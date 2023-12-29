With Edmonton Police Services ready to start breaking up some of the homeless camps in downtown Edmonton this morning, opponents of the mass clearances will circulate a letter to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and City Council imploring them to intervene to seek a moratorium on the rousts.

An EPS mobile CCTV unit near the 105th Avenue encampment (Photo: Public Interest Alberta).

“We are formally requesting that you immediately convene an emergency City Council meeting to explore the use of your powers as Council to halt the violent and disruptive decampment of hundreds of community members from the only shelter they currently have,” says the letter, which last night had been signed by 20 First Nations elders, community and political leaders, business people, and organizations.

“At least until the treaty rights and human rights of our neighbours and family can be determined, we implore you to use your power and moral authority to call for a moratorium,” says the letter, which will be presented to Mr. Sohi this morning.

“We know you understand the hardships experienced by community members in the shelter system,” it continues. “We know you understand these hardships rival and often outweigh those experienced when staying in encampments.

“We are committed to supporting you in achieving your goals of an Edmonton for all based on treaty and human rights. Right now, we need to walk together and we need to take a solidly trauma-informed approach to how colonial institutions interact with and support unhoused people.”

Public Interest Alberta Executive Director Bradley Lafortune said that by last night signatories to the letter were:

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

Leilani Farha, global director, Make the Shift, and former UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing; Blake Desjarlais, MP for Edmonton-Griesbach; Joe Vipond, physician and University of Calgary professor; Heather Smith, president, United Nurses of Alberta; Danielle Larivee, First Vice-President, United Nurses of Alberta; Rachelle Gladue and Bryce Ward, Tawaw Outreach; Lewis Cardinal, project manager, kihcihkaw askî Sacred Land and Indigenous Knowledge and Wisdom Centre; Rory Gill, president, CUPE Alberta; the Coalition of Justice and Human Rights; the Muslim Association of Canada, Edmonton; Gil McGowan, president, Alberta Federation of Labour; Jon Manning, Jon Manning Writes; Katy Ingraham, Fleisch Delikatessen; Gary Savard, Greater Edmonton Alliance; Chris Gallaway, Friends of Medicare; Noah Kenneally, Edmonton resident; Angie Staines, 4B Harm Reduction; Darren McGeown, Arcadia Brewing Co.; and Mike Parker, president, Health Sciences Association of Alberta.

Mr. Lafortune said more signatures may be added today.

Readers will recall that Edmonton police and the city of Edmonton on one side and the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights on the other reached a deal on Dec. 18 to impose a few conditions on the EPS plan to bust up the eight encampments immediately before Christmas.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Kent Davidson granted an interim injunction based on the agreement that placed a few conditions on the police – among them a degree of due process in the form of 48 hours’ notice if a camp is about to be broken up, assurances there are enough shelter spaces for camp residents before a roust proceeds, and no camp closings in extreme cold weather.

Notices were given to people living in the encampment west of the Quasar Bottle Depot at 9510-105 Avenue on Boxing Day.

PIA Executive Director Bradley Lafortune (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

The interim injunction is to remain in force until Jan. 11, when the coalition is scheduled to be back in court seeking a permanent injunction against encampment removals until a court can hear its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the city’s policies for closing down the tent encampments.

In the meantime, though, the leadership of the police service, the provincial government, and elements in the city government have been anxious to proceed with clearances.

It’s interesting to compare the enthusiasm in official circles in Alberta for clearing homeless encampments with an iron fist and the same people’s insistence in 2022 that the border blockades by so-called convoy “freedom” protesters be treated with kid gloves.

The first encampment is expected to be broken up at the 105 Avenue site starting around 8 a.m. An Edmonton police mobile CCTV unit was in place nearby yesterday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness asked for non-interfering witnesses to observe the process. “The more people who understand how brutal and nasty this process is, and let others know, the greater the possibility that public pressure will push the city to find a better way to address the shame of having hundreds of people with no more shelter than a tent or tarp,” said ECOHH chair Nadine Chalifoux.