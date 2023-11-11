Danielle Smith’s plan to meet on a Calgary stage with far-right American bloviator Tucker Carlson on Jan. 24 has generated a surprising amount of what passes for serious commentary in Canadian media lately.
Much of it, credulously citing the far-fetched excuses proffered by the Premier’s Office, is unintentionally hilarious.
According to Ms. Smith’s press secretary, “the premier participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters and podcasters from across the political spectrum. Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with, whether that’s the CBC, the Toronto Star or Tucker Carlson.
“The premier aims to share Alberta’s message with as many people as possible, whether they’re from Alberta, Canada or around the world.”
The Beaverton, a satirical publication, hit the right note about this nonsense: “Criticism is brewing over the baffling choice to invite a right-wing demagogue and prominent anti-vaxxer to meet with Tucker Carlson.”
I’m here to tell you why Ms. Smith is going to go ahead and appear on a stage with Mr. Carlson.
1. Basically, she agrees with him
Asked about a specific offensive view held Mr. Carlson – promoting white replacement theory, calling for violent regime change in Canada, defending Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 coup attempt south of the Medicine Line, whatever – the premier’s defenders will always say she doesn’t quite see it like that. Often though, there’s not really that much light between them. If she disagrees with anyone mentioned by her staffer, it’s most likely with the likes of the CBC and the Star. Real journalists who have some standards, in other words.
2. She’s a Tucker fan girl
After all, as The Beaverton kidded us, in her broadcasting career, she’s essentially a less successful version of the same thing, an offensively provocative far-right radio host whose unexpected political resurrection depends on the radical fringe she wound up on her radio show. Like Ms. Smith, Mr. Carlson was eventually fired by his right-wing bosses because his views were too much even for them. So they have the potential to form a mutual admiration society, one supposes, which would be pretty nauseating to watch.
3. It eases her most serious political problem
Ms. Smith’s most serious political problem right now is the Take Back Alberta insurgents who control her party. To many of them, presumably, Mr. Carlson is too left wing. If she starts to look like she’s soft on the hard right’s favoured issues, she’s going to be in trouble sooner than if she offends Alberta’s moderate middle. She’s not a moderate, but as others have pointed out, she’s moderate compared to TBA, which is about all that’s left of the UCP at this point. This is driving her rhetoric, and her policy, right now. Her appearance with Mr. Carlson will shore up that base. She’ll worry about sounding somewhat more sensible again later.
4. She can get away with it
Ms. Smith has a history of getting away with outrageous stuff. She was dismissed along with everyone else on the Calgary Board of Education in October 1998 after it descended into dysfunctional fighting, a situation for which Ms. Smith deserves much of the credit. She was rewarded with a post as a scab editorialist at the Calgary Herald. She returned to politics in 2009 with more success and was soon leader of the Wildrose Party. It looked for a time like the party could form government, but the results of the 2012 election were disappointing. She destroyed her political career a second time in December 2014, when she crossed the floor of the Legislature with several MLAs and returned to the bosom of the Progressive Conservative Party, leaving the Wildrose base feeling betrayed.
Her second political resurrection in 2022 after a long and doubtless disheartening spell as a radio talk jock is well known and need not be described in detail here. One is reminded of the words Winston Churchill may or may not have said on the topic of floor crossing, to which he was no stranger: “Anyone can rat, but it takes a certain amount of ingenuity to re-rat.”
Ms. Smith has plenty of evidence she can get away with saying or doing anything and still be a political success. To borrow a turn of phrase from Donald Trump, a politician with whom she has many similarities, she could probably stand in the middle of the 8th Avenue Mall and shoot somebody and she wouldn’t lose voters.
So she might just be right.
That’s more virtual ink than this topic deserves. But that sums up in four understandable points why Ms. Smith will be on stage in Calgary on Jan. 24 – as long as Mr. Carlson doesn’t get cold feet and decide his reputation might be irreparably harmed.
NOTE: Much has been made on social media of the fact it was Lyle Oberg, recently appointed by Ms. Smith as chair of the board of Alberta Health Services, who dissolved the Calgary Board of Education in 1998 and sent her and her fellow trustees packing. This is seen as ironic. It is said here it is not. Although her fledgling political career (seemingly) may have been collateral damage, Ms. Smith and Mr. Oberg were essentially on the same side, the government’s side, in a fight with feisty progressive trustees who were willing to stand up for public education. Dave Cournoyer’s four posts on the CBOE debacle are a good primer on what happened. DJC
I know what Danielle Smith is up to, and it isn’t good. She wants to turn Alberta into a Republican state.
