Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, lifelong advocate of private health care, moved unexpectedly yesterday to nationalize the province’s recently privatized medical lab services.
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange made the announcement at what looked like a hastily organized press conference in Red Deer, but she made it clear the deed was done on Ms. Smith’s instructions.
“An agreement in principle has been reached with ownership of DynaLife to transfer staff, equipment and property in all regions of the province to Alberta Precision Laboratories,” the government said in the news release it published yesterday afternoon. “This work will be completed in phases with the full transition expected to be completed by December 2023.”
DynaLife Medical Labs is the private company that had operated successfully in the Edmonton area for years that the government allowed to take over medical lab services in Calgary in December 2022, with disastrous results.
The government claimed the deal would save $18 million and the health minister at the time, Jason Copping, promised “this change really sums up the rationale for contracting: enhanced services at a lower cost. First and foremost, it will give Albertans more and better services.”
Alberta Precision Laboratories is the wholly owned subsidiary of Alberta Health Services, the province’s public health agency, which efficiently operated Calgary public medical testing until the DynaLife takeover last year. APL continued to be responsible for medical lab tests within Alberta hospitals after the privatization.
No one has explained why, but the privatization was a fiasco from the get-go. Simple medical tests in Calgary and southern Alberta took longer and longer for patients to get. With its lab privatization scheme in a shambles, the government was forced in August to turn to APL in a desperate bid to keep the system from collapsing.
But who saw “de-privatization,” as The Canadian Press squeamishly put it, coming?
Hardly anyone, judging from the instant commentary on social media yesterday afternoon.
Well, two things are for sure:
One, things must have been even worse than anyone imagined in Calgary for a government run by Ms. Smith to take such a dramatically out-of-character step to remedy it.
Two, notwithstanding her impeccable market-fundamentalist credentials, Ms. Smith risks being struck from the Christmas card lists of organizations like the Fraser Institute and the Canadian Taxpayers Association for this!
Jason Kenney, the province’s former United Conservative Party premier who pulled the plug on the previous NDP government’s plan to build a province-wide medical super-lab in Edmonton shortly after his election in 2019 must be spinning like a top, wherever he’s hiding out nowadays.
Tyler Shandro, who was Mr. Kenney’s first health minister, tweeted angrily that July: “The real purpose of the superlab was to nationalize Dynalife for $50 million of taxpayers’ money in 2022. That agenda was sheer ideology and we cancelled it. Instead we’ll work with the lab system to meet the priority needs for patients.”
Today, Mr. Shandro is a private citizen, presumably between jobs since the May 29 provincial election. And it sounds very much as if the dark NDP plot Mr. Shandro described is about to be realized by Mr. Kenney’s successor!
In a news release yesterday, NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz, a physician, pointed out that “DynaLife is the provider selected by the UCP after they destroyed Alberta’s publicly owned lab system in 2019 and embarked on a three-year dedicated drive to privatize its crucial work.
“Now that public lab has to bail out DynaLife,” she continued. “This is the UCP’s reckless experiment in privatization – all the money goes to a private operator, and all the risk lands on Alberta taxpayers and Alberta families. … This is pure incompetence.”
This raises a crucial question about yesterday’s announcement – which Ms. LaGrange failed to answer. To wit: How much is this “de-privatization” going to cost?
“I’d love to know how much this misadventure has cost the taxpayer,” tweeted former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi. “What were the contract break fees on the super lab? How much was Dynalife being paid under the sole-source (was it?) contract? What are the new break fees? Who are DynaLyfe’s lobbyists and their payment?”
One imagines that when all the dust has settled, the cost of the entire privatization scheme will considerably exceed the $50 million Mr. Shandro complained about in 2019.
For her part, Ms. LaGrange described the takeover as “a mutual agreement” and told a reporter that Alberta Health Services is still in negotiations with DynaLife’s owners – North Carolina-based Laboratory Corp. of America and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. “We have a memorandum of understanding but the final details are still being worked out.”
The cost, she said, “is not something that I can share. But as we move forward, we will be able to make that readily available to the public. We want to be transparent.”
The nationalization will also have impacts for the Health Sciences Association of Alberta , the union that represents APL and DynaLife employees.
Last year’s privatization resulted in HSAA members being treated differently depending on whether or not they were transferred from the public system. Last month, HSAA successfully negotiated an agreement that was supposed to get its members to parity by 2025. Now that all of them will be APL employees by the end of this year, presumably, parity will come sooner.
I’m pretty sure the last time anything like this happened in Alberta, maybe the only other time, was when Peter Lougheed’s government acquired a majority interest in Pacific Western Airlines, which did most of its business in Alberta, and moved the company’s headquarters from Vancouver to Calgary.
Wonder what caused DynaLife to run aground in Calgary? As noted, DynaLife was no spring chicken having been around in Edmonton for years with no problems. The move south to Calgary, the heartland of enterprising free markets, should have been a smooth transition. Was it pure incompetence on the part of the DynaLife Calgary branch?Maybe one or two people in management were rubbing people the wrong way? Or were they encountering bureaucratic intransigence within APL, managers unwilling to give up their private fiefdoms? If so, it seems to suggest AHS is a murky alliance of medieval-style kingdoms that even a privatizing white knight in shinning armour, Daniele Smith, could not penetrate?
