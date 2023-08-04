Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams has issued a directive to Alberta Health Services giving the provincial agency 90 days to consolidate all of its mental health and addiction programs, services, and operations under a single administrative silo, the government announced yesterday.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia political columnist Rick Bell nearby (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

On July 20, Premier Danielle Smith told the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce AHS needed to be decentralized to put “more management closer to home at each individual hospital” so that services would match community needs.

But never mind. That was just so two weeks ago!

As I pointed out at the time, Alberta’s premier often doesn’t mean what she says, especially when she’s trying to pull a fast one.

So we can be confident that health care decision making in Alberta is always going to be made at the provincial level, except when it’s always going to be made at the local level.

Say what you will about Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government, at least it had the wit not to quote the premier in its wordy and likely intentionally murky press release about its plans to consolidate mental health services to, in words attributed to Mr. Williams, “ensure that no matter what part of the province is called home, individuals can access the best mental health care and addiction treatment we have to offer.”

The late Sheldon Chumir, passionate Calgary civil liberties activist, public education supporter, lawyer and scholar (Photo: Sheldon Chumir Foundation for Ethics in Leadership).

If you’re wondering what this policy change is really about, look no farther than this line in the press release: “AHS will also align these services with the government’s recovery-oriented approach. …”

So while the press release says nothing more about this point, the reasonable interpretation of yesterday’s announcement is that it is intended to set the stage for the UCP’s plan to implement punitive and coercive involuntary drug treatment programs under its tendentiously named “compassionate intervention” legislation.

If you doubt this, consider the toadying stenography published earlier yesterday by Postmedia’s Calgary tabloid in which Mr. Williams blames North America’s deadly drug poisoning crisis on “the radical progressive left.” This and other articles like it popping up like noxious weeds in the increasingly right-wing media have the feeling of a co-ordinated campaign.

“Don’t get Williams going and talk about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and providing addicts with ‘a so-called safe supply of drugs,’” columnist Rick Bell obsequiously bloviated. “‘I don’t care if it’s a drug dealer handing out the hard drugs or Justin Trudeau handing out the drugs.’ For Williams, it is all wrong.”

So never mind those crazy lefty concerns about human rights, due process, and the constitution. “I’m not blinking,” Mr. Williams vows in Mr. Bell’s account. And the scribbler promises to advise him on what to do about the services to drug users provided at downtown Calgary’s Sheldon Chumir Health Centre.

If he only knew, Sheldon Chumir – the passionate Calgary human rights activist, public education supporter, civil liberties lawyer, MLA, and scholar who died in 1992 – would be spinning in his grave!

Plus, Alberta halts renewable energy project approvals

The statement by Mr. Williams, hitherto best known as one of the anti-reproductive-rights extremists in the UCP Caucus, wasn’t the only government announcement yesterday that dripped with irony.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf halts approvals of renewable energy projects (Photo: Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Consider the press release from Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf announcing that, starting immediately, the Alberta Utilities Commission would pause approvals of new renewable electricity-generation projects over one megawatt for seven months to respond to “concerns raised from municipalities and landowners related to responsible land use and the rapid pace of renewables development.”

The goal of the government’s purported concern about renewable energy, according to the presser, is “maintaining responsible environmental stewardship and preserving Alberta’s reliable electricity supply.”

This from a government that has no viable plan to clean up the 170,000 or so filthy abandoned or orphaned oil and gas wells that dot the province and also opposes any caps on production of high-carbon bitumen from the oil sands.

Unsurprisingly, despite claims to the contrary, the government doesn’t appear to have consulted anyone in the renewables industry about its mandated work stoppage.