It appears Christmas came a little early for that unending and expensive Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, with word of another couple of billion dollars in loan guarantees arriving from Ottawa on Tibb’s Eve, the celebration on the day before Christmas Eve that’s marked in Newfoundland – and, by logical extension, in parts of Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

According to the Wikipedia, Tibb’s Eve is celebrated with merriment, and you’d think there would have been some merriment last night in those Alberta quarters that keep insisting more and better pipelines to Pacific Ocean “tidewater” must be built for Alberta’s oilsands to live long and prosper.

Then again, maybe not, because it would appear that all the pipeline-adjacent Conservative politicians and oil executives in Alberta were too busy trying to get the federal Conservatives elected and complaining about what a lousy deal Alberta gets from Confederation even to say thank you to the Trudeau Government for continuing to bankroll the project with tax contributions from citizens in all parts of the Dominion.

The federal government bought the project in 2018 and has been pouring money into it ever since. As a result, a majority of Albertans think Ottawa is trying to stop all pipelines to B.C. So they put bumper stickers on their pickup trucks explaining how much they despise Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Go figure! Anyway, the feds are taking too long, don’t ya know?

The Reuters News Service yesterday cited information from Export Development Canada that Ottawa had ponied up additional loan guarantees of $2-billion for the already over-budget and behind-schedule project, now being run by the Crown-owned Trans Mountain Corp.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Justin Trudeau/Flickr).

Ottawa backed up $6 billion in loans for the project this year and provided $10-billion in financing the year before to triple the flow of oilsands crude from Alberta to the Salish Sea, Reuters said.

As for Tibb’s Eve, it’s said also to be “a folk expression for a day which will never arrive.”

That would be the day the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion pays for itself, I guess.

Q: Will Danielle Smith admit vaccines work? A: No!

Meanwhile, no matter how full the province’s hospitals are, Danielle Smith still can’t bring herself to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or influenza.

That’s just one bridge too many for Alberta’s anti-vaccine, quackery-infatuated premier to cross.

Yesterday, “Chris,” a caller to her free CORUS Entertainment Your Province/Your Premier radio program, asked her: “Will you say whether COVID vaccines are effective and will you encourage Albertans to get it? Yes or no.”

“Chris,” the premier responded in an exasperated tone, talking over her interlocutor’s protests, “we’re doing a five hundred and fourteen thousand, eight hundred and ninety dollars and seventy-eight cents advertising campaign so that everybody knows that immunization and vaccination is available at the pharmacy.”

“If you’re worried about RSV, there’s a vaccine available,” she barked. “If you’re worried about COVID there’s a vaccine available. If you’re worried about influenza there’s a vaccine available. If your doctor is recommending all three, take your doctor’s advice. That’s the best I can do for you, Chris.”

In other words, No, she won’t say that vaccines are effective, and she won’t recommend Albertans get vaccinated against the diseases that are once again pushing out hospitals into crisis.

Interpretation: Take Back Alberta is still running the UCP and Ms. Smith, who always was an anti-vaxxer at heart, is fine with that.

Merry Christmas everyone!