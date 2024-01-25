From time immemorial it has been understood that when there is a crisis, or in the aftermath of one, leaders are expected to be there to provide hope, offer comfort, demonstrate understanding, and show they are in control.
This is axiomatic, intuitively understood in all societies, an expectation bred in the bone of all human beings.
Of course, for politicians in the democratic era, it is an opportunity as well as a duty.
Performative as it may seem, if they are seen at the site of a crisis, filling a sandbag, holding a baby while comforting its mom, or sitting head held high as rocks and bottles rain down – as Pierre Trudeau did at the St-Jean-Baptiste Day parade in Montreal in 1968 – they will be admired, even if they are not loved.
If they shuffle off on holiday or to a more congenial event, or simply fail to show without explanation, they can expect to be accused of dereliction of duty, even reviled.
So where was Alberta Premier Danielle Smith yesterday?
Not at Edmonton City Hall in the aftermath of the frightening – although thankfully not deadly – shooting and firebombing Tuesday.
One would have thought this would be a great opportunity to speak about the need for peace in our society, how our differences ought not to divide us, and how attacks on symbols of democracy are attacks on us all.
Nope. Not a word. No sign of her.
No sign of anyone else from the United Conservative Party Government, either.
Not even a statement on the government’s official website, where there is always room for a spurious attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It’s not as if there was any risk. A suspect has been arrested and the Edmonton Police say they are certain he acted alone.
But City Hall was locked down tight yesterday, someone is bound to say.
Well, so it was, but there’s still a street out front, isn’t there?
So where was Premier Smith, and what was she doing?
Well, as it happened she was not that far away – just a short flight south in Calgary.
But then, Ms. Smith doesn’t really like Edmonton City Hall at the best of times – and presumably even less so at the worst of times.
When was the last time she visited the place in any capacity?
Did she even call Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, who was in the building when the bullets and firebombs started flying? (Could be, I suppose. But if so, there’s no official indication of it.)
If this had happened in Calgary, you can count on it Ms.Smith would have been at the Municipal Building with every member of her cabinet wearing cowboy hats and serious expressions.
But Ms. Smith was not available for a reason that is entirely on brand.
The former right-wing Corus Radio broadcaster – freshly back from an out-of-province vacation during which she also ignored the state of the province’s shaky electrical system, its collapsing health care system, and the housing and homelessness crisis – was excitedly awaiting lunch with Tucker Carlson, the fired Fox News talking head and “leading voice of white grievance politics.”
After lunch, she joined him on stage to chitchat about their shared enthusiasms in front of the Cowtown audience, some of whom had even paid for their own tickets.
She’d already had dinner with the social media bloviator and advocate of a U.S. invasion of Canada the night before and, by all accounts, a wonderful time was had by all.
Mr. Carlson was then off to Edmonton for more of the same, this time an evening on stage at Rogers Place where he was supposed to be joined by the Three Stooges of right-wing Canadian journalism, Conrad Black, Jordan Peterson, and Rex Murphy.
Alas, Mr. Murphy couldn’t make it, and suspended lawyer John Carpay, famous for hiring a private dick to follow a judge, had to step in for him.
Ms. Smith, characteristically, cheerfully tweeted a picture of herself with Dr. Peterson, Mr. Carlson and Lord Tubby in which she commented that “free speech means you don’t just have to talk to the mainstream media.”
You can’t make this stuff up. If the National Post, the now moribund rag founded by Mr. Black in 1998 that congenially hosts Moe, Larry and Curly on a regular basis and depends on federal grants to survive, is not mainstream media, God only knows what is.
Let’s not waste time troubling ourselves about what any of them had to say. It’s all far-right drivel and you can read plenty of accurate accounts on social media and in mainstream news right now. There are also video clips.
There will be so much of it in the next few days that you’ll grow weary at the repetition.
Meanwhile, though, people throughout Alberta are deeply concerned, and deserved to hear from their provincial leader, if only briefly, about what happened on Tuesday in Edmonton.
But their premier and the rest of her cabinet had better things to do.
It is another sign, if we needed one, that Ms. Smith is a dangerously unserious politician who doesn’t even understand this simple obligation of leadership.
She should return to broadcasting, or at least social media vlogging like Mr. Carlson in the post-Fox remnant of his career, as quickly as possible.
We would all be happier.
Having a speaking engagement with convicted criminals, such as Conrad Black, as well as these alt right fools, such as Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson, isn’t a good look for Danielle Smith and the UCP. The people that were in attendance were the easy to fool types. They took everything that was being said at this event, like it was the gospel, even though there lacked any facts. Justinflation? Inflation is a global thing, which Tucker Carlson doesn’t get. The sludge that we have in Alberta is getting less and less demand, as more economically viable types of oil keep permeating the market. Our oil sands have a very finite lifespan left, and Danielle Smith can’t change that. When decarbonization happens, the oilsands will be the first to go. Danielle Smith should be concerned about the drought we are facing, hospital wait times not being reduced, and other issues of concern, but she is wasting her time at this. If that incident at Edmonton’s City Hall happened in Danielle Smith’s riding of Brooks Medicine Hat, or in some other part of Alberta, where there is a Conservative/UCP stronghold, she’d be saying something about it really quickly, but since it’s not a Conservative/UCP stronghold, Danielle Smith doesn’t care.
