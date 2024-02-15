OTTAWA – I suppose you could conclude that the spectacle of two leadership candidates actually arguing over tax cuts – with, shockingly, one of them not even in favour! – suggests that the Alberta NDP hasn’t fully transitioned into being a mere progressive conservative party.

NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

As has been said in this space before, Canada nowadays really has only three political parties that have any chance of forming a government either in Ottawa or any provincial capital, although they may do business under slightly different names from place to place: Neoliberal Plus, Classic Neoliberal, and Neoliberal Lite.

And institutionalized tax cuts are bred in the bone of them all, including the supposedly social-democratic New Democratic Party and its provincial offshoots, which when I say Neoliberal Lite is what I have in mind.

I recall an NDP leader calling for a tax increase in 2015, asking the richest people and companies in Alberta to pay “just a little bit more.” That leader was Rachel Notley.

Not that long after she formed a government, we learned that what the NDP had in mind was asking those taxpayers just a little bit less than what the Progressive Conservatives had planned to make them pay.

Nowadays, despite the hysterical rhetoric about the NDP emanating from the right, especially out on the Great Plains, there’s very little light between the NDP and the so-called conservative party on tax policy.

NDP MLA and Ganley Campaign supporter Irfan Sabir (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

They’re all determined that Alberta should remain the lowest-taxed jurisdiction in North America – at least as far as rich people and corporate persons go – and by a considerable margin to boot.

Still, it turns out that there is a debate within the NDP about this, which comes as a mild surprise.

It was no shock when former justice minister Kathleen Ganley – who seems to be the favourite of the Alberta Opposition party’s establishment to replace Ms. Notley – came out with a news release saying an NDP government led by her would raise the size of the basic personal income exemption for provincial taxpayers to $26,000 from $21,885.

“This plan would mean no Albertan earning less than $26,000 would pay provincial income tax,” the news release boasted – making it, it is said here, a true PC policy, benefitting those less well off a little up front and costing them much more down the line, while doing nothing that would increase revenue from the better off.

“We’re putting money where it matters most – back into the hands of working Albertans,” the news release had Ms. Ganley saying. “This gives a break to the people who keep our economy running, who can barely afford their daily needs, let alone save a little for tomorrow.”

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, who is stepping aside as soon as a new leader is chosen (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The only thing missing that would have made this a true Progressive Conservative promise would have been a vow to put “more jingle in their jeans.”

The astonishing part was that another candidate, former health minister Sarah Hoffman, respectfully disagreed.

“I do not support Kathleen’s tax cut proposal,” Ms. Hoffman said. “Here’s why: this plan works out to about a dollar a day of tax relief.

“This won’t buy a cup of coffee, let alone help Albertans struggling to pay their bills,” she concluded.

Eventually, this will result in howls of protest from Premier Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party, but for the moment they’re probably satisfied to let the New Democrats argue and see what happens.

The next thing to happen, of course, was that one of Ms. Ganley’s campaign chairs huffily responded to Ms. Hoffman’s mild criticism by asserting that her argument “has no basis in either economic theory or economic reality.”

“Marginal utility of $400 will be very different for a person living in poverty or on low income than someone making six figures or more,” Mr. Sabir, the NDP’s deputy House leader, complained.

This is true, of course, or at least true enough to be truthy.

Ms. Hoffman’s assertion that an extra $400 won’t go far to help the working poor cope with the burgeoning affordability crisis is true as well. But a real dyed-in-the-wool social democrat would have called for tax increases for the likes of fossil fuel billionaire W. Brett Wilson, to whom $400 is pocket change.

It is also true that institutionalized tax cuts lead inevitably to brutal austerity, brutal austerity to deep cuts in public services, cuts in public services to privatization, and privatization to the immiseration of working people.

This is the economic truth that dare not speak its name in the era of a total elite consensus that neoliberalism is the only possible way to run an economy that respects “freedom.”

Good for Ms. Hoffman for tentatively speaking that truth, although I don’t imagine it will do much for her hopes of wielding power.