A smiling Brian Jean, Alberta’s energy minister, posted photos on social media yesterday of his visit last week “to check out the future home of Canada’s first grid-scale small modular reactor.”

Mr. Jean with what looks like a model of a nuclear reactor’s cooling rods in his hands and a smile on his face (Photo: Twitter/Brian Jean).

Mr. Jean didn’t say what day last week he visited the site of the proposed electricity-generating nuclear reactor 70 miles east of Toronto on the grounds of Ontario Power Generation Inc.’s massive 3,500-megawatt Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Surely it wasn’t on Thursday when Utilities Minister and Deputy Minister Nathan Neudorf was sending out a press release announcing a seven-month freeze on any approvals of projects to generate electricity from renewable resources like wind and sunshine!

Come to think of it, though, there don’t seem to have been any news stories quoting Mr. Jean responding to questions about Mr. Neudorf’s surprise announcement, which sent Alberta’s booming renewables industry into a tizzy, raising fears the freeze may drive billions in investments in renewables away from the province. Mr. Neudorf and Premier Danielle Smith took the heat. This seems peculiar in hindsight.

Mr. Jean’s photos on the Twitter/X/Whatever platform show him standing in front of a large sign proclaiming the site to be the “future home” of what would be a nuclear megaproject in its own right, notwithstanding the word small in its tendentious branding, poring over a piece of paper with a couple of OPG employees and Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith, and holding up what appears to be a model of nuclear reactor control rods.

“Thank you to @opg for the tour, & your hard work and innovation in this field,” Mr. Jean tweeted uninformatively. “I can’t wait to tour the site when it is up and running!”

Alberta Deputy Premier and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, who has announced a seven-month freeze on approvals of new renewable energy projects (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

That will be quite a while. An OPG news release when ground was broken for the 300-megawatt project in December last year indicated that all that had actually happened was signing of a contract with an Ontario company to do site preparation work.

The nuclear plant isn’t scheduled to go into operation until 2028, which probably means much later, by which time Mr. Jean may or may not still be in government.

Interestingly, the December news release indicated OPG’s plan for the project “includes the largest procurement of clean energy storage in Canada’s history.” That’s a development that will likely be set aside in Alberta for at least seven months – and possibly forever – thanks to the moratorium on new renewables projects.

There wasn’t a word in OPG’s December news release about the cost of this supposedly “small” project, but a little Googling reveals that in October the Ontario Crown corporation said the federal Canada Infrastructure Bank had committed $970 million to the project, just shy of a billion dollars!

This is an enormous sum, even if it is not the full amount that will be spent on the reactor after Ontario taxpayers have chipped in their provincial portion as well.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has apparently never seen a renewable energy project that she liked (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

But at 300-megawatts power-generating capability, the SMR, so called, will probably be too small to be economically viable. Still, there’s nothing small about their price tag of these things, which is part of the problem with nuclear power generation.

Premier Smith likes to make it sound as if Alberta is going to build several SMRs to produce the power for more oilsands extraction while allowing Alberta to claim a smaller carbon footprint from the mining process.

This is wishful thinking at best, though, and quite possibly just a diversion to justify continuing to expand bitumen exports for a few more years.

If the OPG 300-megawatt BWRX-300 design planned for the Darlington site was deployed widely, the New Brunswick Media Co-op reported last month, “around 70 SMR units would need to be built and operating effectively on the grid between 2030 and 2050” to get Canada to net-zero by 2050.

That’s unlikely to happen.

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith, no relation (Photo: Linked-In).

Moreover, NB Media Co-op said, the cost of nuclear power generation is one reason why it has been declining worldwide. And “because SMRs lose out on economies of scale, they will produce even more expensive electricity.”

If you’re going to go nuclear, it makes more sense to build large plants OPG’s Pickering, Darlington and Bruce complexes.

Plus, the BWRX-300 design has not yet been approved by any safety regulator anywhere in the world.

Oh, and nuclear gets more expensive as time goes by, and the problem of disposing of nuclear waste doesn’t go away just because the reactor is uneconomically small.

If Alberta is thinking about building smaller, 100 megawatt, SMRs – as the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Invest Alberta Corp. and ARC Clean Technology Canada Inc. in March suggested – that adds another problem.

The ARC-100 reactor design – and a design is all it is, since one never been built – is cooled by molten salts and liquid sodium metal. “Despite decades of development work and billions invested, major technical challenges have prevented molten salt reactors and sodium cooled reactors from commercial viability,” the NB Media Co-op story noted.

Well, welcome back to Alberta, Mr. Jean! We hope you had a chance to do some shopping in Toronto to make your trip worthwhile.