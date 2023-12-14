Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz celebrated their return from the COP28 United Nations climate change conference in Dubai by accusing federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault of “treachery against our province” in an unhinged rant published yesterday on the government’s official website.
The bizarre and childish statement, which began with Ms. Smith lauding the success of the efforts by Alberta, Saskatchewan and other national and sub-national governments dominated by the fossil fuel industry “in pushing back against the voices of those obsessed with accelerating the phaseout of sustainable and affordable energy derived from abated oil and natural gas,” is a classic example of Trump henchman Steve Bannon’s doctrine of flooding the zone.
Mr. Bannon, the far-right provocateur who served as chief White House strategist in the first seven months of Donald Trump’s term as U.S. president, famously observed that “the real opposition is the media, and the way to deal with them is to flood the zone with shit.”
Ms. Smith’s tweeted complaint Tuesday about a federal program to reduce cattle emissions arguably set the stage for yesterday’s huge rhetorical cow flop.
She expressed grave disappointment at Mr. Guilbeault “and other radical activists” for advocating a climate-change strategy she claimed “would consign the world to energy poverty and economic stagnation by focusing only on ending all fossil fuel use.”
Unsurprisingly, she and Ms. Schulz – who these days plays Mini-Me to Ms. Smith’s parody of a Bond villain – cheered the watered down UAE Consensus adopted at the final session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, the official title of the conference.
The final text of the UAE Consensus called on the nations of the world to “transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”
Alberta’s statement said: “It was a national embarrassment to witness Minister Guilbeault at an international conference actively sabotaging the interests of Albertans and other Canadians by releasing a series of incoherent and illegal policy pronouncements that he and his government have absolutely no legal authority to impose upon the provinces of Canada.” (Emphasis, as ever, added.)
“Albertans will not forget his continued treachery against our province and millions of other Canadians,” Ms. Smith’s rant continued, accusing the federal minister of damaging Canada’s reputation “with his misguided personal obsessions.”
Abated oil and gas, by the way, is an ill-defined term often heard at COP28 suggesting that burning coal, oil and gas is OK as long as it’s “abated” with carbon-capture of greenhouse gases, an unproven and likely ineffective technology that amounts to a huge subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.
This is the Alberta way? According to the gruesome twosome, indeed it is! Readers with stern constitutions are invited to read the entire statement for themselves.
By comparison, statements by Canadian environmental organizations sounded as if they had been composed by adults.
For example, Julia Levin, associate director of Environmental Defence, the Canadian environmental advocacy organization, said: “For the first time ever, countries around the world have collectively agreed on the need to leave oil, gas and coal in the ground and massively accelerate the build out of renewable energy and energy savings – this decade. There can be no mistake: the era of fossil fuels is quickly coming to an end.”
“We applaud the leadership shown by the Government of Canada at COP28, including the announcement of regulations to reduce methane as well as an achievable cap on emissions from oil and gas by 2030,” said Chris Severson-Baker, executive director of the Calgary-based Pembina Institute. “These are responsible responses to international trends.”
“As an oil and gas producing country, all levels of government in Canada need to prepare our economy and workforce for a global decline in demand for oil and gas,” he added.
Once again Smith embarrasses Albertans with her looney raving and Schulz lacks the brains and the spine to restrain her. Maybe they were both drunk in their expensive hotel room. Maybe Smith didn’t get as many “gifts” as she expected. Maybe it’s time to kick Smith out.
Duane Bratt made an interesting observation, that Smith’s most insulting lnguage seems to be aimed at Minister Guilbeault more than PM Trudeau, as if it’s personal.
There is a bit going on here, but I feel the unhinged reaction of Smith is typical when someone who is trying to avoid or deny reality is struck with it. They also tend to lash out, as she did here, and of course blaming the Feds is already one of her go to political strategies.
This over the top reaction is not good for Smith, who can seem convincing when composed. It makes her look like the kook even many sympathetic conservatives suspect she is. It is also not constructive to viciously attack a member of the Federal government she will have to continue deal with, but they have probably already also come to some not so flattering conclusions about her. So their reaction is probably something like oh there she goes again.
Speaking of sympathetic conservatives, Schultz has no choice but to back up her boss so probably will continue to do so. At least until she can no longer do it and either runs screaming from the place or more likely quietly and abruptly quits, like some other moderate conservatives have in the past.
Smith is a more convincing populist than her predecessor, but they all seem to be a pale imitation of the US one, whose antics seem to have inspired most of them. The copies generally seem to be less successful and convincing than the original. So Smith may be well on the way to be the Canadian version of DeSantis who started off with some flash, but seems to be fizzling out now. While Smith may be a better politician than him, it is the similar quality of the ideas and approach that I believe will also drag her down. Until then, expect some more bizarre moments like this.
Well, let’s see what the hoi-polloi say about dense dummy Danni as the COP28 output percolates through. Very little doubt that she is evil but that human characteristic is rampant across the world these days.
If the broad body politic in Alberta is as thoughtful, kind and charitable as so many say (and I don’t believe for a second), just basic down-to-earth good folks, they will turn away from the screeching unhinged evil queen of the west. And she will self-immolate from anger and frustration.
