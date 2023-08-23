Alberta’s environment minister, Rebecca Schulz, is in Germany today, getting set to celebrate the opening of a large geothermal electricity-generating project that uses technology designed by a Calgary company.
At the same time, back home in Wild Rose Country, geothermal projects are among the categories of renewable electricity generation projects, along with solar and wind, that the Alberta government is refusing to approve for a seven-month period.
This is more evidence that irony is dead in Alberta.
“I look forward to strengthening relationships with key partners and celebrating a successful geothermal project in Germany made possible thanks to made-in-Alberta technology,” Ms. Schulz enthused in the canned quote assigned to her in the news release published just before her trip. “The world needs more secure, reliable energy, and Alberta can help deliver it.”
Meanwhile, the corporations that just short weeks ago were in a rush to build renewables projects in Alberta are said to be contemplating heading for the exits, which may actually be what the government of Premier Danielle Smith had in mind when it declared the seven-month moratorium on Aug. 3.
The Reuters news agency reports that that seven-month freeze “has caused four major international companies at various development stages to stop work on their plans.”
The London-based international news agency’s source didn’t name the companies but it quoted the Calgary-based Pembina Institute saying the freeze has already stopped 15 projects that were awaiting approval and put 91 at risk.
The Wall Street Journal also published a story on the weekend, unfortunately behind its impregnable vault-like paywall, describing Alberta as pushing back against renewables projects – you know, like the one in Germany that Ms. Schulz’s news release was touting.
The Alberta government’s news release marvelled that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be at the opening of the $290-million project tomorrow in the Bavarian town of Geretsried, located about 40 kilometres south of Munich. Maybe he’ll get a chance to chat with Ms. Schulz and ask if they’re distant cousins.
On Friday and Saturday, the release says, Ms. Schulz will be in “meetings and briefings” in Munich, the nature of which was not disclosed. Not, one would hope, with the Munich-based International Democrat Union, the sinister neoliberal internationale headed by Stephen Harper that works to undermine Mr. Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, among others.
News media in Alberta, however, were much more taken with the revelation federal finance minister Chrystia Freeland got a ticket in Alberta for going 132 km/h on a stretch of highway between Grande Prairie and Peace River in northwestern Alberta.
That’s 22 kilometres over the posted speed limit and – oh my gosh! – Ms. Freeland says she doesn’t own a car and likes to ride her bicycle!
Virtually all reporters who wrote breathless accounts of the ticket noted this, apparently unaware that many people who ride bicycles and even walk a lot have nevertheless learned how to drive a car and some of them even have drivers licenses in their wallets. Licenses are also handy in Ontario liquor stores, which insist on checking everyone’s IDs, even obvious septuagenarians like your blogger.
But I digress, this unironic irony explains why the story of a speeding ticket on a highway where, well, everybody speeds, makes this newsworthy, embarrassed scribes explained.
Naw, it makes them look petty and unaware of the real ironies that abound in Alberta.
Unspecified “Meetings and briefings”….maybe having lunch with Christine Anderson??
Re: Chrystia– I wonder if she was trying to get away from someone— ?-just a thought! Happened to me on a trip from Edmonton to Calgary, I was delayed leaving, it was rather late at night, they (2scruffies) were drinking and waving at me to pull over; when I got a chance to try to lose them, the officer who pulled me over was more interested in giving me a speeding ticket than going after the drunk driver, go figure.
It is unfortunate that ground breaking Alberta technology is banned here for now, by a shortsighted government determined to cut off its nose to spite and provoke the Federal government any way it can.
I suppose at least Alberta cabinet ministers can go to Germany to see it being implemented. Perhaps that is some consolation, or further evidence of the foolishness of their party and its current leadership.
As for Frida being a bit of a speed demon on those rural Alberta roads, somehow I am not at all surprised. After all she also eluded the KGB years ago. At least she has the good sense so far not to get tickets around school zones in Edmonton, unlike some of her former provincial counterparts.
Yeah she worked for the CIA? A literally criminal organization with a rich history of plotting coups, assassinations, selling drugs… coooool
Also in Germany: in response to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages the German government recently gave the green light to restarting 27 coal plants until March 2024.