Care to guess which rich, white Canadian is a member of Jeffrey Epstein’s lolita express club? Hint: He’s white but he’s also Black. https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/07/jeffrey-epsteins-financial-black-book
Lord Almost smiles like he just won a cherry pit spitting contest with his buddy Donald Trump.
Never been more embarrassed as an Albertan in 40 years than last night as our PREMIER Danielle Smith stood proudly between two low IQ conspiracy limps, and a convicted criminal Conrad Black. Really outdid yourself this time, Donkey Danielle!
For a person who went to such great lengths to grandstand over getting Turkish Tylenot for the kiddies, you’d might think she’d comment about the Grade One students who were endangered by the lone wolf gunman at Edmonton’s city hall. No. Nothing. Then again, that Turkish Tylenot was potentially toxic to certain newborns. Lest we forget the hundreds of children poisoned by E. Coli on her watch? Our premier’s concern for children seems to wax and wane like the January Wolf Moon.
All citizens affected by this incident deserve acknowledgement from the premier, but none will get it until she is shamed into performative empathy, or fempathy, as I call it (faux empathy). Why fake empathy or even mild concern with the next election three years away? Oh, wait, there’s another election sooner, and Tucker Carlson has some valuable connections in that one.
Power and politics over people: that is the Smith regime. Forget about the fourth estate as a pillar of democracy. We’re in the post-democracy era now in Alberta. Things are about to hit the fan.
Holy Toledo! What a catch! How were they able to get Jordon Peterson? He is the 21st Century’s foremost expert on male masculinity!!!!!!!!!
One of your commenters on Alberta Politics stated that rather than throw insults we should do something to stop the UCP/TBA. Who is this we? Are your readers, David, ready to be seen in public expressing their dismay? Who will lead the charge? While the UCP is absent regarding what happened at city hall, and indeed Edmonton is neglected and the UCP distain for Edmonton is palatable, still the people who support the UCP/TBA filled the Tucker/Danielle show. Their priorities are evident. Some think that most Albertans do not subscribe to Carlson and his ilk, but where were they? Why was there no organized protest? Have the people/public been silenced somehow? Media is all over promoting Trump/the UCP/TBA because the clickbait makes them money and we know that media is bought and paid for by those who support discord. The idea that this too shall pass may bring comfort to some. We are in for one wild ride because the disgruntled are not going away and by the time change comes, this time it will be too late. Read We Are Doomed Now What? by Scranton and the plethora of books that cry out, detail, and articulate our common plight as we live in time of plague when the mad lead the blind. Expect untold misery to intensify over the next months and then expect world conflict. Consider yourself fortunate if you are alive should this epoch end, but you will certainly be living in horrific circumstances, far beyond what is currently happening. So, I ask you and your readers, where and who do we contact to express our dismay and make our public stance? To reference Goethe the world is the universe’s insane asylum. Must it be so?
What a remarkable display of insouciance from our Premier. Not a care in the world about giving the credibility of her high office to an American who has advocated the violent overthrow and invasion of our nation. Does she really want to go there? This seems like an unhinged throwback to the Social Credit “Back to the Bible Hour.” That is where the Premier of the day wailed about the “50 big shots” on Bay Street (all Jews, don’t ya know) while pulling our collective pants down for the American oil wildcatters and a whole collection of other carpetbaggers from south of the border.
Laugh, yes, you can call him a racist. You know you want to.
And that unserious politician beat the snot out of the NDP with a couple months of preparation. And is showing well in her governance.
Yet you think she should rush to be involved in a crisis photo. Typical progressive thought.
So let me get this straight. You align yourself with Jordan “incell” Peterson, along with Conrad “I am a Lord of the Realm!” Black and Tucker Carlson? Boy you must be a man who is known by the company he keeps! Good for you!
*chef’s kiss*
Bret Larson: Danielle Smith and the UCP couldn’t win the election without lying. Now we are paying for it. There are people who refuse to learn about phony Conservatives and Reformers, and the damage they cause.
She’s the worst premier we ever had, she has surrounded herself with bad advisors, and her bad governance is killing Albertans.
Ole Rex Murphy. Formerly of Cross-Canada Checkup (on the CBC) he has now taken to being the grump for hire at so many events.
Sporting a somewhat short hair that was a far cry from his usual Three Stooges personae, he rambled on and on about how the young whippersnappers are ruining everything for the older folk. If life everywhere could only be like that back on the Rock, yada yada yada.
