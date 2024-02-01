Of all the clownish, bizarre, and cynical policies of the United Conservative Party, surely the most grotesque we have seen so far was today’s launch on social media by Premier Danielle Smith of what is sure to become known as the War on Trans Kids.
What’s grotesque about Premier Smith’s video policy announcement is not the attempt to ban an extremely rare medical treatment that the Smith Government disapproves on ideological grounds, if the MAGA phenomenon now embedded in the UCP can be dignified as ideology, and to turn dog-whistles into policies that can impact young people’s lives.
This was to be expected from the UCP of Take Back Alberta, Danielle Smith, the remnants of the Wildrose Party, and the few emasculated Progressive Conservatives who have stuck with this lot in the UCP cabinet, caucus, and general membership.
Rather, it was the profound cynicism of Ms. Smith’s introduction to this policy of othering, isolating, banning, and endangering a tiny minority of young people as if it were a gesture of kindness and support.
“My fellow Albertans,” she began the short video released this afternoon, “today I wish to address a very sensitive issue involving our children and gender identity. This is not always an easy conversation to have. I strongly believe that we as a society must support and reach out with kindness and inclusion to those who identify as transgender and work to eliminate the discrimination they often experience in their lives.
“As premier of this province, I want every Albertan that identifies as trans to know I care deeply about you, and I accept you as you are. As long as I lead this province, I will ensure that you are supported and that your rights are protected.”
Then she went on to outline a program that bans medical treatments for gender dysphoric young people under 15 and 17, confirms the right of parents to (mis)treat their children as property, and would force teachers to out children who wish to use a name or pronoun they were not given at birth to their parents, regardless of risk.
Needless to say, this is hypocrisy of a particularly nauseating sort.
And of course it’s an easy conversation to have – the United Conservative base has been talking about virtually nothing else for weeks, and you have to know that Ms. Smith has been playing an enthusiastic role in those conversations.
“She is presenting the harshest, least inclusive policy regime for trans kids in Canada as a depoliticized compromise,” wrote University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young in a thoughtful first take on this announcement.
“Unlike New Brunswick and Saskatchewan’s foray into this area,” Dr. Young said, “Alberta will go significantly further: Trans girls will not be permitted to compete as girls in sports. No surgery before age 18. No hormones before age 16.”
“Does the province even have jurisdiction over these matters?” she wondered. “Does it regulate amateur sport outside schools? Can it legislate access to an approved pharmaceutical based on age? And if it does have authority in these areas, is it prepared to use the notwithstanding clause?”
These are important questions. The answers are far from clear. One thing is certain, though, this development will spawn years of expensive litigation, for which we taxpayers will have to pay the freight in the cause of keeping the social conservative zealots of Take Back Alberta off the premier’s back.
Indeed, David Parker, TBA’s founder and UCP’s attack poodle (or, perhaps attack Havanese would be more technically accurate), was singing Ms. Smith’s praises and threatening people he views as opponents.
“Teachers of Alberta,” he said in a tweet. “You no longer have permission to indoctrinate our children into your ideology. You are legally required to inform parents before teaching their children queer ideology. If you do not inform parents, we will know.”
This is the true voice of the UCP, of course, not the oleaginous fake concern of Ms. Smith’s video.
But one also needs to ask: What other legal medical procedures would Ms. Smith’s government like to outlaw or restrict if it could, and what group of people would be the target? I think we all know the answer to that one.
Part of the cynical intent of this announcement, obviously, is to try to draw the NDP Opposition into an overwrought reaction that UCP political strategists believe many Albertans will find off-putting. And if a few kids get hurt, I guess they think, so what?
A news conference to provide more details on the UCP policy has been scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30, according to an email to media labelled with Orwellian inaccuracy, “Preserving choices for children and youth.”
Perhaps tomorrow’s news conference will provide reporters with an opportunity to ask about whom Ms. Smith, who claimed on her free Saturday radio program that the UCP had “consulted very broadly about it,” actually talked to before this policy was cooked up.
Tucker Carlson? Jordan Peterson?
Judging from their statements over the past few days, her “consultations” involved neither teachers nor LGBTQ groups.
Does anyone in the UCP Caucus have the spine to stand up against this?
