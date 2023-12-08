Look for Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, NDP premier of Alberta from 2015 until 2019, to step aside today.
After her election victory in May 2015, Ms. Notley proved to be a capable premier in difficult times, offering a steady hand of leadership and presiding over possibly the only time since the election of Ralph Klein that Alberta’s health care system didn’t appear to be on the verge of collapse.
She fought the good fight after her election loss to Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Frankenparty in 2019 and brought the NDP close enough to a return to power in May this year to make the loss all the more bitter and frustrating.
She has run a disciplined caucus in good times and bad, brooking no nonsense from wayward MLAs. It’s part of the reason the NDP is the largest Opposition in Alberta history and may well return to power someday soon, despite Alberta’s history and self-perception as a conservative province.
NDP Alberta circles have been abuzz for weeks that Ms. Notley will pull the plug soon. Informed New Democrats say today’s likely the day.
On Wednesday, veteran Conservative political strategist Vitor Marciano noted in a tweet that when Ms. Notley stood for her last question of the day, she “got a standing ovation from her caucus.”
“Think about that,” said Mr. Marciano, who may be a Conservative but is a shrewd observer of Alberta politics. “Pretty sure that was her last ever question as NDP Leader and likely as an MLA.”
This means there will be an NDP leadership race starting soon – indeed, in reality it has started already.
Political commentator Dave Cournoyer recently identified more than a dozen potential candidates from within and outside the NDP Caucus who might run. Most likely, though, fewer than half that many will do more than test the water with a toe.
Look for MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Christina Gray, Sarah Hoffman, Rakhi Pancholi, and David Shepherd to announce plans for serious bids soon.
It will be hard for Ms. Notley, given the control she has exerted over the party and caucus, to stand back and let the cards fall where they may, and to let the new leader run the party as she or he sees fit. But she needs to.
Whatever happens, it will be hard adjustment for many of us on both sides of the aisle.
Back in 2010, I observed that “the most engaging and promising politicians in Alberta today are two women at opposite ends of the political spectrum.”
They were, of course, Rachel Notley, then a first term NDP MLA for the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona, and Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Wildrose Alliance Party.
If either of those two young women succeeded, I wrote, “they have the opportunity to remake Alberta’s political history.”
“If they both succeed, they will make Alberta politics more interesting than those of any other province in Canada,” I concluded.
They did … and they did.
Now we are entering a new era, so allow me a new prediction.
Ms. Smith, who leads Alberta with a hand unsteady enough to frighten professional political Conservative strategists smart enough to see where this is taking the province, and how voters are likely to react when they cotton on to what the Smith Government is up to, will also leave Alberta politics sooner than you expect.
Unlike Ms. Notley’s farewell, fewer Conservatives will shed tears about Ms. Smith’s departure.
This will depend, of course, on the NDP making the right choice – a bad decision could well create conditions in which Ms. Smith could remain at the helm despite her extremism, dishonesty and bad advisors.
The right one will speed the present premier’s exit if Conservatives hope to continue to dominate the province’s politics.
Perhaps when Ms. Smith goes, Alberta politics will become boring again. After the past five years under two United Conservative Party premiers, only political commentators and pollsters are likely to be unhappy about such a development.
I strongly favour David Shepherd as the next leader of the ABNDP.
Hello DJC,
I think you mean “2015” , not “2025”n to 2019 in the title. Also, in the third last paragraph, I think you mean “helm”, not “help”.
I hope that you are right about Danielle Smith leaving sooner than we expect.
Headline should be 2015 instead of 2025, also “see where this is talking the province” should be taking.
I fear this piece does not give Alberta voters nearly enough credit for the last election. It suggests they did not know who Danielle Smith was and what she represented when they elected her, and that they will someday awaken to their mistake and turn in droves towards the NDP. I would suggest an overwhelming majority of rural Albertans and just enough urban voters knew, and know, exactly who Danielle Smith was and what she represents, and voted for her anyway. The mistake the NDP made in the election was believing that once voters knew the real Danielle Smith they would naturally turn to the NDP. This attitude was reflected in their attack adds, which had no impact whatsoever but played on loop for the whole election anyway, and their “play to the Edmonton base” policy platform. The only thing that is going to unseat Danielle Smith is strong policy that resonates with the Alberta voters who decide elections, put forward by a party that resonates with those same voters. The NDP party and its standard NDP policy positions are not the messenger or the message that will unseat our current government.
This is a ridiculous article. I am originally form Alberta and I continue to watch its politics closely. It is always disgusting and disturbing, but never boring.
I do not read this publication much anymore. There are now somewhat more clued in sources about Alberta. Especially, ones who understand that NDP, or that approach to politics, will never be a solution for anything.
Noltey was the distillation of everything wrong with the NDP. No ideas whatsover. In office was utterly incompetent and directionless. Out of office, failed to oppose, failed utterly to campaign. Won office once by a fluke.
I wrote something just before the last election, about Alberta politics. It needs to be revised. But it explains the basic problem with the province. Find it here.
https://adultsincharge.blog/2023/05/16/election-in-alberta/
Hi David
You have 2025 and I believe you meant 2015
Thank you, Carolos. Fixed. My readers are my editors. DJC
thank you david for your prodigious work covering AB politics! 2 small maybe typos:
talking the province – taking the province?
remain at the help – at the helm?
cheers
MM: Right on all counts. All fixed. Many thanks. DJC
Typo on the headline (2025)
Anon & Everyone else: Thanks for pointing out my embarrassing headline typo. It was fixed when I awoke and the haze evaporated. DJC
Would it be great if former mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi were to run for the leadership? Could he deliver Calgary voters to an NDP majority?
Ken: He is one of the (in my view, less likely) candidates suggested by Dave Cournoyer. DJC
Thank you for your service, Rachel Notley.
As for you, Danielle Smith, don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Another dry spring is coming. You have given away our water to foreign billionaire coal mining interests. Our water belongs to the people of Alberta. But what do you care? Feather your nest while you can with “gifts” over $200. Enjoy the company of your 100+ person entourage on your five-star international extravaganza. Nothing but the best for you, Empress of Alberta! So much for your “superficial charm”. Ego, entitlement, arrogance and authoritarianism will be your downfall. Is the real reason for your pitch for access to tidewater so that you can pipe water in from the Pacific and install desalination plants like the UAE when all of Alberta’s water is gone? Nothing would surprise me. One and done, Danielle.
Leave a comment