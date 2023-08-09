A smiling Brian Jean, Alberta’s energy minister, posted photos on social media yesterday of his visit last week “to check out the future home of Canada’s first grid-scale small modular reactor.”
Mr. Jean didn’t say what day last week he visited the site of the proposed electricity-generating nuclear reactor 70 miles east of Toronto on the grounds of Ontario Power Generation Inc.’s massive 3,500-megawatt Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.
Surely it wasn’t on Thursday when Utilities Minister and Deputy Minister Nathan Neudorf was sending out a press release announcing a seven-month freeze on any approvals of projects to generate electricity from renewable resources like wind and sunshine!
Come to think of it, though, there don’t seem to have been any news stories quoting Mr. Jean responding to questions about Mr. Neudorf’s surprise announcement, which sent Alberta’s booming renewables industry into a tizzy, raising fears the freeze may drive billions in investments in renewables away from the province. Mr. Neudorf and Premier Danielle Smith took the heat. This seems peculiar in hindsight.
Mr. Jean’s photos on the Twitter/X/Whatever platform show him standing in front of a large sign proclaiming the site to be the “future home” of what would be a nuclear megaproject in its own right, notwithstanding the word small in its tendentious branding, poring over a piece of paper with a couple of OPG employees and Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith, and holding up what appears to be a model of nuclear reactor control rods.
“Thank you to @opg for the tour, & your hard work and innovation in this field,” Mr. Jean tweeted uninformatively. “I can’t wait to tour the site when it is up and running!”
That will be quite a while. An OPG news release when ground was broken for the 300-megawatt project in December last year indicated that all that had actually happened was signing of a contract with an Ontario company to do site preparation work.
The nuclear plant isn’t scheduled to go into operation until 2028, which probably means much later, by which time Mr. Jean may or may not still be in government.
Interestingly, the December news release indicated OPG’s plan for the project “includes the largest procurement of clean energy storage in Canada’s history.” That’s a development that will likely be set aside in Alberta for at least seven months – and possibly forever – thanks to the moratorium on new renewables projects.
There wasn’t a word in OPG’s December news release about the cost of this supposedly “small” project, but a little Googling reveals that in October the Ontario Crown corporation said the federal Canada Infrastructure Bank had committed $970 million to the project, just shy of a billion dollars!
This is an enormous sum, even if it is not the full amount that will be spent on the reactor after Ontario taxpayers have chipped in their provincial portion as well.
But at 300-megawatts power-generating capability, the SMR, so called, will probably be too small to be economically viable. Still, there’s nothing small about their price tag of these things, which is part of the problem with nuclear power generation.
Premier Smith likes to make it sound as if Alberta is going to build several SMRs to produce the power for more oilsands extraction while allowing Alberta to claim a smaller carbon footprint from the mining process.
This is wishful thinking at best, though, and quite possibly just a diversion to justify continuing to expand bitumen exports for a few more years.
If the OPG 300-megawatt BWRX-300 design planned for the Darlington site was deployed widely, the New Brunswick Media Co-op reported last month, “around 70 SMR units would need to be built and operating effectively on the grid between 2030 and 2050” to get Canada to net-zero by 2050.
That’s unlikely to happen.
Moreover, NB Media Co-op said, the cost of nuclear power generation is one reason why it has been declining worldwide. And “because SMRs lose out on economies of scale, they will produce even more expensive electricity.”
If you’re going to go nuclear, it makes more sense to build large plants OPG’s Pickering, Darlington and Bruce complexes.
Plus, the BWRX-300 design has not yet been approved by any safety regulator anywhere in the world.
Oh, and nuclear gets more expensive as time goes by, and the problem of disposing of nuclear waste doesn’t go away just because the reactor is uneconomically small.
If Alberta is thinking about building smaller, 100 megawatt, SMRs – as the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Invest Alberta Corp. and ARC Clean Technology Canada Inc. in March suggested – that adds another problem.
The ARC-100 reactor design – and a design is all it is, since one never been built – is cooled by molten salts and liquid sodium metal. “Despite decades of development work and billions invested, major technical challenges have prevented molten salt reactors and sodium cooled reactors from commercial viability,” the NB Media Co-op story noted.
Well, welcome back to Alberta, Mr. Jean! We hope you had a chance to do some shopping in Toronto to make your trip worthwhile.
