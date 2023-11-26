Alberta Premier Danielle Smith confirmed yesterday she’s about to use her Alberta Sovereignty Act – the clearly unconstitutional legislation that even her United Conservative Party predecessor Jason Kenney called “a full-frontal attack on the rule of law.”
“A government that pretends it can, at will, set aside any court decision, ignore the Constitution, is deciding to deliberately undermine the rule of law,” Mr. Kenney explained, shortly before he left office in the fall of 2022.
Warning that implementation of the act could turn the province into a “banana republic,” he said “the so-called Sovereignty Act would effectively bring us to the brink of separation from Canada.”
The legislation has since been misleadingly renamed the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, but that changes neither the character of the law nor the former premier’s not unreasonable assessment of its dangers.
Premier Smith now proposes to employ her signature legislation to “protect” Alberta from the federal government’s draft clean energy regulations, which would not come into effect until 2035, the CBC reported on Friday.
The UCP Government will use the Sovereignty Act to introduce a resolution in the Legislature to declare Ottawa’s plan to reduce electricity grid emissions to be unconstitutional, the CBC said.
That, obviously, is the unconstitutional part of the Alberta law. There is only one way in Canada to settle a federal-provincial jurisdictional dispute, and that is through the courts – hence Mr. Kenney’s justified concern about his own party’s growing disdain for the rule of law.
Passing a bill that says the Alberta Legislature need not go to court to overturn a federal law a majority of MLAs don’t like, doesn’t make it so, as I am sure Ms. Smith and her sovereignist advisors well know. Alas, we are all obligated to obey laws we don’t like.
The UCP is going to do it anyway in the expectation Ottawa will have to challenge the legislation in court and the hope that will provoke a constitutional crisis, as advocated by political scientist Barry Cooper. Dr. Cooper, with Rob Anderson, the Director of the Premier’s Office, authored the Free Alberta Strategy, the separatist screed that now appears to be driving UCP policy.
Channelling Depression-era Alberta premier William Aberhart in both medium and message, Ms. Smith took to the radio yesterday to sketch out her plans.
Tossed a softball question about the CBC report by the host of her free Saturday morning Corus Entertainment radio program, Your Province, Your Premier, Ms. Smith confirmed the story, but added that “people will have to wait until Monday to see the architecture of it.”
Claiming tendentiously that it’s federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault who lacks respect for the law and the constitution, Ms. Smith rambled on about how the feds have lost two constitutional court cases recently and therefore the Trudeau Government has strayed from its constitutional lane with its clean energy regulations.
This is typical of Ms. Smith’s gaslighting. While it is true that Alberta has enjoyed recent success in the courts, the prevailing opinion of the experts – as hated as experts may be by the UCP – is that last month’s Supreme Court ruling tossing out much of Canada’s environmental assessment law will have no impact on oilsands emissions caps or clean electricity regulations.
Stuart Elgie, a University of Ottawa law professor, observed at the time, “it will be an uphill fight for Alberta to challenge new greenhouse gas emission law, and (the Supreme Court) decision doesn’t change that.” Neither does the Alberta Sovereignty Act, it is said here.
It is certainly not true, as Ms. Smith asserted, that unlike Mr. Guilbeault, she does care about the law and the constitution. All the evidence would suggest the opposite.
After repeating her bold but questionable assertion Alberta simply cannot meet the federal clean electricity standards by 2035, Ms. Smith stated: “We have to have a reliable grid. We have to have an affordable grid. And we’re going to make sure that we’re going to defend our constitutional jurisdiction to do that.”
Ms. Smith also made a provocative statement about not wanting any electricity operator to have to go to jail for being “unable to achieve the unachievable” – an intentionally misleading reference to the fact refusing to obey federal law can be a criminal offence.
This, though, may explain why the Smith Government has chosen to apply its Sovereignty Act to an issue where revisions to the federal regulations are not complete and it will be almost a dozen years before they take effect.
No one will have to defy federal law and risk facing the consequences for more than a decade, by which time the matter will probably be resolved one way or another.
Still, jail time may enter this story at some point if the UCP Government continues down its present separatist path.
History doesn’t offer many examples of nation states that just cheerfully allow themselves to be dismantled. So if the current trustees of the UCP persist with this strategy, at least after Canada’s courts have had a chance to rule on the constitutionality of the Sovereignty Act, serious jail time for sedition can’t be ruled out.
