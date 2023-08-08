The nearly universally hostile reaction to Alberta Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf’s announcement last Thursday that the province had imposed a seven-month freeze on new renewable electricity generation projects over one megawatt seems to have taken the United Conservative Party by surprise.
The first reaction was shock, followed immediately by grim warnings the province’s successful renewables industry might not survive such blatant market interference, dark assessments of the Smith Government’s motives, and outrage that no one from the government bothered to ask the up-to-now successful renewables industry what it thought of the plan.
Mr. Neudorf, who is also one of Ms. Smith’s two deputy premiers, claimed pathetically he’d meant to meet industry representatives. “We were trying to,” he lamely told a TV interviewer. “Unfortunately we had a bit of a scheduling glitch and we weren’t able to get there.” If anyone believes that, apparently they don’t have a social media account. A flat tire would have made a better excuse.
On Saturday, in full gaslighting mode, Premier Danielle Smith uncancelled her cancelled radio appearance to go on her freebie Global News/Corus Entertainment Your Province, Your Premier radio show and blame Ottawa for the UCP-created mess.
It was all Ottawa’s fault for creating uncertainty about new natural-gas fired plants to provide back-up power for new wind and solar electricity generating installations, she insisted in a windy and frequently inaccurate response to a caller’s question.
“The federal government doesn’t want us to add any new natural gas to the grid,” Ms. Smith said. “So I’ve told them, how can I bring on additional wind and solar if I’m not able to secure the reliability of my power grid by being able to bring on natural gas peaker plants?”
My power grid? L’État … c’est moi?”
Summarized, Ms. Smith’s rambling argument was that her regulators all asked for the pause, so she had no choice; that “every time you bring wind and solar on the grid, you have to have a backup” and no one will build backup generation because the feds have created uncertainty in the market; that we don’t know what the reclamation costs for wind and solar are; plus that wind and solar are unreliable; that last winter she drove past a solar plant for seven months that “was covered with ice and snow and not producing a single iota of power;” that the NDP took reliable coal off-stream and that was bad; and that “we’re going to end up with grid instability, and we just can’t have that!”
I’m no expert on electricity markets, dear readers, but this sure sounded to me like Ms. Smith was really putting the gas back into gaslighting.
You can listen to the show or read my transcription of her answer and hear for yourself what she had to say. You may not be impressed, but you’ve kind of got to admire her use of iota!
Regardless of the merits of Premier Smith’s stream-of-consciousness argument – and opponents, including business people, didn’t hesitate to point them out – it showed a premier on her back foot, doing damage control on the fly.
Interestingly, there was no mention in her bloviations about protecting agricultural land, which was mentioned in Thursday’s announcement and is supposedly a prime reason for this policy.
“When did an Alberta conservative government ever de-boom a thriving economic sector?” asked Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid the day after the announcement. “Never – until Thursday, when the UCP announced a six-month* moratorium on new green energy projects.”
Mr. Braid, often a reliable medium for UCP talking points, went on like that, sharply critical, debunking the government’s narrative, pointing out the hypocrisy of a government that never interferes with anything the fossil fuel industry proposes no matter how destructive and then drops a moratorium on the production of clean energy.
The reason, in Mr. Braid’s view: “One reason is significant hostility to the green agenda in the UCP base. That’s reflected by some members of the UCP’s powerful rural caucus. The government owes the rural sector for its election win. Now it’s paying, dramatically.”
Any Alberta government should understand that when you’ve lost Mr. Braid, you’re in deep trouble. (It’s not as bad as losing Rick Bell, another Postmedia bloviator, though. When you’ve lost Mr. Bell, as former premier Kenney found out at the end of his tenure last year, you’re done for!)
Meanwhile, the Globe and Mail quoted wind and solar industry executives explaining the decision could cause billions of investment dollars to go to the United States and Europe instead of unreliable Alberta in what was on-track to be a record year for renewables in the province.
Of course, the freeze helps the UCP’s claim that meeting Ottawa’s net-zero electricity target by 2035 is impossible – even if it’s the UCP’s policy that made it impossible!
Who benefits, asked energy journalist Markham Hislop. “The incumbent utilities with their gas power plants, that’s who,” he tweeted. “IMO, the moratorium has little to do with reclamation and ag land use, and everything to do with minimizing the development of wind/solar/storage to benefit Alberta utilities.”
Others have pointed to the similarity between the UCP’s talking points about renewable-energy generation and the Republican Party’s attacks on efforts to introduce competition to the monopoly held by U.S. gas and coal electricity generation corporations.
