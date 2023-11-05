Well, it looks as if the United Conservatives’ extremist Take Back Alberta faction now controls all the seats on the party’s board.
Some guy named Rob Smith who you’ve likely never heard of if you don’t happen to live in Olds or Didsbury is now the party president.
Rick Orman, who was rumoured to be Premier Danielle Smith’s choice for the job and who had a long history in Alberta Conservative politics, is not.
Last night, David Parker, TBA’s founder, chief ideologist and chief executive, tweeted from the party’s AGM in Calgary, “Veni, vidi, vici.” That takes a lot of Gaul, if readers will forgive me.
Actually, when Julius Caesar famously made that observation, he was talking about some place in Turkey. But seriously, who cares? If he did say it as he claimed, in 67 BCE,* it would have sounded like this: “Weenie, Weedy, Weakie.”
Somehow, this seems appropriate.
It suggests that what isn’t really a very significant victory has gone to Mr. Parker’s head.
Well, it’s a long time till the Ides of March, but at least Mr. Parker has moved on from his Napoleon complex. I wonder if he whistles Hail to the Chief whenever he walks into a room?
I’m here to tell you this isn’t as big an accomplishment as I am sure Mr. Parker would like us to think.
Not because the party board doesn’t really control the UCP Caucus in the Legislature, although that’s true too. If the TBA cadres who now run the board try to push elected MLAs around, there is sure to be friction, and some of it may set off some entertaining sparks.
“This weekend begins a new age in Alberta,” Mr. Parker blustered on social media Thursday. “After this AGM, the grassroots of the UCP will be in charge. Those who do not listen to the grassroots or attempt to thwart their involvement in the decision making process, will be removed from power.”
I frankly doubt there’s anyone in the UCP Caucus who has the intestinal fortitude to stand up against such thuggery. So some really nightmarish policies may indeed become law, hurting many Albertans as intended, but also weakening the political strength of the UCP-TBA.
Still, sitting MLAs may prove harder for Mr. Parker to purge than some of his former friends and allies in TBA.
UCP MLAs are sure to be saying the same thing I am – the caucus knows its own hive-mind, party policy resolutions are just suggestions, yadda-yadda. Just like they told voters in Calgary, when it looked like the NDP’s attacks on Ms. Smith’s screwball pronouncements had given the Opposition party a fighting chance to win last May’s election, not to worry, that as soon as the election was over Ms. Smith would be gone.
No, I mean that it’s not much of an accomplishment because the UCP is already so debased from the days of the Progressive Conservative Party in Alberta that it wasn’t a very steep hill for the conservative movement’s MAGA fringe to climb.
Mr. Parker had made it clear his choice for party president was Mr. Smith, although TBA cautiously didn’t officially endorse any candidates – just in case, I guess.
But face it, while it may be taking a while to sink in with rural voters, the UCP had already gone pretty well full MAGA by the time Jason Kenney was done with it.
Mr. Kenney couldn’t control the demons he let out of the bottle and they devoured him as well. (There’s plenty of historical precedent for that phenomenon, isn’t there? I give you Maximilien Robespierre! Thump.)
But by the time Mr. Parker and his big ego came along and Ms. Smith was chosen to replace Mr. Kenney, the UCP had already gone down the rabbit hole. Old style Conservatives had mostly been run out of the party. The few that remained were having their doubts.
So election of nine party executive officers last night was low-hanging fruit for a group like TBA.
Poor Mr. Orman – well, he’s anything but poor, but you know what I mean – called his slate the “Unite the Right Movement.”
What he forgot was that Mr. Parker and his ilk don’t want to unite the right, they want to purge it – of people like him. Too PC, as it were.
There were a couple of other candidates for the party presidency, as well, but they’re already forgotten too.
A full list of the board’s members is found here. Trust me, though, you’ll never hear from most of them again.
Naturally, we look forward to Mr. Parker’s reply churlish, in which he will explain why last night’s TBA victory, and he, are very significant indeed.
*Someone’s bound to say BCE is the woke version of BC. Maybe so, but that’s just tough, innit? Learn to live with it. Also, if you’ve ever read Julius Caesar’s Commentaries on the Gallic Wars, you’ll know that the man was a self-publicist on a scale that makes Donald Trump look like a piker. And with no social media! Say what you will, though, bone spurs wouldn’t have kept him out of the army.
So, Premier’s Smith main task today was to convince a kooky bunch that she was kooky enough for them, to ensure party unity. It wasn’t difficult.