Alberta is now officially a Kakistocracy! Punch down and suck up! Who needs rights? Is she right? Of course she is! She’s our Dani! She’s importing every bit of toxic culture war politics she can shovel into her manure spreader! Change the pronouns and this song is Dani’s all the way! https://youtu.be/MzazMN4tFOY?t=3
Well, it is pretty clear that in dotty Danni’s mind people under 18 are the property of their parents. The personhood of the underaged not being recognized has implications in all sorts of legal areas, I should think. Be prepared for many court battles. In the meantime Alberta’s journey to the early 20th century continues apace. So what’s next a return of The Lord’s Day Act, and separate drinking taverns for men and women? A return to the strap in schools? Truant officers?
FA: There is no danger of truant officers being hired in Alberta. The UCP’s goal is to eliminate public schools entirely, not to ensure they are attended. DJC
Back in the days years ago when Smith seemed to be a somewhat more consistent libertarian, while I didn’t agree with her, I had more respect for her.
Now her libertarian side, which she still trots out from time to time, seems mostly show. The problem with the parental rights crowd is they are trying to take away or minimize the rights of kids.
I’m unsure if Smith is really comfortable with this, the old Danielle Smith sure wouldn’t be. I suspect she is saying and doing this now because she knows that she needs to pander to a certain social conservative crowd to stay in power and she probably now fears them.
So, while she still earnestly talks about her principles from time to time, she has become a parody of the type of politician who like Groucho Marx says those are my principles, but if you don’t like them I have some others.
Its not a good state when Alberta is now being led by people who should try be leaders, but instead have let themselves become followers of others.
Good on Ms Smith! About time that this nonsense stops. I as a parent am responsible for my children until adulthood…..full stop!
In a word, NO!
No spine. No courage. No intellectual capacity. No ability to think independently.
In other words, conservatives are No Thing but stooges and lemmings. The lowest of the low.
No one in the UCP has the spine to stand up to this but real Albertans do. A rally to protect trans kids and trans expression in schools is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at 2 p.m. in Calgary at city hall.
Did you hear how many times Smith said “our” in that little speech of hers? Madam Premier, children are not property in Canada. One person’s rights in our constitution do not override any other person’s rights, no matter their age or gender. Looks like you’ll be going the notwithstanding route, eh?
Ron DeSantis Mini-Me, will you also be demanding menstrual charts from anyone wanting to play girls’ sports in this province?
“Entrepreneurial childcare” is not an oxymoron* in Smith-berta because this is a place where children are nothing but property to be exploited for profit. Who cares if a few hundred children get E. Coli because of lack of government oversight, etc ? Isn’t this the Victorian era, when heirs needed spares due to high child mortality? Anyhow, if kids are just a means for the greedy to make money, what’s in it for Smith’s benefactors: for-profit medical centres for gender reassignment surgery, where trans kids can be turned into cash cows? Cynical, indeed.
*May contain actual morons.
What exactly are teachers in Alberta indoctrinating children with? When were they doing this? The children are our future scientists, doctors, nurses, teachers, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, electricians, and other professionals. It’s also against the law in Canada for minors to have certain surgical procedures. Danielle Smith is actually contradicting herself, as she has a tendency to do. Somehow, I believe that the UCP have done something bad again, which could also be costing us billions of dollars again, and they have to distract people from that. Since David Parker was never even elected, why does he think he has so much power and control in Alberta, over anything? If he has been interfering in the democratic and electoral process in Alberta, maybe he should be slapped with a big fine, or put into prison? I don’t recall anyone who wasn’t elected in Alberta, or Canada, for that matter, thinking they can come and take over things. The speakers at the Tucker Carlson event, in Calgary and in Edmonton, were convicted criminals, and bigots. Instead of governing, Danielle Smith was spending time with these people, on our dime.
I believe we know the answer to the last question above. Surely, there must be a sign outside the UCP Caucus Room, “Please remove your hats and spines before entering this room”. It just keeps getting better for teens in Alberta. It is against the law NOT to out a teen and to add insult to injury you can legally pay them less than minimum wage. Obviously, the UCP have done their research and have figured out that this cohort will never vote for them. Hence, the cruelty. What happens to a teacher if they do not out a student? Are they whipped, pilloried, stocks or branded?
