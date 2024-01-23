The United Conservative Party Government’s demand that all of Alberta municipalities report any agreements they have in place with the federal government by the end of the month will be expensive and time consuming, especially for Alberta’s largest cities.

Former Progressive Conservative Party deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Municipal taxpayers, of course, will end up paying the freight for this needless exercise.

Notwithstanding the UCP’s frequent claims to the contrary, if there’s one thing the government of Premier Danielle Smith loves, it’s creating red tape – with the proviso that the red tape in question messes up their enemies and, if at all possible, picks a needless fight with the Trudeau Government in Ottawa as well.

Government regulations that protect consumers, working people, or human rights are another matter entirely in the UCP’s worldview – suitable for the pejorative term “red tape” and to be eliminated as quickly as possible. Hence cabinet’s so-called red-tape-reduction portfolio.

The creation of what can legitimately be vilified as red tape, by contrast, is the principal role of traditional ministries that have real responsibilities in any government, such as Labour, Health, and now Municipal Affairs.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver’s letter to municipalities in December, first reported yesterday by the CBC, didn’t rate a news release on the government’s website, and the CBC was unable to persuade Mr. McIver to comment on his own department’s red-tape-creation policy.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver in his Progressive Conservative days (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Instead, they got an email from a political aide claiming, “we are looking to get an understanding of the agreements between Alberta’s municipalities and the federal government.”

Of course, if the province didn’t have anti-Canadian mischief in mind and a desire to mess up municipal governments led by progressive politicians they don’t like, that goal could have been achieved in a couple of phone calls by a clerk.

“Alberta’s government will continue to stand up for our constitutional jurisdiction while ensuring we are working with municipalities to receive equitable funding from the federal government,” Scott Johnston also told the CBC, although it seems more likely the province would be just as happy if the big municipalities got nothing at all from Ottawa if the UCP can’t have its fingerprints all over it.

In fairness, while there was no release, there was Mr. McIver’s performative statement on municipal agreements with Ottawa the month before the letter was sent in which he complained that federal aid for municipal low-income housing programs amounted to an attempt by the feds “to bypass Alberta … and overstep their authority.”

Soon after the CBC story broke yesterday, former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukazuk tweeted, “Today’s Alberta Government demand that all municipalities report annually to Alberta government how much funding/grants municipalities receive from Ottawa underscores the need for municipalities to develop stronger direct policy/funding ties with Ottawa.”

Mr. Lukaszuk, who also served as education and labour minister in the Progressive Conservative cabinet of Alison Redford, explained his logic in response to a query last night: “With the UCP’s insistence on playing wedge politics and inserting themselves between municipalities and the federal government, Alberta municipalities are at risk of being disenfranchised from federal programs and from having meaningful input on national policy development,” he said.

He noted that the policy will be particularly expensive for large cities where many individual departments, such as fire and police, receive federal funding through various programs. “Now, all these grants will have to be coalesced on a single accounting ledger. Talk about creating red tape!”

Ottawa will likely never completely stop funding local programs of national importance in Alberta, Mr. Lukaszuk added, “but it will become increasingly difficult to contribute to any municipal program in Alberta if the provincial government will try to politicize it.”

The only reason the UCP wants that list, of course, is that the party is looking for excuses to attack Ottawa. Never mind provincial jurisdiction, any old excuse will do. Who knows, Maybe Didsbury or Manyberries got less federal support than Calgary or Edmonton!

“Municipalities could work directly with Ottawa on many files, totally bypassing the provincial government,” Mr. Lukaszuk argued.