Consider the case of Carles Puigdemont, the elected Catalonian separatist leader who provoked a constitutional crisis with Spain and found himself in 2017 facing a choice of 15 years in a Spanish jail for sedition or exile in Belgium. Mr. Puigdemont, arguably, was roughly the equivalent of a Canadian premier.
Reasonably enough, I suppose, Mr. Puigdemont chose Belgium, likely on the grounds the beer and chocolate there were bound to be better than in a Spanish prison. The charges have since been dropped. Nevertheless, his predicament is something to keep in mind.
Edmonton should pass its own sovereignty law vis a vis the provincial government…it’s all bulls**t, of course, but they could start with a commitment to seperate from Alberta to join Canada in the event the UCP separatists get their way.
Expat: I think we should join British Columbia as the step after YEGxit. If Vancouver Island can be part of B.C., so can Edmonton. DJC
That map has been drawn, a corridor through Jasper connecting us to BC. Slightly naughty:)
Who says a land locked country can’t be successful? Switzerland has a 500 year history of neutrality, secret bank accounts and cuckoo clocks.
Welcome to Alberta where, if you don’t like a law, it magically doesn’t exist. Murder away!
“History doesn’t offer many examples of nation states that just cheerfully allow themselves to be dismantled”. Perhaps, but we both live in a country that came very, very close to exactly that, and all indications were that if the 1995 Québec referendum had resulted in a slim majority ‘Yes’ vote, Canada would have reluctantly but peacefully entered into negotiations for separation.
No separatist politician in Québec has ever been prosecuted for sedition or treason, even though an argument could be made that advocating for the sovereignty of Québec is treasonous or seditious. The closest Canada has ever come to prosecuting separatists was its quite legitimate criminal prosecution of the FLQ, who attempted to use violent means to advance the separatist cause.
After the resolution of the 1970 October crisis, Québec separatists decided to use peaceful, democratic means to bring about their goals — much like Mr Puigdemont, in fact. But, unlike Spain, Canada decided to lie down and willingly accept this attack on our national unity.
Jerry: Not really. Mr. Chretien certainly fought hard for Canada, and it worked, even though it was a near-run thing. Be that as it may, the Quebecois, like the Catalans, have a historic, cultural and linguistic case for separation – as did the Norwegians from the Swedes, the only modern example of a peaceful state breakup I can think of. Alberta has none of that and the separation of Alberta would be extremely bad for Canada, and much worse for Alberta – enough so, I’m pretty sure, that it can’t be done without violence and suspension of democracy, neither of which I would put past the current UCP crowd. For that reason, it will be necessary for Canada to put down the rebellion and if a few seditionists have to spend some light time in jail, so be it. It could be, and might become, worse. DJC
Norwegians from the Swedes, the only modern example of a peaceful state breakup I can think of
Czechia and Slovakia.
We live in a country where the center right and center left parties won’t take their own side in an argument. And where if we had any counterintelligence operations, they’d be directed against powerless indigenous groups, environmentalists, and maybe the odd expat community.
Smith is an operative. The people behind her need to be identified and imprisoned.
Let’s see if the Liberals have enough gumption to exploit this possibly massive own goal. That plus the CPC voting against support for Ukraine in the House should provide a bit a of wedge, even in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The Alberta Sovereignty Act is essentially legislation that dictates what federal laws will and will not be followed.
At which point does Alberta become a failed state? In what other province does the rule of law not prevail? How far are the citizens of Alberta willing to go on like this? I’m curious to see where the line is, if indeed there is a line.
As bad as this is, and it is, just wait until TBA installs a new Premier to replace Smith. They will not replace her with someone more moderate that is for certain.
How long before Danielle Smith overturns the Criminal Code in Alberta to set “The Boys”, as their followers call them, free?
https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/pre-trial-hearings-for-coutts-protesters-adjourned-to-december-11-1.6631361
To me is seemed Danielle is unable to prevent others from meeting a target of reduced emissions by neglect, so she is now trying to legislate failure.
But having read this I think you are right. This is a ploy to try to force separation on the country. I also think your point that she, Parker and Cooper want Canada to take it to court, but that would validate it. If they want to fight a court case on the Sovereighty Act, then they should have to take the action, and have to answer the questions about why they are doing so.
