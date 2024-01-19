Edmonton’s police chief and the UCP ministers there to support him on his plan to clear Edmonton’s parks and avenues of hundreds of tents housing homeless people seemed antagonistic, annoyed and agitated at yesterday’s government news conference.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This is evident if you watch the official government video of the newser and was corroborated by at least one report from the live event.

“I’m almost flabbergasted that we’re having this discussion,” grumped Police Chief Dale McFee at one point.

In addition to Chief McFee, social services minister Jason Nixon and public safety minister Mike Ellis, the press conference was attended by former grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations and Conservative MP Willie Littlechild and Cody Thomas, the confederacy’s current grand chief. Justice Minister Mickey Amery was also on the podium in what a appeared to be strictly a walk-on role with no lines.

Perhaps Chief McFee and Messrs. Nixon and Ellis were irritated by the fact Edmonton City Council had gone ahead the day before and voted to declare the housing and homeless crisis that is obvious to everyone who lives here to be an emergency – even if the effect of that vote was more symbolic than practical since the UCP has already declared its intention not to participate in an effort it calls a political stunt.

“When it comes to his bizarre decision to talk about having a state of emergency that will have no effect … that is just a complete political stunt,” Mr. Nixon said last week soon after the mayor raised the idea. “We’re not interested in that.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver (Photo: david J. Climenhaga).

To drive home the point, on Tuesday Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver published an official statement on the Government of Alberta website assailing City Council’s plan to vote on the emergency resolution later that day. “It is disappointing that the City of Edmonton would choose to issue a performative declaration suggesting an emergency and implying a lack of response from our government,” he huffed.

“It is important to clarify to Albertans that this motion does not have any legal implications, authority or binding force,” Mr. McIver added in that statement. “The provincial government will continue to work with Grand Chief Cody Thomas, Chief Dale McFee of the Edmonton Police Service, as well as City of Edmonton employees to protect vulnerable Albertans.”

As for Edmonton’s city council? Play ball or get lost, I guess.

Or perhaps the mood of the news conference was because the government understands that even though the legal effort to get an injunction stopping wholesale clearances of homeless campers was tossed out Tuesday by a Court of King’s Bench justice, a significant portion of the public remains suspicious the sweeps violate human rights, as troubling as the unsightly camps may be.

And maybe they also understand that notwithstanding their repeated claims busting up the camps during a record cold spell was done in the interests of the homeless, that many Albertans doubt the sincerity of that message.

Or it could just have reflected the fact Premier Danielle Smith appears still not to be around to skillfully gaslight on their account, as she does so well.

As has been the case since the pandemic began, interrogation by reporters was restricted to one question and one follow-up, limiting the ability of journalists to force officials out of their message box.

Whatever the reason, the news conference had a strangely defensive, at times petulant, tone seldom seen in UCP events, which are most often marked by their cheerful if unjustified confidence.

This was true even though the government had taken action that would have been cast as good news in the normal course of events: The opening of a new “navigation centre” that can direct homeless people forced out of their camps to shelters, which the government insists are safe, to other social services, or (if they have outstanding warrants) back to incarceration.

“This is the first of many steps to re-routing the vulnerable toward long-term care and wraparound solutions,” Chief McFee insisted.

Instead, the edgy tone of the news conference illustrated the depth of the rift between the province and the city not just over how to respond, but about who is responsible for the crisis.

Clearly the UCP is not much interested in accepting any blame for the situation in Edmonton – at least as long as they have Justin Trudeau to kick around and the mayor’s office in Edmonton is occupied by Amarjeet Sohi, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister!

Mr. Nixon made it clear the UCP is pointing fingers elsewhere: “What we’re talking about here is a failure of a system here in the City of Edmonton, to allow encampments to be built at the emergency housing source, which is costing people their lives.” (Emphasis added.)

As if it wasn’t obvious before, Chief McFee made it clear he intends to remove every tent occupied by the homeless in Edmonton. “This means no more excusing, enabling, or tolerating encampments, period,” he averred, as the ministers nodded their heads in agreement.

“No tent is safe,” he said, somewhat ambiguously. “Our goal is to get all of these tents down.”

The chief and the ministers declared repeatedly that no tent or encampment is safe in the temperatures Edmonton has been experiencing (an assertion that is very hard to deny) and that homeless encampments are hotbeds of crime, human trafficking, drug dealing and violence.

Mr. Ellis, a former Calgary police officer in charge of the public safety and emergency response portfolio, termed encampments “gang-run drug camps” and said of the government’s motives, “we are trying to protect them from being preyed upon by organized crime.”

Which raises an interesting question: If the police service has been allowing gang-run drug camps to operate openly in the city, shouldn’t that be cause for a performance review of the chief? Or is all this supposed to have happened in the past few weeks because there are too many squishy liberals at City Hall, and human rights lawyers and activists in Edmonton?

Well, that’s obviously a question that the province isn’t interested in having anyone answer, and, anyway, Chief McFee’s contract, signed before the last municipal election, continues until June 30, 2026.

In the meantime, the police chief’s preferred solution will move ahead, whether everyone on city council likes it or not. It’s almost as if the police are now running the UCP’s homelessness policy for them!

“We will be moving with our partners to close encampments on an accelerated pace,” he asserted defiantly.

And so today, no longer required to give 48 hours’ notice, police moved ahead immediately, tearing down another encampment downtown.