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/economy/article/2022/09/02/despite-climate-commitments-the-eu-is-going-back-to-coal_5995594_19.html
More to the point Ms Schulz should visit the village of Lützerath, the scene of recent protests over plans to destroy the village in order to get the coal underneath. She could have made a pitch for Alberta coal.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/14/europe/lutzerath-germany-coal-protests-climate-intl/index.html
Don’t think Olaf Scholz has much time for Stephan Harper these days or any of the shenanigans of the IDU. He’s far too busy taking orders from the US State Department.
Does it escape you ronmac, that the ‘pretend’ Environment Minister from Alberta, is there to observe the opening of a geothermal electricity source in Germany, that will be a step towards backing away from that TEMPORARY fall back to coal plants? How totally absurd that the technology on display there comes FROM ALBERTA and yet the premier that you elected, is shutting down that possibility right in your own province for the next 7 months. You seem to think your comment is a ‘gotcha’, but it only demonstrates yet again, that you aren’t really thinking this situation through. ‘Spin’ does not equal facts.
Who do you think the IDU takes their marching orders from ? Also the state dept…
The personal and corporate income taxes collected by the GoA are not enough to pay the bills. We rely on resource revenue to make up the difference. Wind, solar and geothermal do not pay any royalty (yet?). When the oil and gas revenue stream dries up in this province we will have to implement a PST or some other tax and the party in power at the time will suffer the consequences, they will never see power again. That is the reality, keep the oil and gas revenue stream alive or perish.
@Cornell Van Ryk
Sounds like poor planning to me. I seem to recall one of the first, if not THE first act/s of some eastern carpetbagger was to reduce corporate taxes from 12 to 8%. {without asking anything at all in return – no jobs for Albertans – nothing}. I believe he also was also involved in a massive cash give-a-way to some pipeline company in the U.S.. Also managed to arrange back room deals with foreign corporations to destroy mountain tops in protected areas so coal could be mined. I believe there were lawsuits by a couple of the multinationals after these backroom deals came to light and were ‘supposedly’ stopped. I don’t recall the GoA crowing that the lawsuits were dismissed so I am assuming that extra contingency fund in this years budget of $1.2 Billion might have already been quietly spent. The next stranger-to-the-truth premier has already indicated that Billions will be given to oil companies so that it won’t cost them a cent to clean up wells which they had ALREADY agreed to clean up. I expect that since Albertan taxpayers pockets will be emptied to fulfill the excited utterances of the current TBA/FAS puppet, all that remains to be determined is whether or not the $20 Billion promised to the oil/gas companies will come with any ‘conditions as to what the money has to be spent on’………….but who knows? The current government is already eyeing the theft of Canada Pension funds that belong NOT TO THEM but to the individual people who contributed to them.
“So, you are saying Alberta voters behave like children.” – N.S. Sherlock
Uh no genius the implication is they will have to raise taxes and no longer be one of the lowest taxed jurisdictions on the continent, that forces the working class of this province to pay for the largesse of the corporate class. What a tragedy that will be.
Cornell Van Ryk: Had these phony Conservatives and Reformers not cheated us out of our oil and tax wealth, and continued to get the rates that Peter Lougheed was getting, we wouldn’t be out of around $800 billion. I’m not the only one who is aware of this.
Alberta has failed Albertans in not preparing for a ‘non-oil future’ unlike the Norwegians who are also an oil export country. Norway nationalized and then banked every nickel of the profits from their oil and now have a tidy nest egg of $1 trillion dollars. Money for investing and maintenance of their country as they move away from their oil investments. When oil production eventually winds down, Albertan’s will be left scrambling as they are forced to reinvent their economy.https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/jun/12/worlds-biggest-sovereign-wealth-fund-to-ditch-fossil-fuels
I see Nuthink!
As noted in the article included below, the Excited States is the place to go when you are fed up with the idiocy of the Alberta UCP. Good for them!
https://www.juancole.com/2023/08/capacity-renewables-majority.html
Bruce: If I were a renewable energy electricity generation company, I would be cautious about the United States, too. Someone not very nice or smart could soon be running the country from jail. DJC
The UCP are great at doublespeak. Who knew?
We have been a fool’s paradise led by cons clinging to the myth that we can continue without a sales tax.
The headlines should actually read “Bumpkin Politician From Backwards Canadian Province Goes On German Vacation On Taxpayers’ Dime”. Pretty much what this amounts to. And you’re right DJC, irony is now dead in this province. As is decency, honesty, honour, integrity and truth (I’m sure I’m leaving out a host of others).
