It would be interesting to know what Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has to say about the call by the founder of her party’s influential Take Back Alberta faction to his supporters to use the NDP’s upcoming leadership race to infiltrate the Opposition party and try to elect its leader.
On Nov. 17 last year, David Parker promised in a rambling tweet that when Rachel Notley announced her plan to resign as leader of the NDP, “We will sell more memberships in their party than the unions and the green activists combined, and they will refuse to accept the results of their own leadership race.”
On Jan. 16, the day Ms. Notley announced her plan to step down, David Parker tweeted: “Take Back Alberta will be travelling the province in the coming months encouraging people to buy memberships in the NDP and make their voices heard. … When the NDP cancel their leadership race, we will know they no longer believe in democracy.”
Now, Mr. Parker has a lot to say on a social media on any given day, a lot of which sounds pretty unhinged, and on its face this scheme appears to be bonkers. Still, it’s said here he has presented both the UCP Government and the NDP with a problem.
The UCP’s problem is that, for most Albertans, there appears to be no light at all between Take Back Alberta and the governing party officially led by Ms. Smith.
There have been too many headlines like the one over Calgary Herald political commentator Don Braid’s column last Nov. 5 – “social conservatives completely control Danielle Smith’s party” – for it to be otherwise. So plenty of Albertans are bound to be skeptical about Ms. Smith’s claim that no matter what TBA tells her she will “govern for all Albertans.”
At this point, with TBA controlling the UCP’s governance board, it appears that they are essentially the same political entity.
So this makes the call by TBA’s founder and putative leader for his supporters to join the NDP and either engineer a hostile takeover of the Opposition party or create an embarrassing battle to control it something virtually unprecedented in Canadian political history.
In the absence of a statement to the contrary from Premier Smith, it amounts to a declaration by Alberta’s governing party that it approves of an organized effort by its operatives and members to sabotage the operations of the Opposition party through the creation of a Trojan horse.
This is not a good look for a party that supposedly advocates democracy!
For the NDP – and particularly for Amanda Freistadt, the Opposition party’s newly named chief returning officer – this means that even if Mr. Parker is just blowing hot air, they need to be serious about setting rules for the leadership contest that will prevent TBA/UCP members from being able to try to hijack the party.
TBA and Mr. Parker, of course, will cry foul no matter what the NDP decides to do, so that need not be a particular concern. Moreover, it seems likely most Albertans would understand and quietly sympathize with any effort by the NDP to ensure the integrity of its leadership vote in the face of threats by an influential UCP figure to sabotage and neutralize its leadership race.
That this is not the way Parliamentary democracy is supposed to work goes without saying, although schemes like this are not completely without precedent in Alberta.
Readers will recall that in 2016, when the NDP was in power, the organizer of an anti-NDP petition campaign named George Clark advocated a similar stunt and got nowhere. At the time, then NDP provincial secretary Chris O’Halloran said about 250 would-be infiltrators were identified and had their applications rejected.
There was no question then, though, that the leaders of either of the two conservative opposition parties in the Legislature – the Progressive Conservatives or the Wildrose Party – would have endorsed such a covert scheme.
There has also been a tradition in Alberta of efforts by activist groups of various stripes to take over moribund fringe parties. The Alberta Party got its start as an alliance of far-right separatist groups in the 1980s, and when many members left to join the fledgling Wildrose Alliance in 2009, a group of more progressive members succeeded in changing the party’s focus.
And in 2016, the much-diminished Social Credit Party was taken over by a group of anti-abortion activists who renamed it the Pro-Life Alberta Political Association. It appears now to operate not as a true political party but as a social conservative political action committee that is able to issue tax receipts. This, it is fair to argue, is an attempt to abuse Canadian tax laws intended to support our democratic Canada’s system of government.
But the key difference about the TBA scheme is that there is nothing moribund about the NDP, which has formed the largest Opposition in Alberta history and, notwithstanding the hopeful claims of some UCP supporters that it will surely collapse without Ms. Notley at the helm, stands a credible chance of returning to government in Alberta with a new leader.
Assuming it’s not just an annoying ruse, that makes Mr. Parker’s scheme to encourage TBA members to support some kind of Kamikaze candidate – to borrow a phrase – an effort to engage in political sabotage.
Premier Smith, whenever she returns from her vacation, needs to renounce it and denounce it, although we all know how likely that is.
Ms. Freistadt needs to ensure the NDP sets clear rules and enforces them to prevent the infiltration of the party leadership race by enemies of democracy.
Well this actually also wouldn’t be the first time a group of unelected Conservatives came up with a crazy scheme that involved the government and the opposition. The difference was the previous PC Wildrose merger scheme was hatched by more mainstream Conservatives
Of course if TBA has their way, which I doubt, they would control both parties, so in the end it would effectively be the same outcome as a merger. It does seem to be another way to try limit voter choice.
As for what Smith thinks, I suspect secretly she is glad TBA is now focused on meddling with another party, in the same way a prisoner is glad when the guard is distracted by something else.
I feel there is more than a bit of overreach, hubris and foolishness by TBA here. Failure of a second takeover and the resulting embarrassment might be what finally starts to reduce their influence on Alberta politics.
Take Back Alberta is pretty much a cult. It’s led by someone who wasn’t elected, has no known present employment, and has totally lunatic ideas. Democracy is something the UCP doesn’t respect, or stand for. There have been members in the UCP camp, who didn’t play by the election rules, and around $230,000 in fines were issued to them for that. The previous UCP leader still has the R.C.M.P looking into his leadership race, and it is surprising that it is taking this long to deal with. Danielle Smith has reduced the Alberta Legislature sittings to hardly anything. She also rejected calls from constituents who lacked an MLA in vacated ridings, to have a by-election. Now, MLAs can receive more gifts, but calling them bribes is more truthful. The provincial Ethics Commissioner is stripped of their powers to investigate MLAs for wrongdoing, prior to a provincial election. Anything that is unpalatable to the electorate, such as the widely deadpanned provincial pension scam, didn’t get included on the provincial election itinerary. Municipal leaders and councilors who oppose anything the UCP does, gets bullied by the UCP. In the 1920s, and in the 1930s, in Austria and Germany, there were a small group of very crazy individuals with an agenda that was very bad, and they were enabled by the citizens of these two countries. Because the people stood by and did nothing, the results of that were catastrophic.