Hello DJC,
As you mention, the end products of the nuclear reactors are very difficult to store safely. No one wants a facility for storage of spent rods in their neighbourhood.
If you look at Sellafield in the UK, most of it is too toxic for humans, and they are storing the nuclear waste by encasing it in glass. There is no facility for permanent storage yet. Decommissioning of Sellafield’s facilities and materials is scheduled for 2120, which is almost a hundred years from now, at an estimated cost of $ 207 billion Canadian. The expected cost of an underground storage facility which has not yet been built is an additional $91 billion Canadian. I think that the U S has a similar problem with nuclear waste, much of which sits in deteriorating metal and other containers because no one wants to deal with it or have in their neighbourhood. I have serious concerns about the so-called “small modular reactors”, a name which suggests that they are benign. They are, in fact, nuclear reactors which will produce waste that requires appropriate disposal which will be very expensive.
I read at one point that the spent fuel rods might be left in place in the small moduclar reactors if it is impractical to remove them. I don’t imagine that most Canadians fancy the idea of having buildings which house the small modular nuclear reactors with their spent fuel rods left in place forever.
Of course! The proven track record of renewables providing clean, green, safe energy cost-effectively means renewables must be stopped! There’s no Fording the stream of stupidity in Alberta. Welcome to the costly and unproven world of mini-nuclear power, with absolutely no moratorium on disposal of nuclear waste. Has Japan released the contaminated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean yet?
Imagine being able to store energy from renewables: impossible, obviously. Imagine being able to face the climate crisis head on by reducing greenhouse gases immediately through wind and solar power like we have been doing until now: also impossible. We’re at the Mad Hatter stage of UCP governance. Up is down. Down is up. What’s in the tea at the Tea Party?
The UCP under Danielle in Wonderland is all about raising the cost of electricity for the average citizen, and if it means cutting the renewables industry off at the knees, so be it. Let them eat cake! The Future’s so Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades.
Alberta is #1. It takes a lot of work to reach the apex of stupidity, but Danielle Smith and the UCP have done it.
https://cleantechnica.com/2023/08/08/alberta-halts-new-renewables-because-they-were-too-successful/
Oh look! Another leak of radioactive waste from the Hanford Nuclear Reservation on the west coast just south of the BC border. Alberta can’t get it together to clean up toxic oil and gas sites and the UCP wants to build nuclear reactors and stop renewable electrical generation. Ontario hydro has spent nuclear fuel in giant swimming pools because dealing with the waste is too expensive and difficult. Dealing with nuclear waste is something the Yanks have been trying since 1945 at Hanford with almost no success.
https://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/hanford/article276863128.html
Let’s just say I avoid Walla Walla onions and Yakima Valley fruit. Oh, look, Hanford fallout already spread into Canada in 1986. Atomic rhubarb is only in Pembroke, Ontario, though, right?
https://hibakusha-worldwide.org/en/locations/hanford
http://tapcanada.org/wordpress/?p=437
That discovery math failure and SMR boosting opinionist from that Edmonton birdcage liner must be dancing with glee!
SMRs might, eventually, become viable commercial investments. In the meantime, they’re certain to be the next big boondoggle–now that bitumen is a mature industry.
Mike: I thought you were gonna say, “a mature boondoggle.” DJC
…and the stupid just keeps coming.
https://www.nationalnewswatch.com/2023/08/08/alberta-minister-says-federal-strings-on-electricity-climate-funding-a-threat/
Ahh, the “small modular reactors” – they’re the “golden rice” of energy production!
Perhaps Jean is smarter than we think to be as far away as possible while Smith and crew shoot themselves in the foot yet again.
In any event, I also doubt much will come of this trip to Ontario or the small nuclear reactors there.
I suspect all of this is diversionary and delay tactics. However, I have to wonder in a time of rising power rates how well Smith’s moratorium is going to go over with Alberta power users and voters. Inaction and increasing costs do not seem to be a good political combination.
The political attack ads practically write themselves – as power rates increase, Premier Smith delays new energy supplies, if an opposition is smart enough to take advantage of the situation.
The nuke kooks are back. Russia has lots of small Soviet era reactors abandoned on their landscape, waiting to create an ecological disaster. Theses buffoons can’t learn from this? They think we would be different.
