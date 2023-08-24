On Aug. 18, Alberta Health Services President and CEO Mauro Chies sent a memorandum to the province-wide public health care agency’s senior managers telling them that the highest ranking woman in their ranks would be leaving the organization today.

AHS President and CEO Mauro Chies (Photo: Alberta Health Services).

Deb Gordon, AHS’s vice-president and chief operating officer of the organization’s clinical operations, “has been a competent and compassionate leader within AHS and former legacy health regions who through her mentorship and leadership has built strong teams and community across the province,” Mr. Chies told his management colleagues in the memo.

The memo went on for almost 400 words – noting Ms. Gordon’s experience as a Registered Nurse, her many senior management roles, and her work on Alberta disaster responses. There was, however, no indication of the reasons for her departure.

The same day, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange held a news conference in Red Deer about the government’s plan to have AHS’s Alberta Precision Laboratories subsidiary take back operations of DynaLife Medical Labs, the private corporation to which public facing APL clinics had been disastrously privatized less than 10 months earlier.

There was no mention of a management shuffle at the top of AHS.

Yesterday, Mr. Chies sent another memo to his managerial colleagues telling them that it was OK for them to spread the word about Ms. Gordon’s departure today.

Ms. Gordon’s duties will be taken over on an interim basis by Sean Chilton, AHS VP of people, health professions and information technology (Photo: Alberta Health Services).

The memo, entitled “Executive leadership update,” also said Ms. Gordon’s duties will be taken over on an interim basis by Sean Chilton, VP of people, health professions and information technology. In addition, yesterday’s memo said Mr. Chilton, also a respected manager and a nurse by training, will continue to be in charge of IT and Connect Care, a health information management system used by AHS.

Readers will recall that in April 2022, the United Conservative Party, still led by Jason Kenney, sacked AHS president and CEO Verna Yiu, a physician, after six years of exemplary leadership through the pandemic.

In November, the UCP under Premier Danielle Smith removed chief medical officer of health Deena Hinshaw, also a physician, from office.

In late June it was revealed that Dr. Hinshaw had been quietly hired to lead the AHS Indigenous health team and then immediately unhired. It is still not clear who gave the order to pull the plug on the hiring of Dr. Hinshaw.

Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, the team lead of the Indigenous Wellness Core program, immediately quit.

As noted, no reasons have been given for the departure of Ms. Gordon, but it would be fair to observe that the top level of senior health care management in Alberta appears to be becoming a less congenial place for women executives.

Cabinet interference in pandemic public health delivers blow to rule of law in Alberta

Anyone concerned about the rule of law and effective public health measures could not be pleased yesterday to learn that individuals still facing charges for breaking pandemic-related laws are off the hook because Jason Kenney’s cabinet and not Dr. Hinshaw gave the orders.

Former Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Q-adjacent anti-vaccine members of the cult-like Take Back Alberta faction of the UCP’s base, however, will be delighted by the decision by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to drop all remaining charges.

As chief medical officer of health, Dr. Hinshaw frequently failed to exercise her legal authority to uphold sound public health measures as then-premier Jason Kenney’s UCP cabinet swung wildly back and forth between inadequate COVID mitigation and irresponsible pandering to the party’s anti-vaxx base.

Yesterday’s development is the result of Court of King’s Bench Justice Barbara Romaine’s July 31 ruling that the orders were improperly made because of the interference of Mr. Kenney and his cabinet in the process.

The ACPS said in a written statement yesterday that “there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges involving the contravention of the disputed orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.”

This is unfortunate, but under the circumstances set in motion by Mr. Kenney, probably unavoidable.