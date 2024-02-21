Just because Albertans have overwhelmingly rejected the idea, don’t imagine for a moment Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government has lost interest in getting its hands on its citizens’ share of the Canada Pension Plan fund, whatever that may turn out to be.
On Valentine’s Day last week, Albertans learned the province had refused to release responses from members of the public to its online survey about the government’s pension scheme to a Postmedia reporter who had filed a freedom-of-information request.
“Treasury Board and Finance has decided not to give you access to the records you requested,” the government told Matthew Black in a letter that pretty much sums up the state of “freedom of information” under the UCP.
“The records you requested are part of that larger analysis and will feed into the panel’s report, therefore they cannot be released,” the letter said, referring to a section of the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act that has not troubled the government in the past when the information requested supported whatever it’s up to. It is also, arguably, a misinterpretation of the scope of the law.
Well, Postmedia, which has troubles of its own, may or may not have the resources to challenge the arbitrary decision, but it’s fair to conclude that the UCP doesn’t want mere citizens like us to know just how unpopular its planned pension grab is, or how articulate and angry Albertans are about it.
The UCP doesn’t really know the meaning of shame, but it must have concluded there was some political risk. At any rate, the next day Finance Minister Nate Horner put out a press release in which he claimed, “during the first phase of our engagement on a potential provincial pension plan, we heard loud and clear that Albertans want more information on the value of the asset transfer Alberta would be entitled to if we were to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.” (Emphasis added.)
Even though the case is a circumstantial one, we can be pretty sure that isn’t quite what most Albertans were telling the government when they wrote to say, “keep your #@&%* greasy paws off my pension,” as I know for certain at least one of them did.
Mr. Horner – who always looks a bit like a kid wearing his dad’s jacket, tie and shoes – went on to whine about how the Chief Actuary of Canada, Assia Billig, is taking so long with her assessment of how much of the CPP’s assets Alberta would be entitled to walk off with in the event the province pulled out of the plan.
Count on it, though, however long it takes, it won’t be the 53 per cent claimed by that consultant the Alberta government hired to cook up a report on its pension pipedream last fall.
Then, tellingly, Mr. Horner encouraged Albertans “to continue submitting their thoughts on a potential Alberta Pension Plan. The engagement panel is still accepting workbook submissions until the end of February while they do their analysis of the town halls and online survey.”
What’s with that, you ask?
Well, it means that behind the scenes dubious UCP allies are hard at work ginning up late submissions to the “engagement panel” in a desperate effort to tilt the responses back the government’s way.
For example, recent emails to supporters from the Alberta Institute and Project Confederation, a couple of organizations of the sort that operate out of mail boxes in a shabby Calgary UPS store, said the groups wanted “to help Albertans have their voices heard.”
“To that end, we’re hosting two virtual Government Engagement Workshops,” said one email, signed by Josh Andrus, who describes himself as executive director of Project Confederation, “to walk you through the government’s feedback process.
“We’ll be filling out the ‘Alberta Pension Plan Public Engagement Panel Workbook’ together, and answering any questions you might have while doing so,” said Mr. Andris, a former director of the Wildrose Party’s Drumheller-Stettler Constituency Association.
Readers of this blog are pretty sharp, so they will certainly get the idea.
“We’re hosting these (free) events online so that it’s quick and easy for busy Albertans to attend, regardless of where they are in the province,” he added – and also so there’s no need to make the trek to the group’s Calgary headquarters presumably.
Mr. Horner will need all the help he can get if he hopes to pull the fat from the fire, though.
Even rural MLAs are getting a hard time from normally credulous constituents when they try to defend the UCP pension scheme.
Roasted by citizens attending a UCP town hall in St. Albert on Feb. 8, Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson found himself admitting that, OK, the Canada Pension Plan’s a pretty good deal, but, as the summary of his remarks by the St. Albert Gazette’s reporter put it, “53 per cent of Canada’s pension assets seemed too good a deal to pass up without first checking in with Albertans.”
No doubt. But Mr. Getson need not worry. The chances of Alberta walking off with that much are zero.
Plus, the MLA and Coutts border blockade apologist assured his listeners, “There’s no flippin’ way that we would do this unless there was a referendum.” Mr. Horner made much the same pledge in his press release.