More moderate conservatives have long since either left the building, mostly quietly, or have contented themselves with sitting quietly at the back of the bus while Smith drives and Take Back Alberta acts as god’s co pilot. The battle between the moderates and the kooks ended a while ago. The first victory for the latter was when Kenney was ousted. Well, he wasn’t really that moderate, but his life long career in politics did give him at least some grounding in reality, apparently too much so for their liking. Their second victory was when the party leadership race turned out to be a battle between several candidates, most who could manage to at least sound moderate and reasonable for an extended period of time, and Smith. Well, Smith won that one.
So, this is now Smith, Anderson and Parker’s triumvirate. I suspect any remaining moderate conservatives who don’t like it can either suck it up or leave.
It is certainly interesting times we are living in, here in Alberta. We as a province are regressing backwards. There is someone with an overinflated ego, who hasn’t been elected to public office, thinking he can call the shots for the government. Very cultish, or dictator like, indeed. David Parker’s beliefs mirror that of the Social Credit Party, which Peter Lougheed fought so tirelessly to defeat, all those years ago. Peter Lougheed would certainly be disgusted with this, if he were still around today. Anyone who knew Peter Lougheed, and any of his MLAs, would certainly agree. It will be a very rough four years.
Just occurred to me – does David Parker have a real job to support himself? Or is he independently wealthy? Or is he a kept man supported by his wife and W. Brett Wilson and others of our friend Brett’s ilk? I suspect the last is the most likely.
Sorry to hear you are such a sore looser David. Better get used to it, Alberta’s grassroots crowd is much larger and stronger than you think. We’re just done with the Marxist peons seeping into the legislature. We’re un-woke and awake… step aside NDP plants.
C: are you released to C Beaulieu? DJC
Ooooh, WELL DONE !!!
I want to play…..
dingus, doofus, doorkus ??
— Alliteration …
1936 song– “These foolish things (remind me of you)”, or a more modern version “It’s all about me”– Chelsea Kane……
Most definitely a page out of the d’rump playbook. Which page? ,you ask, the one that gives a description of an apple, followed by the meaning of a narcissist. and then a description of a pot.
Kenny was a ”petty little tyrant ” ? Bwahahaha!!
Now that’s a funny !!
Thanks for the update and info, David. One question: on what basis
do you assert that Latin spoken more than two thousand years ago
was pronounced in a manner that is so different from Italian, Spanish, Portuguese etc. today? The “W” bit and other aberrations are relatively recent conceits introduced by academia to distinguish
“Our”Latin from Ecclesiastical Latin.
Cheers.
relatively recent conceits
Joe: Let’s just say that “‘Our” Latin (is) from Ecclesiastical Latin” is a debatable proposition. Indeed, it has been debated. I like the academic approach in this case, of course, because in English, Weenie, Weedy, Weaky is hilarious. DJC
Hello DJC,
Too funny, a lot of “Gaul”. Having studied Latin for 5 years in high school, I like your play on words. We had a fabulous teacher. I think that everyone, whether they took Latin or not, thought she was great, and no one ever missed her class.
Unfortunately, these people now have total control of the party’s board. They seem to think that they can impose their ideas on the entire population of Alberta. I think that is an arrogant stance. The Ides cannot arrive quickly enough.
More Shakespearean drama ahead. Et tu, Brute?
Zero significance, pay no attention to Take Back Alberta, we have accomplished nothing and never will. You just keep marching along believing that.
Ha-ha! I knew Mr. Parker couldn’t resist taking a shot. We shall see what the future holds. DJC
Keep up the good work DJC! The fact that DP had one of his minions reply says a lot about the influence you are having around the province! The uneducated (home school indoctrination) is no match for true intelligence, experience and knowledge. Maybe he’s a bit sore that you played a major role in having him dumped by the Ditchley Park crowd. They aren’t his type after all.
Let me see . You have completed you goal to take down the UPC party , I am an independent and find this upsetting. She has stood up to the corrupt world of Trudeau unlike her counterparts in Alberta. That’s very important to me. Your views are not that of a neutral party , shame on you .
Rick: In case you missed it, sir, this is a commentary blog, the purpose of which is to express the author’s opinion. I am right, as it happens, but I am under no obligation to express my views neutrally as if TBA was a reasonable group. Good day. DJC
Rick. I think you are mixed up. It’s David Parker that has
“taken down” the UCP. Of course Danielle Smith has, and is, contributing her bit as well.
Having fled Alberta for BC last month, I’m watching the province’s death spiral with both horror and a sense of personal relief that I am no longer there. (And for anyone wondering, no, I could not “afford” to move to BC, in the sense that I took a 5-figure paycut and am priced out of the housing market here. But I actually think it was less risky for me personally to go rather than stay.)