Or so goes the old fables.
We can only hope there was some truth in them.
An antidote for me, a palate cleanser if you will to the tripe is a re-read of the public submissions to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada in 2021: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80101/contributions#1693717192. While the IAA may be in limbo, I’d be willing to bet the Albertans who took the time to contribute are still passionate about our air and land and water and are right now filling Smith’s and Schultz’s inboxes. Be curious to see.
David Parker had another temper tantrum.
Gee, with friends like the Dani Schultz borg, farmers and ranchers don’t really need any enemies. I can hardly wait for the UCP’s rural slogan: “ask not what your province can do for your cows, ask what your cows can do for their province.” Perhaps she could add, “your poor constipated cows.” Come on cowboys! Cutting back cattle numbers by a third is not enough! Make the sacrifice so 40,000 cars a day on the Whitemud Freeway can live.
Now we hear that the coal company is suing Albertans for $10 billion because of how they were treated by these morons. I think we should make certain that we pass it off to these Reformers for creating it in the first place. Destroying everything the Conservatives created for the good of the people is what they constantly do . Sonya Savage had no business destroying what Lougheed had created.
Danielle Smith and her sidekick lil Becky have indeed flooded the zone with bovine excrement. I don’t know if COP has awards for those who show up uninvited and make fools of themselves, but the COP28 Mean Girls award might be in order for this duo. What do they think the world stage is, a drilling rig? Respect has to be earned. This kind of deportment on the world stage is bush league, rude and just plain trashy. Bumpkins of Alberta, this is your leader. Bumpkin leader, be careful how you use the word treachery. Any skeletons in your closet?
Abs: The Fossil of the Day.
What a short memory Danielle Smith has, about Stephen Harper. In addition, we have a gargantuan cost of $260 billion, or even more, all because Ralph Klein never ensured that oil companies in Alberta cleanup their abandoned wells, as Peter Lougheed ensured they do. We also must realize that money cannot be eaten.
https://thenarwhal.ca/stephen-harper-forgets-stephen-harper-s-pledge-end-fossil-fuels/
D. Smith is unfit for office. What a national embarassment.
“Abated oil and gas, by the way, is an ill-defined term often heard at COP28 suggesting that burning coal, oil and gas is OK as long as it’s ‘abated’ with carbon-capture of greenhouse gases, an unproven and likely ineffective technology that amounts to a huge subsidy to the fossil fuel industry.”
“Abated oil and gas” applies only to that often small fraction of upstream emissions in concentrated waste streams subject to carbon capture (CCS) technology. CCS does not capture so much as a single molecule of the 80-90% of emissions from a barrel of oil generated downstream by consumers at the point of combustion.
I.e., even if upstream CCS were effective — as in the oilsands it definitely is not — it would not begin to solve our emissions problem.
Smoke and mirrors.
“There can be no mistake: the era of fossil fuels is quickly coming to an end.”
Not quickly enough, unfortunately.
In 2025, our next Prime Minister, he who shall not be named, will bring Canada’s inadequate and incoherent climate policies to a screeching halt. Instead of three steps forward and two steps back, it will be just three steps back.
‘all levels of government in Canada need to prepare our economy and workforce for a global decline in demand for oil and gas,”’
Right there, we know Danielle Smith is not up to the job. She is not working for our future or our children’s and grandchildren’s, but for the oil companies. It is therefore critical that we let the UCP know that we don’t want her and her minions anywhere near our CPP because we know exactly what she will do with it and we’ll be the losers in retirement.
“Danielle Smith celebrates her return from COP28 with unhinged attack on federal environment minister”
Well, that’s a headline that could have been predicted.
“. . . damaging Canada’s reputation “with his misguided personal obsessions.”
The predictability of the redundant one act unimaginative lobbyist stage show is somewhat tedious, with the intended audience of fanboys/girls, true believers, cheerleaders, and the background sponsors notwithstanding. Noting carefully that, “A shill, also called a plant or a stooge, is a person who publicly helps or gives credibility to a person or organization without disclosing that they have a close relationship with said person or organization. A shill may also act to discredit opponents or critics of the person or organization in which they have a vested interest.”
One supposes that the clear ethical and moral dishonesty that accompanies the regular splenetic rants are somehow necessary attributes for the O&G lobbyist “hard sell”, i.e., “An aggressive, high-pressure method of method of selling or promotion.” That is, inconvenient truths are either carefully omitted or heavily sanitized/redacted by the lobbyist and the PR firm advisory counsel.
For example,
[[[[With so much academic research funded by fossil fuel companies focused on capturing carbon, how promising is the technology? Last November, Tufts University professor Neva Goodwin co-published an essay arguing that carbon capture is the latest ploy by the fossil fuel industry to delay action on climate change. “We have watched mechanical carbon capture methods struggle to demonstrate success, despite US government investments of over $7bn in direct spending and at least a billion more in tax credits,” Goodwin wrote.
Academics argue that carbon capture is scientifically feasible but does not make economic sense. As evidence, they cite research that has found removing 1 gigaton of carbon dioxide every year—about 3% of global carbon emitted by human activity annually—requires about the same amount of electricity as the US generated in 2020.
