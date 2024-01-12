In a blog post published yesterday, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he has called a special meeting of City Council Monday to ask for a declaration of a housing and homelessness emergency in the city.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The United Conservative Party Government was clearly not happy with this development and published a statement criticizing Mayor Sohi and denying the seriousness of the problem a couple of hours after the blog appeared.

With the outside temperature dipping below -30 Celsius yesterday and forecasts calling for colder temperatures in the next few days, Mr. Sohi indicated dissatisfaction with the continuing encampment clearances by the Edmonton Police Service and city staff.

“Recent actions at encampment clearances may not be in line with our commitments to upholding reconciliation, and our obligation of care in communities across the city,” Mr. Sohi wrote. “I had hoped that the changes that were made to the High-Risk Encampment Response after our meeting with members of the social sector, EPS and City Administration would have addressed some gaps, but it is clear more changes are needed.”

“If City Council approves this emergency declaration,” the mayor wrote, “my first action will be to invite Provincial Minister Jason Nixon, Federal Minister Sean Fraser and Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 Cody Thomas to join me in an emergency meeting so all levels of government can sit at the same table and take action together.

“Declaring an emergency on housing and houselessness will be useless without fast and meaningful action,” he continued. “We need coordination of planning, immediate increase in investments, and human-centred and reconciliation-focused action.”

UCP Deputy Premier Mike Ellis (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

“The time for talk is over, we need coordinated action now.”

The provincial statement from Deputy Premier Mike Ellis, a former Calgary police officer, spun the cold-weather clearances as an effort to help the homeless.

“Alberta’s government cares deeply about vulnerable Edmontonians and we will always ensure that anyone who wants shelter and supportive services will receive it,” Mr. Ellis said.

“However, we will not stand by and watch as vulnerable Albertans and the general public continue to be extorted, taken advantage of and killed by gangsters and deadly drugs,” he added hyperbolically, setting the stage, one supposes, for the UCP’s planned involuntary drug treatment legislation.

The government statement included a comment from Mr. Nixon, who is the minister of seniors, community and social services, taking direct aim at Mr. Sohi. “It is dangerous for the mayor and others to continue to suggest that vulnerable Albertans do not have anywhere to turn. This is false and will lead to more folks choosing not to seek out shelter because they fear they’ll be turned away.

Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“There is safe space in shelters around the city and nobody will be turned away,” Mr. Nixon continued. “We have more than enough room for every homeless person in the city of Edmonton to have a warm, safe place to stay.

“It is completely inappropriate and dangerous for the mayor, or anyone, to suggest Edmonton is out of capacity in our social services sector or our emergency shelter systems. Anyone needing shelter space will be kept care of.”

This was presumably the government’s response to Mr. Sohi’s argument that Edmonton’s longstanding housing crisis has escalated to an emergency and that “there are many reasons why an unhoused Edmontonian might not access a shelter.

“They may be in a relationship and don’t want to be separated from their partner, may have pets, or may have important physical belongings they don’t want to part with,” the mayor said. “I have heard these stories directly from unhoused individuals, and these concerns are valid.” (Emphasis added.)

“Although it is true that crime is occurring, public discussions have stigmatized and criminalized poverty,” Mr. Sohi said elsewhere in his blog. “Being unhoused must not be criminalized. This perception is making it harder for partners to house people who need it.”

“Implementing Minimum Shelter Standards will be a key area where intergovernmental collaboration is needed,” Mr. Sohi added. “I will focus part of the discussion with Minister Nixon and Minister Fraser on how we can support shelter providers to adopt Edmonton’s Minimum Shelter Standards.”

Of course, the province is unlikely to look positively on the idea of minimum standards for housing those most in need, because it would cost money and run contrary to the view common in UCP circles that prosperity is evidence of virtue.

Mr. Ellis’s message touted the work of the government’s Edmonton Public Safety Cabinet Committee, which, he promised, will make a “more detailed” public statement after the courts have ruled on the effort by advocates for unhoused Edmontonians to have the removals declared a violation of the Charter rights of people who depend on the camps for shelter.

Ed Broadbent, March 21, 1936 – January 11, 2024

The author and Ed Broadbent in 2014 (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

It was sad to learn today of the death of Ed Broadbent, the scholarly and gentlemanly leader of the NDP from 1975 to 1989 who saw the party rise to first place in Canadian polling, but never at election time.

Accolades poured in from supporters and former colleagues after Mr. Broadbent’s death was announced by the research, analysis and training institute founded in his name in 2011. (He was always Mr. Broadbent, his PhD from the University of Toronto notwithstanding.)

“In the twenty-first century, the rebuilding of social democracy must be our task,” he was quoted saying in the Broadbent Institute’s statement. “Social democracy alone offers the foundation upon which the lives of people everywhere can be made dignified, just, and exciting.”

Mr. Broadbent’s farewell speech to the House of Commons illustrates his approach to political discourse. “Give some thought,” he advised his fellow MPs on May 5, 2005, “to the decline in civility that has occurred in the House of Commons, that occurs daily in the Question Period. I think if I were a high school teacher I wouldn’t want to bring high school students into the Question Period any longer. … Give some serious thought that there’s a difference between personal remarks based on animosity and vigorous debate reflecting deep differences of judgment. And see what can be done in the future to restore to our politics in this nation a civilized tone of debate.” …

Alas, that was not to be. One can only imagine what would be said in a place like Alberta today about a fine leader like Mr. Broadbent, who was both a professor and a vice-president of the Socialist International! It is to shudder.

May he rest in peace.