Yes, those are the reasons that Smith is having Tucker Carlson come here. Like many of her arguments, I find the one of hers saying she doesn’t agree with his views any more than a other journalists a facile comparison. She didn’t choose to invite the Toronto Star to come from a foreign country to interview her, did she? Although maybe she now considers Ontario a foreign country too.
In any event, part of this is a power play and she is doing this because she can and she feels it may torment her supposed tormenters, like the already mentioned eastern media.
In a way it also says something about the UCP. If the party was a car, it is as if a crazy person has grabbed control of the steering wheel and the passengers are somewhere between shock, being powerless to stop her and Stockholm syndrome. Perhaps, some were initially screaming and have jumped out, but those remaining are now resigned to, or accept her antics.
This is also playing to the base and fueling the divisive culture wars that those on the populist right in the US somehow feel is a winning strategy for them. I’m not so sure it actually is. Lastly, perhaps this is also one has been right wing media personality feeling kinship for another. In any event Smith’s odd choice here says a lot about her, her party, what they are and what they aspire to be and none of it is that flattering.
DJC— Now that’s just not fair putting up ” that” picture of ‘him’ without a warning…yeesh!! He was always saying “people around the world are laughing at us”, not to be confused with the ‘US’ .. (that’s another story)lol
Another little morsel was her excuse saying well I was on ‘This Hour has 22 Minutes ” and then posted on X, saying “all I got was a liberal heat pump” wink ______ her words, not mine!! ( I am currently counting off 10 ‘)….okay then.
“So she might just be right ” ??
Bwahahaha!!!
So since the fox couldn’t get at the grapes , he is “speaking” at $100> $200,000 a pop. So my question is who is paying for this charade– Alberta taxpayers??
–David Eby ,humbly asked Taylor Swift to come and play in Vancouver…..(for his daughter)
–Danielle Smith asks Tucker Carlson to come and talk energy in Calgary…..(for DParker?) There is something seriously wrong with this picture.
BIG KUDOS to the Beaverton, positively delightful..LOL !!
Just a sidebar, as I stated previously; Melissa Lantsman on Fox with TC, Dani talking with Jordan Peterson, Leslyn Lewis +3, lunching with Christine Anderson, and in the meantime HMLOTLO/PP is piping freedom of speech to all and sundry. Nope-nada-nothing to see here folks, plus he’s already used the ” I meet all kinds of people who want to take their picture with me”
–selfie, selfie, selfie— yeah right !!
Churchill also said of a caucus colleague who crossed the floor to another party that it was “the only time I’ve ever seen a rat swimming towards a sinking ship.”
When commenting on prime minister Balfour’s efforts to disassociate himself from his party’s contending factions, Churchill said: “The dignity of a prime minister, like a lady’s virtue, is not susceptibile of partial diminution.”
Add Mr. Peepers to make it three…nyuk nyuk nyuk
Smith will breeze through this like she will be able to get away with anything else she does to health, education and welfare because the dupes and stooges in this province out number the critical thinkers. It is as simple as that. We are outnumbered.
Yes lets try more liberalism and social programs it is obviously working out great for us. Life has never been more affordable for Canadians, and it’s great young people can own their own home. I am so glad we have establishment cheerleaders like David to remind us how blessed we truly are.
Hello DJC,
The Beaverton comment was quite entertaining. It is disheartening that, as you say, Danielle Smith can get away with meeting with Tucker Carlson, and that she generally agrees with him. Presumably, that means that many who live here also agree with Carlson, which is even more disheartening.
Even though I can see that Smith likely will carry through dismantling AHS and thereby create chaos in health care, and that Smith’s other beliefs likely will form the basis of policies here, I am have a difficult time accepting that anyone with those beliefs could actually gain elected office and usurp the power to carry out these ideas. It seems so contrary to what I have always believed Canada is.
Did you see this? “Alberta is proposing legislation to make it easier to change dollar limits and rules surrounding gifts for elected officials.” They’re going to make corruption easier.