Clearly, there are no spines in the UCP caucus. This is what happens when poorly educated megalomaniancs, like David Parker, run the province. No wonder conservative politicians love poorly educated voters.
CX: While I basically agree, I am quite sure Mr. Parker is better educated than he lets on. DJC
Water Dragons— perserving and far-sighted …..sounds about right.
Happy Birthday Sensei , with sincere respect and best wishes.
And as far as Dani goes,
methinks that girl done left the peroxide in too long.
And on X, Parker is ” so very happy ” with her., I need to go gargle.
Isn’t it amazing how Conservatives ignore science on almost every issue that comes along? No to climate change, no to the fact that red meat has a definite link to a number of deadly diseases including heart disease, diabetes and cancer and now the fact that there is a brain/body disconnect in the development of developing fetuses that will lead to their recognition of being transgender later in life. Smith and her unpleasant and cruel cohorts have proven once again, how willing they are to mind everyone else’s business except their own.
“…I care deeply about you, and I accept you as you are.”—Danielle Smith, Premier.
If that is, in fact, true, then it makes Danielle Smith’s next words a lie: “I will ensure that you are supported and that your rights are protected.”
No, she won’t. Smith became leader of the so-United Conservative Party because David Parker’s disciples bought UCP memberships and overwhelmed the old party. Smith knows this. She’s been spending a LOT of time cozying up to her caucus. Partly, that’s because (when she’s not being a rabble-rousing Qanon queen) she’s a nice person. Mostly, it’s because she’s afraid her good friend Mr. Parker will kick her out of her job. Smith watched from the sidelines as Parker’s radical-right splinter group forced Jason Kenney from office. Smith doesn’t want to risk it for herself.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-danielle-smith-putting-in-the-hours-1.7058358
The MAGAfication of Oilberduh continues.
A golden rule for educators. First turn away from the attention seeking behaviour. Then find the source. Work with respect and care to fulfill the underlying need that brought on the harmful, negative outburst. Work with other professionals, with all stakeholders. Your job as a journalist is to find the wisp of smoke. Our job now is to ask the questions and solve them, not blow smoke. What are our children and parents really asking for if this is the cry for help? Support for mental health? A program of studies created to develop critical thinking skills? Support for diverse learners? Toys in the daycare? Safe transportation? Untainted food? A learning space safe from intimidation and racism? A family doctor? A reliable supply of clean water? A community protected from fire? From climate catastrophe? A home? Now find the people who can do these things and hold on to these people. In thirty-three years of teaching I had one parent ask me not to promote gay marriage. It was easy to answer this parent; gay marriage is not in the elementary program of studies, we always inform parents of what is in the curriculum and always respect the individual’s rights and circumstance. Not so easy to deal with; the hundreds and hundreds of parents asking for help with their children’s special learning needs, help with poverty, help fleeing abuse, help because their house burnt down in their own city. Help with their child unhappy being who they are or are not. Children who attempt daily to kill themselves. Children without arms because there are landmines where they used to live. Children who spent years malnourished in a refugee camp. Children who speak three languages, just not English. Children whose brains have holes in them because of the stuff washing through their system before they were even viable. Children who don’t speak at all because of where they have been or who they are. Children who carry drugs for their family. Children who steal food they don’t need because they were raised in a dumpster and sometimes went without. In Edmonton. They have all been in my classroom. Not a unique classroom by any means. I’m sorry, I don’t know where I am going; just that the knot of anger in my stomach is not enough.
If the people who fight so strongly to protect children from anything to do with inclusion and tolerance would put as much money, force and energy into fighting child abuse and child poverty, their claims of concern for children would be much more believable. What is it about these people’s obsessive concern with sex?
Just finished reading a lengthy Substack article by a reporter who attended the Edmonton stop on Tucker Tour ‘24. First, I was surprised by the attendance figure of 7000. Then, I was shocked by the quoted words coming from the mouths of the male panelists. Christ on a bike, we are in deep doodoo. Perhaps Dani figured this audience and their leaders would be receptive to her latest anti-kids policies. Can I help fund a court challenge?
