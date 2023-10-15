According to Take Back Alberta Executive Director David Parker, he has been informed by the Canadian Ditchley Foundation he’s being ditched as a director of the organization.
In a bitter sounding tweet on the social media site known as X yesterday afternoon, Mr. Parker complained that “the woke mob has succeeded in intimidating the Ditchley board to have me removed. So, I guess you guys are good at something!”
The tweet includes a screenshot of what appears to be part of an email or series of emails from Pierre Lortie, president of the Canadian arm of the U.K.-based Ditchley Foundation and a senior business advisor at the Dentons LLP law firm.
“I am writing to inform you that the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Canadian Ditchley Foundation (CDF) has taken the decision not to recommend your reappointment as a Director of the Foundation for the coming year,” the screenshot indicates Mr. Lortie told Mr. Parker.
It is not clear from the material posted by Mr. Parker when the decision was made or communicated by the organization, or whether reasons for the decision were given.
Certainly the brouhaha caused by some of Mr. Parker’s recent social media posts, which can fairly be described as unhinged, cannot have sat well with what appears to have be a staid and respectable, if very conservative, organization that likely doesn’t encourage a lot of public scrutiny.
It can be said, however, that few people would call the Ditchley Foundation “woke” or easy to intimidate.
Mr. Parker’s tweet was followed by a number of not-very-sympathetic responses on the social media site. “I like that you think I’m sad about it,” he said in a riposte to one.
Mr. Parker’s habit of firing off volleys of angry, offensive and insulting tweets is also starting to cause political embarrassment for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
We know this because Ms. Smith used her Your Province, Your Premier radio show Saturday morning to do damage control, responding in particular to a statement Friday by NDP Health Critic David Shepherd.
“I am deeply concerned by the threats made by David Parker of Take Back Alberta towards the Albertans who work to keep our hospitals open and our ambulances on the road,” Mr. Shepherd said in the statement emailed to media early Friday afternoon.
“Parker is a hateful extremist and a close friend and ally of Danielle Smith,” Mr. Shepherd’s statement continued. “He claims the credit for Smith’s premiership. His organization claims to hold half the seats on the United Conservative Party’s board and that they aim to take the other half.
“As elected officials, we must speak out against this kind of hateful language. Danielle Smith must immediately denounce David Parker’s threats and attempts at intimidation of healthcare workers. She must tell Albertans if the hateful extremism of Take Back Alberta has set up shop in the Premier’s Office,” the statement concluded.
In what was presumably a question vetted in advance, or perhaps even requested by the premier, host Wayne Nelson read both Mr. Parker’s now notorious shot at Alberta Health Services, quoted in this space yesterday, and Mr. Shepherd’s statement.
“Your response, Premier,” Mr. Nelson concluded.
Ms. Smith began: “You know I’m my own person. I think people know that. I think people know that I consult widely and broadly. I listen to Albertans. I listen to stakeholders. I am not controlled by any one person. I am not controlled by an advocacy group. …”
Mr. Nelson interjected: “What about your response to Parker’s post on X?”
Ms. Smith continued: “You know what? There’s lots of posts on X from lots of people. I think that they should go and respond and ask David Parker what he means himself. I’m too busy.” …
She paused momentarily, then resumed … “to monitor every single post from every single person, um, on Twitter. It’s, it’s … I listen to Albertans. I take my advice from my caucus, from my cabinet, and we’re moving forward with governing Alberta. I think that this little game that everybody is playing, it sounds like junior high school. I’m not interested. So let’s elevate the conversation. Let’s talk about real issues. …”
This was a typical but not very satisfactory answer from Premier Smith.
At the very least, the kinds of things Mr. Parker has been uttering on X would not be allowed in any junior high school. (Not to mention that this response comes from a politician who, in a previous elected position, was once caught fishing other school trustees’ notes out of a trashcan to send to media.)
The premier, of course, has people who are paid to monitor social media and bring to her attention things she needs to be aware of – as clearly happened in this case.
So “I’m not interested” is a dog that won’t hunt!
The unhinged discourse emanating from Mr. Parker’s Twitter account is obviously an appropriate topic for comments like Mr. Shepherd’s, who deserves (but will not likely get) a serious response from Ms. Smith.
