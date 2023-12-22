Grilled by reporters about yesterday’s news the United Conservative Party Government ordered Alberta Health Services not to use the words “COVID-19” or “influenza” in its seasonal vaccination advertising, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dodged, weaved and prevaricated, but didn’t outright deny the truth of the report.
The media caught up to Ms. Smith at a press conference after The Globe and Mail published its scoop that, “in addition to ordering AHS to remove references to specific vaccines, the government instructed the health authority to limit information on vaccine benefits and efficacy.”
The purpose of the news conference, ostensibly, was to talk about the government’s plan to spend $200-million over two years to try to increase Albertans’ access to family physicians – aided by funds from a barely acknowledged $1.06-billion, three-year funding agreement with Ottawa announced earlier in the day by Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and her federal counterpart, Mark Holland.
But reporters at the second newser, the only one attended by the premier, were clearly less interested in the primary care announcement than the UCP’s interference in AHS’s seasonal public heath advertising that surfaced thanks to the Globe’s freedom-of-information filings.
At turns defensive and defiant, Ms. Smith made the risible claim that naming no respiratory virus in AHS advertising to encourage people to get vaccinated was a reasonable response to the undeniable fact there are a lot of different viruses in circulation right now.
Anyway, she said, “it was in our press release that we mentioned that people should talk to their family doctor about it.” This point was repeated several times, whenever a journalist asked, But what about the advertising?
Plus, the premier added irrelevantly, “we’re also … spending almost the same amount of money this year on the campaign as we did last year.”
Of course, everyone in Alberta understands the real reason is that Ms. Smith owes the party’s militantly anti-vaccine Take Back Alberta faction for her job, and is not about to put it at risk by adopting sound public health measures even though COVID-19 and influenza both continue to spread.
So there’s no way Ms. Smith was about to permit AHS to make a clear recommendation that Albertans get vaccinated against COVID or the flu even though experts in epidemiology and advertising alike know that would help persuade people to be immunized.
“Our press release says eligible Albertans are able to book their appointment of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at an AHS clinic or pharmacy,” the premier responded weakly.
In a CBC report, the broadcaster quoted University of Alberta public health professor James Talbot describing the government approach outlined in the Globe’s story as “not just outrageous, it’s idiotic.”
A reporter asked the premier: “Do you have a mandate not to mention COVID in any of your messaging?”
Ms. Smith responded again: “It’s right in our press release. … People need to make sure that their vaccinations are up to date, and they need to talk to their family doctor about it.”
And since the purpose of the news conference was supposedly to respond to the critical shortage of family doctors … well – who knows? – maybe someday you’ll be able to talk to a nurse practitioner about it.
Asked by a reporter if he thought it’s a problem Alberta is seeing the lowest influenza vaccination rates in a decade, Alberta Medical Association President Paul Parks – along for the ride to talk about the government’s primary care plans – responded by saying “it’s absolutely a problem and a concern.”
“Vaccines work. They really, truly work,” Dr. Parks asserted, as the premier stood by fidgeting. “Our hospitals are overflowing with sick people with all respiratory viruses, but influenza is one of the highest right now.”
Vaccination, he continued, “it’s protecting you, but it’s also protecting other people that are going to get sick, and protecting our health care system so we can take care of people. So I just strongly urge and use this opportunity that we just need more vaccination for sure.”
The premier jumped in at that point to say, “I’m not a doctor. So as I’ve said, everybody should talk to their family doctor about the choice that’s right for them. …”
The next question: “Why do you think people are more skeptical now than they have been in a decade?”
Ms. Smith’s response to that one: “I don’t know.”
There was a moment of silence, which is as good a place as any for us to stop transcribing. I mean, really …
Well, as NDP Health Critic David Shepherd observed: “‘Do your own research’ is not a public health strategy. It is the mark of a government that’s abandoned one of its core responsibilities to the people it was elected to serve.”
Presumably Ms. Smith will soon have to field a call about Dr. Parks from Take Back Alberta founder David Parker, who in the past has expressed the view that “The vaccine was a lie! It didn’t work!”
Soon after the news conference, Alberta Health Services published a news release urging Albertans this holiday season to “spread joy, not germs.”
That release started by encouraging Albertans to wash their hands and cover their noses with a tissue when they sneeze, but eventually got around to meekly mentioning that influenza and COVID vaccines are available free of charge.
On social media, this resulted in general hilarity and suggestions the release was drafted to counter the premier’s discomfort at the news conference.
It is my duty to inform readers, however, that anyone who has observed AHS communications in action understands it is unlikely the organization could produce and approve such a statement in several days, let alone a few minutes. The amusing timing, therefore, was most likely mere happenstance.
Also, no mention of masks. For heaven’s sake, it’s a respiratory virus, so wear a mask for shopping at least.
I have to say I don’t think I’ve even talked to my doctor about the covid vaccine, partly because I have not had many appointments the past few years. I just go and get vaccinated at the Co-op pharmacy and I presume my doctor can see it on my record if they check. I started getting the flu vaccine 18 years ago, so the covid one is no big deal.
