“Alberta’s government will not put Albertans and their businesses at risk of freezing in the dark at -30 C due to the federal government’s proposed unaffordable, unreliable and unconstitutional Clean Electricity Regulations (CERs).”
— Actual Government of Alberta press release, Nov. 27, 2023
I think it’s official, my fellow Albertans.
We have now truly become the embarrassing cousins of Confederation, as someone in Alberta politics was once famously accused of saying.
The government we elected has introduced actual legislation to use its preposterous Alberta Sovereignty Something-Something Act to make a stand against a federal regulation that doesn’t exist yet and isn’t supposed to take effect for more than a decade if it ever does.
And why, pray? Premier Danielle Smith wants us to believe it’s so we won’t risk freezing in the dark in -30 weather in 2035 – assuming, of course, that there still is -30 weather anywhere on earth by then.
This lame talking point would be gaslighting on an epic scale even if the chances of the Liberal Government in Ottawa being defeated in the next general election weren’t widely acknowledged to be better than fair.
Plus, if Pierre Poilievre replaces Pierre Trudeau’s son as prime minister and keeps his promises, then Canada will once again be on its way to becoming an international climate criminal instead of a mere international climate virtue signaller that has its own overpriced bitumen pipeline on the side.
Mind you, nearly a dozen years is plenty of time for Canadians to elect the Conservatives and toss them out again, so I guess a Premier who thinks ivermectin might cure COVID can’t be too careful.
To say the introduction of the first Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act resolution in the Alberta Legislature yesterday is performative is the understatement of the year, and the year is almost over.
The United Conservative Party Government’s press release complains that breaking federal laws can come with criminal penalties, so the UCP Caucus in the Legislature (plus “Independent” Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Jennifer Johnson, no doubt) wants us to think it can make federal laws go away by waving a wand and muttering an incantation.
(Don’t try to invoke this legislative #Kudatah formula at home, folks, even with an Alberta law – the courts take a dim view.)
I suppose this is what happens when you elect people as premier who used to be associated with groups like the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (Jason Kenney) and the Fraser Institute (Danielle Smith).
Instead of policy, you get stunts.
Meaningful? Not very.
Will Ottawa respond? I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t even acknowledge.
Why bother? They can deal with it when someone actually breaks the clean electricity regulations, whatever form they may take, nearly a dozen years down the line when Danielle Smith is unlikely to be the premier of Alberta anymore.
Pressed hard by reporter Dean Bennett of The Canadian Press at yesterday morning’s oxymoronic “embargoed news conference,” a shouty Premier Smith feigned anger at the feds, but then admitted it’s mostly for show.
Mr. Bennett: “You don’t actually need the Sovereignty Act for any of this. What it does though is it actually draws more attention to it.”
Ms. Smith (smirking): “Sure!”
Mr. Bennett: “But that’s not what the Sovereignty Act was supposed to be about.”
Ms. Smith: “What did you think the Sovereignty Act was supposed to be about? Of course it was!”
I’ll tell you one thing. Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz – both reasonably sensible people who have lent their names to this gong show – have ruined their reputations. I’d be shocked if anyone ever takes either of them seriously again.
They’re both going the way of Energy Minister and twice-failed UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean, who at least has enough money to move to one of his houses in a country where nobody knows his name the minute he decides to re-retire.
It might have been my imagination, but both ministers looked a trifle bilious at the news conference, as if wishing they could think of a way to leave the room in a hurry.
Ms. Smith’s UCP Government plans to do some very bad things like hijacking Albertans’ Canada Pension Plan savings and privatizing great swaths of public health care. But this announcement is more like the chaff you dump out of an airplane to confuse the enemy’s radar.
The only interesting thing yesterday was that Crown corporation the government has proposed to do its lawbreaking for it – possibly in part because electricity generation corporations have told it to forget about them breaking any federal laws.
University of Calgary economics professor Blake Shaffer wondered on social media if “the Alberta government’s plan to get around currently draft regulations that if legislated won’t bind for another 12 years is to destroy private sector investor confidence by pitching a crown corp to nationalize the sector’s assets?”
Or, as Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan observed, this “sounds completely out of character … unless companies like ATCO actually WANT to be bought out by the government. Do they want to cash out before the global energy transition gets real?”
