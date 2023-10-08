Presumably the last thing Canada needs right now is another diplomatic incident, so we should all send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to accompany United Conservative Party MLAs Shane Getson and Garth Rowswell on their junket to Germany.
The two rural MLAs from Alberta – pockets no doubt bulging with lapel pins featuring crossed Alberta and German flags, or wild roses – are due to show up today in Berlin, a city that has seen it all and where, therefore, they are unlikely to do much harm.
They have been plucked from the UCP Caucus in the Legislature in Edmonton, as the government’s press release Friday about their then-imminent departure put it, “to learn about the country’s energy transition plans and how Alberta can be a strong partner.”
In other words, to mount a charm offensive and persuade the bemused representatives of Mitteleuropa that they should buy expensive-to-ship but “ethical” LNG from Alberta to replace the cheap Russian gas that used to come to Germany through that pipeline under the Baltic Sea that someone blew up.
They will be accompanied, the release noted, by “U.S. lawmakers, and other members of the Council of State Governments Midwestern Legislative Conference to learn about Germany’s energy and climate transition.”
Well, at least there’s the State Department in Washington to share the pain with Global Affairs Canada should something go terribly wrong with their mission, quoting the press release again, “to promote low-emitting western Canadian LNG and Alberta’s energy capabilities, including hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage, and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Messrs. Getson and Rowswell seem an unlikely pair to appeal to those European Green Marxists that Jason Kenney used to complain about, but you never know. The Germans do seem to have a thing about American men in cowboy boots and big hats, so if someone thought to throw a case of old Calgary Stampede belt buckles in with their luggage, they could be off to the chuckwagon races.
On the other hand, I don’t suppose anyone here at home in Wild Rose Country will be persuaded by the government’s effort to rebrand Mr. Getson as practically a Green Marxist himself. “We are grateful for the invitation to learn about the successes and challenges they have had with their energy transition programs so that we can apply those lessons here at home,” the MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland was quoted saying in the presser. (Emphasis added.)
Well, that should put an end to all that talk about “small modular reactors,” eh?
Alert readers will recall that Mr. Getson showed up at the convoy blockade the Coutts border crossing in February 2022, and later drove a gravel truck around downtown Edmonton in a related noisy anti-vaccine protest.
In June 2022, according to Calgary City News, he made a “veiled threat” against Justin Trudeau, suggesting that someone needed to take the prime minister “to the train station,” a line from a popular TV series meaning to kill someone and hide their body.
At a meeting with a group of business owners complaining about having trouble finding employees in his riding in the fall of 2020, the former construction project boss accused Albertans receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit of spending the federal pandemic support on cartoons, recreational drugs and Cheezies, followed by a barely coherent string of abuse directed at Mr. Trudeau.
When Premier Danielle Smith came to power, Mr. Getson was rewarded by being named Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Corridor Development.
As for Mr. Rowswell, he came late, but he came just the same to the UCP Caucus rebellion against former premier Jason Kenney for daring to try half-heartedly to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the spring of 2021.
The green rebranding effort was applied as well to Mr. Rowswell, MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright, who was assigned a quote saying, “Germany has been in the vanguard of transitioning to renewable energy sources. This trip is an excellent opportunity to identify cost-effective and scalable renewable technologies that Alberta may take advantage of with respect to developing our own renewable energy sector.”
Huh? After the moratorium on new energy projects here ends, I guess.
The Alberta pair and their American counterparts will have today to enjoy the fleshpots of Berlin.
Tomorrow, the two Albertans at least (the release is not clear on the activities of the Americans) will move on to the city of Essen, in German’s industrial Ruhr region, for a “meeting at the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy.”
That, in turn, will be followed by two days of “meetings and briefings in Essen” and then a couple of days with no scheduled activities at all before they return to Alberta on Oct. 16.
For any free time, visiting elected representatives on foreign soil are advised to take the sound advice of former Progressive Conservative Calgary MLA Wayne Cao and stick to visiting museums.
No doubt if Messrs. Getson and Rowswell foul things up and get their hands caught in a cookie jar in one of those Berlin fleshpots they’ll be getting a lump of coal in their stockings this Xmas courtesy of Premier Smith.
