When Jason Kenney talks about Donald Trump, it’s hard to shake the feeling he’s really talking about Danielle Smith.
We all remember “Perfesser Kenney,” back when he was the United Conservative Party premier of Alberta, taking off his blazer, rolling up the sleeves of his crumpled white shirt, and addressing the jaded journos at a mid-afternoon news conference on COVID or some similar calamity as if he were lecturing to a room full of unruly and hungover freshmen at 8:30 in the morning.
That was a tough act to pull off for a college drop-out, and Mr. Kenney usually didn’t succeed. Just the same, the Perfesser is back, only this time he’s playing a public intellectual on Youtube.
Lately, at any rate, he’s started appearing in video interviews defending his record as the first United Conservative premier of Alberta, bloviating about such topics as teachers unions and abortion, and letting us know what he thinks about John A. Macdonald (good) and Donald Trump (not so good).
One has the feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more of this annoying version of Mr. Kenney in the near future, too. Who knows? Maybe he aspires to become Canada’s next Jordan Peterson, who, say what you will, used to be a real professor.
Consider Mr. Kenney’s smarmy recent “Off Script” Youtube interview with Steven Edginton, a young right-wing British journalist and Brexit campaigner who sat down with the former Alberta premier for an obsequious on-air interview published by The Telegraph, the U.K. Conservative Party’s virtual house organ, also known for that reason as the Torygraph.
Let’s start with what Mr. Kenney, scruffily bearded but kitted out with a nicer blazer than he used to wear back in the days he was pretending to enjoy driving that Dodge Ram, had to say about Mr. Trump, the former and possibly future U.S. president, heaven forfend.
“As a conservative, my own view on this is that his brand of weaponizing populist anger, with no kind of governing conservative principles that are discernible to me, is toxic and poses an existential threat to anything that could properly be called the conservative movement,” Mr. Kenney opined.
“I think much of his appeal to people is not based on any policies or principles, per se, but on a kind of stylistic approach … as his willingness to be vulgar and insult the cultural elites, political and economic elites, which a large segment of the Republican electorate so deeply despises. … I think if that becomes the face of conservatism in the Western world, that it’s a movement that does not deserve to be in government.”
Many of us, of course, would heartily agree with that sentiment. But these seem like sharp words for someone who seemed to channel Mr. Trump’s populism early in his tenure as premier. One just can’t shake the feeling that Mr. Kenney is really talking about the Take Back Alberta faction of the United Conservative Party that ran him out of office last year and handed over the keys to the Premier’s Office to Ms. Smith.
“I think it’s massively disruptive,” Mr. Kenney rambled on, as he tends to do. “It has nothing to do with this sort of Burkean conception of meaning, of learning from the past, preserving this past about our institutions and customs. It’s all about burning things down. As he says, ‘I am your revenge.’ You know, anger and revenge do not constitute an appealing political vision, in my view.”
Naturally, Mr. Kenney is anxious to defend his record as premier, and as a federal cabinet minister before that.
“Do you have any regrets as the premier of Premier of Alberta in terms of those lockdown policies and how it impacted the church?” Mr. Edginton gently wondered.
“Actually, Alberta had the lightest restrictions of any province, and that would be, I think, universally acknowledged,” Mr. Kenney responded boastfully. “I was the premier at the time, widely condemned by most of the mainstream media and my political adversaries for being, they would claim, recklessly liberal on COVID restrictions.
“We were the only province to allow for congregational worship to continue throughout the entire pandemic. Some of the provinces shut all places of worship for months at a time. And we were in constant communication with faith leaders about how to get it right. …
“So, no, I don’t regret the policies that we had. Because we have in our single payer health care system a rationing system with very limited capacity. And we came, a couple of times, perilously close to having to triage patients, deny people care, withdraw care from others. And we did at times have to cancel half or more of the surgeries to repurpose surgical staff into intensive care.”
Most faith leaders agreed, he rambled on, but there were two or three “independent evangelical pastors who very flagrantly, publicly, repeatedly, for months, refused any communication with the public health authorities and just ignored all of the measures.
“They just told the people not to wear masks and to jam in next to each other and so forth, and, eventually, the enforcement authorities got court injunctions against those two or three churches.”
“I do regret that all of that happened,” he finally wrapped it up. “But if they had acted more – I think, from my perspective, more responsibly – it could have been avoided.”
