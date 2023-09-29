If the embarrassing events in Canada’s House of Commons last Friday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to MPs and Senators illustrate anything, it ought to be the value of teaching history – and remembering your history lessons.
Key takeaways from everyone’s modern history education should include the facts World War II started in 1939 and ended in 1945; that notwithstanding whatever has happened since then, during that time Canada’s principal enemies were Germany and Japan; that Canada was absolutely justified in fighting the repugnant and genocidal Nazi regime in Germany; and that our principal allies in World War II included Britain, the Soviet Union, and, after December 1941, the United States.
If you don’t know those basic facts, no matter how old or young you are, you are not fit to hold public office.
Moreover, if you don’t know that much, no matter what you do for a living, you should probably be required to take a mandatory remedial history course.
So it is appalling and more than a little shocking that, judging from their conduct at the moment former House Speak Anthony Rota introduced Yaroslav Hunka as a “98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War,” a majority of the members of the Canadian House of Commons and Senate did not know those basic facts.
Either that or, much worse, some MPs and Senators have reached the conclusion Canada fought on the wrong side in World War II and others didn’t have the intestinal fortitude to challenge them, even tacitly.
Since last Friday, there has been a great deal of effort made by the participants in this disgraceful episode to blame someone else for the fact Parliamentarians leaped to their feet and cheered the moment Mr. Rota so introduced Mr. Hunka.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet blame the former Speaker, who has since resigned in disgrace; the Conservative Opposition and their many supporters in media blame the PM and his cabinet.
But the plain fact is that the moment the offending words exited Mr. Rota’s mouth, it should have been obvious to anyone with even a deficient education that if Mr. Hunka was occupied fighting one of Canada’s principal allies during the Second World War, he was fighting for Canada’s principal enemy in that conflict.
In other words, his unit was at war with Canada.
And yet – notwithstanding the well-known horrific behaviour of Nazi Germany in that conflict – we are supposed to believe that not one of them thought it might be prudent to remain in their seat and refuse to applaud a man who was self-evidently fighting in the Nazi cause?
And there’s no way to get around it, waging war on Canada and its allies is exactly what Mr. Hunka and other members of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician) – to the veterans of which, notoriously and controversially, there is a large memorial in Edmonton – were doing.
This is so idiotic it is almost breathtaking.
What the hell is wrong with our Parliamentarians?
It obviously calls for serious remedial attention.
And that is why, notwithstanding the enthusiasm with which the Conservatives and their cheerleaders in media have been attacking the PM and his cabinet about this episode, the questions that need to be asked are unlikely to be pursued with much vigour.
After all, when you start to think seriously about what happened, it is hard not to conclude that everyone involved looks like an idiot.
And that, of course, includes Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his caucus.
So while Mr. Poilievre, for once, has been asking the right question – how the hell did this happen? – it’s unlikely he’ll keep asking it for long.
When it sinks in with the Poilievre cheer team at the National Post that Conservative caucus members were apparently all on their feet applauding the Nazi veteran too, and that despite the blame game there’s really no excuse for such stupidity, it’s reasonable to assume they’ll all be pleased to let the matter fade away as quickly as possible.
Surely, though, some of those Parliamentarians (Conservatives, New Democrats, Bloc and Liberals alike) must have understood what was happening and yet didn’t have the courage to do the right thing and go, even silently, against the Orwellian groupthink that clearly now dominates the Canadian government
Interestingly, as a result of the outrage Mr. Rota’s moment of stupidity provoked, there now seems to be an elite consensus – or, at least, a Parliamentary consensus – that the unit for which Mr. Hunka fought must be acknowledged as in fact a Nazi division.
This has the potential to have some interesting results.
Already, the University of Alberta has announced it is paying back a $30,000 endowment made in the names of Mr. Hunka and his wife to the university’s Canadian Institute for Ukrainian Studies, a story broken Wednesday by independent reporter Jeremy Appel in his Substack column.
“After careful consideration of the complexities, experiences, and circumstances of those impacted by the situation, we have made the decision to close the endowment and return the funds to the donor,” U of A Provost and Academic Vice-President Verna Yiu said in a statement. “The university recognizes and regrets the unintended harm caused.”
Moreover, someone is now sure to ask who in the federal cabinet was co-ordinating President Zelenskyy’s visit for the government. After all, Mr. Poilievre is quite right that it strains credulity that no one in the government was aware in advance of Mr. Rota’s invitation to Mr. Hunka – notwithstanding the technical independence of the Speaker’s office.
So just who knew what, and when, is a legitimate question that ought to be pursued.
One also wonders what the impact, if any, of this elite consensus about the true nature of Mr. Hunka’s former military unit might be on the upcoming legal proceedings in Edmonton stemming from vandalism to the memorial to that SS unit’s members.
Very difficult to comprehend how the whole situation could have come about.
