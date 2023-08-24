An estimated 24,000 full-time jobs and $33-billion in investments are at risk because of the Alberta Government’s seven-month moratorium on renewable energy development, the Pembina Institute said this morning.
Courtney Smith, spokesperson for the Calgary-based clean energy think tank, said Pembina researchers reviewed the Alberta Electric System Operator’s list of electricity generation projects in development in relation to their approval status from the Alberta Utility Commission to determine how many projects are impacted by the Smith Government’s freeze on renewable energy development.
“Public data shows that 118 projects are currently in development and are either waiting for permitting approval or could submit an approval application within the next few months,” the fact sheet by Jason Wang and Will Noel released this morning said. “These projects represent at least $33 billion of investment and more than 24,000 job-years,” it continued.
When the government unexpectedly declared the moratorium on approvals for renewable projects over one megawatt on Aug. 3, the 118 impacted projects were comprised of 12.7 gigawatts of solar, 5.3 gigawatts of wind, and 1.5 gigawatts of battery storage proposed by 64 different development companies or partnerships, the paper says.
In addition to the 24,000 jobs and $33 billion in investments put at risk, the projects would have contributed an additional $263 million a year in tax and land-lease revenue to 27 different municipalities, the report says.
“On average, a 100 MW renewable energy project generates between $125 and $175 million in project development and construction investments, $1.5 million in long-term, annual municipal revenues and up to 300 full-time jobs during construction,” the report says, noting that the impacts would have benefitted southern Alberta with its frequently windy conditions and many hours of sunshine in particular.
The fact sheet includes a list of the impacted projects, the companies making the proposal, the planning area where they would take place, and estimates of the investment size, expected number of jobs, and tax revenue from each.
Alberta’s TBA government thinks their war on some energy workers is a cunning stunt.
CX: I saw what you did there and considered trashing it, but what the hell. DJC
This is a lost opportunity for a generation of workers, a lost opportunity for municipalities and a sure-fire way to kill all the spin-off jobs and growth that might have created a thriving and diverse economy in Alberta. When the pause is lifted, think of all the bureaucratic red tape and costly roadblocks Smith and the UCP will have created. Favoring their fossil fuel patrons comes at a price for all Albertans. Of course we can’t forget their blue-sky plan for expensive wee mini-nukes, as Fukushima begins its decades-long planned release of contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean. We might not have angry orcas, but Alberta is in for a hard landing thanks to the TBA-controlled UCP and backward-thinking rural voters who can’t see the forest for the burnt tree stumps. Hewers of wood and drawers of water is their vision for all eternity, even when the forests are on fire and we’re in a drought. The world has changed but not Alberta. Onward into obsolescence and antiquity in the scorched earth of Alberta’s future.