So, you see, Dear Readers, it turns out the problems Mr. Kenney faced during the pandemic were the fault of the single-payer medicare system, and if not that the media and the Opposition, and if not that reckless evangelicals, or maybe all of those things, but Mr. Kenney is certain he got it right.
If you’re made of stern stuff, you can hear what he has to say on his other enthusiasms, such as teachers unions (“it just so happens that the teachers’ unions and their ideological allies completely dominate [school board] elections, and are, you know, radically removed from the sort of centrist political consensus in Canada”), abortion (“there’s some state interest in protecting vulnerable unborn human life, and yet, it’s become almost impossible … to have any kind of debate”), and John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister (“there’s absolutely no question, without John Macdonald, there’d be no Canada.”)
But that’s all I can stand transcribing. If you want more, you’re going to have to listen to it yourself.
We were just starting to enjoy his absence and now like an unwanted ghost from the past he unexpectedly pops back up from his mom’s basement, apocryphal or real, I’m still not sure. Oh well, the break was nice while it lasted and now we are reminded of all the things we really didn’t like about him. I suppose the only consolation is a political come back is unlikely now.
Hopefully, Kenney doesn’t get a talk radio show and figure out to channel populism more effectively. I suspect at this point that is unlikely, because although anger and revenge actually do seem to constitute a fairly effective political strategy for some these days, unfortunately for him, Kenney was never that good at it. This is probably the real reason he is so upset about it.
I suppose he can continue to snipe from the sidelines and try to undermine those who undermined him. I doubt this will succeed, but in time people will also tire of them and their flaws will become more evident. So perhaps the best Kenney can hope for is some partial rehabilitation of his image, like Mulroney, although without his subsequent business success. But you never know, perhaps bags of cash await for Kenney too in some nice big city hotel in Calgary or Ottawa, although in his case probably not Montreal or New York.
In any event, I suppose the sysyphean quest to try rehabilitate Kenney’s image has now begun in earnest. So as someone used to say, stay tuned.
I did watch this interview, David. And I was struck by Kenney’s strange interpretation of Canada’s development of a political underpinnings/philosophy. His comments bore no resemblance to what I learned in my undergrad years at the University of Alberta getting a BA in Political Science and a minor in Canadian history. Although I did notice his peculiar obsessions. Like you I had a hard time watching this flatulence.
J-Kenney seems to be back, though for what reason is uncertain. I mean his own version of populism was equally reckless, idiotic, stupid, moronic, and just plan bad. The only failing that Kenney had was that he ran afoul of his own adle-minded voting base. Okay, so now Kenney is warning about the evils of ‘weaponized populism’ and its inherently destructive nature to what he calls his CON principles.
He’s always aspired to be PM, so this maybe just a step in the rehabilitation of his public image, like Brian Mulroney before him.
JM: I had that thought and probably should have said that. There will be other opportunities, though. Rehabilitating Mr. Kenney’s reputation at this point would be quite a struggle. He’d probably need to hire a reputation management consultant like like Robin Sears to get anywhere with that. DJC
The poor guy looks like he spent three days ‘rasslin bears at the Stampede.
I could never vote for Mr. Kenney, but, as you note, he does make some good observations in the interview you summarized. My problem with him is he seemed to be a fake what with the truck and now even his beard looks artificial. It brings to mind the quote attributed to George Burns, that being, with some revision, “In politics (Burns says show business) authenticity is everything. Once you learn how to fake that, you’ve got it made.” Well, Jason never learnt but the current Premier seems to have a natural talent for it.
there’s some state interest in protecting vulnerable unborn human life, and yet, it’s become almost impossible … to have any kind of debate
Yeah. That’s a lie. A woman’s right to plan her family has BROAD support across all party lines in Canada. Only far right monarchist Catholics like Jason Kenney, who has never been married, or had a child (has he even been laid?) want to control woman’s bodies.
Go back to whatever you were doing loser, no one in Alberta wants a damn thing to do with you.
The first thing that came to mind was “pot, meet kettle”.
Mr Kenney proves, once again, that hypocrisy, irony, and self-knowledge are concepts completely foreign to modern conservative politicians of any persuasion.
After courting the populist right in Alberta, he seems surprised that they turned on him when he did not pander to them enough.
Let it be noted, he pandered to them plenty.
