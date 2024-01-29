As promised, the Alberta NDP has now announced the timing and basic rules for the leadership campaign and election to replace Rachel Notley.

Candidate Kathleen Ganley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Thanks principally to Ms. Notley’s success in the 2015 general election, which saw the NDP elect a majority government, this leadership election is going to have to be a considerably more elaborate thing than the small family affair in October 2014 that saw her chosen as leader.

In a news release sent to media on Saturday, Amanda Friestadt, the chief returning officer for the leadership race, said the application form for the prospective contestants will be available today.

The race will formally begin on Feb. 5 and it will conclude after the final day of voting by party members at noon on June 22, the news release said.

Soon after party officials met in Red Deer to set the campaign rules, Edmonton-Glenora MLA Sarah Hoffman announced on social media she was resigning her positions as deputy party leader, assistant whip, and municipal affairs critic and said that she was “filled with hope and optimism for the future of our party.”

I’m pretty sure that means we can safely assume she’ll be running for the leadership.

Likely candidate Rakhi Pancholi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

On Jan. 10, Calgary-Mountain View MLA Kathleen Ganley posted a social media video that was widely seen as a soft launch of her campaign. We can probably expect Ms. Ganley to re-launch it with a little more detail shortly.

Since Calgary is likely to continue to be the key to any hopes the NDP has of returning to power in the next general election, Ms. Ganley and her backers will likely emphasize the importance of her postal code.

Both Edmonton-Whitemud MLA Rakhi Pancholi and Edmonton-City Centre MLA David Shepherd have indicated recently that they are interested in running as well, and for days there has been a buzz in political circles that former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi might be a prospective candidate too.

“To vote in the leadership race, members must be in good standing by purchasing or renewing their membership by April 22, 2024,” the party news release said. That would seem to leave the door open to Mr. Nenshi, should he actually be interested and assuming he doesn’t already have a party card in his wallet.

“Membership is open to all Alberta residents aged 14 and older who support the Alberta NDP and want to help the party build a better future,” the release said, which makes one wonder if some day we could see a lower voting age in more Alberta elections. Other parties permit leadership votes to be cast by youth members too.

Possible candidate David Shepherd (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The Alberta NDP constitution requires a mail-in ballot as well as online voting, and the party will also provide a telephone option, Ms. Friestadt said, noting that she expects to post the full rules on the web this week.

“Our leadership race will have a spending limit of $500,000 per leadership contestant,” Ms. Friestadt added. “Unlike the UCP, which required over $175,000 in fees and deposits from candidates, our leadership race will require fees that total $60,000.”

It is said here the NDP could, and probably should, have gone higher. After all, this is a serious race to lead a serious party now.

“Unlike the UCP, our candidates will be united in building on Rachel Notley’s legacy and moving our party forward, because we are rooted in our values and principles, and we listen to Albertans, not extremist backers,” Ms. Friestadt concluded.

Rumoured candidate Naheed Nenshi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

At least one of those UCP extremists has promised to run a mischievous campaign to mess with the NDP leadership campaign, so that will give Ms. Friestadt something to keep an eye on.

NDP memberships ca be purchased online at albertandp.ca/join.

Say what? Red Tape Reduction Week?

Meanwhile, in an outburst of irony, the UCP has chosen this morning to declare “Red Tape Reduction Week.”

In case you missed it, this is ironic because the UCP’s speciality is creating red tape to mess with its chosen ideological enemies, such as unions, family doctors, teachers, and progressive municipal councils.

To be truly honest, Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally, the cabinet’s least significant member, should declare this to be something more accurate, such as Health, Safety and Consumer Protection Regulation Reduction Week, or Letting Corporations Draft Their Own Laws Week.

The announcement will take place inside the Arden Theatre in St. Albert starting at 10 a.m.