Ironically, more than 40 years ago Exxon scientists found that while carbon capture may work technically, it fails economically as the energy required to capture and transport the carbon to underground storage is too expensive.
In a 1989 internal report that also became public in 2015, a senior Exxon executive explained to the company’s board a strategy to counteract awareness of the climate crisis and delay government regulation of greenhouse gases. This strategy called for highlighting scientific uncertainty, emphasising economic costs and efforts to “extend the science” or continue research.]]]]
“Stealing from the tobacco playbook, fossil fuel companies pour money into elite American universities”
https://www.bmj.com/content/378/bmj.o2095
See also,
“Prosper Free Enterprise! More handouts to multinationals”
https://abpolecon.ca/2023/12/05/prosper-free-enterprise-more-handouts-to-multinationals/
[[[[According to the CCUS news release up to 21,000 jobs and up to $35-billion in investment will be created. On a per job basis, with a maximum of $5.8-billion in grants, taxpayers are paying $276,000 per job to attract profitable multinational corporations to Alberta.
For the Dow Chemicals project, as noted above Alberta and Canadian taxpayers will be giving institutional investors- mainly American- a return on equity of about 20 per cent for up to 50 years. There will be 400 to 500 permanent jobs in the Fort Saskatchewan area with 5,000 to 8,000 non-permanent construction workers at peak construction.
A quick, ‘back of the envelope’ analysis of tax dollars per person-years worked, .assuming 15,000 person years of permanent employment and 19,000 person-years for construction workers means 34,000 person years of employment. This equates to a person-year cost of nearly $53,000. Assuming the average salary of $125,000 per year, this deal will generate about $4.25-billion in wages, mainly for the Fort Saskatchewan area. Over 30 years the government would get back about $400 million in income tax payments.]]]]
Dissonance looms large, assuming that the average citizen has even a remote clue, or basic understanding of the subject matter.
Gustave Le Bon: The masses have never thirsted after truth. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.
Tim Watkins: a “brown new deal” by which we use the remaining fossil fuels. For most of us we need to use them to scale back our economic activity along with our impact on the planet, while maintaining as much as we can of our local life-support systems – food, clean water, sewage recycling, essential manufacturing, basic healthcare and education – accepting that barring an energy miracle, these will likely have to revert to levels seen in the less energetic economies of the past – ideally the 1950s or perhaps the 1930s.
We will certainly be using oil and natural gas for quite some time yet. It is not possible to do the mining of metals, be they ubiquitous like iron ore and aluminum, or rare like those that are needed for geothermal, solar, and wind systems of energy harvesting [except in Alberta of course!]. And further, the latter two of those energy harvesting systems will need to be replaced [and hopefully somewhat recycled] every generation or so – there is not enough energy in those systems to provide the energy needed to do such mining. The necessary transition to building those systems needs to happen much more quickly [except in Alberta of course], and news of job transition from the much despised Feds is actually coming. Oil patch workers have known and been asking for this for years now! Except in Alberta of course where “the illusions” are still too much to the fore with the “destroyer of those illusions”, like Steven Guilbeault, to be taken out behind the woodshed!!!
Why would the federal government support the Fossil Fuel scam and offer massive tax breaks and material support to a Alberta Carbon Capture pipeline?
Saskatchewan and Alberta have spent Billions and have not produced any viable CO2 capture processes. Worldwide many Billions have been spent with the same result. The fact that they are using CO2 to enhance existing fossil fuel recovery is a Fools Errand. Fossil Gas producers are not interested in measuring, let alone abating methane leaks. What are the chances of CO2 leaking from these injection sites?
So I read it. Hooo-boy! It’s like unpacking a septic tank to see what’s down there. Or, less poetically, a pagefull of vitriol, hypocrisy, ad hominem, perversity, hollow threats and, finally, preposterous demands. But, unlike Crackerjacks, there’s no prize at the bottom. Yet, constitutionally, I can take it.
Big Oil would be flattered to be called “thoughtful world leaders,” but coming from Danielle Smith, maybe not so much. The rapidly aging behemoth knows all about getting rich so it must also know that most of Smith’s assertions are certainly a bit of that. Indeed, the conceptual “abated oil” and “new technologies” might have had a better chance at flight—but then Danielle had to go and spoil it all and say, “I love you.”
Almost all of her announcement is accusatory, obsessively embarrassing herself by calling the federal minister obsessive and embarrassing—which is also more than a bit rich, his concerns being widely held around the world. In fact Danielle has an embarrassment of riches of this dubious sort. She goes on to call him “extreme” for proposing a gradual transition away from fossil fuels while demanding he be “immediately” dismissed. And, from the very one who cocks a snook at SCoC-confirmed federal law, she accuses him of “sabotaging” Alberta’s interests “in violation of the Constitution.”
This kind of petro-petulance and bitumo-bravado is suspect, of course. Albertans need to be wary of who’s gonna pay for “abated oil” and “new technologies.” Like, where’s the money gonna come from? Watch yer pensions, people!