I used to call him lord F**kface of cross harbour, lord tubby is a bit more printable I guess. Haha
Lord Crossdressing of Black Harbour was his title in Frank, back in the day.
It is very puzzling Smith would not say something about what happened at City Hall in Edmonton. Surely she understands the importance of this as a symbolic decent nice gesture. Perhaps she was mentally still on vacation or busy preparing for her big show.
Actually, a lot else has happened while she has been away, some of it warranting comment, a statement or even action too. Perhaps her supporters, who seem quick to condemn every trip Trudeau takes, were too busy doing that to notice how long she has been AWOL. Or maybe they, like some of us, were grateful she was gone, hoping things may run better without her.
It is too bad her expected trio of right wing but mainstream journalists was not complete and she had to make a substitution. Rex Murphy seldom misses an opportunity to praise an Alberta Conservative leader. Perhaps he had another pressing engagement to accept an award for crankiest journalist of the year. If so, well deserved in my opinion.
Awkward moment avoided: Jagmeet Singh bumps into Tucker Carlson in Edmonton coffee shop. NDP flyers spontaneously combust in Tucker’s grasp.
Lefty: You are obviously familiar with the old joke about why people join different Canadian political parties: People join the Conservatives, it is said, to get drunk. They join the Liberals to get lucky. They join the NDP to get … LEAFLETS! DJC
Playing (second) fiddle to a mercenary American rabble rouser while Edmonton burns is on brand for Premier. Sigh♂️
Well after 30 seconds of pondering the headline photo? It came to mind, that anyone who would want these cast offs, needs to support them with a vote, likely in the hope that sentient beings don’t show up at the polls! Anything but these people would be a start!
PS: “Anybody but these people” is now trade marked. BTW; free for use on tee shirts and coffee mugs!
Great blog as always. Reminded me of something slightly off topic but another reflexive act leaders do across party lines. Did Pierre Poilivere ever comment on the passing of Ed Broadbent? I checked media at the time & found no comment or any media calling him out for not doing so.
My goodness David – this picture almost gave me a heart attack. The reason I held firm is because I was scared to go to any emergency room where I would predictability die in the waiting room.
This photo alone tells us clearly who the premier of Alberta is and what her objectives are.
We know we have enough rednecks in this province to export freely but this is the all circus administration together in one shot.
After the “Hissing of Summer Lawns” first post, I decided to copy this, for the “Great Lord” Conrad Black of sewage vent harbour! Enjoy Conrad! Oh and say hi to Babs for me! https://youtu.be/UhXKwKkwulI
Absurdist PR politics and the public stage show itself is simply a crass display of the class solidarity that is devoted to furthering the interests of the economically privileged and powerful. Tucker Carlson represents and embodies those same class interests. For example,
“The millionaire Swanson’s Foods heir from La Jolla, California, may present himself as the champion of the middle class in his broadcasts from a private studio near his home on an island in the middle of a pond in Maine. But that’s all a part of his economic populism scam, a facade in which he offers little discussion of the impact government policy has on the lives of Americans. Instead, Carlson presents an angrier and more apocalyptic update of Bill O’Reilly’s “culture war” schtick, subbing in references to the “ruling class” and “elites” for his Fox predecessor’s pin-headed “secular-progressives. For all his paens to the middle class, Carlson’s show is propped up by its symbiotic relationships with a handful of extremely wealthy men. Fox honchos Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have his back because they agree with his toxic rhetoric. Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, subsidizes the program with ads in order to build his own right-wing brand. And President Donald Trump turns to Carlson for advice while receiving political support from him.”
https://www.mediamatters.org/fox-news/wealthy-benefactors-and-beneficiaries-tucker-carlsons-class-war
2. “For his fans, the criticisms of him and the controversy drummed up by the show create the perception of Carlson (a rich white man who owns multiple homes and could inherit even more money) as an underdog.”
3. “Putting over an ideological persona and conning the public is not easy. The task requires a thorough mastery of trickery and illusion or “kayfabe,” a carny-derived term for the extreme strain of method acting peculiar to the sport. Professional ideologues treat kayfabe with a devotion that requires denying the obvious. It’s a head game. When you know you’re faking and the audience knows you’re faking and you know the audience knows you know you’re faking —that’s kayfabe.”
4. Confidence tricksters need a steady supply of suckers. That supply appears to be never ending.
Some people in Canada have ancestors who fought in the War of Independence on the English side. Their ancestors were not on the American side in the War of 1812, either. Take note, Tucker Carlson. Swanson’s dinners or chocolates? Better prepare. Your proposed invasion by mouthy millionaires won’t be a cake walk.
Abs: Indeed, and never forget that the United Empire Loyalists were political refugees from the political violence of the American traitors. DJC
Predictable – “you dance with the one that brung ya!”
