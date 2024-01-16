The United Conservative Party Government and its supporters appeared to be flooding the zone, Steve Bannon style, today to recover from the embarrassment of the near collapse of the provincial electrical grid during last weekend’s polar vortex deep-freeze.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

There was a stream of meaningless Monday news releases from the government and its friends in electrical generation yesterday – Winter sports! Economic corridors to Alaska! Child care survey! Drought modelling! Nuclear reactors! – and the usual flood of mysteriously pro-UCP troll-bots on the social media site that will surely soon be known as XXX.

Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, was missing in action – apparently on a well-deserved vacation until Jan. 22 somewhere that’s none of our business. (The Smith family condo in Panama is the prevailing consensus on her current location.)

This isn’t the first time this has happened, but it was the first time she took a vacation just hours after her minister of Seniors ’n’ stuff, Jason Nixon, rudely assailed the mayor of Edmonton for publishing a blog post on the need to declare a housing emergency in the capital city while on vacation.

And speaking of that story, with the galleries at Edmonton City Hall packed with vocal members of the public, council couldn’t manage to deal fully with Mayor Sohi’s request for the emergency declaration that so annoyed Mr. Nixon that he said he’d refuse to attend any meetings with federal, city and First Nations representatives. The vote was put off till today.

Meanwhile, all weekend the Opposition, which had been handed a fabulous stick with which to bash the UCP for its misbegotten decision in 2019 to scrap the previous NDP government’s plan to fix the electrical grid to prevent just such power shortages, sat on its hands and said nothing.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Indeed, at one point, the Edmonton Journal reported: “The Alberta NDP declined to comment on policy questions Sunday.” (Emphasis added.) Has anyone ever read a more bizarre statement in the history of Parliamentary democracy?

The only reasonable explanation, it is said here, is that the still-undeclared race to replace the still un-resigned Opposition leader, Rachel Notley, has now reached such a feverish pitch that the NDP Caucus is barely capable of thinking about anything except who is going to line up behind which as-yet-unnamed candidates. (Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman, and Rakhi Pancholi for sure, I’d predict. Others mentioned here and there in the past may have trouble raising the entry fee.)

Having swung and missed this ball before – so readers should take my predictions with an appropriately large grain of thought – I’d say this situation is almost sure to resolve itself before the start of February.

Still, it’s sad that if the NDP plan – which had been endorsed as necessary by the Alberta Electric System Operator – had become the law of the land, this province probably wouldn’t have either the highest electricity prices or the least reliable electricity grid in the Dominion, which is part of the real Alberta Disadvantage in 2024.

Having let the UCP set the narrative, the NDP finally managed to get a rather bland news release on the topic out yesterday afternoon, too late to have much impact.

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Naturally, the Usual Suspects on the lunatic right (that is to say, the UCP base) were blaming the weekend power problems on electric vehicles charging, shuttered coal-fired generation plants, and unreliable renewable energy.

As if in response, AESO tweeted yesterday morning: “The Grid Alert has ended as increasing wind and solar generation have created some relief on the system.” (Emphasis added, of course.)

In other, only slightly unrelated news, the Edmonton Public Teachers local of the Alberta Teachers Association announced they had overwhelmingly ratified a settlement Sunday afternoon that would avert a disruptive mid-winter strike. In mid-December the Edmonton teachers voted down a mediated settlement and scheduled a strike vote for early this year.

“We’re very pleased to find a solution that settles many key issues for teachers, including calendar development, off-schedule compensation, substitute teacher professional development and the working conditions of online teachers,” said ATA Local 367 President Heather Quinn.

And, finally, it would appear the effort by Take Back Alberta loyalists to sell tickets to Premier Smith’s appearance on stage later this month with such luminaries of the right as Tucker Carlson, Rex Murphy and Conrad Black is not going as well as anticipated.

In fact, it looks like the boss has gone crazy! … They’re giving tickets away!

So, as you can see, Dear Readers, sometimes it’s hard to know where to start amidst the gong show that is Alberta political discourse these days.