As a radio host, Danielle Smith was able to push up her ratings by presenting off the wall ideas as good policy. Now, as premier, she is still presenting off the wall ideas as policy, but now it is other media outlets that are pushing up their ratings reporting on the whacky ideas our premier is coming up with. National media must love it when Danielle Smith comes up with another one of her whacky ideas on a slow news day.
Meanwhile, how much lower is the rest of Canada’s impressions of Albertans sinking? How much longer will it be before Albertans become the butt of jokes in the rest of the country? (Did you hear about the Albertan who went to the family reunion to pick up girls?)
Oh, look! A Norway has heat pumps warming two-thirds of the nation’s homes, even 140 km north of the Arctic Circle. I’ve heard a rumor that Norway is a major fossil fuel producer. How can this be true, if they’re not complete jerks, like here in Alberta?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/23/norway-heat-pumps-cold-heating
Another move by DS to wreck our great country. So I must ask your opinion on Rachel Notley and her team. Do you blame her or her advisers for blowing the election? Have there been any changes within the ABNDP braintrust? Will she survive a leadership review?
Lefty: I think Ms. Notley is going to move on quite soon. Then there will be a leadership race in which the best candidate will not win and someone who will perpetuate the NDP’s strangely passive response to the government’s outrages will. DJC
You hit the nail on the head! Again. Past time for a leadership review and election for the NDP. I think the NDP MLA’s don’t realize that the opponents operate outside of normal moral bounds and professional parliament behavior. How this can be after Kenney, and the election campaign is beyond my understanding.
They have the perfect target in David Parker (as a reply) to the NDP taking orders from J. Singh. Everyone of the UCP/TBA MLA’s have been threatened by David Parker. The NDP MLA’s seem incapable of using this in reply to the insults given them by the UCP/TBA MLA’s. Would a new leader make a difference? I think you are right, probably not.
Notley moving on? Perhaps like former BC NDP Premier Horgan she might move on to a fossil fuel gig with a tar company. If memory serves, Horgan moved on to Teck Resources. BTW, Glencore, the giant Swiss commodity firm just announced it had acquired Teck Resources BC coal business, Elk Valley Resources.
Oh well, it beats promoting right wing policies like the former Sask NDP finance minister McKinnon. I’d like to believe Notley has more consistency, but time will tell. Will she, like Horgan and Mckinnon demonstrate the truth of the adage that “no matter who you voted for, the government got in,” and validate Thatcher’s view that “there is no alternative.”
https://www.glencore.com/media-and-insights/news/acquisition-of-a-77-percent-interest-in-tecks-steelmaking-coal-business-for-USd6-93-bn
Kang: I always thought Mr. Trudeau was going to make her an ambassador, but you can really only give one NDP premier that job per prime minister. DJC
Alberta. The Florida man of North Arkansas.
Perhaps Madame Smith will join Carles Puigdemont in the French-speaking part of Belgium. Her new rallying cry could be, “Don’t forget the frites!”
Abs: I just returned from Belgium a few weeks ago and, while it is definitely preferable to jail, I do feel the frites are overrated and the beer tastes weird – owing to the yeast they use, I am told. Brussels struck me as a big Ottawa with a King and two prime ministers. And I didn’t see any Irish hitmen in Bruges, so, disappointment. The towns are definitely nicer than rural Alberta, though, if anyone’s considering spending their exile there. DJC
And the Belgians have a pipeline which everyone should be able to support, notwithstanding your reservations about their yeasts: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/08/bruges-pipe-dream-a-reality-beer-pipeline
The beer is weird? My favourite beers are Belgian, in particular Leffe and Triple Karmeliet. Now if I was small-minded, I would tease you about your love of Coors Lite and the like. But it’s the Christmas season so I won’t. Instead, Happy Eggnog!