But with the amount of money at stake, dear readers, it is said here there is no way you can count on this government to keep that promise if it sees an opportunity to go for the main chance.
What fresh hell is this, coming to a TV screen near you?
Premier Danielle will address Albertans in a televised address at 6:30 this evening in advance of her government’s spring budget, which is scheduled to be dropped in the Legislature on Feb. 29.
All the government’s minimalist announcement yesterday had to say about the event was that you can watch it on CTV, Global News or the government website, Alberta.ca, and that it will “update Albertans on our government’s vision and plans for the province.”
Given what we’ve seen so far, one shudders to think.
Thanks for this pension update. Yeah, my guess is the UCP will go ahead with a provincial pension scheme. And when it all goes sideways, they will blame the New Democrats for not warning them.
“…And when it all goes sideways, they will blame the New Democrats for not warning them.”
More likely that they will blame Justin Trudeau, because, well, he’s Justin Trudeau…
What could Queen Danielle to tell the gathered throng awaiting her broadcast?
Apart from some bizarre flight of fancy that is intended to terrify Ottawa and PMJT, I suspect the announcement will be summed in as “NHL arenas are expensive, so school and healthcare funding has to go…”
I think you’ve nailed it, brother. DJC
That was a good laugh. UPC still wants to convince the electorate Alberta can get their mitts on 53% of the CPP bank roll. Good Luck with that. That will happen over some dead bodies only. The Premier of Ontario isn’t going to go along with that,. They have a much larger population than Alberta. Manitobia and B.C. won’t go for it, if only on principle. The Maritimes and Territories won’t go for it because if Alberta got 53% of the cash and then there is Ontario to deal with, what would be left for them.
Smith and her gang will continue to try to convince the citizens of Alberta this is the way to go and by holding various “events” they’re hoping to brain wash people into seeing it “their way”. Smith also has to be seen as “”taking on” Ottawa to get “their” money. This saga will continue as long as Smith is in office. Now if PP is P.M. who knows what would happen because its pretty clear to me, that guy is going to really mess with the countries’ money.
“53 per cent of Canada’s pension assets seemed too good a deal to pass up without checking in with Albertans.”
How about the rest of us? Mr. Getson forgets that roughly 35,000,000 Canadians would doubt it’s a good deal. I can’t speak for Ontario but any politician seeking election would need more than a hazmat suit if they suggested such robbery. Mr. Peepers take note.
“Decided not to give you access”.
How nice it must be to have an open/honest government.
TBA is pretty active in whining about the pension stuff. I’m sure Parker is busy instructing his cult members on how to manipulate his TBA government’s “survey”.
Blame someone else – yes, but it will be Trudeau and unnamed federal Liberals and Ottawa bureaucrats. The UCP, you see, are the infallible, perfect servants of Albertans.
I have an earthquake damaged bridge for sale. It might help span the ever-widening gap between the UCP and most Albertans. DJF
Given the working of the questions on the online survey, I can hardly wait to see how our beloved government will word a referendum question on switching to an Alberta Pension. My guess is:
What should be done about an Alberta Pension Plan?
a. Switch to Alberta Pension Plan.
b. Do what the government thinks is best.
Even our revered premier, Doug Ford, has not been this crazy. Maybe more crooked but not quite as crazy.
For those interested, here’s a link to the so-called “workbook”:
https://www.albertapensionplan.ca/engagement
Let’s use Danielle’s own tactics. “Tell Danielle” to keep her claws off our CPP!
I have scratched my head ‘til it hurts trying to figure out the UCP or TBA long game. When you and I dream of frolicking sheep, what are the Evil Ones falling asleep to? It must be more than simply getting a dig at Trudeau or those hypothetical Elites of the East.
Is it a San Marino-like state within Italy, with Canada reduced to a few responsibilities like defence and intelligence? Or is it more, perhaps a Monaco, Liechtenstein or Luxembourg with a monarchy and citizenship available only to the wealthy? Or out and out separation and a full or partial union with the US?
Fortunately I am old so it’s the following generations which must be vigilant and involved.