The Alberta government has never had a problem approving oil and gas projects without a moratorium, of course.
And, by the way, it’s not true that that solar farm Ms. Smith glimpsed from her car produced no electricity for seven months. And nor is the claim the coal-phase out has anything to do with current electricity prices, said University of Alberta economist Andrew Leach.
Then there’s the question of what’s in that “expert panel” on energy futures that the UCP commissioned – and then buried.
What did the 150 CEOs (actually, four, plus one PR guy) that the premier listens to on the “Premier’s Advisory Council on Alberta’s Energy Future” have to say about a moratorium to throttle renewable projects? Anything? Nothing? We may never know.
There was even talk, in the wake of the decision, of using Mr. Kenney’s Citizen Initiative Act to try to recall the government over this.
So this moratorium is going to continue to cause trouble for the UCP as long as it’s in place, and quite possibly afterward.
*I cannot explain why most media insist that a freeze that is two days short of seven months is a six-month freeze. The government’s news release says it started on August 3 and will continue until Feb. 29, 2024. DJC
Trying to make sense of what Danielle Smith says is quite a challenge. The UCP screws up, and it’s back to the blame Ottawa game. This happened before, under premier Ralph Klein. He also screwed up very badly, and it was somehow Ottawa’s fault. We are paying exorbitant prices for power, because of Ralph Klein’s deregulation. There were people who said that deregulation was a stupid thing to do, such as power engineers, but Ralph Klein had his own mindset. The UCP hasn’t helped make power prices go down either. I can’t understand why Albertans would support this. We didn’t have this foolishness under Peter Lougheed.
thisnis a fake news artcile. whom is upset? a small littlw.ragtag grouo of socialists? please . albertans rely on cleanenergy like oir alberta sweet crude and naturalgas . dont try to lie to albertans you find yourself without a job.
Rural Alberta is opposed to renewable energy sources, is it? Why then is there a ~700 kW solar power installation in Sexsmith, 20 km north of Grande Prairie — an area whose MLA had, untimely the most recent election, had been Kenney Government Finance Minister Travis Toews?
https://staging.solaralberta.ca/case-study/town-of-sexsmith-solar-farm/
So much bumpf.
She’s a beaut! Good Lord! What have our neighbours elected? Two dozen expired 7-11 hotdogs, led by a room temperature word salad, masquerading as a talk show host? Pinch me! I must be dreaming!
We can only hope that Post Media quietly slips its moorings and sails off, never to be heard from again. And we can only hope that Bell and Braid open a home for retired petroleum workers overlooking the canals of Airdrie. Catchy name. Godspeed….
These green nuts give your head a shake oil and gas will be around for long time and this wind and solar are a joke as the eu is waking up to this reality.
Alberta voted for the UCP. It is about time that Alberta voters wake up to the reality that the UCP and Danielle Smith do not have a long term plan and it will cost us in the future, even now….compare your power bills to any other Western province
This is a blatant attempt by Danielle Smith to block the 2035 net-zero federal electricity target. This roadblock is not likely to end in seven months, given this motive. It sounds a lot like blackmail: if the federal government doesn’t play Smith’s game Smith’s way on this and other files, she’ll pack up “her” toys and go home. Forget the climate crisis. Here on the RMS Alberta, our ideology-driven captain won’t believe in the iceberg until “her” ship hits it. Let the band play on, and pray that Alberta was not built with slag bolts.
If the electricity grid is unreliable with the addition of solar and wind power, it must be very, extremely, super-duper unreliable as it is now, without solar and wind. Smith probably doesn’t even know that here in Canada, we winterize wind turbines, much like our vehicles. We’re not Texas!
Yes, solar technology does produce electricity in the winter. (But as our climate crisis accelerates, we use more and more electricity in the summer months to air condition our homes. Of course you have to believe that your home is getting hotter in the summer in order to air condition it.)
I have some other questions about how killing the renewables industry and removing competition in this province will increase electricity prices for consumers in this province. The citizens of Alberta don’t seem to matter, which begs the question,”Who does Danielle Smith work for?” Not the people. She represents oil and gas companies and their billionaire owners.
It seems likely that the renewables industry will take the Alberta government to court. The people of Alberta will pay coming and going for lawyers and settlements, in addition to the higher electricity rates resulting from Smith’s actions.
We’re at the irreconcilable differences phase of Danielle Smith’s leadership now. What’s the point in letting this one-sided, dysfunctional relationship continue? It will only lead to greater unhappiness and suffering. There is no way to win in a narcissistic relationship.
Leave a comment