Perhaps the premier fears the wrath of her commander-in-chief at TBA. When you sell your soul, eventually you have to repay that debt with interest.
Yesterday reminded me that I once owned a coffee mug with the slogan, “Imbeciles of America”. I miss that mug. It would be nice to have a new one with a new slogan, “Imbeciles of Alberta”.
Can someone do a welfare check on this province?
Dunning and Kruger would have a field day with Alberta’s leader, David Parker.
As we approach Festivus, the grievances pile up and the fleeting post election honeymoon for the UCP comes to an end. It is also getting clearer the UCP is back to what it seems best at doing – mismanaging health care.
For all the Albertans who don’t have or can’t find a doctor, Smith’s advise to talk to their family doctor must seem particularly trite and glib. If there was an award for glibbest politician ever Smith would stand a good chance of winning.
Of course that glib advise allows Smith to avoid saying what she really thinks and so dodge the controversy that would come if she had the courage of her convictions. Somehow I think this will please no one, which Smith seems to have a track record of doing when she tries to please everyone.
She had a choice to make. Was she going to be a responsible Premier and promote good public health actions, or was she going to be the anti vax Queen? It seems she chose to sit on the fence.
I doubt those of us without a doctor will get one any time soon as Smith and the UCP continue to disrupt the health care system, so we are left to figure things out for ourselves. So that is what Smith is really saying, but that doesn’t sound quite as nice as her trite and gib but meaningless advise.
So will Danielle now endorse blood letting and faith healing, as she is not a M.D.?
Modern conservative parties seem to attract a lot of leeches.
Question: What is the sound of one hand clapping?
Answer: ?
. . . followed by dead silence . . .
Question: What are the results/outcomes (immediate and long term) of the decisions made by outrageous idiots in positions of power?
And where certain like minded outrageous idiots continue to be ‘bamboozled by science, as opposed or contrasted to the sassy assumptions of being merely ‘blinded with science’ one assumes.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/former-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-bamboozled-by-science-covid-19-inquiry-told-1.6652483
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V83JR2IoI8k
. . . more dead silence . . .
All the best to you and yours, David, and I look forward to a new year filled with revelations. Cheers!
The premier is not a doctor but she is an excellent prevaricator.
There’s no need to burden one’s family physician with this question. Just speak to a public health nurse, who can give exactly the same information, probably more accurately.
It’s interesting, though, that while,the Premier has repeatedly stated that her position on AHS is that its role should be narrowly constrained to acute care — meaning hospitals — the government’s announced new structure for health care in this province glaringly omits any discussion of where public health fits into the new system.
None of the four putative new “organizations” are focused on public health. So, once this system is fully operational, whither public immunization clinics, health inspectors of public facilities such as restaurants, newborn baby home visits, and communicable disease control, among the myriad other services AHS’ Population & Public Health portfolio offers?
I’ve known Danielle and her husband David for more than a dozen years. She’s afraid of needles. You will never see her roll up her sleeve and get a vaccination to set a good example for Albertans. Never!
Firstly, I wish you, yours, and like-minded readers of Alberta Politics a very happy holiday.
Glad to see you continue to shed light upon the insanity that is the UCP party of Alberta. Nonetheless, Smith et al. is firmly in power, so you will undoubtedly have much work to do in 2024!
We live in pivotal times, I hope that things work out for our children, well everyone.
People may well demonstrate that they choose democracy over anarchy, but we will have to fight for democracy and indeed that is what you, David, and some of your readers do on a regular basis. May our voices carry the day!
I guess Albertans have to learn the hard way how to deal with a government of lunatics.
The interesting thing to me is that our neighbours in BC with an NDP government just signed a contract with Telus to run an eating disorder program. Even social democrats are selling their souls to the private industry. I am sure it will not be fun when they see the results. Telus has become a predatorial company especially with what they now call Telus International which is anywhere in the world except in Canada and from where I was sent a box of some health related package that I refused at least twice on the phone trying to resolve some other issue with my internet account. None of the issues got resolved because they sent me the box anyway. It is excruciating to have to resolve any issue with them now. It is pathetic and they will be offering health related services?
We are fast becoming another banana Republic.
Carlos: As I have said repeatedly, ALL major Canadian political parties are neoliberal parties now. There is no Canadian Left. DJC
Which if we are behind honest, is a bit of an emerging crisis. One of the main reasons we are seeing “populist” governments elected across Europe is they are offering an alternative, at least rhetorically. Liberal and progressive parties remain too enamoured with their donor class to present any systemic change.
The real question is, how intentional was the push from organized money interests ? I would argue not only was it quite intentional, wrt to the Powell memo etc, but that they have been quite successful, there aren’t any institutions left to present any sort of peer challenge, all we have left is ourselves, and our solidarity.
Is it really incompetence and idiocy though? What if it’s really corruption masquerading as incompetence?