David, I appreciate your perspective that the UCP has been full MAGA for some time, but I am not sure most Albertans grasp the danger of normalizing and empowering this off-the-wall, conspiracy-laden discourse. Your comparison of Kenney to Robespierre is an apt one, I think (although Robespierre was significantly more principled and intelligent than Kenney, of course). So what’s next? My fear, to be frank, is that Parker is playing a long game that will end up with him being “PM for Life” or Emperor or whatever title he thinks most fitting, and I do not think this is beyond the bounds of possibility (not in a Canada that appears to be taking someone like PP seriously as a contender for the role of PM). How do we (in the sense of Canadians who care about democracy) prevent this from happening?
Anon: Personally, I think a harsher fate awaits Mr. Parker than the one you forecast, although not as harsh, I sincerely hope, as the one that befell M. Robespierre. DJC
So, will David Parker and his (Yes, his) UCP go full Gilead? That maybe an amazing move of crazy, but it’s closer to reality now than ever.
Skippy Pollivere has, in a surprising move, challenged Danielle Smith’s a crazy-hill-to-die-on proposal for an exit from the CPP, which caused a minor uproar among the provinces, much to Smith’s delight. It’s apparent that even Pollivere finds the shenanigans going on in Alberta distasteful, as well as a potentially endless supply of ammunition for PMJT. But what is he going to do about TBA’s takeover of UCP and Parker much larger platform to squawk from?
I’m sure there have already been considerable calls to Parker begging him to tone it down, but why should he? His ego and ambitions are so big, maybe he shot back to Danielle Smith the retort, “How much longer would you like to remain premier?” As for Pollivere, “So, you want to be PM, huh?”
There is no talking or reasoning with Parker. He’s firmly in the power seat, and he can’t seem to stop winning. I suspect that there is an obscene demonstration of his power coming, like the ousting of a sitting UCP MLA, just to show everyone he can do it. Ric McIver, anyone? Anyone? He’s a relic of the old PCs, so a nice trophy to bag. I suspect even Stephen Harper might try to reason with Parker, but he might just get a nice “Hey Stephen, you loser!” shot from Parker.
Much like in that famous scene from the Godfather II, Parker intends to be like Michael Corleone, sitting in a nice plush leather chair, and receive all those who wish to kiss his hand, and weed out those who will not.
Mo’ popcorn.
David,
Your Roman references in this cunning commentary are particularly timely and apt. Several factions of the U.S. “intellectuals” who provide the philosophical underpinnings for Trumpism refer back to Caesar, hailing him as the dictator who restored order from the chaos of the late Republic. There are multiple references to this trend in Damon Linker’s excellent exegesis of the MAGA bestiary in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/04/opinion/sunday/conservative-intellectuals-republicans.html
Advocates of the “Red Caesar” (referring to GOP MAGA colours) seem to overlook the fact that Julius’s rule only last a year before his assassination. Anyway, let’s just hope that future historians and playwrights don’t get to cast Danielle as the Cleopatra of this allegory, though she certainly has enough schemers and plotters around her to fill out the cast of characters.
Robert: I recommend Michael Parenti’s The Assassination of Julius Caesar, a People’s History of Ancient Rome for insight into just how red Julius Caesar was. DJC
On his biography UCP President Rob Smith includes his involvement with something called “Hurricane Hydrocarbons” in the former Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan. If he chose the company name, I would like to give him credit for having a sense of humour, apparently devoid of irony around human caused climate change.
Being further north, an appropriate name for an Alberta oil company might be “Forest Firestorm Hydrocarbons.”
Given the UCP’s focus on pronouns, will the good Mr. Smith need the permission of Mr. Parker to use the “royal” we? As in, “we are not amused” when he speaks for the UCP Board?
Inquiring minds want to know.
You’ll have to be careful when you quote a Smith as in “Smith said that cancer patients should buck up.” You’ll have to clarify which Smith.
OR you could just get lazy and refer to movie/TV show that never dies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in which assassins try to kill each other! How àpropos.
Another nice pun DJC.
Lefty: As noted to another commenter, there are just too many Smiths. I guess I’ll have to start using their first names more than on introduction. Everything would be easier if the premier’s name was Notley. DJC
I assume it is Mr. Parker’s error to write veni, VEDI, vici, instead of VIDI, but you have the wrong battle of Zela, David. Caesar’s was in 47 BCE, not 67. Mithridates of Pontus actually won the one in 67 BCE.
Michael: Nope, my typo, I’m afraid. Mr. Parker is guilty of many things, but he can type accurately. I’ve never seen a typo in one of his tweets. Perhaps he has his wife – a journalist trained at the same institution where I studied – proofread them for him. DJC
Veni, vidi, vici? Perhaps Mr. Parker should think twice before quoting big Julie. Beware the Ides of March, 44 BC/BCE
Sorry to hear you are such a sore looser David. Better get used to it, Alberta’s grassroots crowd is much larger and stronger than you think. We’re just done with the Marxist peons seeping into the legislature. We’re un-woke and awake… step aside NDP plants.
