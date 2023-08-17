So what’s next for Rachel Notley?
The buzz grows louder by the day that sooner than later Ms. Notley is going to move on from her present role as Alberta’s Opposition leader.
Gossips are hinting at sometime early in the new year, possibly January.
As for Ms. Notley herself and her inner circle, they’re playing it close to their vests. For now.
Unusually for a party leader who has just lost an election on which many supporters had pinned their hopes, there is no clamour within the NDP Caucus or most of the party for Ms. Notley to go.
Oh sure, there are few cranky voices, mostly associated with the leftward reaches of the party, nowadays a definite minority, who express bitterness about the strategy adopted by the NDP in the 2023 election campaign.
But really, caucus members and party supporters alike wonder, who else is there?
Indeed, a lot of time is spent in NDP circles nowadays quietly ruminating about who else there is, whether or not they’d run for the leadership, and how much they’d mess it up if they got it.
To a remarkable degree, Ms. Notley has rebuilt the party in her own image since she became leader in October 2014 – that is to say, progressive, but also quite conservative in a small-c, lawyerly sort of way.
Lose in 2019 and 2023 though her party did, she brought it to government in 2015 – something no one expected until about two weeks before the vote on May 5 that year, and that includes Ms. Notley and the NDP – for which she is still honoured, even loved, in Alberta NDP circles.
In Edmonton, the NDP has become is a well-oiled machine, painting the town solid orange in provincial politics. In Calgary, not so much. United Conservative Party Premier Danielle Smith only had to appear reasonable in one short debate, it would seem, to scrape up another Conservative victory, although surely many Albertans are now suffering buyer’s remorse.
As for rural Alberta, it is utter darkness for the NDP – probably for all of eternity. Never mind what’s the matter with Kansas. What’s the matter with Red Deer?
The thing is, you need two out of those three to win the Legislature in Alberta, and while the NDP gained ground in Calgary it couldn’t gain enough. Close may count in more recreational activities than horseshoes and hand grenades, but politics isn’t one of them.
So what’s left for Rachel Notley to do? She’s only 59 and astoundingly fit. She remains as sharp as the proverbial tack.
Right now, according to her husband’s social media pages, she’s taking a break at a lake in B.C. She looks very relaxed. Thinking about retirement? Thinking about something else? Or just chillin’ in the Kootenays?
Andrew Traynor has an idea.
“Rachel Notley could win basically any seat in Edmonton if she ran federally. Edmonton-Centre is particularly winnable for a New Democrat,” Mr. Traynor, known on Twitter as Robert Andrew Francis, tweeted Tuesday. “Rachel Notley could win basically any seat in Edmonton if she ran federally. Edmonton-Centre is particularly winnable for a New Democrat. It’s likely this is the last Federal election with the current NDP & LPC leaders.”
You may ask: Just who is Mr. Traynor? The short answer is he’s an articling student at law with an Edmonton legal firm.
But he’s had a long involvement in NDP politics and I fondly remember the day in 2012 he and a few others met in my living room in St. Albert and formally re-established an NDP constituency association in the riding. Soon, he was president of the constituency association.
It seemed a bit like tilting at a windmill at the time, but who knew there’d be an NDP government in less than three years and that St. Albert would be represented by a good New Democrat MLA, Marie Renaud, ever since?
So I give Mr. Traynor some credit for good political instincts, and his tweet prompted these musings.
“After three campaigns for government and even more as MLA, it’s totally fair to decide to pack it in and cap off a legendary career,” he went on. “But there *is* a potential path to Prime Minister Rachel Notley.”
Now may seem to you to be unlikely. As Mr. Traynor admitted, he was just “throwing it out there with a massive grain of salt.”
Still, think about it.
After almost a decade, the country sure feels like it’s had enough of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite recent bad polls, he still might win in a year or two, though. As veteran political commentator Michael Harris put it yesterday in The Tyee, “there are few things less relevant than a mid-summer poll with no election in sight.”
And it would seem that for every Canadian who can’t stand the PM, there’s one who finds Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre repellent. As Mr. Harris pointed out, the Conservatives’ record in office is even worse than that of the Liberals.
In May 2011, the natural place for Canadians who couldn’t abide the Conservatives and felt no love for the Liberals to turn was the NDP, led by Jack Layton. It nearly worked, and had Mr. Layton survived, he might well have been prime minister soon enough.
After Mr. Layton’s death on Aug. 22 that year, the party chose Thomas Mulcair, perhaps the most effective federal Opposition leader of the modern era, but too Liberal, it would seem, for many NDP activists.
The best that can be said about their successor, Jagmeet Singh, is that he has been underwhelming. And what kind of an alternative is an NDP that supports the Liberals at every turn and keeps their government afloat? That strategy has its proponents, but at this point it’s turning into not much more than an effective talking point for angry Conservatives.