I will take the odds that Parker and the TBA will try something. Of course, Smith will prevaricate to the stars and back if asked of any knowledge of a plan. If any evidence is presented to Smith, we can expect she will channel her best Inspector Renault, “I’m shocked! Shocked…”
If chicanery abounds, the NDP will be on their own. The RCMP may get around to a cursory glance once they wrap up the Jason Kenney campaign finance fraud case. Post Media, as we know, will be less than useless with any investigative reporting on the matter.
Being on their own in this, will Rachel Notley permit the NDP to punch back hard or will she limit them to a strongly worded letter to the editor? I am hoping for the former but am afraid we will get the latter.
It was said (I never saw actual numbers) that many liberal and NDP supporters and sympathizers bought PC memberships in order to support Allison Redford’s outsider leadership campaign. I assume that few of these were active members of the liberal or NDP parties, since memberships were pretty low then, and you are not supposed to hold memberships in two parties. Certainly the 2012 NDP plus Liberal vote tanked in the face of the challenge form Wildrose, and looking at the numbers, it is easy to speculate that a lot of people who voted PC in 2012 voted NDP in 2022 (never guaranteed of course, given our dismal % participation in elections – we don’t know for sure how many left leaning voters just stayed home in 2012, and how many self-perceived “centrists” could not hold their noses and vote for either party in 2022).
Michael: With respect (I mean that) I don’t believe this is a correct analysis, although I understand why people feel this way. In 2012, the Progressive Conservatives were a large brokerage party whose leaders (arrogantly but accurately) assumed that their leadership contest was the only election in Alberta that actually allowed voters to make a meaningful choice. They publicly encouraged that idea to engage voters, sell memberships, and raise funds. The party leadership felt secure in its ability to control the entry of candidates to the race through high registration fees, good-behaviour bonds and so on. (Perhaps the NDP will now do the same things. We shall see.) The makeup of the PC caucus, cabinet and party membership, meanwhile, was really broad – with people like Dave Hancock, later premier, who could easily have been a New Democrat in another province, moderates like Ed Stelmach, the outgoing premier, and far-right ideologues like Ted Morton, who I have always thought of as the worst premier Alberta never had, all coexisting under the same big tent. The UCP is a different creature, of course, and people like Mr. Stelmach, let alone Mr. Hancock and Ms. Redford are no longer really welcome there. Certainly lots of moderate voters came out in the general election and voted for Ms. Redford by supporting their local PC candidate (who may have been considerably farther to the right) because she was an engaging and obviously intelligent leader with interesting policy ideas. But to suggest that she was chosen as leader because of infiltration by Liberal and NDP types is a misinterpretation of what happened. DJC
Alt-rights like Parker can only throw feces. Parker and his TBA have no idea what governance actually means. This is what happens when poorly educated people get drunk on power.
I once bought a PC party membership for the sole purpose of voting for Nancy Betkowski, and let it lapse when Klein won.
I did not buy the membership because I supported the fools, but because my opinion of Klein was already low. And I never voted PC again (or UCP & Wildrose, or Reform).
Looks like time to buy an NPD membership, pay attention to whom the TBA trolls are espousing for leader, then vote against that particular tool.
And then keep the membership active. Been voting NDP provincially (and federally, with a nose hold) anyways.
Lol and I just found out it’s a family tradition – both of my parents took out UCP memberships for the sole purpose of voting against Smith.
So TBA is playing the same games that the ATA has for years…..Yawn. The ATA still has an advantage as it funded by coerced contribution.
Didn’t TBA encourage its supporters to buy UCP memberships in order to take over the provincial council? Doesn’t the NDP ban membership by anyone who holds membership in another party? Also, memberships can be cross-referenced with past donations. Membership is certainly not automatic and can be rejected by party officials without dispute.
Fake members, “people” who don’t really exist or who don’t know their names were purloined from a voters’ list, are another story. There’s also the old trick of bulk memberships purchased from the same credit card. Surely the NDP is taking steps to prevent these tactics and others.
It’s not a stretch to think that dirty tricks of all sorts, borrowed from right-wing playbooks around the world, will be in play. These threats must be taken seriously. David Parker might be little more than a useful idiot to whoever is pulling TBA’s strings. It’s that entity’s bag of tricks and finances that are concerning.
Alberta NDP Charter
Membership
2.01 Every resident of Alberta who is 14 years of age or older and agrees to abide by the Constitution and principles of the Party, and who is not a member or supporter of another political party, shall be eligible to apply for membership in the Party.
The majority of respondents to your blogs consistently have little more than contempt to throw at the TBA forces in Alberta. This is understandable, but as unlikely to diminish them as calling right-wing zealots “the deplorables” did in the U.S.
You have already hinted at, and others have corroborated, the active campaign by the TBA wing of the UCP to take control of Alberta town and city councils, as well as school boards, in the next civic elections.
Facing down this takeover plan will take more than insults, though. Without wanting to encourage paranoia, I think all rational and reasonable Albertans will have to involve themselves more directly in the political processes. We have to be more vigilant about the dangerous schemes the far right is currently pre-occupied with. You, obviously, do a good and important job at that, David, but I just want to emphasize that hurling only invective is far from the answer.