C: LOL. DJC
So you’re such a “sore looser,” David. Did you lace up your sneakers too tight?
Hail hail Denial Smith. Parker said or himself, party members who don’t tow the line will be removed. I give Denial 17 months and then you shall see the Ides of March. Et tu, Parker? Et tu?
Hello Dave.
Agree with you; this weeny victory was not that challenging, but it does open a door to some interesting purge & counter-purge action.
I forgive your Gaul, as always.
Happy Gauy Fawkes Day!
Doug: There are just too many Smiths! Yes, tonight’s the night. Mr. Fawkes is said to have been the last person to enter Parliament with honest intentions. DJC
I do believe there are way more “Conservative” conservatives than the TBA/MAGA bunch currently running the party. Even within Smith’s utterly underwhelming & pathetically unprincipled caucus. The question is, (and I think you allude to this), how far can Parker & TBA push them around before Conservatives inside & outside caucus finally decide to grow a spine, stand in their hind legs and send Parker et al back to the swamp they crawled out of?
I have heard people, notably many progressive academics, complain about BCE, saying it just conceals the Christian origins of BC. They won’t use it because they want its Christian origins made visible, and see BCE and CE as a dishonest subterfuge. My counter argument is that our current use of it may originate with Christianity, but it survives not because of Christianity but because the world genuinely needs a common system of dating; it spread because of the dominance of Christianity within the colonial powers of the nineteenth and twentieth century world, but it persists because a common system is needed, and BC and AD were available. Indeed East Asian languages already eliminated the religious meaning well before BCE and CE became popular in English – in Mandarin it is gongyuan 公元 – common era – in Japanese seiki 西紀 or Western era, and in Korean (at least in the South) the same as Japanese but with different pronunciation, seogi 西紀 /서기. So, I agree with your use here!
Thanks, Adam. As the delightfully poetic French Revolutionary Calendar proves, it’s incredibly difficult to reform the measurement of time. Written this day, 15 Brumaire 232. And it was misty this morning in St. Albert. DJC
The only question remaining is, how long will it take for thick-headed Albertans to realize the UCP is TBA? All this was so predictable to anyone with half a brain, yet stupid rural voters still supported Smith. I doubt she will finish her term as Premier. She will be replaced by the browshirts (aka TBA), of that I have no doubt.
CKUA used to have a weekly provincial politics roundup, back in the 1990s before the Klein PCs cut the station’s funding, and Rick Orman was the Conservative talking head. He seemed reasonable then, someone you could disagree with without rancour. How the politician that I thought that I saw then could entertain the possibility of surviving in the unbreathable atmosphere generated by TBA baffles me.
Glad to see that you mentioned Jason Kenney’s role in the MAGA-ization of the UCP, David. It’s his legacy to us, and we shouldn’t be allowed to forget it.
A number of things come to mind. My Military History professor told us that the Roman Emperors had clowns follow them to remind them of their fallible nature. Perhaps a clown for Mr. Parker is appropriate, given his pretensions.
In any event, I cannot see wacky Danni and her caucus allowing the party machine to be taken over by a load of terrorists opposed to what the parliamentary party policy, and leadership policy is. Expect a battle, and there can only be one winner. Also remember that a political party’s raison d’etre is to win power and enact policies. I’m not sure David Parker grasps this, as his policies don’t seem to have mass appeal.
Is this the beginning of an internal implosion of the UPC, as it becomes more extremist? Would it therefore become less electable? Pass the popcorn and watch out for the ghost of Bible Bill Aberhart.
Time to start channeling some indomitable Gauls…
https://labibleurbaine.com/litterature/la-bande-dessinee-le-papyrus-de-cesar-dasterix-de-jean-yves-ferri-et-didier-conrad/
David I think you are on the right track with “So some really nightmarish policies may indeed become law, hurting many Albertans as intended”, except that we can count on it becoming law rather than just may indeed. Some of the greasy tricks are already in play, for example; Bill 5 talks about making sure non-union staff are adequately compensated, but it does throw in the ability of the minister to adjust union and non-union salaries to fit into their fiscal restraint program. This will one of those things where employees with a negotiated deal can be overridden by the Minister, if they see that you appear to be making too much money. This is just the newest tactic to break the backs of unions or justify privatizing everything.
Too bad that you are threatened so when we members of our party act in line with Democracy and freely vote in members to our party’s board! Furthermore, your continued attempted fearmongering of MAGA proponents makes me realize TRUMP takes up a lot of your head space—RENT FREE! Well, he was a big real estate guy!
LOL
Is this character, Parker, a Svengali or a Rasputin? Either way, he hopes to have an inordinate amount of influence within a (chamber)pot of regressive flunkies who will forever complain about their lot within a united Canada.
Leave a comment