And where did the NDP gain a seat in the last federal election in 2021? In Edmonton – a victory, arguably, that the federal party owes more to Ms. Notley than to Mr. Singh.
One way or another, the NDP risks a drubbing in the next federal election – probably at the hands of the Liberals as voters who abhor the Conservatives hold their noses and vote for Mr. Trudeau’s party.
But considerable numbers of NDP voters in Western Canada could hold their noses and vote for Mr. Poilievre as well – it’s happened before, in 1993 and 1997, when anti-establishment New Democrats in the West voted for Preston Manning’s Reform Party.
To be blunt, if the national NDP is going to survive it needs a leader stronger than Mr. Singh.
Who, in Opposition, would be more like Mr. Mulcair than Ms. Notley?
And who would be more like Mr. Layton in the minds of Canadian voters than Ms. Notley?
And wouldn’t it be nice to see former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s dream come true that, finally, the premiership of Alberta could be a stepping stone to the Prime Minister’s Office? Only just not for him.
I personally believe that Rachel Notley should and will remain as the leader of the Alberta NDP. She’s the closest thing we’ve had to Peter Lougheed, and one of his former cabinet ministers even said that. The Alberta PCs were taken over by phony Conservatives and Reformers, and made a horrific mess, from robbery oil royalty rates, which lost us hundreds of billions of dollars, the worst tax rates, which lost us billions of dollars more, the most priciest shenanigans, which cost us so much money, increased utility and insurance costs, damagaing cuts to public education and public healthcare, and a massive cost to cleanup abandoned oil wells, that is $260 billion, or more. Ralph Klein’s own daughter, Angie, even voted for the NDP in 2015. The Conservatives in Alberta seem to have had a bad time retaining their leaders for nearly 20 years. Under the UCP, they are at their second leader. No Conservative premier in Alberta completed a full term, in a long time. As the UCP are emulating the aforementioned bad policy ideas of the Alberta PCs, we are back to square one. I also don’t think Danielle Smith will complete her term as premier of Alberta. She will continue to have foot and mouth disease, and end up like she did when she was the Wildrose leader. It was interesting for me to read about someone who was not happy with the Alberta PCs, because they were not like Peter Lougheed was. They weren’t interested in becoming a politician, a
but were asked by someone to join the Wildrose. When they heard Danielle Smith giving Ralph Klein accolades, they wisely declined to join the Wildrose, because they said that he was very bad. They knew Ralph Klein and his family for a long time, and weren’t impressed with him even then.
The comparison has been made between Jagmeet Singh and Jack Layton many times. In terms of their accomplishments, I’d say Singh, dispite being having to bear the taint of being around PMJT, he has accomplished more than Layton. Under Layton, the NDP got to be the official opposition, but that lead to a CPC majority, which caused comsiderable damage. One could say the NDP achievement under Layton aided Harper and his tribe of grifters ran riot and showed their idiocy 24/7.
As for Jagmeet Singh, he holds a hammer over the Liberals and has scored some significant policy moves. Has been able to move the cause of social-democracy? No. But this is he greatest failing. In a way, when he promotes social-democratic reforms, it’s regretable isn ‘t taken seriously because he is keeping Trudeau from walking into a potentially devastating election. Based on that, Singh should be praised for keeping the CPC out of government for another day, and that is his most worthwhile contribution.
Rachel Notley would be an excellent choice to lead the Federal NDP. The only downside is the CPC would love nothing more than a strong Federal NDP. The progressive vote would be split and the CPC would slide up the middle. Canada would be unrecognizable with Skippy as PM emboldening Premiers, Smith, Ford, Moe, Higgs and Stefanson.
An interesting thought. Though based on ideology, it might make more sense for Rachel Notley to do a Bob Rae and switch to the Liberals to run federally. I have often heard it said that the more successful NDP provincial governments (Manitoba, Sask, BC, Alberta) have more in common with the federal Liberals than with the federal NDP. There is no obvious successor to Trudeau in the party (and the recent cabinet shuffle had some insiders scratching their heads as they tried to read the tea leaves), yet it is increasingly clear that he is a major liability and should probably jump before he is pushed.
Michael: Your observation about the more successful NDP governments, I think, is true. That said, that would be a jump that would be hard for Ms. Notley to make, I think, given her father’s history and her connection to the labour movement earlier in her career. Still, stranger things have happened. DJC
Until I got more than halfway through this piece, I thought you were softening us up for the idea of Notley getting a job in Trudeau’s PMO as some kind of token western liason figurehead. Seemed plausible, until you had to spoil it.
