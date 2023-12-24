It appears Christmas came a little early for that unending and expensive Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, with word of another couple of billion dollars in loan guarantees arriving from Ottawa on Tibb’s Eve, the celebration on the day before Christmas Eve that’s marked in Newfoundland – and, by logical extension, in parts of Alberta.
According to the Wikipedia, Tibb’s Eve is celebrated with merriment, and you’d think there would have been some merriment last night in those Alberta quarters that keep insisting more and better pipelines to Pacific Ocean “tidewater” must be built for Alberta’s oilsands to live long and prosper.
Then again, maybe not, because it would appear that all the pipeline-adjacent Conservative politicians and oil executives in Alberta were too busy trying to get the federal Conservatives elected and complaining about what a lousy deal Alberta gets from Confederation even to say thank you to the Trudeau Government for continuing to bankroll the project with tax contributions from citizens in all parts of the Dominion.
The federal government bought the project in 2018 and has been pouring money into it ever since. As a result, a majority of Albertans think Ottawa is trying to stop all pipelines to B.C. So they put bumper stickers on their pickup trucks explaining how much they despise Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Go figure! Anyway, the feds are taking too long, don’t ya know?
The Reuters News Service yesterday cited information from Export Development Canada that Ottawa had ponied up additional loan guarantees of $2-billion for the already over-budget and behind-schedule project, now being run by the Crown-owned Trans Mountain Corp.
Ottawa backed up $6 billion in loans for the project this year and provided $10-billion in financing the year before to triple the flow of oilsands crude from Alberta to the Salish Sea, Reuters said.
As for Tibb’s Eve, it’s said also to be “a folk expression for a day which will never arrive.”
That would be the day the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion pays for itself, I guess.
Q: Will Danielle Smith admit vaccines work? A: No!
Meanwhile, no matter how full the province’s hospitals are, Danielle Smith still can’t bring herself to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or influenza.
That’s just one bridge too many for Alberta’s anti-vaccine, quackery-infatuated premier to cross.
Yesterday, “Chris,” a caller to her free CORUS Entertainment Your Province/Your Premier radio program, asked her: “Will you say whether COVID vaccines are effective and will you encourage Albertans to get it? Yes or no.”
“Chris,” the premier responded in an exasperated tone, talking over her interlocutor’s protests, “we’re doing a five hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and ninety dollars and seventy-eight cents advertising campaign so that everybody knows that immunization and vaccination is available at the pharmacy.”
“If you’re worried about RSV, there’s a vaccine available,” she barked. “If you’re worried about COVID there’s a vaccine available. If you’re worried about influenza there’s a vaccine available. If your doctor is recommending all three, take your doctor’s advice. That’s the best I can do for you, Chris.”
In other words, No, she won’t say that vaccines are effective, and she won’t recommend Albertans get vaccinated against the diseases that are once again pushing out hospitals into crisis.
Interpretation: Take Back Alberta is still running the UCP and Ms. Smith, who always was an anti-vaxxer at heart, is fine with that.
Merry Christmas everyone!
I would like to point out that an RSV vaccination costs about $300 per shot. If one does the math, that’s 8.33 shots or one night in a luxury hotel in Dubai. Obviously Premier Marie Antoinette knows which is better value. It’s certainly not the lives of babies or the impecunious elderly! Gotta make that Alberta Pension Plan make sense.
Such horror if she ever has to rub shoulders with the unwashed masses at a hockey game. Luxury private suites only, thank you. Send gifts now! Don’t scrimp. Madame needs a new pair of Jimmy Choos. Send the money you saved for the RSV vaccine.
Happy holidays anyways!
Serious question…when and why did “ocean” become “tidewater” in Alberta? To my ears, it sounds too much like “cement pond”, if you catch my drift.
That’s an interesting question to ponder this night before Christmas when all through the house, nothing is stirring but my keyboard and mouse. … If you look up the term you will see that it is a defined geographic area of southeast Virginia, southern Maryland, and northeast North Carolina; a style of architecture; an accent in the U.S. south; a former name of Getty Petroleum; a community in Oregon; a town in Florida; and a marketing term used by industries and governments. The short Wikipedia entry on the topic, however, does not attempt to explain why this term might be to the advantage of those governments and industries. Perhaps because it is less specific than, say, “the Gulf of Mexico” or “the Salish Sea,” or even “the Pacific Ocean,” therefore being less likely to arouse either environmentalists or economic nationalists to opposition. Perhaps because it is vague, and might confuse or distract readers and voters. Perhaps because it was new, and sounded cooler than saying, as I have always thought was preferable, “the ocean.” Who knows? There must be a PhD thesis in this for someone! In the meantime, readers are welcome to suggest theories, which may someday become a blog post. DJC
Merry Christmas David and All the Best in the New Year to you and all the commentariat here. It’s going to be another eventful year, probably many distressing events but good fodder for blogsters…Mickey Rat
Thank you, Mickey. And to you and yours. I’m afraid you’re right about the awfulness of the year ahead, but we can always hope that things take a turn for the better. DJC
So Danielle is the Earth flat? Yes. Was the earth created in 7 days? Yes. And on it goes. Oh, and the tailing ponds close to Fort MacMurray – are the also harmless? Yes, I can drink from them, fer sure. My good buddy David Parker has, slight smirk observed from the Premier, and it ain’t harmed him.
So my friends, any wonder why Danielle is as deranged as she is? Danielle also doesn’t seem to remember how short the supply and time of G.P.’s are. Perhaps because she uses a private clinic? Is she vaccinated?
FA: Your last question is an interesting one. The jury is still out. A commenter who claimed to have known her as a young person insisted she is afraid of needles. I’m not a fan of ’em myself, but it helps if you just look away. As for her memory, to give her some credit, she remembered that her government has spent five hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and ninety dollars and seventy-eight cents on that advertising campaign that’s had its teeth pulled so as to be useless. I checked. The number was right. Well, she was on radio, so perhaps she had a briefing note in front of her. DJC
