Citing health challenges, Edmonton-City Centre MLA David Shepherd has announced he will not be joining the Alberta NDP leadership race after all.

Mr. Shepherd on the campaign trail shortly before the 2015 election in which he was elected for the first time and the NDP formed government (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Mr. Shepherd, who as recently as Monday was indicating he would announce his candidacy later in the week, published a tweet thread on X yesterday morning saying that “due to ongoing challenges with my health, it’s become clear that I’m currently not in a position to be able to move forward with pursuing the leadership of the Alberta NDP.”

In his social media statement, Mr. Shepherd thanked his supporters and wished the best to the remaining candidates. He said he will continue to represent his constituents in his downtown Edmonton riding.

A member in the Alberta Legislature’s Class of 2015, Mr. Shepherd was elected in the Notley Sweep that brought the NDP to power and ended the rule of the Progressive Conservative Dynasty that took power under Peter Lougheed in 1971.

Rachel Notley, premier from 2015 to 2019 and now the longest-serving MLA in the Legislature, announced her expected decision to step aside on Jan. 16, saying she would remain as Opposition leader until her replacement is chosen. It is not clear how long she intends to represent her Edmonton-Strathcona riding, the safest NDP seat in the province.

A professional musician and lifelong Edmonton resident, Mr. Shepherd said a particular mission for him was “to engage, support and empower African, Caribbean and Black communities across our province.”

Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley, who announced last month she was stepping aside as Opposition leader, during the 2023 election campaign (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“When I stepped up to run in 2015, it was because I saw that far too many Albertans felt their voices were ignored and left unrepresented in a government that had lost touch,” he said. “I wanted to change that – to show they could have representatives that truly listened, that were invested in their communities and reflected the voice of the people they served.”

The NDP’s health critic after the UCP came to power in 2019, Mr. Shepherd’s responsibilities were focused on rural and primary care after last year’s election saw the size of the NDP Caucus increase to 38 from 23.

“It was truly my hope to build from that experience and those connections with people across our province and put forward my vision of how we could build a province and government that truly reflected the incredible diversity, profound strength and progressive values of Albertans,” he said yesterday.

With Mr. Shepherd’s departure from the leadership contest, former justice minister Kathleen Ganley and Edmonton-Whitemud MLA Rakhi Pancholi are officially in, while former health minister Sarah Hoffman is expected to declare her candidacy on Sunday.

That leaves former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and perhaps Edmonton-Rutherford MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse as likely possible candidates.

Since Mr. Nenshi served a decade as mayor of Alberta’s largest city with a considerable following but is not an NDP member and has been unenthusiastic about party politics in the past, the idea of him running for leader has generated both controversy and enthusiasm in party circles.

Candidates have until March 15 to file their papers.