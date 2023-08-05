With its latest medical lab privatization scheme in a shambles, Premier Danielle Smith’s market-fundamentalist government has turned to the public sector in a desperate bid to keep the system from collapsing in Calgary, Alberta’s largest city.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Or, to put it more colourfully, as did a former NDP-era deputy minister on social media Thursday, “Alberta government opts for socialist medicine model to bail out lab privatization fiasco as enraged UCP supporters inundate Premier Bozo with year-long lab waits!”

Naturally, this is not the way the government phrased its response to the predicament in which it has placed itself – and thousands of innocent Albertans.

“To improve access to lab testing, Alberta Health Services and DynaLife have made the joint decision to allow Alberta Precision Laboratories to offer more community lab appointments,” the government said in its news release on Thursday.

Allow? Ordered, more like!

“APL already handles lab work in all hospitals and urgent care centres in the province and offers community lab services in rural areas,” the release blandly continued.

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

That misses a big part of the story, of course. DynaLife Medical Labs is a private company that has provided medical lab tests in Edmonton and other parts of central and northern Alberta capably enough for many years. Alberta Precision Laboratories is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alberta Health Services, which handled the job very well in Calgary and southern Alberta for years.

Last December, the UCP government – which wants to privatize as much of the health care system as it can get away with as quickly as possible – announced that DynaLife would take over for APL in Calgary and the province’s south. The government claimed the privatization deal would improve service and save a piddling $18 million.

The result has been a catastrophe, with patients needing blood tests facing extremely long delays for services public employees used to deliver swiftly.

By last week, the heat on the government to restore proper services in Calgary had become so great that the government had to go to APL to get its employees to pick up the slack for their faltering private successor.

Colourful canned quotes attributed to Premier Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange in the government press release appear to be intended to give the impression of Churchillian resolve in the face of an implacable foe, never mind that the government itself has caused the problem.

Health Sciences Association of Alberta President Mike Parker (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

“It is unacceptable that Albertans are facing constant delays to get a simple test or blood work done,” reads the premier’s quote. “Lab tests are a critical part of a patient’s health care journey from diagnosis to treatment, and Albertans must be able to access them when and where they need them. That’s why we have directed Alberta Health Services to make changes right now.”

Ms. LaGrange struck a similar note. “I was given clear direction by the Premier to resolve the lab service delays. Today is an important step forward with an immediate infusion of new appointments and hundreds more to come over the next few weeks.”

Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, which represents APL lab professionals, responded, explaining that “the government’s decision to bring in support from our publicly administered laboratory system to correct the failures of a for-profit system will only provide short-term support.”

“Without a sustained investment to strengthen the public system to address the gaps caused by for-profit laboratory services, the crisis will worsen as staff burnout spreads,” Mr. Parker said.

NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz (Photo: Facebook/Luanne Metz).

“When the government announced the DynaLife contract, it promised vague cost savings while somehow also expanding access and improving the quality of lab services,” he continued. “When we raised concern about how for-profit care would impact patients and our members, it was dismissed by the government.”

The result: “Delayed cancer treatments, kids getting sick while waiting on tests, and all of the anguish people are going through just to access testing could have been avoided by keeping the public system intact.”

“The only lasting solution is a fully publicly funded and administered laboratory system, which the cancelled modern public lab would have provided,” Mr. Parker said – a reference to Jason Kenney’s order soon after he was sworn in as premier in 2019 to immediately abandon construction of the provincial medical super-lab already started by the NDP.

Within days, work already completed on the public facility in Edmonton that would have served Alberta’s medical testing needs for a generation had been bulldozed in the name of the UCP’s privatization cargo cult.

NDP Health Critic Luanne Metz, a physician, called the latest medical lab privatization fiasco “all the proof Albertans need that the UCP plan for lab services has completely failed.”

The government’s news release went into detail about how APL employees will be providing appointments immediately at several Calgary locations, with plans to add 7,500 appointments a week in the Calgary area.

This will require recruiting more APL staff, hiring third-party contractors, and opening a new community patient service centre in southeast Calgary.

That will not be easy. This crisis comes at a time when medical laboratory services providers across Canada are experiencing a staffing crisis, just as is the case in other medical professions, such as nurses and physicians.

So you can count on it that this is going to cost a lot more than the $18-million the DynaLife takeover was supposed to save.

“Smith and LaGrange owe the people of Alberta an apology for their role in creating this crisis and a real and honest accounting for how much Albertans are paying to cover for DynaLife’s failures,” Dr. Metz said.

Don’t count on that ever happening.