Sadly, history of Canada, and of world events, isn’t covered comprehensively enough in our schools. First Nations history, Metis history, and other events, such as the Holocaust, aren’t given the attention they deserve. We have also had Holocaust deniers, such as Jim Keegstra, teaching that the Holocaust never happened, in Alberta schools, during the 1980s. There have been people who believed him, which is bad. If you were in Eastern Europe, and fighting Russia, during World War 2, the common sense conclusion, should be that you were in the SS, under Hitler. Nobody should be glorifying anybody that was associated with bloodthirsty dictators, such as Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, or anyone else. It’s just sickening, and evil. We do need to improve our education system, so that history is better covered. This is also a slap in the face to our veterans, who fought the evil Nazi regime, during World War 2, including my own uncles, and other relatives. It is also a slap in the face to the families of people who perished in the Holocaust.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorials_in_Canada_to_Nazis_and_Nazi_collaborators
From the link, “removing this monument will require the Ukrainian-Canadian community to take a hard look at its own history.”
Yes, it will. But that’s not all:
https://www.theprogressreport.ca/edmonton_facility_with_nazi_statue_received_35k_from_the_federal_government_in_2020_to_reduce_hate_motivated_crime
“However, statues venerating Nazi collaborators have no place in Canada, and should never have been permitted to be built in the first place. Our government should instead be working with Polish and Jewish communities to correct this historical error and ensure that Nazi collaborators are no longer publicly venerated in Canada.”
In the meantime, all Albertans can ask themselves if it was appropriate for the UCP under Jason Kenney to donate $6M to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which counts Yaroslav Hunka as its friend and donor on its website.
I had the privilege of meeting an Edmonton woman who took part in the Warsaw Uprising as a teenage member of the Polish resistance. Left for dead in a ditch after being shot, she was later captured and sent to a concentration camp. She bore her war injuries for the rest of her life. She had no monument here in Alberta. Lest we forget…
Speaking of Ukrainians with nazi connections who found a home in Canada following WW2, one might
recall deputy PM Freeland’s grandfather. And likely many others. Freeland denies it all, of course.
I’ve never personally been comfortable with the number of Germans who turned up in the USA after WW2. That misgiving dates back over 60 years now, since I was a child in England reading British comics — they often mentioned Ukrainians fighting for Germany as well. And of course, my father, who was putting in his medical residency in London in 1944-46 used to talk about V1 and V2 attacks and their aftermaths. And used to shake his head that Wernher von Braun and team turned up in the USA carrying on their rocket research.
I do believe that our remembrances of WW2 have to a certain extent been turned on their heads over the decades. A British series of six books on WW2 called WW2 in Pictures, but with a lot of text in heavy tomes published in 1946 by Odhams Press, was bequeathed to me by my father, who died over three decades ago. The story there isn’t quite what we get fed today, harumph. Nobody had had the time in 1946 to crank up the propaganda machine.
Thus I fear my feelings about the current conflict in Ukraine do not match the general mood in the West today. That and a lot of reading about politics and soccer hooligans in Ukraine in the oughties show a rather abrupt u-turn on commentary in the Western press’s coverage of that country’s politics around 2016. That’s my take — YMMV.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorials_in_Canada_to_Nazis_and_Nazi_collaborators
Just a little disingenuous? Really, we’re still shocked by depths of ignorance? You have just eliminated the entire UCP caucus if knowledge and understanding of current and past affairs are requirements for public office. (I’m still naively partisan enough to hope some in the provincial NDP may scrape by.) You have correctly identified the breadth and depth of the gaps, nay crevices in understanding in federal government ranks. Many in office are not fit to be in office. And then there are the ones we lost. Mumilaaq Qaqqaq -Jane Philpott – Jodie Wilson-Raybould https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6068158 I don’t know if they know who were ‘our’ war heroes or not but they were ready to learn and bring their particular understanding of part of our Canada.
Maybe it’s our own fault? Please participate in the rewrite of the Alberta Social Studies curriculum. Faint hope. The initial survey does not bode well but maybe do it anyway?https://www.alberta.ca/curriculum-have-your-say
Yes, math is hard and history is complicated. What to do with our Ukrainians? https://www.warmuseum.ca/firstworldwar/history/life-at-home-during-the-war/enemy-aliens/the-internment-of-ukrainian-canadians/
I think you’re seriously underestimating the ability of most politicians (not just the CPC, honestly) for doublethink. Poilievre will absolutely hammer the Trudeau government for this while ignoring his own caucus’ ignorance.
Mr. Johnston: I never said I qualified to hold public office – well, actually, I did, but the voters said no. DJC
I think it’s a bit of a stretch to expect parliamentarians to connect the dot’s in the moment. To be honest, I too, was appalled by Rota’s failure and did make the connection about Hunka fighting the Russians… 3 days after the event.
What bothers me the most about this is the lack of accountability displayed, only a handful of applauders have offered a personal apology. It took DAYS for Rota to resign and almost a week for JT to come out of hiding and address the matter. Once again, he was careful to not take personal responsibility.
This is a pattern with JT. He should be a lot better at dealing with these errors in judgement given his many learning opportunities, but his failures continue to pile up. When you continue to deny error, you continue to make mistakes. You learn nothing.
while urging a population to gain rudimentary historical fact, it is also necessary to recall that the SS recruited battalions from france, the netherlands, norway, denmark, hungary, and most of the other occupied nations in Europe. these battalions partipated in, and initiated, mass muderer as well as combat against the allies.