Lefty: I said weird, not bad. But there is definitely an element of needing to reacquire an acquired taste with Belgian beer. (As I mentioned, apparently it’s the yeast.) I stayed in Ghent, and went elsewhere from there, and I became quite fond of Duvel 666, Duvel’s “light” draft, with only 6.66 per cent alcohol. Beer in the United Kingdom and Ireland was much more disappointing – it appears to have undergone the same process we have in Canada in reverse, becoming more standardized and watered down as beers here have improved. Still, with the growth of craft brewing in Alberta and British Columbia, I think a good case can be made that we now brew some of the best beer in the world right here at home. I share your disdain for Coors Lite and drink only craft beers from Alberta and B.C. (or wherever I’m visiting). My preference leans toward IPAs and one of my favourites is brewed right here in St. Albert, Endeavour Brewing’s Hazy Peaks NEIPA. DJC
It is fascinating to read the histrionics of people who can’t even state how many degrees of global warming Trudeau is aiming to prevent or how we measure factual progress on this.
Or why Trudeau has built zero nuclear plants in the past 8 years despite claiming it is a global boiling crisis and we must all stop burning any fuel.
Or where all the lithium and cobalt batteries are going to come from.
Or what anyone is doing about China or India coal use.
It is like listening to little children playing make believe because the floor is lava and if they only jump on the bed they will be safe.
Danielle Smith and the UCP are ready to get their butts kicked, and will not be able to do anything about it. Her overinflated ego gets the better of her, and she doesn’t understand what she is allowed to do, and not allowed to do. Danielle Smith is blaming the federal government for something that isn’t their responsibility at all. We were screwed from Ralph Klein deregulating electricity, and natural gas, which sent power prices and gas prices into the stratosphere. Shady backroom deals involving power companies, known as PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements), also cost us a fortune. We also got shafted from utility companies, such as TransAlta, who were manipulating power prices. The UCP were also doing stupid things, such as getting rid of a cap on power prices that the NDP had implemented, did a cunning and deceptive vote buying ploy, making Albertans think they were paying lower power prices, when it was in fact a loan to power companies, that power consumers are now paying back, and permitting power companies to do economic witholding, which increased power prices in Alberta so much more. There have been power engineers, and former MLAs, from Peter Lougheed’s government, who said that electricity deregulation was a very stupid thing to do. Instead, Danielle Smith and the UCP are intent on blaming the federal government for this, with misleading ads, that are a big waste of money. In Alberta, there are matters of tailings pond leaks, that are in the northern part of the province, that were there for months, unreported, a massive orphan well mess, which Ralph Klein started, which will set Alberta back $260 billion, and even more, and the UCP’s lust to pursue open pit coal mining in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, which will cause even more environmental damage. The federal government has every right to intervene, if the UCP doesn’t care. These issues were never seen under Peter Lougheed, because he wasn’t this stupid.
Interesting bit of information …
It’s rumoured that David Parker has been blocked from logging into TBA’s Telegram account. What’s that, I heard once about leopards eating faces?
What a wonderful idea let’s waste a lot more of Alberta’s money on legal fees you can’t win. Now she is a hero for canceling the Photo Radar but what her ignorant supporters aren’t smart enough to understand is the increasing traffic accidents it will likely be create will increase their vehicle insurance premiums and the revenue that is lost will push their property taxes higher. In other words while the law breakers get off scot free the costs are passed off to the people to blame the insurance companies and mayors and councillors for.
No need to look for Irish hitmen in Bruges. I can just wander down to the local hardware store parking lot on a weekend for that. Likely not Irish, though.
Danielle Smith’s stupid policies, lame rationalizations, and tactless goading of federalism are symptomatic of a movement in its throes. It reacts to facts with Twainian statistics, and proportion with transit-rail schematics. That’s how her TBA-led UCP mistakes the SCoC’s tossing out of much of the fed’s environmental assessment act —which, passed a dozen years before the essential policy goal of reducing GHG emissions, could just as well be considered a reference case that’ll guide revision of details—for total victory. And how her party’s circled wagon laager obscures the cart-before-the-horse to redoubters within. Anticipation of Mannings $2.25-million Covid-policy review report didn’t stop the UCP from going ahead with related draft legislation before the thing was actually delivered. Similarly, the feds haven’t done anything yet, excepting this ‘reference case,’ with respect emissions targets for 2035 that Smith objects to. Tying her pony’s reins to the Sovereignty Act’s trailer-hitch on her favourite separatists’ advice would have to be taken as a strategic provocation of Ottawa, an inductive scheme similar to the gambler’s fallacy.
