Where’s the Canadian Taxpayers Federation when you need it?
Like the cops, they never seem to be around!
Consider those five million bottles of “Tylenot” children’s medication Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government paid a Turkish pharmaceutical company last year at least $75 million to produce in an obviously politically motivated effort to own the Libs in Ottawa.
Yesterday, The Globe and Mail confirmed that fewer than 5,000 bottles of the oddball kids’ pain remedy Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government ordered from Atabay Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals Inc. of Istanbul during the brief national shortage of children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen in December ever showed up in Alberta pharmacies.
After weeks of journalists hounding Alberta Health Services for confirmation of a report that that only 4,700 bottles of the stuff made it to drugstore shelves, AHS finally fessed up that it was so, the Globe reported.
This shows the Smith Government’s much-touted purchase, the Globe explained, was “costly and ineffective,” which is something of an understatement for a shipment of medicine, which nobody wants, that cost almost $16,000 per bottle that actually made it to a drugstore shelf.
The price tag on the bottles was about $12, which even in Conservative accounting represents a loss.
For her part, Premier Smith continues to defend the expensive stunt as the right thing to do. “We stand by the decision made last fall to act and obtain much-needed supply to support families and feel confident that if we find ourselves in a shortage again, Alberta will be prepared,” she said in a statement – although the next shortage Alberta finds itself in had better happen fairly soon, since all the bottles will reach their dump-by date in 2025 and 2026.
UCP spokespeople also talked about selling the medication to other provinces. But no one wants it.
So you’d think, wouldn’t you, that Canada’s self-described “non-partisan tax watchdog” would be all over that like white on rice?
Instead? Nothing … nada. All we can hear from the CTF’s Regina headquarters is unseasonal sound of crickets chirping.
The story’s been in the news for a year. But if you type “Atabay Pharmaceuticals” into the CTF website’s search engine, all it says is “no articles found.”
The CTF has no trouble putting out news releases. In the past three days alone, the group has published news releases calling for an end to the carbon tax on home heating in Ontario, praising Canada’s Conservative premiers for opposing “Trudeau’s divisive carbon tax policies,” complaining about the federal fiscal update, and touting a poll that says a lot of Atlantic Canadians don’t like the carbon tax on home heating fuel either.
Yet for some reason, the CTF remains uninterested in what surely ought to be a major government spending scandal.
Funny, that. As National Observer journalist Max Fawcett observed on social media, “If a progressive government had done this the Canadian Taxpayers Federation would still be talking about it in 2073.”
If the CTF were to raise the issue, its operatives might ask who got the commission for this purchase, and how big it was. They could wonder if Atabay Pharmaceuticals got the deal because the company was partly owned by a relative of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by UCP fave Donald Trump, a former U.S. president. And they could also inquire into why the Smith Government ignored Health Canada’s accurate assurance that the shortage would be quickly remedied.
Well, hope springs eternal. Maybe the CTF will send out a release assailing the UCP government today, or tomorrow.
As someone said:
Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
To the last syllable of recorded time …
Group assails screening of ‘Bearing Witness’ at Alberta Legislature
Last night, a group of about 50 progressive Jews and their allies gathered on Violet King Henry Plaza in Edmonton to protest the screening at the Legislature of Bearing Witness, a film created by the Israeli armed forces that shows graphic video images of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.
The group also called for an enduring ceasefire in Gaza now.
“As Jews, we know that our fate is bound up with the fate of the Palestinian people, and of all colonized and oppressed peoples,” said Independent Jewish Voices of Edmonton, a group that supports Palestinian human rights, in a statement. “None of us are free until all of us are free. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. Only justice can bring peace.”
The Alberta Speaker’s Office extended invitations to MLAs and select media for a screening of the video in partnership with the Consulate of Israel. “The film consists solely of footage from the Oct. 7 Palestinian militant attack on Israel, edited by the Israeli military’s communications department,” IJV said. “The only purpose the 45-minute film is to incite a visceral reaction from viewers and build support for Israel’s assault on Gaza.”
