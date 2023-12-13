Using the COP28 climate conference in Dubai as a news hook, on Sunday the federal government announced a new draft protocol on reducing enteric methane emissions from beef cattle, which is a fancy way of saying bovine burps and farmyard flatulence.
Burping bovines, as we have all come to understand over the past few years, are a real environmental problem, making their own measurable contribution to global climate change.
When ruminants burp as they digest their food, you see, methane is released into the air. When it gets there, it has more than 80 times the climate-warming potency of carbon dioxide as it lingers in the atmosphere.
Naturally, folks who want to trivialize concerns about climate change, more often derisively refer to this problem as cow farts, since methane exits both ends of a cud-chewing animal.
But that’s no joke. According to a story last year in the National Observer, “methane emitted from the burps and manure of about 75,000 cows in a massive Brooks, Alta., feedlot is the 11th highest source of the gas nationwide after a handful of oil and gas facilities and landfills.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada’s communications boffins decided this would be a great moment to announce their plan to “incentivize farmers to implement changes that would reduce enteric methane emissions from their beef cattle operations with an opportunity to generate offset credits that they can sell.”
They should’ve known better.
So, also naturally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who was in Dubai with her private army of fossil fuel industry lobbyists and her political brain trust, couldn’t resist the opportunity for a little rage ranching .
“Some astute journalists have flagged that the Federal government’s bizarre cow emissions announcement calls for using chemical additives to reduce methane emissions,” she tweeted yesterday, calling this idea “a new low for the eco-extremists.”
Her tweet was accompanied by a cute image of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Calgary Stampede cowboy hat and an AI-cutified cow that somewhat incoherently asked, “DO YOU AGREE? To reduce emissions from cows, the federal government is proposing NEW CHEMICAL ADDITIVES.”
The intentionally deceptive image was designed to appear as if it were produced by the Government of Canada, which I suppose one could describe as a new low for the Smith Government. Or maybe not.
The astute journalists Ms. Smith had in mind, of course, were the usual gassy bloviators in the right-wing press who jumped on the story as an excuse to attack Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
But an actual astute journalist, Emma Graney of the Globe and Mail, observed with a tweet of her own yesterday that it was “odd to take aim at this when Emissions Reduction Alberta itself has funded various projects to develop feed additives to lower methane reductions from cattle.”
“That cash has come from Alberta’s carbon tax on large emitters,” the former member of the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery pointed out. “Wild to consider ERA ‘eco-extremists.’”
She and others pointed to projects funded by ERA, the provincially financed venture capital company formerly known as the Climate Change and Emissions Management Corp., to help farmers produce “beef without burps,” as the headline of a story on the ERA website boasted.
The “large-scale demonstration project of an innovative feed additive,” the story said, “is showing signs of a 70 per cent reduction in enteric methane emissions.”
“Cattle were fed corn and barley along with different dosages of DSM’s additive to adjust the digestive system,” the story continued. “The ingredient was introduced to reduce methane produced by each animal, enabling substantial reductions in emissions from Alberta’s beef and dairy industries.”
In other words: NEW CHEMICAL ADDITIVES!
Well, this establishes once again that the UCP communications strategy depends heavily on rage farming and deceptive practices, especially when it comes to federal policies, no matter how benign.
It didn’t even matter to them that the federal news release politely pointed out “the draft REME protocol was informed by Alberta’s offset protocol on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fed cattle.” (Emphasis added.)
Likewise, it illustrates how Mr. Trudeau still lives rent-free in the heads of the UCP brain trust, whether their boss is in Dubai or here at home in Wild Rose Country. Nowadays he has apparently been joined in that space by Mr. Guilbeault.
This illustrates a timeless principle of Alberta politics: Anything Ottawa does is bad, even if it’s good.
What’s more, good things become bad the instant Ottawa takes them up.
This principle long predates Ms. Smith’s gaslighting or even the existence of the United Conservative Party, although it has become more prevalent of late.
We Albertans, of course, are quite capable of being outraged that the feds might try to shove fart-reducing chemicals down the throats of our fine Alberta beef cattle and equally delighted that a provincially funded financing agency is enabling exactly the same thing.
Just finished watching Stephen Corbert’s show and had a few laughs, then read you post. Your reporting wins!