The Ditchley Foundation governance and nominating committee found a simple and effective way to prevent Mr. Parker from embarrassing their organization.
Unfortunately for Ms. Smith, whether or not she is controlled by anyone, the path forward for the United Conservative Party is not as simple when Mr. Parker’s TBA cadres already control half of the party’s board of directors and are poised to win more board seats.
As anyone who has invited a crazy uncle to a holiday dinner knows, it is not easy to deal with them. Of course, from Smith’s perspective, she has said a number of kooky things over the years, so up until now she was probably quite comfortable with Parker and appreciated his past political support. However, she also knows political embarrassment when she sees it and is now quickly trying to distance herself from Parker.
Unfortunately, it is not necessarily that simple – if Parker does not want to go and he and his supporters have taken back the UCP, it could be very hard to get rid of him. Sometimes you really are stuck with the one who brought you.
It is also ironic that Parker who seems to portray himself as a populist was part of a seemingly elitist foundation, but not surprising. A lot of the so called populists these days are fake. Unfortunately, they can and do fool some of the people, some of the time with their con acts, but fortunately not all of the people all of the time.
Where damage control and clean up on aisle 3 means that . . .
It is, of course, the merest of mere coincidences that the acting populist . . . cf., the observations and warnings by the ‘elder statesman’:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/presont-manning-conservative-populism-1.3994886
. . . just happens to be an ideological purist and shrill advocate for the dominant (Alberta) economic narrative.
It appears that the power of Marxist/Communist nightmares in the minds of mentally fragile paranoids are still very powerful indeed.
https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2023/10/13/Canada-Let-Thousands-Former-Nazis/
I think in the premier evading the question speaks volumes that mirrors her allegiance to some of these unhinged “grassroots” club houses. Each time that she does not denounce the words and or speakers of the words Smith emboldens them to produce further rhetorics that in no way represent the history of true conservative parties in this province. This in turn is beginning to create cracks of divisiveness within the party itself. Yes at some point TBA could fill all of the board seats of the ucp however at that point it would probably only be half of the party it is now as more and more traditional conservative persons are tired of being embarrassed by this adopting of gop styles of governance.
Yeah! I think. Can’t help but wonder, if this make any difference. So, he’s no longer affiliated with a foundation/organization that no one ever knew he was part of in the first place. I’m at a loss understand how this will benefit or affect Albertans, Canadians or anyone else, except that Parker’s ego may be slightly bruised as a result.
“I’m too busy … to monitor every single post from every single person, um, on Twitter”. That’s rich. Parker isn’t just “every single person”. He’s one of the UCP’s most doctrinaire activists & ideological drivers. It’d be like Stephen Harper saying he didn’t pay attention to Tom Flanagan, or Doug Ford to Kory Tenyecke.
“I’m not interested” is Smith’s equivalent to not wanting to talk about an Alberta Pension Plan during the election. We all know what happened with that.
Whack-a-doodles and hate mongers will take over the entire UCP board at its annual convention. Smith will carry out their commands. The dangerously unhinged and deeply disturbed are in charge now, with Smith as their voice. The world is at a tipping point for radicalism. Albertans are at the mercy of the UCP and all of its extremist elements. Pandora’s box is open for business.
Ditchley ditched Parker now. He is a problem for Smith, no doubt too. Remember how he trotted her out at his wedding like a second wife (trophy?) to announce to the world that he “owned her”? Given the people Smith likes to court, she is no stranger to “bozo eruptions” as we remember, and may have honed her skills in dealing with them. She did her dance of the seven veils with Pawlowski in her famous phone conversation (and no doubt subsequent, more private ones)
and her dulcet tones must have worked on him because he seems to have gone away.
Smith and her pal Rob Anderson
have no doubt anticipated some of these land mines and have extrication Plans A,B, and C. It will be very interesting to see what happens at the Thunderdome when the UCP are all together come their Convention.
Hello David,
It appears that David Parker fails to understand that the Governance and Nominating Committee’s decision likely is a response to his own words, and actions. He seems to lack an understanding that this recent tweet, for example, is far outside the accepted norms of public discourse.
