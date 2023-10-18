It’s a true Alberta mystery. The notorious Grassy Mountain open-pit coal mine proposal on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta near the Crowsnest Pass keeps getting killed by the regulatory process – and somehow keeps being resurrected by its deep-pocketed Australian backers who seem to have discovered the way to win the hearts of Conservative politicians and senior bureaucrats. How does that happen, anyway? In 2021, Albertans opposed to potentially environmentally disastrous open-pit mining on the eastern slopes with such vigour that then environment minister Sonya Savage appeared to give up and pull the plug on the idea. By 2022, former Alberta cabinet minister Jason Kenney was dropping hints it could someday be back again – you know, “responsibly.” Now Danielle Smith is premier – and it is back. Professional Biologist Lorne Fitch has some thoughts on how this dark magic works. DJC



How many times do you have to say ‘No’ in Alberta before it sticks?

By Lorne Fitch

Professional Biologist Lorne Fitch (Photo: Lorne Fitch).

Money talks. It says: “Bend over!”



The persistence of Benga, now renamed Northback, an Australian mining company owned by mogul Gina Rinehart, is testament to the power of never accepting No for an answer.



Money has paved the way for an intensive lobbying effort with Alberta politicians and bureaucrats, only exceeded by the effort displayed by the petroleum industry.



The now infamous Grassy Mountain open-pit coal mine proposal has already been turned down by a joint federal/provincial panel, on environmental, economic, social, and health grounds.



The proponent, believing they had the fast track to a mine based on promises from the United Conservative Party Government, was furious and appealed the decision. The courts refused to hear the appeal, no doubt believing this had already been dealt with in the panel proceedings.



Channelling Mark Twain, in terms of his view of mines, Grassy Mountain has become a metaphorical hole in ground, into which power, influence and money are poured. From that hole in the ground, the owners hope for an answer that does not include “No.”



Northback must believe firmly in the proposition that heads they win, tails they get to flip again. Because they are back, flipping under a new name (as if that makes any difference), and applying for a new exploration permit for the same thing they were turned down on in 2021.



If nothing else they deserve credit for chutzpah!



The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is currently accepting statements of concern about this resurrected mine proposal from Albertans. This is the same agency that failed to advise downstream residents of a serious leak in a tarsands tailings pond for months, until confronted by the issue.



In the case of this coal exploration proposal they are subjecting Albertans to a flawed form that the agency laughingly calls “user friendly.” Virtually at the beginning of the form you are told you have to be directly and adversely affected by the activity to register a concern.



Woe betide you if you are a downstream water drinker, breathe air coming from the proposed mine site, are an angler, a hunter, a camper, a naturalist, a rancher, or any Albertan who has already emphatically said no to coal development in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.



You will not penetrate the economic cordon imposed by the AER.



Mind you, you shouldn’t have to since we’ve already been through this. A decision has been made and nothing, absolutely nothing, has changed, except maybe the drought has heightened our concern over water. This might matter in many places, but not in Alberta where you have to endlessly parse the fine print for wiggle room, exceptions and deviations.



The 2022 Ministerial Order restricts coal projects but does allow for exceptions for “active coal mines, for advanced coal projects and for safety and security activities.” However, the definition of “advanced” means a project is already moving through a regulatory process. The current application for coal exploration on Grassy Mountain does not meet this test.



One needs to sift through this with a large degree of incredulity. This project is not in a regulatory process and none of the conditions of the 2022 Ministerial Order have yet been met. Why it is even being considered by the AER is a mystery.



I would agree it is an “advanced” project, one that has advanced through a prior legitimate process of review and scrutiny. It has advanced to the point of rejection.



The fumbling by the AER and the government of Alberta on this file defies belief and suggests several things. Is there an attempt to subvert both the Ministerial Order and AER process? It raises serious questions on whether lobbying efforts have been successful at circumventing government policy related to coal exploration and development. One hopes that when money talks, policy and the broader public interest don’t walk.



It also calls into question how many times “no” has to be said in Alberta before it sticks.



Lorne Fitch is a Professional Biologist, a retired Fish and Wildlife Biologist, and a former Adjunct Professor with the University of Calgary.