We used to have bumper stickers, 1970s, which said, One nuclear bomb can ruin your whole day”. Now I find out farting cows are a danger to humanity also, so they give them something to stop them farting. I’d suggest there are bigger issues in the enviornment to deal with.
Yes, the Blame Trudeau 2023 World Tour is in full swing now. Mostly it is a Federal Conservative initiative. While the Federal Conservatives are fairly consistent, the UCP has no problem jumping on or off the band wagon as convenient, or as some might say opportunistic. One day they are hugging Federal Liberals, the next day condemning them. At least they aren’t publicly drinking champagne with them yet.
Rage farming has been one of the best crops ever for the current Federal opposition, but one gets the sense they are soon going to need to do some crop rotation, or eventually risk exhausting and draining the grass roots. There is also an old saying and warning about how the voters reward a succesful opposition by keeping them there, that illustrates in another way the limits of outrage as a strategy. Sooner or later they are going to have to present their own ideas rather than just condemn Trudeau.
So in a way the UCP was ahead of their Federal counterparts when they actually did propose policy here. Of course as a government, they need to and expected to do that. At least, they were ahead of it, until they muffed it and slipped back into rage farming.
Well, Smith and the UCP have been accused of many things, but consistency is not one of them.
I was going to write something about hot aromatic air and the UCP but it was too on the nose. So just to say thank you David, for producing Albertapolitics.
And the TBA cult members will continue voting against their own interests. Boring, stupid Alberta.
Well they may be Raunch Raging on cow farts, but what will they say about this uber-methane? https://youtu.be/rNEu1Ytla6w?t=514
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
This is probably the only column of yours that I would not really agree with. The feed for cattle can influence the amount of methane released by cattle. However, the lower amount of methane released on a corn-based diet comes at the expense of illness and suffering of the animals. Corn is Not suitable for the digestion system of cattle and is detrimental to the welfare of the individual animals. The reason that cattle fed corn release less methane is that the effects of the heavily corn-based diet makes the cattle unable to release the methane. Many of the animals become very ill as a result of eating primarily corn and suffer bloating, digestive problems, and liver damage and abcesses among other adverse health effects. Illness is part of the reason that the cattle are given antibiotics. . So, why are we suggesting a corn diet with another additive? Do we have no concern for animal welfare?
I drove by Brooks last week and the smell emanating from the feedlot/processing plant there is overwhelming. I don’t know which part or parts of the facility result(s) in the smell, but it is awful.
The way many cattle are crowded into feed lots to fatten quickly and live in their own waste, which results in more e coli, is a hazard to human health and undoubtedly is unfavourable for the cattle. (I generally source beef from a non-intensive and non-factory-farmed source. which provides an appropriate grass-based diet. The cost is similar to factory-finished beef from the grocery store.)
We clearly need to reduce production of green house gases. However, I think that there are more effective ways to do it. For example, all the talk of “intensifying/densifying” housing in urban areas fails to mention that buildings over 6 stories generally are made of concrete which contains cement, and cement production accounts for 3 to 5% of world greenhouse gas production. Almost no one discusses this fact when talking of creating dense “chicken coops” for people to live in.
Unfortunately, our federal government seems intent on virtue signalling without much substance behind it. (I am not suggesting that the CPC would be more desirable at all.) The Liberals seem to be very good at thrusting responsibility and costs on others without thinking things through. This suggestion of continuing to feed cattle a corn-based diet and include a new additive is inhumane considering the severe illness that the animals suffer on this corn-based diet. It would appear that advocating for a corn-based diet shows lack of understanding or care for, or even an interest in finding out, how this affects animal welfare. I’m a city dweller and not involved in cattle ranching and even I was ware of the negative health effects of a corn-based diet for cattle.
Here is a link to a PBS item, one of many articles, detailing the sad health effects of a corn-based diet on cattle. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/meat/interviews/pollan.html
Christina: I’m not advocating for a corn-based diet for cattle, of course. I am hardly an expert in livestock diets. I am pointing out the hypocrisy of the UCP. It’s a very good point, though, that feedlots have been a contributor to the spread of E. coli, a condition that should probably be treated as an engineering challenge, like the elimination of cholera in Victorian London. DJC