Hi Christina. The Angry Young Man of Qberduh will never, ever admit he might be at fault. If he ever recognizes he’s made a mistake, it’ll be someone else’s fault for making him do it. “Far outside the accepted norms” is exactly what he’s trying to achieve.
Wow! In response to Parker’s threat to health care workers Smith defends herself rather than the healthcare workers! As Premier she should have shown herself willing to stand up for the province’s healthcare workers rather than leave them subject to such odious intimidation.
Gillian: That’s just not the way Ms. Smith thinks. In that regard, she and her friend Mr. Parker are birds of a feather. DJC
Hi. The ucp seems to be as fragile as a bad implant eh
David Darker’s fight against discrediting has been decredentialized
Danielle Smith and her Reform Party pals still don’t get it. They found nothing wrong with praising the criminal truck drivers and the disaster they created for Canadians and even got their pictures taken with them. Pierre Poilievre was right there kissing their ass, helping them run up millions in taxpayer dollars proving there is nothing conservative about him, and the idiots want to elect him as our next prime minister that’s how stupid they are. Like all Reformers problems are always someone else’s fault. They offer no intelligent solution. Don’t forget how Poilievre and his pal Stephen Harper lied to Canadians about the Income Trusts and they lost $31 billion. Members of my conservative family , who lost thousands, haven’t forgotten and have no intention of supporting Poilievre. We also haven’t forgotten how they planned to destroy our public health care system by cutting $36 billion off payments to the provinces. It got them kicked out and Trudeau elected. Destroying our Public Healthcare System has been the number one priority of the Reformers since day one when Preston Manning created them. Both Ralph Klein and Jason Kenney have deliberately tried to destroy it in Alberta. Of course slashing royalties and taxes for the rich to try to buy votes, and making it impossible to fund it properly has had a lot to do with it. Yet we still have fellow seniors believing ever lie they feed them, calling themselves conservatives but too dumb to know what a conservative is
My dials are firmly set to CKUA or CBC Music so I have been spared the craziness of talk radio. Does the UCP pay for the airtime? Does the offer extend to Premiers who are not right of centre? I am a “new” Albertan (since 1998) so my apologies in advance.
Lefty: I believe the show is a freebie, a gift, free advertising from Corus. Does the offer extend to premiers who are not to the right of centre? Unknown. Unlikely, in my opinion. DJC
The trouble is that Smith herself is the crazy aunt, so it might not make much difference if Parker disappeared from Alberta politics completely. Smith would still be governing as badly as possible, surrounded by the mediocre advisors she chose.
If I were a cartoonist, I would always draw Smith with a cockroach peeking out of her ear.
So, David Parker got cancelled by the Woke mob at the Ditchley Foundation?
Honestly, the comedy just writes itself these days.
Smith’s rambling defence has some interesting implications. “I am not controlled by any advocacy group.” Sure. She’s the Number One spokescreature for David Parker’s rage farmers. Smith isn’t controlled by them, she LEADS them—for now.
“I listen to Albertans. I listen to stakeholders.” Yep. Albertans like Artur Pawlowski, Rob Anderson, Barry Cooper and David Parker. Stakeholders like Alex Pourbaix and Rich “I Win” Kruger. Stakeholders like CAPP lobbyists.
I’d hate to think what Danielle Smith’s high school was like. To me, Smith, Anderson and Parker all have the intellectual rigour and emotional maturity of a two-year-old pitching a tantrum. And it’s gonna get worse. Smith claimed in a Friday presser that “she’ll tell companies who delayed putting forth project proposals: ‘Start now, because we’re going to approve them. We have the constitutional authority to do it.’” For the record: no she doesn’t. Not YET.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-impact-assessment-act-supreme-court-analysis-1.6996129
The next step in the destruction of Alberta will be a bonfire of environmental regulations, and the death by regulation of the renewable-energy industry. Just wait till the lawsuits start to fly. They’ll be thicker than snowflakes in a blizzard.
There’s an ancient curse, said to be Chinese: “May you live in interesting times.” We do.
We still know who is pulling the strings, and Danielle Smith doesn’t go at it alone.