I understand that DynaLife wanted to pay 10% less to new hires.
Shandro might well be between jobs at the moment, however he is guilty of false advertising. His old office frontage still proclaims him
MLA for Calgary Acadia. That’ll be the day!
I think there is precedent: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/private-calgary-clinic-faces-bankruptcy-1.900875
I suspect some influential UCP donors found out that they were on the short end of the stick awaiting lab appointments, then waiting hours once they arrived, only to find out that some simple lab tests weren’t being done at all.
Back to the question, “Whose premier is she?”
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/danielle-smith-s-lobbying-record-holds-clues-to-her-governing-agenda-observers-say-1.6147253
Clearly, Danielle Smith is not working in the public interest. Once again, she burns through public money like there’s no tomorrow. Maybe there won’t be once she’s done with us. Do you think she’d be bold or stupid enough to try to sell the labs off again to another bidder? This is Danielle Smith we’re talking about here and chaos is her middle name. It’s enough to make a person wonder if she is an anarchist in libertarian clothing.
Remembering that even Ayn Rand took advantage of social security and Medicare in her golden years.
https://www.openculture.com/2016/12/when-ayn-rand-collected-social-security-medicare.html
Ah yes, nationalization. The favourite tool of the socialists, both are swear words for Fraulein Shmidt and her neofascist cohorts. Notable too that she sent her loyal sloth, Ol’ Sleepy Eyes LaGrange, to fall on her sword with nary a word from Shmidt herself. In the meantime we will witness this action framed as the UCP swooping in to defend health services while not acknowledging their own role as destructors. As one prolific poster here is fond of saying, I’m gonna need some more popcorn!
“This is the UCP’s reckless experiment in privatization – all the money goes to a private operator, and all the risk lands on Alberta taxpayers and Alberta families.”
It is simply the logical result of the neoliberal corporate state capitalism that everyone knows and loves; where, the mythology of the dominant ‘greed is good’ economic religion reigns supreme [i.e., where the sacrosanct nature of private personal profit backstopped by the state and its obligatory socialization of costs and losses only serves to reinforce both the behavior and the mythology, for example, in the larger context of game theory, Prisoner’s Dilemma, and the ‘winning’ of the economic game by being individually selfish.] and is largely unquestioned [due to a withering and unrelenting cognitive dissonance one assumes] by the mob of enthusiastic, get rich by any means necessary or die trying, disciples of refined intellectual doublethink. Therefore, it must certainly be time, once again, to double down on the myth, along with all of its negative spillovers, contradictions, and inefficiencies, because in this particular iteration of the ‘game’ it is not possible to have one without the others.
“but she made it clear the deed was done on Ms. Smith’s instructions.” Minister LaGrange merely wanted her backers to know that she was more than happy to allow a shambolic privatized health care organization to continue operations in Alberta.
Surely, there must be a Ministry to give to LaGrange to minimize the damage she creates. I realize they will never get rid of her because she does what she is told. Why not make up a Ministry for something that does not exist, like Doug Ford did for his nephew?
As an aside, I believe Smith has turned socialist. First, she puts the halt on private business building and operating renewable energy and then she Nationalizes Dynalife. All of these are for profit corporations. I expect statues of Lenin to start showing up at the McDougall Centre in Calgary.
Maybe we could ask the twenty or so thousand Albertans that ucp pragmatism has killed over the last four years if they would accept NDP ideology and their lives back. Oh yeah, when your dead what’s the difference. I’d say we could ask their families but I get the impression that a majority of hardcore ucp voters would gladly sacrifice their entire family for their ideology.
Your headline picture! A back drop of empty vessels? And you think their people have any expertise in comms? Well, they do. But the UCP can’t get the punchline!
Is that Adriana Lagrange or Dr. Bunsen Honeydew? I’m waiting for her to show us her next experiment: the banana sharpener, the robot politician? Stay tuned for another exciting episode of Muppet Labs.
Everything the UCP touches, they destroy, and it costs more money to return things to some state of normality. The UCP are a big joke. They are following their hero, Ralph Klein. How many lives will be lost, due to the UCP’s messing with the public healthcare system in Alberta? It was a similar situation when Ralph Klein was premier. This stupidity wasn’t seen under Peter Lougheed.
I dunno if I see it so much as a de privatization Or another gift
Of millions of dollars from
Danielle “14 words smith” & the alberta treasury to American billionaires. I’m sure their main concern was a fair deal for alberta taxpayers, right ? Not a give away to a business that likely no longer wanted to be in the failing business they were making their business ? I dn. Not a business guy. Think they should be flung into volcanoes.
Oh good, can we please have our Family Doctors paid properly and brought back now? And while they are eating humble pie… how about funding EMS again too so we aren’t dying waiting for an ambulance?
If this is their competence in handling health care… imagine their economic prowess when it comes to the idiotic decisions they are making with the Province’s finances??!