This makes some sense. The new Crown corporation could subsidize the fossil fuel industry as the rest of the world invests more heavily in renewables, gas supplies grow, and prices accordingly plunge. As The Breakdown put it on social media: “Dani will make sure that natural gas has a perpetual market in Alberta at all costs.”
This topic certainly preoccupied the rather feisty reporters who showed up for the news conference, which makes it interesting to listen to if you can stand the premier’s strident gaslighting about the need to keep using gas to keep the lights on.
This is exactly what Albertans got by putting in these phony Conservatives and Reformers into power in Alberta. It’s going to be one gigantic mess. A real ugly mess. The UCP never will take responsibility for what is self inflicted harm to our power grid in Alberta. The origins of it come from Ralph Klein, when he deregulated electricity. Shady backroom deals with power company CEOs also happened when he was premier. Both of these things cost us at least $40 billion or more. I recall reading about MLAs who were in Peter Lougheed’s government, and they said that electricity deregulation was a very stupid thing to do. Power engineers have also come to that conclusion. Utility companies, such as TransAlta, were playing games with power price manipulation. The UCP were doing very shady moves, which also drove up the costs of power in Alberta so much more. Economic witholding is one of them. That cost has been pegged at an astonishing price of nearly $100 billion. It’s never the fault of the UCP. They have to blame someone else. In this case, its the Liberals in Ottawa. If Pierre Poilievre gets into power, we can only imagine what kind of damage he will create. Massive job losses, by defunding the CBC, and a whole bunch of other problems. Lawyers will be rich from the Sovereignty Act, but Albertans will end up being the losers, from having to pay for this.
Smith, who although inconsistent, but sometimes knows how to permanently agitate and stir up the base, seems to have found a perfect straw man here. As said, a law not yet proclaimed that will not be effective for many years. I suppose you can’t be punished for breaking a law that is not in effect and does not yet apply. Likewise, I can’t get a speeding ticket if I am only going over the limit in my imagination. So this is truly performative art as politics. Will Smith be brave enough to challenge something that actually exists already? I have my doubts, but I suppose we will see.
It is very unlikely Trudeau will be PM in 2035 and I doubt Smith will be Premier then either. If recent UCP history is any guide, their Premiers melt down faster than an unstable isotope. I give her two to three years.
Interestingly, we will now have a crown corporation in the power business, like most other provinces including the ones to our left and to our right. I suppose some lucky unsuccessful UCP candidate from the last election who hasn’t managed to already get a position with one of the many governmenr agencies, boards or commissions, will now have a nice job. However, this might be a bit unsettling for our large lucrative private utility companies. Forget 2035, we already have high electricity prices now and that’s due to ineffective UCP regulation now, not what the Federal government may do in the future. Of course picking a fight with the Feds gives Smith a nice distraction from this.
While we are at it setting up crown corporations, what’s next for Smith – public auto insurance? If that happened, I bet some of her supporters would have a stroke!
Danielle Smith reminds me of Ralph Klein with her stupid smirk. It was easy to tell when Ralph Klein was lying, and up to no good, when he had a stupid smirk on his face. It’s baffling how people fell for his lies. Danielle Smith is also lying, and the look on her face, and her body language gives it away. People are falling for her lies too. What good is it doing them? Recently, I just looked at my power bill. It isn’t cheap, and Justin Trudeau, or even Rachel Notley, have nothing to do with it being so expensive. What will these people say when their power bills climb even further, they have other large costs, and have to pay out of their own pockets for healthcare in Alberta? If they have no doctor, because they left Alberta, what will these people do? This is what the results are for people supporting these phony Conservatives and Reformers. The very ones that Peter Lougheed had warned us about.
I’ve noticed more consistent power outages in the middle of the summer when the temperature is above average and hot. I’ve also been wondering when any politician from any side would be willing to suggest commemorating the greatest loss of Canadian life in a single event, the 2021 heat dome. Oh well, we get an attention seeker as leader instead. Maybe she’ll fake cry for us again.
