first reports with solid analysis and entertaining writing to create an account that puts Jason Kenney in his proper place in Alberta history.

David Climenhaga

St. Albert, Alberta

August 2023