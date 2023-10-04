At the risk of being negative about a positive story, I cannot recall a Canadian election in which the governing party more richly deserved to lose than did the Manitoba Conservatives last night.

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson (Photo: CBC).

Provincial politics in other provinces are a black hole to political commentators who don’t live there, so I won’t risk commentating too boldly on why Manitobans did what was clearly the right thing last night and elected an NDP government led by Wab Kinew.

When he is sworn in, Mr. Kinew will be the first First Nations provincial premier in Canadian history, and that is cause for celebration on its own merits, a sign that it just might be true, as Martin Luther King Jr. told us, that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

But it must be acknowledged that the desperate campaign by Manitoba’s so-called Progressive Conservative Party – clearly there is nothing much progressive about them at this juncture – was ugly, intentionally divisive, racist, mean-spirited, and cruel.

I’m not speaking about the hard shots at Mr. Kinew’s sometimes troubling personal history – that’s standard practice in politics, always has been, and there’s no point complaining about it. If you’re going to play, brace yourself to get slammed into the boards.

But surely the Manitoba Conservatives’ use of opposition to searching a Winnipeg landfill for the bodies of two murdered First Nations women as a wedge issue was a new low in Canadian political discourse, deeply shameful, and actually shocking in an era when we all feel as if we have been shock-proofed by the depredations of conservative electoral tactics on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

This is what caught the horrified attention of political observers outside Manitoba as the campaign progressed, generating enough coverage that politically alert Canadians in all provinces are surely aware of just what the province’s PCs got up to.

It should be publicly acknowledged and soundly denounced by Pierre Poilievre, the federal Conservative leader, other conservative Canadian premiers, and whoever is chosen to lead their Manitoba party next if they don’t want Canadians to think they too endorse such odious tactics.

As for the Manitoba Conservatives’ 11th hour bright idea of telling voters, in effect, that we know how you feel, you’re creeps just like us, so use your secret ballot to re-elect us and pretend to your friends and family that you did something better was actually humorous in a grim sort of way.

Any temptation to laugh at them, though, was tinged with the fear it just might work – and probably would have in a couple of other Canadian Prairie provinces.

It is to the great credit of Manitobans – who have a longer and more confident tradition of supporting progressive policies and politicians than here in Alberta, at least – that it didn’t work.

I guess, as some wag observed on the Internet, Manitobans were too embarrassed to vote Conservative, even in private.

Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson, who became Manitoba’s first woman premier when she was chosen to lead the party in 2021, told reporters last night she would step down as leader, whether or not she manages to hang onto her seat. Under the circumstances, she should.