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/alberta-to-let-cabinet-decide-on-limits-rules-surrounding-gifts-for-politicians/article_c21a5b04-3fd9-5668-95b2-298b34ff57fd.html
Jerry: Of course I saw it. It’s hard to keep up with this clown car, it’s supercharged! DJC
Smith is exactly like her mentors Trump and DeSatan, they destroy everything they touch. And just like them she’s a know it all who doesn’t listen to experts. Odd how a failed talk show radio host had the time or the opportunity to be such an expert in every area.
I always found it extremely bizarre that a childless DINK (double income no kids, in this case) would be drawn to a school board trustee position. I find it even more bizarre that this same childless individual would take it upon herself to be the self-proclaimed champion of children and “parental rights”, and that the Christian fundamentalists that cheer her on don’t seem to even notice this irony. Talk about an individual with no skin in the game! One can only draw the conclusion that Fraulein Schmidt will follow any path that leads to power, simply for the sake of it. She will say or do anything as long as it pleases her puppet master, Commandant Parker (himself a puppet of dark American money and interests). Funny how the Christo-Fascists will overlook people of such low/non-existent moral character as long as their interests are being pushed. Or it would be funny if it wasn’t so goddamned detrimental to this province, its people and democracy itself.
Tucker Carlson has certainly carved out a niche for himself as a leading spokesman against US imperialism. He has tapped into a significant segment of the US body politic who think it’s time the US stop playing the role of the world’s policeman and start minding its own business. They turned out in mass in 2016 to vote Donald Trump who openly rejected the creed of “US exceptionalism” only the find out the US president has limited powers and doesn’t control everything.
Premier “Pork Barrel” is determined to jump the shark! https://youtu.be/aF8KfM0T6Ts
Any way to anticipate this? Or are we just going to keep going with the shock and awe? She’s got us all by the short and curlies. MAYBE just read what they say they will do. This for example: “Align the pre-employment program costs for students in Alberta’s K-12 system with those incurred by post-secondary students.” https://www.unitedconservative.ca/annoucement [sic]/education-and-career-training/. Whose costs are being aligned? The student’s? Am I reading that right? Also, Larry Keegstra: Johnsrude, Larry. “Liberals query funding of ‘intolerant’ ideas.” Edmonton Journal, 9 May 1997, p. 5. is still spreading the gospel to Indigenous children. Okay, he’s not in Alberta anymore but the flame burns on brightly here. On the same Edmonton Journal page, ‘a detailed accounting of children who died while in the care of the Provincial Government was released Thursday by Social Services minister Dr. Lyle Oberg’. Two possibilities here. One, nobody reads history anymore. Two, this is what Albertans really do want and always have wanted.
Once again we see these Reformers coming out of the woodwork to have their friends fill their pockets with taxpayers money and don’t care who gets hurt in the process. I certainly wish Lougheed and my father were alive to see it, you can bet they would have had something to say about it. When Klein was doing it lawyers were telling us to each put some money in a pot and start suing them, it would make them think twice about doing anything without first listening to what the people wanted. Maybe that’s what we should be doing. We know Albertans as a whole are too dumb to do it.
“There’s no reason to let a good distraction go to waste.” Moi, the Brilliant.
What better time to avoid attention to all the shenanigans that the UCP are throwing in all directions than to roll out some boogieman? Enter Tucker Carlson and let the stupid happen.
I was musing about this whole Tucker thing and wondering if this event will even take place? I mean if it does take place, who will it serve better than anyone else but TBA? TBA sponsored a Jordan Peterson event prior to the last provincial election, which was a fundraiser/political event. TBA, and no doubt the UCP benefitted from that rage-fest. A Tucker Carlson rage-harvest will surely do very well. The sponsors, likely all the UCP fattest of the donors, are bankrolling this event for the purpose of funnelling more funding into TBA. I’m sure the subject has come up of funnelling funding from the War Room into TBA’s coffers, and it’s certainly doable because there’s no FOIP requirement for transparency. But for now, Tucker is there to drum up the rage frenzy, bring in the idiots’ dollars, and keep Alberta from paying better attention to the number of ways Danielle Smith is screwing with them.
I’m rather inclined to think this might be interesting as a gauge of right wing pull in Calgary. If a large number of seats are unsold in this neo-con agit/prop fest, then I think that’s a firm thumbs down on Madame Premier. But there is always hawking sham-wow dish cloths I suppose, for a former premier with an entrepreneurial bent.
Tyrannical regimes only succeed when the populace sit back and ignore the signs of it’s presence .
Day by day , inch by inch, Smith conquers Alberta.
TB
