Does the United Conservative Party Government’s intention to create a “specialized prosecution unit to address deteriorating safety in Alberta’s major urban centres” indicate there’s problem with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service?

Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

If so, what is it?

If not, why is the government creating a special unit when there’s nothing out of the ordinary about the crime in Alberta’s cities and their downtown cores?

Wouldn’t simply hiring more lawyers for the Crown Prosecution Service make more sense?

If you think about it, the planned policy set out in Premier Danielle Smith’s Aug. 1 mandate letter to Justice Minister Mickey Amery makes little sense from the perspective of the efficient administration of justice unless the government is dissatisfied with the performance of the ACPS.

Initial news coverage about the mandate letter, naturally enough, focused on the fact the government appears to be backing away from its plan to replace the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with a provincial force. The idea of a special prosecution service, if it was mentioned at all, was passed over lightly in most reports.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

But in addition to the need to know whether this indicates dissatisfaction with the way the ACPS is doing its job, Ms. Smith’s instructions to Mr. Amery raise important additional questions, among them:

What can a specialized prosecution unit do that the Crown Prosecution Service is not already doing to address what the government claims is deteriorating safety in “major urban centres”?

How does the government intend to staff the new unit?

Will it take resources from the ACPS to set it up? If so, will it add resources to the ACPS so it can continue to do its job?

What does the government intend to do to ensure the courts can process the extra prosecutions that will presumably result from the work of the special unit? After all, there is a shortage of judges, too, here in Alberta.

Has the government considered creation of special prosecution units for other categories of crime where it might make more sense, for example, sexual assault, crimes committed by police officers, and rural crime?

Mr. Amery’s mandate letter gives no hint of what the government expects this to cost. Nor is there any indication of how it even defines “major urban centres” – does this simply mean cities, or their downtown cores?

Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association President Dallas Sopko (Photo: CBC).

And what cities? Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Lethbridge all have serious addictive drug problems? Are they on the list, or will the government focus on Calgary, where it needs votes, and Edmonton, where it dislikes the mayor and city council’s progressive inclinations and sees an opportunity to mess with them?

So far, beyond anecdotal stories and plenty of visual evidence of poverty and drug use, the government has presented no evidence public safety is actually deteriorating in the Alberta’s urban centres.

I asked these questions of the Justice Minister’s office on Wednesday and have been told to expect a response. So far, though, I have received no answers. When I do, I will update readers with a new story.

In the meantime, the president of the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association said he is not aware of any government dissatisfaction with the work of the ACPS.

“Given the recency of the mandate, we have not yet had an opportunity to discuss it with Minister Amery or Deputy Premier Ellis,” Dallas Sopko said in an email. “We expect those discussions will occur in due course.”

“We are not aware of what data or evidence was relied upon in the preparation of this mandate,” he added. “Having said that, the dedication of additional resources to ensure that Albertans are safe is a goal our Association supports.

“Our current interpretation of the mandate does not suggest that any additional dedicated prosecutorial resources will be outside the ambit of our prosecution service,” Mr. Sopko said.

Given the lack of evidence to support the government’s claims Alberta’s cities are uniquely dangerous places teeming with “social disorder,” the most likely explanation is that this is a political stunt intended to frighten voters and justify the government’s planned and probably unconstitutional coercive drug treatment policy.

As such, this is another part of the UCP’ ridiculous narrative that the social problems being experienced throughout North America are caused by “the radical progressive left” – defined, presumably, as anyone slightly to the left of Stephen Harper’s neofascist pal Viktor Orbán.

The UCP Government would like to blame federal bail policies for the state of Canada’s cities, but the vast majority of the problems in Alberta cities developed on the UCP’s watch and involve minor crimes such as car break-ins, public drug use and intoxication, shoplifting, bicycle thefts, and aggressive panhandling.

As a regular reader of this blog pointed out recently in the comment section, “As someone who walks daily in downtown Edmonton, I see the biggest safety hazard is pick-up trucks running red lights. Let’s have some traffic enforcement!”

Another narrative conveniently advanced by the UCP with this policy is the myth of the virtue of its rural base compared with the social disorder supposedly rampant in its cities, especially Edmonton with its overwhelming support for the NDP Opposition.

The facts are somewhat different from the government’s story. Commentary on crime statistics published by Statistics Canada in February this year shows that rural crime rates in Canada are higher than urban crime rates, “mostly because of higher rates in the rural areas of the Prairies and the northern regions of provinces.”

Crimes in rural areas were both more numerous and more severe than in urban areas, StatsCan reported. “The rates for assault, violent firearms offences, mischief, disturbing the peace and impaired driving were much higher in rural areas than in urban areas. The rate of intimate partner violence was also nearly double in rural areas, with the difference between the two areas growing since 2018.”

However, the federal statistics agency noted, “the relatively high crime rate in rural areas was primarily attributable to a few communities with a very high crime rate,” with the Prairie provinces a particular problem area.

Still, if public safety is our goal, wouldn’t it make more sense to create a “specialized prosecution service” to address deteriorating security in Alberta’s rural communities?