Speaking of coal the Germans are bringing back several more coal plants this winter in an effort to save natural gas and preserve the electrical grid.
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Germany-Reactivates-Coal-Plants-For-Winter-Power-Boost.html
Ronmac: Well, it is Sunday and most everything is closed in Germany still on the Sabbath. Odd, them being Marxists and all. DJC
What I find interesting about certain mindsets is the need to be one extreme or the other. I guess that is easier than learning.
What a waste of taxpayers money. They couldn’t figure that out without sending two MLAs to Berlin? It is October isn’t it? Oh, right, Octoberfest, beer, beer, beer. These guys don’t look smart enough to learn much of anything, well they are with Smith and co.
Wonder if this junket is a reward for, who knows,
Given the party’s stance on climate change, etc. you do have to wonder why the boys are going on this trip. I’m sure we can read all about it later in German magazines if they go off the rails.
Perhaps they are going to Germany to meet and mingle with Germany’s far right.
You have to wonder about the communications approach of the Smith regime, trying to make what seems to be a political junket sound like a re-education tour.
Not even the Kenney crew which had quite a revisionist and pugilistic approach to communications would have gone this far to spin something like this.
It is likely the two MLAs probably actually need to learn a lot about renewable energy. I suppose it also sounds better to pitch this trip this way, rather than as a sales trip to sell LNG, which the German’s had an urgent need of about a year ago, but now seem to have mostly resolved. However, I have a feeling our travelling MLAs will come back having seen a lot, but having learned little or nothing.
I suspect they will be back to complaining about the Federal government’s renewable energy focus soon after returning. It seems to me that in this case at least, the UCP spin is at cross purposes with their other messaging, so it would seem wasteful and ineffective spending is the real underlying theme here.
Perhaps this approach will continue for a while, provided energy prices hold up. No doubt this sort of thing will also amuse and befuddle those, beside the UCP true believers, who already wonder about this bunch and their very loose grip on reality.
Hmm…this could become a minor irritant for Queen Dani of Qberduh and her soulmate/mentor/Svengali, Rob Anderson. Suppose, just for funzies, that one or both of these “representatives” of the oil patch come back BELIEVING IN RENEWABLES? Oh, the horror….
We all know that absolutely nothing will come out of this. So basically a couple of redneck provincial embarrassments get a free German vacation, just like Rebecca Schultz a few months ago. Gee, I’m starting to wonder if Alberta taxpayers bought a vacation chalet for the exclusive use of UCP MLA’s for all these “business trips”…..
They may celebrate tonight with winning populists in Bavaria.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67049498
A nice “taxpayers paid trip” for these two moran’s from friends who go back to visit family annually in Germany, solar is booming .. lots of roof solar panels with everyone being very conscious of the Ukrainian/Russian conflict and have been for many years..also their government giving subsidiaries for residents and also removing barriers to expand green energy so a little different picture than the self serving entitled attitude this provincial party has ..
Why wasn’t Preston Manning chosen for this expedition?
Given the events of this weekend, maybe these two shouldn’t come back?
After all, since they likely believe we are all living in the so called End Times, it’s best to stay in one place when the Rapture happens. I mean all this travelling around may confuse the Lord and he could mistakenly Rapture some vaxxed-Woke-commie.
The best we can hope for us that they’ll be mistaken for Americans.
I wonder if they might find time to meet with Christine Anderson? She doesn’t seem to be a fan of renewable energy.
https://twitter.com/AndersonAfDMdEP/status/1673368774915833858
Maybe they are still distancing from her:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/christine-anderson-calgary-petroleum-club-ucp-ndp-alberta-1.6761712
This is another big waste of money, and it will have no good outcome. Since it’s the UCP we are talking about, can they ever not waste money?
Their mission: “to promote low-emitting western Canadian LNG and Alberta’s energy capabilities, including hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization and storage, and technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
I got suspicious at “low-emitting LNG” and downright confused by “capabilities” listed: does Alberta actually have “carbon capture, utilization and storage” capabilities?
Aren’t the Wild Rose emissaries afraid that two days of talks will expose to their German hosts that the bitumen patch doesn’t currently have that capability? And what would that say about those other claims? One would think it would make them as incredible.