The move might be compared to PM PET’s motion to protect francophone rights in Manitoba, suspended by the province in 1890, that caught the rookie Opposition leader Blarney Bulroney flat-footed (later, as PM himself, Bulroney could only erase the embarrassment by convincing his caucus —which was divided along linguistic lines—to accept that Liberal motion; enthusiastically approved by the ProgCons’ Quebec caucus, but only begrudgingly so by the cautious PC MPs from ROC, the PM had, on surface, successfully cobbled together the kind of compromise which afforded his party the two biggest parliamentary majorities in Canadian history—but ended up estranging Western PCs and fuelling the nascent Reform party) which, with the help of turncoat Bouchard, reduced the PCs to only two seats in 1993. Or, how’s about the wily Chrétien’s “If Canada is divisible, Quebec is divisible” quip, arguably contributive to defeating Quebec’s second separatist referendum in 1995. Is Smith’s resort to her goofy Sovereignty Act really in the same skewering league as these two? I just don’t think the UCP is that smart. Smart-ass, yes, but…
While I don’t credit Trudeau Fils with his father’s slyness or le P’tit Gars de Shawinigan’s wiliness, he is probably not as bereft of good council as Smith appears to be: how long will it be, then, before he responds to one of Pierre Poilievre’s incessant flights of defamation-immune ad hominem in the HoC by simply asking him if the CPC supports Smith’s Sovereignty Act? That oughta be a goo one. PP definitely doesn’t want to be seen as poo-pooing federalism.
Secession from Canada is complex and difficult, if not technically impossible. Since 1995 the federal Clarity Act requires just that in secession-referenda questions (recall that the questions in both Quebec referenda were unclear, and now that’s not legal: for example, what is “sovereignty association”—as the first referendum asked; and what does “become sovereign”—as asked in the second—really mean when Quebec, like all provinces—but not Territories—is already sovereign?), and, following up the Clarity Act, a SCoC reference opined that any province would need the acquiescence of all remaining federates in order to secede. Since there is thus a mechanism to secede, Albertan separatists would presumably have to do something more than suggest seceding in order to be charged with sedition. But the UCP’s whack-a-mole policy-making and the TBA’s spastic pseudo-politics certainly doesn’t disqualify.
Finally, whether Smith and the TBA like it or not, federalism is fraught with complexities not as easily absolved as making up a bullshit document and declaring it gold. From without, Canada has very, very tight treaty arrangements with the USA (Free Trade, NORAD, NATO, etc) which bind each nation to protect the other’s sovereign territory (oh, yeah: and the UN, too). Even if Alberta persuaded a majority of its electorate to secede, extremely complex negotiations would ensue—debt-share, infrastructure, monetary currency, and strategic assurances (for example, independent Alberta couldn’t seal a pact with, say, North Korea—or any other nation which could pose a threat to any of the three free-trading nations of North America). Let’s just leave it as a given: neither Smith, the UCP, the TBA, or the Alberta Sovereignty Act are capable or amenable to negotiating terms of anything, let alone secession: just look at the opener Alberta Pension Plan. But, temper tantrums? Well, that…yes, probably…
“It is certainly not true, as Ms. Smith asserted, that unlike Mr. Guilbeault, she does care about the law and the constitution. All the evidence would suggest the opposite.”
The Alberta extractive rentier duck is what it is. Who knew? Quack, quack.
“This watchdog concluded an investigation in July 2022 saying that the ministry was breaking the law, and that its lack of response was essentially a decision “to refuse access” to the records. Sadly, under the rules of Alberta, there are no meaningful sanctions for this blatant disregard for the law. The oil companies set the agenda and drove the conversation around an initial list of 132 items — a list that appeared to expand as time went on.”
https://thenarwhal.ca/alberta-energy-capp-lobbying-foi/
But look on the bright side, “By serving oil interests, petrostates religiously court secrecy and shun transparency on money matters.”, thus making the lining of favored pockets that much easier as 9/10’s of the extractive rentier economic iceberg remains opaque and/or underwater for the average citizen. Opacity is a desirable feature for individuals engaged in unethical and/or corrupt behavior. So, there is that and in this instance the term revolving door grease money seems appropriate.
Besides, as a lobbyist, fighting the good fight for the oil and gas cartel against the “Transnational Progressive Movement” means that one is also saving capitalism and our modern way of life. With the preferred goal being one where the current global experiment involving atmospheric physics should be left alone to run its course with humankind adapting [or not] to the outcomes.
