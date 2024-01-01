Happy New Year!
It’s too late, alas, for me to advise you, my fellow Albertans, to race out to your neighbourhood gas station and fill the tank of your giant pickup truck to the brim, maybe throwing an extra couple of jerrycans into that cargo bed you never use for anything else.
If you were on the ball, I’m told, this small New Year’s Eve inconvenience could have saved you a ten-spot!
Alberta’s gas-pump fuel tax returns this morning – 9 cents of it, anyway – reimposed by the supposed tax cutters of the United Conservative Party because they need the money.
Actually, it’s pretty hard to dispute the argument made by Finance Minister Nate Horner on Dec. 19 when he announced that 9 cents per litre of the 13-cent fuel tax would be back at the gas pumps as soon as 2024 began.
“Alberta’s fuel tax is a predictable source of provincial revenue, helping to offset the volatility of other revenue sources,” Mr. Horner pleaded in his statement, accurately enough.
“As a stable component of Alberta’s revenue mix, the fuel tax helps fund programs and services Albertans rely on,” he continued.
Arguably, it never should have been removed for that very reason – God knows, with our tax regime in this province, there’s precious little about our revenue stream that can be described as stable and predictable. Obviously, from the perspective of running a modern province properly, this is a serious flaw.
But the last UCP premier, the now nearly forgotten Jason Kenney, just couldn’t resist the temptation to promise Albertans his government would halt collection of the tax in April 2022, in an effort, presumably, to bolster his chances in the UCP’s then swiftly approaching leadership review vote. Well, there’s no need now to ask how that turned out, is there?
The UCP government led by Premier Danielle Smith, who replaced Mr. Kenney, extended the tax holiday at the start of 2023, in advance of a spring election, and again last June.
The problem now for Premier Smith, Mr. Horner and the UCP isn’t that the policy of keeping the gas tax doesn’t makes sense, it does, but that the optics suck.
Removing the tax was justified as a response to the post-pandemic affordability crisis that continues to be pushed hard as an election issue by the Opposition federal Conservative Party, which nowadays is joined at the hip to the UCP.
So the return of the tax had even the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, normally a reliable political ally of the UCP/CPC, grumping about the reimposition of the nine cents per litre on the price at the pumps this morning. “It’s mindboggling that she would hike the fuel tax back up now,” the organization’s Alberta spokesperson carped the same day as Mr. Horner’s announcement, directing his complaint at Premier Smith.
There’s also the UCP’s continuing hysterical campaign against the federal carbon tax. Notwithstanding the province’s unsettled jurisdictional claims, this will look to most folks who have to fuel up their vehicles as much the same thing – only without a rebate.
The reaction on social media, naturally, was predictable.
“Danielle Smith’s Gas Tax will cost hard working Alberta families AT LEAST $371.80/year,” said one commenter on the social media site previously known as Twitter. “Danielle Smith PROMISED to make lives ‘More Affordable’ for Albertans … Promises Made Promises Destroyed … Life under the UCP gets worse. Thanks Danielle.”
Having been mercilessly mocked for a New Year’s Eve 2016 tweet bragging about how he’d filled up his pickup just before the carbon tax took effect, and also before prices dipped a little soon thereafter, former Wildrose and UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt was back at the pumps yesterday doing the same thing.
Opposition finance critic during the years the NDP was in power, the publisher nowadays of an alt-right online news and commentary site proved at least that he’s more consistent than the former Wildrose Party leader who now occupies the Premier’s Office.
Either that or he’s just a glutton for punishment.
He also appears to have a nicer truck than he did in 2016, and a few extra jerrycans.
Smith’s gas tax increase makes the annual Federal carbon tax increment look small in comparison. Well, so much for affordability.
I suppose the gas tax holiday was nice while it lasted. It really only made sense when oil prices were very high, but hey having a provincial election ensured it was extended quite a bit beyond that. Well, at least it lasted much longer than her electricity rebates that ended before last summer officially started.
So, the jump in gas prices to start 2024 will be a real slap in the face to Alberta consumers, who were probably already starting to realize that all of Smith’s talk about affordability was just that. Its probably also not a very good political move now that the Federal Conservative leader has gotten his followers all riled up about carbon taxes.
We’re also still waiting for Smith to reduce income taxes for lower income people to and that now seems to be postponed indefinitely. So it seems like the only way taxes in Alberta are probably going in 2024 is up. If you were expecting the UCP’s supposed concern about affordability to last much past the recent election, you will probably be very disappointed.
Dunno Dave, but can you still call them “Jerry” cans in these times of woke cancellation? Damn, where is that emoji? Happy 2024.
What would the alternative be, Lefty? Jennycan? DJC
The so-called CTF now makes no mention of the Alberta Fuel tax on the opening web page you cite. Digging deeper in their web site, I found Alberta’s re-instated fuel tax mentioned here:
https://www.taxpayer.com/media/NYTC-Report-CTF-2024.pdf
I wonder if they changed their article after you cited it or are they being disingenuous with their milquetoast wording in the link I cited? I would submit they are “licking the hand that feeds them” or some other part of the UCP anatomy much more than biting it.
All the best in the new year.
Kang: I just checked and the story still appears to be on their page at the link I provided. Perhaps a momentary glitch? The link, on the CTF’s “news” page, is: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/albertans-paying-higher-fuel-taxes-in-new-year DJC
Goodness, the anti-tax, anti-vax, (theoretically) anti-government UCP misgovernment has raised taxes. Has fiscal reality reared its ugly head in Oilberduh? Whatever will we do?
After Jason Kenney’s almost-$5 billion per year giveaway to corporations (mostly oil and gas, since they’re among the biggest), it’s inevitable that taxes would have to go up eventually. Starting small with the gas tax is probably least likely to cause more than grumbling among Danielle Smith’s fanbase.
After all, Smith’s gonna have to pay for more wildland firefighters, 2024’s gonna be another year of drought and fires, and there’s also the R-Star program to pay for. Can’t expect the UCP, the party against deficits (among many other things) to actually borrow the money.
Speaking of R-Star: it’s officially the Liability Management Incentive Program. Let’s invert the middle two words and call it “LIMP.”
Theoretical footnote: I say Smith’s government is “theoretically” anti-guv’mint because Smith promoted more MLAs to cabinet or semi-cabinet or pseudo-cabinet positions than any other premier in Alberta’s history—and probably Canada’s history, too. Whether all those ministers, deputy ministers, associate ministers, assistant to the deputy ministers, associate of the assistant to the deputy ministers, or whatever, actually DO anything to earn their salary top-ups is an open question.
Leave a comment