It is something that does bear repeating. You cannot trust these phony Conservatives and Reformers to do what is right. Everything they do comes with a very large cost, and fixes nothing, while more people end up suffering. The CTF will not utter a peep. They too are bedfellows with these phony Conservatives and Reformers. Will the CTF ever condem the UCP for paying Preston Manning $253,000, along with a $2 million expense account to come up with a Covid-19 report that is whitewashing what really happened in Alberta? No they won’t. Preston Manning, was the one partially responsible for Danielle Smith getting defeated in 2015, because he thought that crossing the floor to join Jim Prentice’s Alberta PC party was a good idea. It’s also unlikely that the CTF will grill the UCP over the hiring of Mr. Skeleton in the closet, Lyle Oberg, by the UCP to help reconfigure AHS, with more bureaucracy than before. I’m sure he’s getting paid a lot of money. He also was responsible for sacking Danielle Smith, from her position as a public school trustee. It’s a pretty good guess that the UCP wants private for profit healthcare in Alberta, like their hero, Ralph Klein wanted. This won’t bode well in the next federal election, and Pierre Poilievre and the CPC will get defeated.
The UCP are gaslighting the public. The UCP is the anti-government, government. An oxymoron. The anti health minister explained on CTV news that while only a few bottles of Tylenol ended up on on store shelves the bulk of it was used in hospitals, of course no further questions were asked – and now the issue has gone away, save Alberta Politics. Maria Ressa calls most current “journalists” presstitutes. They work to advance the autocracies that are an international phenomena. Alberta, under the UCP is an autocratic state voted in by the many people in Alberta who see themselves represented in the current political leadership – again political leadership is an oxymoron where the UCP are concerned. These people are out to destroy all progressive ideas, the public good, Canada and every other democracy, and will leave in their wake a world hellscape we have not seen in our lifetimes. The elephant in the room is the risk of bringing in policies akin to the complete annihilation of human dignity, rights, life. So yes the Israelis and Palestinians are fighting for their lives and it is indeed a pathetic sad state of affairs, and there seems no end to conflict. What hope do our young people have in a world increasingly dangerous and we humans vote in people who are doing their outmost to ruin every good thing our forebears worked hard to create? Why did those who came before us bother to create cooperative endeavours that benefitted the many? Because many people were suffering; they acknowledged the suffering and tired to relieve the suffering – an unending work. Now we have people who fully accept the cognitive dissonance, focussing on material gain, personal advantage; a myopic viewpoint that supports our collective movement toward our ultimate demise. Sadly, I write this as a testimony to posit the notion that we do not have to follow those who want to destroy, but rather embrace the courage and collective will to actually be tolerant of right brained ideas and people and live in peaceful coexistence – difficult yes, but entirely possible.
The CTF does seem to have developed a soft spot, or maybe one should call it a blind spot, for more conservative governments.
I suppose it might be understandable if they were easier on Kenney, who after all was an alumni of theirs. However, you may expect Smith and her kooky ways, which at least initially supposedly quite unsettled more traditional conservatives, would not get off as easy.
In the past at least, the CTF seemed very focused on, even preoccupied with, arts and culture spending, so perhaps that is also part of the blind spot here. Or maybe they are waiting for the Tylenot to actually expire, before writing a blistering attack. If so, perhaps then the CTF has developed a tactical view consistent with some conservative candidates, that voters should hold their nose and support her initially and the party would get rid of her later. Perhaps they actually still will, but she seems to be getting fairly comfortable running things in the meantime.
On the same topic, are we are still also waiting for the CTF to launch a campaign against wasteful spending on a new arena and how about the UCP’s weak position on energy companies paying their taxes to rural municipalities? For whatever reasons, there do seem to be some blind spots that have developed and again the supposed watch dog does not seem to be barking as much as one would expect here.
When Israel shows us who they are, believe them. When child Bibi tell us, he lies.
If this isn’t bad enough we learned yesterday that these Reformers are paying pharmacies 10 times more to administer flu and COVID shots to Albertans than what they are paying doctor offices for doing the same thing. In other words taxpayers are being screwed again by paying private for profit style payments.
Gee I wonder if Israel included any footage of the scores of their own citizens they killed when they invoked the “Hannibal” doctrine.
If one ever wondered if the UCP is a white supremacist fascist worshiping cult look no farther.
The Alberta government could have paid about a tenth of $16,000 round-trip at current rates for discount airline flights to Australia for anyone wanting to pick up a bottle of children’s paracetamol. Seems like better value to me.
Obviously, yet another failed, expensive, and ideologically-driven decision to try and embarrass the Feds. Another excellent and revealing blog, Mr. C. Still trying to figure out “like white on rice,” though.
Andy: Now that you have seen it, you will see it a lot.
https://www.usingenglish.com/reference/idioms/like+white+on+rice.html
https://writingexplained.org/idiom-dictionary/white-on-rice
https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-origin-of-the-expression-white-on-rice
DJC
Leave a comment