So Gassy Dani is preparing to become Pierre Trudeau II with her National Energy Program for Alberta — national because this thing involves sovereignty? Albertans have spent generations hating the NEP, to the point that Dani’s followers froth at the mouth at the mere mention of the Trudeau name. Do you think they’ll notice that she has turned? And our Canada Pension Plan contributions will finance the whole shebang?
Is buying a twilight industry at a likely extortionate price with purloined seniors’ retirement funds a good idea? Do I have to ask stupid questions?
Do we have to keep pretending that there’s not a pot of our hard-earned pension contributions waiting for each one of these UCPirates once they ram this through?
Jason Kenney wasn’t wrong when he warned of Alberta becoming a banana republic. Tropico isn’t a game anymore. It’s Dani’s mission statement for Alberta. This version features a herd of white elephants that have escaped from her zoo and are trampling everyone who never thought they’d spend their golden years as a Walmart greeter.
I guess installing solar panels and storage batteries to power our heat pumps isn’t enough to ride out this calamity. Dani will force us to use natural gas and let economic witholding rip, plus an added bonus of forcing us to buy the generating stations and utility companies to boot. Thanks for the implied threat not to let us western ba$****$ freeze in the dark, Robber Baron Dani, or should I say Madame Pierre Trudeau II?
It is really rich for the UCP to use the chicken little sky is falling approach to dealing with the feds. Keep in mind that Alberta already pays the highest electricity rates of any province in Canada, so the claim that electricity prices will go through the roof when clean energy is mandated is absurd. This is clearly aa great big failure on the part of the PC’s and UCPers to manage electricity correctly over the last few decades and they continue to refuse to deal with it properly and ultimately we have and are going to pay a hefty price for this mismanagement.
The other real concern is the theft of CPP in favor of an APP. The figures and rationale are total garbage.
The thing people don’t realize is if Smith doesn’t like the rules around paying pensioners the same as CPP, they will no doubt invoke the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to change things. As they always intended employers will contribute much less, if anything at all, and retirees will get little or nothing once the UCP has thrown away all the assets on risky investments.
OT: I find it amusing that the fake newspaper, Epoch times, has to advertise here to fool people into reading their alt-right dreck.
CX: I should probably address this issue. From time to time people suggest to me that I should ban ads like those of the Epoch Times. However, I have faith in my readers’ ability to tell dross from gold. Moreover, it’s hard (and getting harder) to generate revenue from a blog like this, which is quite a bit of work and includes some expenses such as web hosting for a high-volume site. Nobody except Google is getting rich from Google advertising – leastways, I’m certainly not – but it’s something. So I’m very reluctant to tell them they can’t put whatever they want into those spots. I have always eschewed fund-raisers, Rebel Media style, but the day is coming when I’m either going to have to do that or switch to Substack, which, for a variety of reasons, I really don’t want to do. DJC
Jesus, Mary and Joseph and all their carpenter friends, Smith is a squalid nuisance! As for Lorne Gunter, repeating that he is an idiot is akin to bringing coal to Newcastle.
JE: Coals to Newcastle, indeed. Made me laugh out loud, as they say. DJC
The real jewel that Dani covets for her crown? https://youtu.be/tH6xXQdxs5k
Not going to lie, that’s a pretty keen observation by mr McGowan. Would be weird if they had been bleeding albertans white on their utilities since the spring, I’m sure that’s not making a lot of albertans quite angry. Honestly I thought it was to destroy demand for renewables but like, how, Alberta’s economy is way too small to make a serious dent in that, they’ll just sell to someone else. As a cudgel to explain why we are bailing out the former possessions of taxpayers and instead taking them on as a liability goes a lot further imo. Interesting.
Hello DJC and fellow commenters,
Danielle Smith’s retort on the purpose of the Sovereignty Act is, I’m sorry to say, “insane”. Wouldn’t she be better off dealing with actual problems, for example, a lack of doctors, nurses, and probably other health care professionals. I don’t think that the understands anything about her position as the premier of a democratic province. As I have said previously, Danielle Smith seems to think that Alberta is her personal fiefdom and that she is there to put her personal preferences and dangerous delusions about matters such as public health and undemocratic government into policy and legislation. As a province, we are in serious trouble.
The timing makes you wonder from what they’re currently trying to divert attention.
Leave a comment