You can bet your last dollar Smith will turn the pension plan from a defined benefit plan to a glorified RRSP. Our pension payments will be tied to the price of a barrel of oil and our pension payments will go up and down like a roller coaster year to year. That’s not an if, that’s a when.
If the NDP manage to ever get to run the Government again, they won’t change what the UCP does to our pensions. Keep in mind that our NDP leadership hopefuls are presently running on cutting taxes, eliminating the price on carbon and disassociating from the Federal NDP. Cutting taxes and eliminating the price on carbon are UCP policies.
Ottawa should change the legislation so that Albertans have a choice among staying with the CPP, receiving a lump sum to invest as they wish or roll the dice and give it to Smith.
Will Premier Smith/Parker address this issue this evening?
“Alberta’s Brutal Water Reckoning”
http://www.thetyee.ca/Analysis/2024/02/19/Alberta-Brutal-Water-Reckoning/
Will this drought emergency, which has not been declared by the UCP/TBA government, render every other aspect of what else is happening in Alberta, pale, in comparison?
Who do these carpetbagging losers think they are
they don’t think, they know: they are the government with a majority and until the next election not much can be done about it, unless some one is found with their hands in the cookie jar or the gun in a hand. They’re an arrogant bunch, much like the B.C. Lieberals/Socreds were while in office.
I’m with “keep your #@&%* greasy paws off my pension.” The UCP has no mandate to withdraw Albertans’ pension contributions from the Canada Pension Plan. Danielle Smith said the UCP would not do this. After the election, she began the process of withdrawing Albertans’ contributions from the CPP. This money belongs to individual people who belong to the CPP. The Alberta government did not contribute a penny. It does not belong to this government or any government.
It’s hard for the UCP to keep all their lies straight because all they do is lie. If she succeeds, will Danielle Smith show further communist tendencies by taking away other private property from individual citizens?
The UCP and their handlers, the TBA, are doing anything they can to distract Albertans from the provincial pension scam. It was such a bad idea from the start, that the UCP wouldn’t even put it on their provincial election campaign itinerary. If this goes ahead, which is what Danielle Smith wants, Albertans will be sorry.
I to shudder when Queen Danielle take to the air to “update Albertans on our government’s vision and plans for the province.” I believe that Smith will announce health care saving accounts, so you can start saving for your healthcare needs. Or Smith is laying out her vision to privatise healthcare.
This is where the communist urges of Marlaina Danielle Kolodnicki-Smith-Parker, Queen of the Alberta Desert, will kick in.
Imagine if Albertans had to pay in full for healthcare. Soon, the housing crisis could be solved! The state could seize Person A’s home to pay for medical expenses, then sell it to Person B; repeat. Instant housing supply! This could be so successful that the UCP government might not need to bilk citizens with online sports gambling, etc. Dead people still need to pay their debts, so the state would be entitled to wipe out the lifetime savings of all the once and future deadbeats. Communism without the commies!
Think of the many other potential saving. Don’t treat cancer up to stage four (metastasis). Encourage rampant spread of respiratory diseases with denialism about all airborne viruses. Discourage or at least do not promote vaccination because that costs money. Better yet, do away with all vaccinations, or charge for them. Encourage children to go to school with measles and strep throat. Don’t worry about kids who don’t have doctors and won’t get access to antibiotics in time. Doctors cost money. Make rheumatic fever great again! More houses to seize from their deadbeat parents when the kiddies end up in hospital!
Of course, there are many other potential money-saving ideas for the budget. Make the kiddies pay for their schooling by spending their idle youth working summers at Tiny Tots Coal Mines™, for example? Education is not free and besides, couldn’t the O&G companies use a boost from all the tax dollars wasted on the young? Fun with Forest Fires™ summer camps? Build-Your-Own-Splash-Parks™ at Saint Mary Reservoir (BYO water)?
Sooooo. When does the UCP flack commentariat start dwelling on the Federal monies going to 6 “small communities” in Alberta, along with the $2 Billions for Edmonton, for housing initiatives. Seems these are [deliberate] acts that ‘interfere’ with a ‘sovereign’ Alberta’s desire that all municipal projects proposed by the Feds that do not go through ‘official’ Alberta scrutiny! More StoHTF to come I am sure1!!