“And where did the NDP gain a seat in the last federal election in 2021? In Edmonton – a victory, arguably, that the federal party owes more to Ms. Notley than to Mr. Singh.”
Really? Before the 2019 federal election, Notley famously declared that she was not committed to voting for the federal NDP candidate in her riding.
“Rachel Notley not sure she’ll vote NDP in federal election” (CBC, Oct 04, 2019)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/notley-federal-election-ndp-vote-jagmeet-singh-pipeline-trans-mountain-opposition-1.5308758
“What was Rachel Notley suggesting when she said she’s not committed to voting for Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats?” (Alberta Politics, 2019)
… “So, just what is Ms. Notley saying? That because she doesn’t agree with Mr. Singh’s policy on pipelines maybe Alberta shouldn’t have a voice in the NDP Caucus in Ottawa, or the opposition generally, after Oct. 21?
“And what does she think voters in Edmonton Strathcona should actually do about it? Vote for the Liberal and split the vote so a Conservative can win? Or go right out and vote Conservative, for crying out loud?
“These are rude questions, I know. We’ve all been kind of reeling since we heard Ms. Notley’s comment. But they need to be asked. And those of us who have long supported the NDP and want to know the answers are entitled to an explanation.
“If voters in Edmonton Strathcona want my advice, it is that they should ignore Ms. Notley’s post-election ennui and get the hell out and vote for Ms. McPherson, which is the right thing to do for both Canada and Alberta.
“Regardless of what Ms. Notley is trying to achieve, electing a Conservative in Edmonton Strathcona, which is the probable outcome of weakening the turnout for Ms. McPherson, means electing someone who supports the approach to economic development taken by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.”
https://albertapolitics.ca/2019/10/what-was-rachel-notley-suggesting-when-she-said-shes-not-committed-to-voting-for-jagmeet-singhs-new-democrats/
Reakash Walters, federal NDP candidate in Edmonton Centre 2015: “As one of two people who nominated Rachel in 2015, I am truly disappointed in the direction the provincial party has taken and that they have chosen to prioritize oil extraction in the middle of a climate crisis.”
In 2023, towns across Canada are burning. Thousands evacuated. Many homes lost. Wildfire smoke fills the air. This is where Ms. Notley’s petro-progressivism leads us.
Not a team player. Not a progressive on energy or climate. Not a viable choice for federal NDP leader.
Not unless the federal NDP want to look like the Alberta NDP. And suffer the same fate.
Great column, DC, but with respect I disagree. We need Rachel in Alberta!
Thanks, Simon. I couldn’t agree more, in fact. I think the decision to leave, though, has been made. What to do after that, of course, is the topic of speculation – or, perhaps, speculative fiction. DJC
“Who, in Opposition, would be more like Mr. Mulcair than Ms. Notley? And who would be more like Mr. Layton in the minds of Canadian voters than Ms. Notley?”
Notley has compared herself to Richard Nixon, which may be more apt. Former Edmonton Journal columnist, now Senator, Paula Simons compared Notley to Margaret Thatcher.
Notley wielded her steely resolve on behalf of Big Oil. Less stalwart in defence of future generations, those most vulnerable to climate change, and life on Earth.
Notley and Trudeau dubbed themselves “climate leaders”. Followed by immediate capitulation to Big Oil. Pathetic.
Mulcair was a stellar parliamentarian. Layton had real fire in his veins.
Notley not so much. Except on behalf of oilsands companies.
I did not watch the TV debate where Ms. Notley squared off against Danielle Smith. Reports suggested Notley looked nervous. No shortage of points to score against Smith, but she failed to land a knockout blow.
Unscripted, Notley sometimes comes across as rambling and barely coherent.
How would Lougheed respond to climate change and IPCC reports? Build more pipelines?
Would Lougheed act on the best available science? Or ignore it?
Would Lougheed drive Alberta and Canada over the climate cliff in deference to Big Oil?
Would Lougheed attack environmentalists?
Some praised Notley’s “pragmatism”.
Our house is on fire. “Pragmatic” is putting the fire out.
Oilsands expansion and new pipelines are not “pragmatic” politics — just plain lunacy. Climate change disproportionately affects women and children. The global poor are the most vulnerable. Doesn’t matter what your policies are on farm labor, GSAs, childcare, etc. If you’re not progressive on climate, you’re not progressive.
Scientific reality is non-negotiable. Either you accept the science and respond accordingly, or you don’t.
Political parties who ignore scientific reality do not deserve the votes of responsible citizens.
Rapid man-made global warming is a disaster.
So are governments and politicians that fail to address it.
Notley is not a leader for our time. Any politician who endorses Vivian Krause’s conspiracy theories is not fit to be leader of the NDP. I hear Friends of Science has an opening.
