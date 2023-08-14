Among them, the Alberta Ministry of Affordability and Utilities, the Ministry of Energy and the Minerals, and Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas employ at least 16 qualified communications professionals easily earning more than a million and a half dollars a year in combined salary and benefits.

Alberta Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, who announced the seven-month freeze on approvals of new renewable energy projects (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

In addition, as professional politicians, each minister should know a thing or two about communicating controversial messages.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, who for a spell after Danielle Smith’s ascension to the leadership of the United Conservative Party was deputy premier, has been an MLA since 2019 but before that served on the boards of several construction industry associations.

Energy Minister Brian Jean is a veteran of federal and provincial politics and a member of the legal profession. He was a leading contender to lead the United Conservative Party in 2022.

Like Mr. Neudorf, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz doesn’t have as much experience in politics as Mr. Jean, but she does have a graduate degree in communications from a respected U.S. university and has directed communications departments for the University of Calgary and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education. She also ran for the party leadership last year.

In addition, in case there are gaps in minister’s communications skills, each ministry employs a press secretary, a political appointee typically paid more than $100,000 a year in base salary, although normally less than the government’s $118,300 transparency threshold.

Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

So how is it possible that the Alberta Government’s Aug. 3 announcement of the seven-month freeze on approvals for new renewable energy electricity-generation projects, a decision affecting all three ministries, was so pathetically shambolic?

The announcement, which appears to have surprised government officials almost as much as it shocked the renewable energy industry – which up until then had been going great guns – appears to have been made without a lick of basic communications work!

No key messages were developed. Key data to support the government’s position appears not to have been assembled and distributed. Government and political leaders likewise don’t seem to have been warned an announcement that was bound to provoke a backlash was coming down the pike.

How could this happen?

Examining the qualifications of the ministries’ staffers employed by the Alberta Public Service does little solve this mystery.

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This is hardly necessary to say, since no unqualified person would be hired for a public service position in any Canadian province at this level. But if you’re a doubter, many of the communications managers and advisors in both the energy and environment ministries publish their resumes on the Linked-In career-related social media site, and those postings show a consistently well-educated and experienced group of professional communicators.

For the few who don’t post their qualifications on the Internet, a Google search of their past activities suggests they also know what they’re doing.

It’s very hard to believe that the director, assistant director and two communications advisors listed at the Utilities Ministry, the director, assistant director, and five communications advisors at the Energy Ministry, and the director, assistant director, two communications advisors (a third position is open at the moment), plus one digital content specialist at Environment all missed such obvious communications basics and best practices!

Utilities Press Secretary Josh Aldrich (Photo: Linked-In/Josh Aldrich).

Nor is it likely this group of professionals so blindly supports the government’s agenda that they failed to understand that not everyone would share their enthusiasm.

The press secretaries may be a different story, as they are political appointees presumably hired as much for their loyalty to the UCP Government as their communications background.

Josh Aldrich, Mr. Neudorf’s press secretary at Utilities, seems like the best qualified of the lot. He is an experienced journalist last employed in that field by as a business reporter for the Calgary Herald. He has worked as an editor, columnist and reporter for several other news publications. So he certainly understands what other journalists are likely to think qualifies as news!

Ryan Fournier, press secretary at Environment has experience in communications, marketing, and publishing a political newsletter.

Gabrielle Symbalisty, press secretary at Energy, has a resume with no media or communications experience, and no matter how talented she may be, it seems highly unusual that the government would have appointed a person with no apparent relevant experience to such an important position in a key ministry. Still, that’s the call of the premier’s political staff and it shouldn’t have been a problem since there were many other more experienced hands around, most of them properly vetted public servants.

Energy Press Secretary Ryan Fournier (Photo: Linked-In).

Clearly, if any of the ministries’ communications teams were consulted, whoever was making the decisions failed to listen to what they had to say.

But it seems much more likely from the limited evidence at hand that they found out what was going to happen not long before the rest of us did.

Indeed, that is the only explanation that makes sense: That no one, possibly excluding Mr. Neudorf and perhaps someone on his staff, had any idea this announcement was going to be made until immediately before it happened.

So who cooked up this hare-brained scheme? We can only speculate. But Premier Smith and her chief advisor Rob Anderson, probably.

Mr. Anderson is a lawyer and long-time associate of Ms. Smith going back to the days when she led the Wildrose Opposition and he was that party’s House leader. On Dec. 17, 2014, he joined his leader in the notorious mass floor-crossing to the Progressive Conservatives.

More recently, Mr. Anderson has played a key role in the so-called Free Alberta Strategy, a sovereignty-association manifesto, and is thought to be a key author of the UCP’s doubtless unconstitutional Alberta Sovereignty in a United Canada Act.

Environment Press Secretary Gabrielle Symbalisty (Photo: Mount Royal University).

Party insiders say he and Ms. Smith bring out the worst in each other.

Both are known to have a long history of ideological opposition to renewable energy projects.

“Anyone who has paid close attention to now-Premier Danielle Smith’s newspaper and radio commentary knows she has not hidden her deeply critical and skeptical views of wind and solar power,” political commentator Dave Cournoyer wrote Saturday on Substack, backing that statement up with reams of evidence.

“Smith’s chief advisor Rob Anderson has also expressed deep skepticism about the aesthetics of wind powered energy, saying the turbines ‘ruin the landscape,’” Mr. Cournoyer added.

The simplest explanation is usually the right one, and the simplest explanation for the incompetent way this decision was suddenly introduced is that it was the brainchild of those two alone.

It hardly speaks well of either Mr. Jean and Ms. Schulz, both of whom may still have leadership ambitions, that they are now going along with this gong show.

NOTE: This story has been updated to include the Ministry of Affordability and Utilities, which is the lead ministry on this file.